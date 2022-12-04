TeaLux Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tealux offers pastries, Banh Mi, desserts, coffee, and Boba Tea drinks that everyone can enjoy
Location
1318 Colley Ave,, Norfolk, VA 23517
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Norfolk VA
No Reviews
2000 Colley Avenue Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurant
Town Center Cold Pressed - Colley Rd
No Reviews
1902 Colley Avenue Suite Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurant