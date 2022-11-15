Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teamont Boba

review star

No reviews yet

821 W Minneola Ave

Clermont, FL 34711

Order Again

Popular Items

Milk Tea
Fruit Tea

Teas

Fruit Tea

$5.00+

Milk Tea

$5.00+

Special Teas

$6.00+

Specialty Foam Tea

$7.25

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00+

Slushies

Slushies

$6.00+

Bottled Beverages

Strawberry Japanese Soda

$3.50

Lychee Japanese Soda

$3.50

Raspberry Japanese Soda

$3.50

Grape Japanese Soda

$3.50

Melon Japanese Soda

$3.50

Original Japanese Soda

$3.50

Water

$1.00

Weekend Special

Weekend Special 1

$7.00

Weekend Special 2

$7.00

Fresh Fruit Cooler (FFC)

$7.00

Mangonada

$8.00

Mangonada

Mangonada

$8.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy delicious Boba!

821 W Minneola Ave, Clermont, FL 34711

