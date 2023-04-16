  • Home
  • The Teal Turnip - 1640 Oakhurst Commons Drive, #105
The Teal Turnip 1640 Oakhurst Commons Drive, #105

1640 Oakhurst Commons Drive, #105

charlotte, NC 28205

Spring Dinner

Spring Charcuterie

$20.00

Chef’s Cheese selection and cured meats* Served with pickled vegetables, fruit preserves, hopped mustard, and crackers

Spring Large Charcuterie

$29.00

Chef’s Cheese selection and cured meats* Served with pickled vegetables, fruit preserves, hopped mustard, and crackers

Seasonal House Table Bread

$7.00

Bacon Fat Focaccia, Hot Honey

Fish & Greens

$17.00

seared scallops*, Lucky local Field peas, bacon jam, charred kale, Red Wine Vinny

Pea Funk Salad

$12.00

Spring Pea Puree, Pea and Popcorn Shoots, Butter Bib Lettuce, Purple Orach, Lemon Vinny, Wasabi Peas Add blackened chicken - 4

Cahones - Balls

$10.00

House Ground Brisket MEATBALLS, Cherry Cola BBQ Sauce, crusty bread

Whiskey and Coke Chicken

$13.00

Drums, Sticky smoky reduction, Charred, HAPPY scallion, bellavitano crumbles, Roasted Carrot Puree

Carbonara

$14.00

Blackened Salmon*, Risotto, crispy prosciutto, Snap Peas, Jammy Egg*

Cheeky

$16.00

rosemary braised beef cheek, Goat Cheese polenta, Scallion Pesto, jus

High Stakes

$18.00

Grilled Juniper Strip Steak,* Fried Oyster shroom, Miso Thyme Butter, Salt Cured Egg Yolk*

Wake and Bake

$17.00

Coffee Crusted Pork Tenderloin*, Sweet Corn Puree, Grilled Broccoli, Balsamic Redux

By Any Other Name

$10.00

Mille fueille napoleon, Rosewater pastry cream, balsamic grilled rose, smoked orange caramel, raspberries

Spring Tayste Signature Rvb

$9.00

Red Velvet brownie, lavender ice cream, cashew dust, red wine agridolce

N/A Beverages

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper Can

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

MOCKTAILS

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Cucumber Tonic

Recovered

Custom Mocktail

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Small. Plates. Bar.

1640 Oakhurst Commons Drive, #105, charlotte, NC 28205

