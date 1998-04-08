Teamz Restaurant & Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

1,079 Reviews

$

6611 Eastland Rd

Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

DESSERTS

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

Snickers Ice Cream Pie

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Choc. Chip Cookie

$1.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00

Seasonal Dessert Peppermint Cheesecake

$6.00

NYE Ticket

$50.00

Seasonal Dessert Eggnog Cheesecake

$6.00

Clam Bakes

Chicken Clam Bake

$35.00

Steak Clam Bake

$42.00

Extra Dozon

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6611 Eastland Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

Directions

