  • Home
  • /
  • San Jose
  • /
  • Teamoji Westfield Oakridge - 925 Blossom Hill Road
Main picView gallery

Teamoji Westfield Oakridge 925 Blossom Hill Road

review star

No reviews yet

925 Blossom Hill Road

San Jose, CA 95123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Teamoji Section

Popular Drinks

D1 Mango Coconut Slushie w. Grapefruit

D1 Mango Coconut Slushie w. Grapefruit

$6.75

D1 超芒杨枝甘露冰

C3 Panna Cotta Strawberry Latte

C3 Panna Cotta Strawberry Latte

$6.25

C3 莓莓酪酪

B13 Black Sugar Milk Tea w. Boba

B13 Black Sugar Milk Tea w. Boba

$5.75

B13 黑糖奶茶

D5 Matcha Creme Brulee Slushie

D5 Matcha Creme Brulee Slushie

$6.95

D5 抹茶布蕾暴风雪

C2 Panna Cotta Classic Milk Tea

C2 Panna Cotta Classic Milk Tea

$6.25

C2 奶茶酪酪

A7 Strawberry Pineapple

A7 Strawberry Pineapple

$6.25

A7 鲜莓菠萝

Refreshing Fruit Drink

沁心果茶
A1 Teamoji Fruit Tea Punch

A1 Teamoji Fruit Tea Punch

$6.25

A1 超级水果绿妍

A2 White Peach Lychee Green Tea

A2 White Peach Lychee Green Tea

$6.50

A2 美荔桃桃

A3 Osmanthus Peach Iced Tea

A3 Osmanthus Peach Iced Tea

$6.25Out of stock

A3 桂花桃香冰茶

A4 Passion Fruit Mojito

A4 Passion Fruit Mojito

$5.75

A4 百香莫吉托

A5 Passion Mango Green Tea

A5 Passion Mango Green Tea

$6.25

A5 百香芒芒

A6 Passion Fruit Meets Grapefruit

A6 Passion Fruit Meets Grapefruit

$6.25

A6 柚见百香

A7 Strawberry Pineapple

A7 Strawberry Pineapple

$6.25

A7 鲜莓菠萝

A8 Kumquat Plum Orange Green Tea

A8 Kumquat Plum Orange Green Tea

$6.25

A8 金桔梅子柳橙绿

House Milk Tea

醇香奶茶
B1 Classic Milk Tea

B1 Classic Milk Tea

$4.95

B1 招牌奶茶

B2 Oolong Milk Tea

B2 Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95

B2 炭焙乌龙奶茶

B3 Roasted Caramel Milk Tea w. Brulee Mousse

B3 Roasted Caramel Milk Tea w. Brulee Mousse

$5.95

B3 焦糖炭焙烤奶

B4 Soy Custard Milk Tea w. Soy Mousse

B4 Soy Custard Milk Tea w. Soy Mousse

$5.95

B4 豆乳奶盖茶

B5 Oreo Creme Brulee Milk Tea

B5 Oreo Creme Brulee Milk Tea

$5.95

B5 奥利奥布蕾奶茶

B6 Roasted Creme Brulee Milk Tea

B6 Roasted Creme Brulee Milk Tea

$5.95

B6 烤布蕾奶茶

B7 Osmanthus Honey Oolong Milk Tea

B7 Osmanthus Honey Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

B7 桂花乌龙奶茶

B8 Peach Oolong Milk Tea

B8 Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25

B8 白桃乌龙奶茶

B9 Brown Rice Milk Tea

B9 Brown Rice Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

B9 日式玄米奶茶

B10 Taro Milk Tea

B10 Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

B10 芋香奶茶

B11 Mango Coconut Milk Tea

B11 Mango Coconut Milk Tea

$5.95

B11 椰芒脏脏茶

B12 Honeydew Milk Tea

B12 Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.25

B12 哈密瓜奶茶

B13 Black Sugar Milk Tea w. Boba

B13 Black Sugar Milk Tea w. Boba

$5.75

B13 黑糖奶茶

Signature Crafted Drink

手工特饮
C1 White Peach Yakult Fizz

C1 White Peach Yakult Fizz

$5.95

C1 水蜜桃多多泡泡

C2 Panna Cotta Classic Milk Tea

C2 Panna Cotta Classic Milk Tea

$6.25

C2 奶茶酪酪

C3 Panna Cotta Strawberry Latte

C3 Panna Cotta Strawberry Latte

$6.25

C3 莓莓酪酪

C4 Matcha Latte

C4 Matcha Latte

$5.25Out of stock

C4 抹茶拿铁

C5 Strawberry Matcha Latte

C5 Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.75Out of stock

C5 莓莓抹茶拿铁

C6 Thai Iced Milk Tea

C6 Thai Iced Milk Tea

$4.95Out of stock

C6 泰式奶茶

C7 Strawberry Milk

C7 Strawberry Milk

$5.50

C7 草莓脏脏奶

C8 Double Coconut Latte

C8 Double Coconut Latte

$5.50Out of stock

C8 生椰拿铁

C9 Taro Coconut Milk W. Mini Taro Ball

C9 Taro Coconut Milk W. Mini Taro Ball

$6.75Out of stock

C9 芋泥小芋圆厚椰乳

C10 Taro Milk W. Crystal Boba

C10 Taro Milk W. Crystal Boba

$6.50

C10 芋泥波波鲜牛乳

Frozen Treat

冰雪酷饮
D1 Mango Coconut Slushie w. Grapefruit

D1 Mango Coconut Slushie w. Grapefruit

$6.75

D1 超芒杨枝甘露冰

D2 Strawberry Yougurt Slushie

D2 Strawberry Yougurt Slushie

$6.75

D2 莓莓酸奶思慕雪

D3 Mango Yougurt Slushie

D3 Mango Yougurt Slushie

$6.75

D3 芒芒酸奶思慕雪

D4 Oreo Creme Brulee Slushie

D4 Oreo Creme Brulee Slushie

$6.95

D4 奥利奥布蕾暴风雪

D5 Matcha Creme Brulee Slushie

D5 Matcha Creme Brulee Slushie

$6.95

D5 抹茶布蕾暴风雪

Noobowl Section

Appetizers

Spicy Dumplings(6) 红油水饺

Spicy Dumplings(6) 红油水饺

$5.45
Beef Roll牛肉卷饼

Beef Roll牛肉卷饼

$7.50
Spicy Fried Chicken Wings（4）香辣鸡翅

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings（4）香辣鸡翅

$5.45
French Fries 香辣薯条

French Fries 香辣薯条

$3.25
Vegetable Egg Roll 素春卷（2）

Vegetable Egg Roll 素春卷（2）

$2.25
Spicy Fried Calamari 香辣鱿鱼

Spicy Fried Calamari 香辣鱿鱼

$8.00

Spicy Duck Neck 麻辣鸭脖

$7.95
Sichuan Sausage 四川香肠

Sichuan Sausage 四川香肠

$5.45
BBQ Bun Hongkong Style港式叉烧包

BBQ Bun Hongkong Style港式叉烧包

$2.50

Noodles Soup

Sichuan Spicy Beef Noodles 川式香辣牛肉面

Sichuan Spicy Beef Noodles 川式香辣牛肉面

$11.95
NooBowl Ramen 招牌小面

NooBowl Ramen 招牌小面

$10.95
Hot And Sour Beef Rice Noodles(酸辣牛肉粉)

Hot And Sour Beef Rice Noodles(酸辣牛肉粉)

$11.50
Tomato Beef Noodle Soup番茄牛肉面

Tomato Beef Noodle Soup番茄牛肉面

$11.95

Dry Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles担担面

Dan Dan Noodles担担面

$9.95

Sweet Soy Sauce Dry Noodles 甜水面

$9.95

Braised Pork Belly Noodles 卤肉面

$10.95
Sichuan Cold Dry Noodles 四川凉面

Sichuan Cold Dry Noodles 四川凉面

$9.95
Biang Biang Noodels 油泼面

Biang Biang Noodels 油泼面

$9.95

Rice Dish

Braised Pork Belly Rice招牌卤肉饭

Braised Pork Belly Rice招牌卤肉饭

$11.95

Steamed Pork White Rice粉蒸肉饭

$10.95
Crispy Chicken Over Rice 炸鸡排饭

Crispy Chicken Over Rice 炸鸡排饭

$12.95
Chicken Over Rice 肉燥饭

Chicken Over Rice 肉燥饭

$10.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Proudly serving hand crafted drinks and snacks. Life is good, better with Teamoji.

Location

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95123

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burgerim - CA129 - 840 Blossom hill rd. San Jose
orange star4.6 • 557
840 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
orange starNo Reviews
925 Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Westfield Oakridge
orange starNo Reviews
925 Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Mochinut - Oakridge Mall - 925 Blossom Hill Rd suite 1319
orange starNo Reviews
925 Blossom Hill Rd suite 1319 San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose
orange starNo Reviews
878 Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Mrs Fields Cookie - #58200 - Oakridge Mall
orange starNo Reviews
925 Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
orange star4.7 • 6,596
1401 Kooser rd San Jose, CA 95118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston