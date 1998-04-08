Bars & Lounges
American
Teamz Restaurant & Bar
1,079 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
6611 Eastland Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Two Bucks - Middleburg Heights
No Reviews
18336 Bagley Road Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Middleburg Heights
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
More near Middleburg Heights