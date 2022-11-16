  • Home
TEA% 57 East 11th Street, Chicago, IL 60605

No reviews yet

57 East 11th Street

Chicago, IL 60605

Tiger Brown Milk Tea
Mango Passionfruit Green Tea
Lychee Galaxy Drink

Classic Milk Tea

Tiger Brown Milk Tea

Tiger Brown Milk Tea

$6.25

Fresh made Assam Black Tea, Whole Milk and Brown Sugar (Boba not included)

Classic Black Milk Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

$5.75

Fresh Made Assam Black tea and whole Milk ( Boba not included)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.75

Fresh Made Jasmine Tea and Whole Milk (Boba Not Included)

Caramel Black Milk Tea

$5.75
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

Dalgona Coffee

$5.50
Oolong Milktea

Oolong Milktea

$6.25

BOBA not included

Non-Caffeinated Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.75
Strwberry Milk Tea

Strwberry Milk Tea

$5.75
Watermelon Milk Tea

Watermelon Milk Tea

$5.75
Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.75
Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.75
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

Fruit Tea

Passionfruit Yuzu Honey Green Tea

Passionfruit Yuzu Honey Green Tea

$5.75

Passionfruit, Korean Yuzu Honey, lemon, lime and fresh made jasmine green tea

Lychee Galaxy Drink

Lychee Galaxy Drink

$5.75

Lychee Syrup, soda water, lemon, lime and blue pea colour.

Real Lychee Rose Drink

Real Lychee Rose Drink

$5.75

Lychee fruit, Rose syrup, club soda

Ice Lemon Green Tea

$5.75
Ice Lemon Black Tea

Ice Lemon Black Tea

$5.75

Fresh made Assam Black Tea and Lemon

Iced Peach Black Tea

$5.75

Iced Mango Black Tea

$5.75
Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.75

Passionfruit Green tea

$5.75

Passionfruit Black Tea

$5.75
Mango Passionfruit Green Tea

Mango Passionfruit Green Tea

$5.75

Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.50
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50
Watermelon Smoothie

Watermelon Smoothie

$6.50
Honeydew Smoothie

Honeydew Smoothie

$6.50

Coconut Smoothie

$6.50

Taro Smoothie

$6.50

Lychee Smoothie

$6.50

Caramel Frappe

$5.75

Caramel Coffee Frappe

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.50

Hot Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Hot Thai Milk Tea

$4.50

Hot Matcha Milk Tea

$4.50
Lemon Yuzu Honey Black Tea

Lemon Yuzu Honey Black Tea

$4.50
Lemon Yuzu Honey Green Tea

Lemon Yuzu Honey Green Tea

$4.50

Hot Japanese Green Tea

$4.50

Hot Coffee

$4.50

Bottle Drinks

FIJI Water

FIJI Water

$2.99

Smart Water

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.99

Monster

$3.99

PASTRIES

Croissant

$2.99
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$3.99

Chocolate Muffin

$3.99
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99
Donut

Donut

$2.99

Japanese Cake

$4.99

Cheese Mousse

$5.99

Frozen chocolate donuts

$1.99

DESSERTS

Mille-crepe Vanilla

Mille-crepe Vanilla

$4.99
Japaness Strawberry Cake

Japaness Strawberry Cake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Macaron ( 3 Pieces )

$4.99

Mochi Boba

$1.00

MilkTea Panna Cotta

$4.99

Mango Panna Cotta

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$1.99

Panna Cotta

$3.99

Snack

Pringles

$1.99

Platanitos

$1.99

Chocolate cookies

$0.99

Mochi boba

$0.99

LAY's Chip

$0.99

Thai Snack

$8.00

Cup Holder With Chain

GREEN Chain

GREEN Chain

$9.00
PINK Chain

PINK Chain

$9.00
COLOURFUL Chain

COLOURFUL Chain

$9.00

MASK

MASK

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
57 East 11th Street, Chicago, IL 60605

