Tealicious

10720 Hardin Valley rd

Concord Farragut, TN 37932

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Taro Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea
Matcha Latte

Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$4.25+

A classic milk tea. Great for the first-timers!

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.25+

Another classic for those who favors green tea over black tea.

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.25+

A black tea with a citrusy flavor combined with milk to give it a creamy texture

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.25+

With a distinct orange color, this is amongst one of the most popular milk tea. It has a sweet and earthy taste with a milky texture.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.75+

A rich earthy tea with grassy notes, sweet nuttiness, and pleasant bitter undertones

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$4.75+

A sweet twist to the Matcha milk tea made with fresh strawberry puree made in-house.

Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$4.25+

A fragrant and flowery tea that leaves a smooth wonderfully floral taste.

Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$4.25+

A subtle but fragrant flavor of lavender in a black tea base.

Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.75+

Coffee or tea? Can't decide? This drink combines the best of both worlds.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.75+

Another colorful drink that is picture worthy. Taro is, believe it or not, a potato which gives the drink its dense texture and sweet flavor, almost vanilla-like.

Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.25+

Not to be confused with watermelon, this tea has a sweet caramel taste and has many health benefits.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Add coffee to the matcha milk tea, and you get the earthy flavor of matcha and the extra kick of caffeine and aroma of coffee.

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.75+

Chocolate with tea? Yes, please!

Mocha Milk Tea

Mocha Milk Tea

$4.75+

A little bit of coffee, a little bit of chocolate... A lot of deliciousness!

Fruit Tea

Dragon Fruit Tea

Dragon Fruit Tea

$4.75+

A sweet, tropical tea made with Jasmine green tea.

Guava Tea

Guava Tea

$4.25+

A sweet, citrusy tea that is combination of pear and grapefruit.

Kumquat Tea

$4.25+

A citrus flavor that is sour with a hint of sweetness.

Lychee Tea

$4.25+

A sweet tea that has a flavor combination of strawberry and watermelon.

Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$4.25+

A fruity, sweet tea. Great for beginners!

Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.25+

A sweet with slightly tart flavor.

Peach Tea

$4.25+

Get a taste of summer with this refreshing tea!

Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$4.25+

A sweet, berry flavor and amongst one of the most popular.

Tealicious Refresher

Tealicious Refresher

$4.75+

Just as the name indicates, this refreshing drink is Jasmine green tea based with basil seeds and grass jelly

Wintermelon Tea

Wintermelon Tea

$4.25+

Similar to its milk tea counterpart, it has the caramel flavor without the creaminess of milk

Strawberry Kumquat Tea

$4.25+

A sweet and citrusy mixture of flavors.

Watermelon Tea

$4.25+

Honeydew Tea

$4.25+

Taste of honeydew with a splash of green or black tea.

Mojito Fruit Tea

Mojito Fruit Tea

$4.75+

A minty lime treat

Specialty Milk Drinks

Fruity flavor of honey dew!
Red, White, and Blue

Red, White, and Blue

$5.25+

Celebrate with our red, white, and blue special. Strawberry jam, blue blueberry hearts, and milk.

Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba

Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba

$4.75+

A delicious cereal-milk-like drink that comes with boba and brown sugar. Want tea? Choose classic black milk tea, add brown sugar, and boba to get a similar drink that's not quite as milky

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$4.25+

Ever had melted strawberry ice cream? This drink will have you reminiscing childhood times. Also a children's favorite!

Banana Milk

Banana Milk

$4.25+

This banana flavored milk will have you thinking of a banana milk shake.

Honeydew Milk

Honeydew Milk

$4.25+

Fruity flavor of honey dew!

Chocolate Milk

$4.25+

Yummy and chocolately milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Warm up with some chocolatey goodness!

Slush

Dragon Fruit Slush

$5.75+

Guava Slush

$5.25+

Kumquat Slush

$5.25+

Lychee Slush

$5.25+

Mango Slush

$5.25+

Matcha Slush

$5.75+

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.25+

Peach Slush

$5.25+

Strawberry Slush

$5.25+

Taro Slush

$5.75+

Watermelon Slush

$5.25+

Banana Slush

$5.25+

Honeydew Slush

$5.25+

Avocado Slush

$5.75+

Coffee Slush

$5.75+

Mojito Slush

$5.75+

Tea

Black Tea

$4.25+

A classic drink without the milk

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25+

A light and sweet tea without the milk

Earl Grey Tea

$4.25+

A black tea with a citrusy flavor.

Thai Tea

$4.25+

Coffee

Vietnamese Espresso Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Espresso Iced Coffee

$4.75+

A strong, thicker brew of coffee sweetened with condensed milk slow dripped the traditional Vietnamese way. Add boba and/or custard cap for another layer of flavor and texture to coffee.

Salted Vietnamese Iced Espresso

Salted Vietnamese Iced Espresso

$5.00+

A salty twisted to our Vietnamese Iced Espresso

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

A sweet vanilla tasting coffee with a caramel drizzle on top

Seasonal

Pumpkin Pie Milk Tea

Pumpkin Pie Milk Tea

$4.75+

A fall favorite. Get it while it lasts!

Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte

$4.75+
Spooky Strawberry

Spooky Strawberry

$4.75+

A sweet strawberry milk made with our strawberry puree and topped with whipped cream

Monster Mash-a

$4.75+

Pumpkin spice + matcha = monstrous match

Snacks

Pandan Waffles

Pandan Waffles

$5.50

Not your traditional waffle! Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, subtly sweet made with coconut milk. Served with a fresh strawberry and sprinkled powdered sugar.

Fried Fish Balls

Fried Fish Balls

$6.00

Savory, delightful, and air-fried for a perfectly crispy snack. Served with a chili sauce.

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$5.50

8 oz of tender chicken breast in bite-size pieces served with our house special sauce.

Banh Trang Tron

Banh Trang Tron

$5.50

A classic Vietnamese snack. Ribbons of rice paper tossed in a chili and garlic sauce. Served with quail eggs.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.50

Delicious egg rolls containing pork, cabbage, and carrots. Served with a sweet chili sauce. An order comes with 4.

Specialty

Coffee 500g Bag

$15.00

Berrylicious

Chocolate bombs made exclusively for Tealicious using our products.

Chocolate Bomb

$6.00

Delicious chocolate bombs with our special Vietnamese instant milk coffee

Caramel Wrapped Pretzel Rod

$3.25

Dipped Pretzel Rod

$2.75

Dipped Oreo

$2.75

Bark

$6.00

Dipped Twizzler

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned bubble tea shop bringing delicious and refreshing drinks and snacks to you!

Website

Location

10720 Hardin Valley rd, Concord Farragut, TN 37932

Directions

