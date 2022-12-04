Restaurant header imageView gallery

TeaLux Cafe

1318 Colley Ave,

Norfolk, VA 23517

Popular Items

HONEY JASMINE MILK TEA
MATCHA MILK TEA
THAI TEA

Fruit Tea

ISLANDER

ISLANDER

$7.00

Jasmine Tea with Passion Fruit, Mango, and Pineapple

MEADOW

MEADOW

$6.50

Black Tea with Peach and Lemon Grass

MARIGOLD

MARIGOLD

$5.50

Jasmine Tea with Mango and Ginger

BLACK CURRANT

BLACK CURRANT

$5.50

Jasmine Tea with Blueberry and Grape.

SUNRISE

SUNRISE

$6.00

Jasmine Tea with Peach and Mango

SUNSET PARADISE

SUNSET PARADISE

$5.50

Jasmine Tea with Mango and Strawberry

LIME MOJITO

LIME MOJITO

$5.50

Jasmine Tea with Mint and Lime

LUNA

LUNA

$6.50

Jasmine Tea with Lychee

SCARLET

SCARLET

$5.50

Jasmine Tea with Strawberry

LEVIATHAN

LEVIATHAN

$6.00

Jasmine Tea with Blueberry

CANARY

CANARY

$5.50

Jasmine Tea with Pineapple

POPPY

POPPY

$5.50

Jasmine Tea with Passion Fruit

MAN ON THE GO

MAN ON THE GO

$6.00

Jasmine Tea with Mango

HEART ON FIRE

HEART ON FIRE

$7.00

Jasmine Tea with Dragon Fruit & Strawberry

APHRODITE

APHRODITE

$5.50

Jasmine Tea with Hibiscus & Mint

JASMINE TEA

JASMINE TEA

$4.50

Milk Tea

TEALUX SIGNATURE MILK TEA

TEALUX SIGNATURE MILK TEA

$6.25+

Comes with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

BROWN SUGAR FRESH MILK

BROWN SUGAR FRESH MILK

$6.25+
OAT BROWN SUGAR FRESH MILK

OAT BROWN SUGAR FRESH MILK

$6.25+
THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$6.25+
JASMINE MILK TEA

JASMINE MILK TEA

$6.25+
HONEY JASMINE MILK TEA

HONEY JASMINE MILK TEA

$6.25+
STRAWBERRY MILK

STRAWBERRY MILK

$6.25+

Comes with Strawberry Jelly

MATCHA MILK TEA

MATCHA MILK TEA

$6.25+

Comes with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

TARO MILK TEA

TARO MILK TEA

$6.25+

Comes with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

GRASS JELLY MILK TEA

GRASS JELLY MILK TEA

$6.25+

JASMINE HOT TEA

$5.00

BLACK HOT TEA

$5.00

SUN MOON HOT TEA

$5.00

WINTER MELON HOT TEA

$5.00Out of stock

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

LIGHT BLEND

LIGHT BLEND

$6.25+

Whole and Condensed Milk

DARK BLEND

$6.25+
BLACK ICE COFFEE

BLACK ICE COFFEE

$6.25+

Smoothie

TARO SMOOTHIE

TARO SMOOTHIE

$6.50
MATCHA SMOOTHIE

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

$6.50
COCONUT SMOOTHIE

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$6.50
STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$6.50
MANGO SMOOTHIE

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$6.50
COOKIES N' CREAM SMOOTHIE

COOKIES N' CREAM SMOOTHIE

$6.50

Street Food

RICE PAPER SALAD

RICE PAPER SALAD

$10.00Out of stock

Bánh Tráng Trộn Tealux

FRIED RICE FLOUR CAKE

FRIED RICE FLOUR CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

Bột Chiên

POPCORN CHICKEN

POPCORN CHICKEN

$6.25Out of stock
STIR-FRIED CORN

STIR-FRIED CORN

$7.00Out of stock

Bắp Xào

Dessert

TOFU DESSERT

TOFU DESSERT

$4.00Out of stock
FLAN

FLAN

$3.50Out of stock

PASSION FRUIT CHEESE CAKE

$8.00Out of stock
STRAWBERRY CHEESE CAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESE CAKE

$8.00Out of stock
TEALUX SPECIAL CHOUX

TEALUX SPECIAL CHOUX

$8.00Out of stock

VIETNAMESE SALTED EGG SPONGE CAKE

$10.00Out of stock

Bánh Bông Lan Trứng Muối

BROWN SUGAR BOBA CHEESE CAKE

$10.00Out of stock

MILO CHEESE CAKE

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tealux offers pastries, Banh Mi, desserts, coffee, and Boba Tea drinks that everyone can enjoy

Website

Location

1318 Colley Ave,, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

