Teal’s Westside Dining 87021 US-281
87021 US-281
O'Neill, NE 68763
Food
Burgers
- Hamburger Meal$12.50
A classic 1/2 lb burger served on a toasted buttered bun. Locally raised, drug free, corn fed, 100% black Angus beef. Served with one side and your choice lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
- Cheeseburger Meal$12.75
The classic 1/2 lb burger with melty American cheese. Locally raised drug free, corn fed, 100% black Angus beef. Comes with 1 side and your choice lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles.
- Bacon Burger Meal$14.50
Our juicy 1/2 lb burger with 2 strips of thick-cut localy raised pork bacon.
- Bacon Cheeseburger Meal$14.75
Our juicy half 1/2 lb burger with American cheese and 2 slices of thick cut pork locally raised pork bacon. Comes with 1 side and your choice pickles, lettuce, onion, and tomato.
- Double Burger Meal$19.50
Double the locally raised, drug free, 100% black Angus 1/2 lb patties. This is a whole pound of beef. Comes with one side and your choice of lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle.
- Double Cheeseburger Meal$19.75
Double burger topped with 2 slices of American Cheese. These are two 1/2 pound patties to make a whole pound of 100% black Angus beef. Comes with one side and your choice pickles, lettuce, onion, and tomato.
- Double Bacon Burger Meal$23.50
Whole pound of beef with 2 half pound patties and 4 strips of thick cut, crispy bacon. Comes with a side and your choice lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomato.
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger Meal$23.75
One pound of 100% black Angus beef split between two patties and served on a buttered toasted bun topped with 4 strips of thick cut, crispy bacon and 2 slices of American cheese. Comes with one side and your choice lettuce, pickles, onion, and tomato.
- Rodeo Burger Meal$15.75
The 1/2 pound burger topped with 2 or 3 crispy beer battered onion rings and melty real Swiss cheese. Drizzled with house made BBQ sauce. Served with one side and your choice pickles, lettuce, onion and tomato.
- Beer Cheese Burger Meal$15.75
Our 1/2 pound burger topped with 2 strips of crispy bacon and smothered in our house made beer cheese sauce. Comes with one side and your choice of lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomato.
- Breakfast Burger Meal$15.75
Our 1/2 pound burger topped with a maple sausage patty, fried egg, melty American cheese, served between 2 small pancakes.
- The O'Neill Burger Meal$15.75
An Irish favorite but burger style! Our savory 1/2 pound burger topped with thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melty Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island sauce. Served with 1 side and your choice lettuce, pickle, onion, and tomato.
- Spicy Cowboy Burger$15.75
The 1/2 pound patty topped with freshly sliced spicy jalapenos, sauteed sweet onions, melty American cheese, and our house made spicy cajun sauce. Served with 1 side and your choice of pickles, lettuce, onion, and tomato.
- Swiss Mushroom Burger Meal$15.50
Sauteed mushrooms piled on our 1/2 pound burger and topped with melty Swiss cheese. Served with 1 side and your choice pickles, lettuce, onion, and tomato.
Entres
- Ribeye Steak$32.50
Prime cut boneless rib beef. A Nebraska specialty grilled to your liking! Served with a side salad and one side.
- Sirloin Steak$23.50
Cut from the loin, grilled to perfection. Comes with a side salad and 1 side.
- Hamburger Steak$15.75
Prime ground beef hand pattied served with sauteed onion and topped with our homemade beef gravy. Served with a side salad and one side.
- New York Steak$25.50
A strip steak cut from the short loin of the cow. Grilled to perfection! Comes with a side salad and one side.
- Hot Beef$15.75
Thinly sliced sirloin beef lightly cooked and served on your choice of toasted bread and smothered in homemade beef gravy. Served with a side salad and one side.
- Country Fried Steak$15.75
Tenderized, dipped in buttermilk, and breaded cubed steak fried golden brown and topped with country white gravy. Served with a side salad and one side.
Platters
- Chicken Strips$12.50
Four chicken strips fried golden brown. Serve with a choice of salad and one side.
- Fish & Chips$13.50
Three pollock fillets breaded and fried golden brown served with tarter sauce and French fries. Also served with your choice of salad.
- Jumbo Shrimp$14.50
Six large jumbo shrimp breaded and fried golden brown. Served with one side and a salad option.
- Broasted Chicken (4 piece)$16.25
- Broasted Chicken (2 piece)$12.50
Kids
- Half ham and Cheese with Fries$6.50
Half a sandwich of buttered toasted white bread with Swiss cheese and sliced pit ham. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Strips and Fries$8.50
Two chicken strips fried golden brown and served with french fries.
- Grilled Cheese and Fries$6.50
Classic grilled cheese on white bread with 2 slices of American cheese and 1 slice of Swiss cheese served with fries.
- Cheese Quesadilla and fries$5.50
One tortilla with shredded American cheese, griddle cooked until crispy, folded, and cut into 4 triangles of melty goodness. Served with French Fries.
- Cheeseburger Slider and Fries$10.50
Small hamburger patty served on a butter toasted bun with American cheese, pickles and French Fries.
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Best BLT$12.25
Four slices of crispy locally raised thick cut pork bacon combined with juicy tomato slices, lettuce, and mayo. Served with 1 side.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.75
Griddle cooked, thinly sliced chicken breast, 3 slices of crispy bacon, combined with lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with house made ranch.
- BBQ Chicken Crunch$12.75
Griddle cooked, thinly sliced chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and crispy fried onion strings for a little added crunch. Drizzled with house made BBQ sauce. Served with one side.
- Fish Po' Boy$13.50
Pollock fish fillets fried golden brown, served on a butter toasted hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our house made spicy cajun sauce.
- Reuben$13.50
An O'Neill favorite with thinly sliced corned beef, saurkraut, melty Swiss cheese topped with house made Thousand Island sauce and served on butter toasted Rye bread.
- Swiss Sirloin & Onion$13.50
Thinly sliced griddle cooked sirloin beef, combined with lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, and melty Swiss cheese.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$12.75
Thinly sliced chicken or beef sirloin griddle cooked with chopped green peppers and onions. Topped with melty provolone cheese and served on a butter toasted hoagie bun.
- Country Fried Steak Sandwich$13.75
Our breaded cubed steak fried golden brown and served on a butter toasted bun with mayo , lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- BELT$12.75
A BLT with 4 slices of crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, and finished with 2 fried eggs.
- Patty Melt$13.75
Our 100% black Angus beef hamburger patty served on butter toasted rye bread with melty Swiss cheese and sauteed sweet onions.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$13.75
Griddle cooked thinkly sliced chicken breast, sliced fried ham, melty Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of butter toasted bread.
- Hot Ham & Cheese$10.25
Butter toasted bread of your choice with 2 slices of melty Swiss cheese and slice fried pit ham.
Sides
- French Fries$3.75
- Tater Tots$3.75
- Onion Rings$3.75
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.75
- Fried Pickles$3.75
- Cheddar Crisps$3.75
- Spicy Cheddar Crisps$3.75
- Baked Potato$3.75
Comes with butter and sour cream.
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.75
Comes with butter, sour cream, bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, and chives.
- Mashed Potato and Gravy$3.75
- Hash Browns$3.75
- Jalapeno Poppers$5.75
- Cottage Cheese$3.75
- Macaroni Salad$3.75
- Potato Salad$3.75
- Small Mixed Fruit$6.75
- Small Soup$6.75
- Side Salad$6.75
Breakfast
- Fried Steak & Eggs$16.50
A country fried steak served with hash browns, 2 eggs done to your liking, and covered in homemade white gravy.
- Hamburger Steak & Eggs$15.50
A 1/2 pound hamburger patty topped with auteed onions and mushrooms served with hashbrowns and 2 eggs done to your liking.
- Sirloin & Eggs$25.50
Our sirloin steak grilled to perfection, served with hash browns and 2 eggs.
- Cowboy Bowl$16.25
Everything but the kitchen sink! Crispy bacon bits, diced ham, diced sausage, chopped peppers, onions, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, 2 scrambled eggs, and shredded cheddar cheese all griddle fried together and served on a bed of crispy hashbrowns. Topped with savory country gravy.
- Classic Platter$12.50
Choose 1 meat between patty sausage, 4 sausage links, 4 strips of bacon, or sliced pit ham. Your choice of 2 pieces of toasted bread. Hashbrowns and 2 eggs done to your liking.
- Biscuits & Gravy Full Order$10.50
Two homemade buttermilk biscuits served with a patty sausage sandwiched between them and smothered in homemade country gravy.
- Biscuits & Gravy Half Order$6.50
One home made buttermilk biscuit served with a patty sausage sandwiched within it and smothered in country gravy.
- Breakfast Poutine$12.50
Chopped Sausage served on a nest of crispy hashbrowns smothered in country gravy and topped with 2 eggs done to your liking. Finally sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese
- Breakfast Buritto$13.50
Sausage, onion, tomato, green pepper, shredded cheddar cheese, and 3 eggs scrambled together on the griddle, wrapped in a flour tortilla toasted golden brown and served with sour cream and salsa.
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
Choose between sausage patty, ham, or bacon. Choose your preferred type of butter toasted bread, and create sandwich with 2 fried eggs and sliced American cheese.
- Oatmeal & Fruit$12.50
A heaping bowl of oatmeal cooked with brown sugar and cinnamon served with a small bowl of mixed fruit. Fruit may vary on season.
- Bowl of Fruit & Granola$12.50
A bowl of mixed fruit topped with whipped topping and springkled with crunchy granola. Fruit may vary depending on season.
- Chicken & Waffles$13.50
One waffle topped with 3 golden fried chicken strips served with butter and maple syrup.
- Waffle or Cake Nest$9.50
Choose 1 waffle or 1 pancake topped with 2 slices of bacon and 2 eggs griddle fried to your liking.
- Fruity Waffle$8.50
One waffle piled with sliced bananas and blueberries and topped with whipped cream.
- Swirl French Toast$9.50
Two slices of blueberry cinnamon swirl bread dipped in our egg and buttermilk batter, griddle fried golden brown and served dusted with powder sugar.
- Blueberry Pancakes$3.25+
Have 1 or 2 pancakes loaded with blueberries and topped with whipped cream.
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$3.25+
Choose 1 or 2 pancakes stuffed with chocolate chips and topped with whipped cream.
- Omelet$13.50
All omelets are 3 eggs but you build your own! Pick your meat, veggies, cheese, and almost anything else you could think of! All omelets comes with 2 slices of toasted bread.
Breakfast Extra Sides
Desserts
- Rootbeer Float$3.50
Rootbeer served with soft serve ice cream topped with whipped cream.
- Ice Cream Sundae$3.00
Soft serve ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.
- Malt or Milkshake$3.50
- Coffee Float$3.50
A glass drizzled in chocolate and caramel syrup filled with soft serve ice cream and hot coffee poured over it. Topped with whipped cream.
- Banana Split$3.50
One banana served on a bed of soft serve ice cream, drizzled in chocolate and caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.
- Dessert Box$5.00
Our desserts chane regularly and can very with everything from pies to cheesecakes and bundt cakes. Call in or check our Facebook page to see what's available! Prices may vary as well!
Appetizers
- Loaded Fries$9.00
A pile of crispy shoe string French fries topped with chives, crispy bacon bits, sour cream, and drizzled with our homemade beer cheese.
- Loaded Tots$8.00
A mountain of crispy fried tater tots topped with chives, crispy bacon bits, sour cream, and drizzled with our home made beer cheese.
- Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.00
Crispy sweet potato waffle fries topped with chives, bacon bits, and drizzled with our house made Ranch dressing.
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.00
A pile of spicy breaded jalapeno poppers fried golden brown.
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Dill pickle slices battered and fried golden brown.
- Spicy Cheddar Crisps$9.00
The fan favorite Wisconsin cheese curd but made a little spicier!
- Cheddar Crisps$9.00
Wisconsin cheese curd battered and fried a golden brown.
- Beer Cheese & Baguettes$10.50
Our house made velvety beer cheese served with toasted baquette slices.
- House Table Salad$18.00
Large bowl of romaine and spinach greens tossed with chopped tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hard boiled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and homemade croutons. Meant to share amongst friends!
- Soup of the Day$6.75
Check our Facebook or call-in to find out what our soup of the day is!
- Onion Rings$9.00
Beer battered onion rings fried to a golden crisp.
- 3 Cheese Burger Sliders$10.50
Build Your Own Salad
Drinks
Sodas
Juices/Milk
Tractor Beverage
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Down home American style breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert options. The best locally raised 100% black Angus beef burgers and steaks you can find! The home cooking that will keep you coming back!
87021 US-281, O'Neill, NE 68763