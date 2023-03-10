A map showing the location of The Domor Cafe 3600 Rennie School RdView gallery

The Domor Cafe 3600 Rennie School Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3600 Rennie School Rd

Traverse City, MI 49685

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick service meals made with love. Dine in or take out.

Location

3600 Rennie School Rd, Traverse City, MI 49685

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cast Iron Kitchen of TC South
orange starNo Reviews
273 US-31 S Traverse City, MI 49685
View restaurantnext
Incredible Mo's - 1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd Grawn, MI 49637
View restaurantnext
Margarita Grill - 1796 garfield ave
orange starNo Reviews
1796 garfield ave traverse city, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Common Good Bakery
orange star4.9 • 366
537 W 14th Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Earthen Ales - 1371 Gray Dr. Suite 200
orange star4.8 • 185
1371 Gray Dr. Suite 200 Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery
orange starNo Reviews
806 Red Drive Ste 150 Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Traverse City

Rare Bird Brewpub
orange star4.3 • 1,935
229 Lake Ave Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1544 US 31 N Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Taproot Cider House
orange star4.4 • 1,238
300 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
The Little Fleet
orange star4.9 • 683
448 E. Front Street Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Espresso Bay - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 624
202 East Front Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Common Good Bakery
orange star4.9 • 366
537 W 14th Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Traverse City
Leland
review star
No reviews yet
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston