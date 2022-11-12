Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teapresso Bar Ala Moana

review star

No reviews yet

1450 Ala Moana Boulevard #1084

Honolulu, HI 96814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 Brown Sugar Milk Tea
#1 Teapresso Miilk Tea
#4 Lava Flow Smoothie

Teapresso Top 10

#1 Teapresso Miilk Tea

#1 Teapresso Miilk Tea

$6.29

Our signature #1 milk tea, blend Assam & Hojicha tea with non-dairy creamer.

#2 Brown Sugar Milk Tea

#2 Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.29

Our #2 most popular milk tea. Black tea with Brown sugar wall

#3 Matcha Latte Milk Tea

#3 Matcha Latte Milk Tea

$6.29

Green tea with premium matcha, topped with Half & half

#4 Lava Flow Smoothie

#4 Lava Flow Smoothie

$7.49

Pineapple, Coconut & Strawberry with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

#5 Pineapple Spicy Lihing Lava

#5 Pineapple Spicy Lihing Lava

$6.99

Pineapple slush with Mexican spicy chamoy sauce sweet & sour, top with tamarind straw

#6 Thai Milk Tea

#6 Thai Milk Tea

$6.29

Thai tea topped with Half & half milk. REGULAR SWEET & REGULAR ICE ONLY

#7 Ube Latte

#7 Ube Latte

$6.29Out of stock
#8 Waikiki Sunset Lemonade

#8 Waikiki Sunset Lemonade

$5.99

Organic lemonade paired with Blueberry, Pomegranate, Mango & Yuzu, top with our house-made secret tea. 100% SWEET ONLY

#9 Oreo Crumble

#9 Oreo Crumble

$6.99

Oreo Crumble with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

#10 Fruity Lychee

#10 Fruity Lychee

$6.29

Fruity tea paired with Lychee .

Yogurt Series w/ Purple Rice

Honeydew Purple Rice Yogurt

Honeydew Purple Rice Yogurt

$7.49

Yogurt drink with Honeydew & Purple Rice

Mango Purple Rice Yogurt

Mango Purple Rice Yogurt

$7.49

Yogurt drink with Mango & Purple Rice

Pineapple Purple Rice Yogurt

$7.49

Yogurt drink with Pineapple & Purple Rice

Lychee Purple Rice Yogurt

Lychee Purple Rice Yogurt

$7.49

Yogurt drink with Lychee & Purple Rice

Strawberry Purple Rice Yogurt

Strawberry Purple Rice Yogurt

$7.49

Yogurt drink with Strawberry & Purple Rice

Peach Purple Rice Yogurt

Peach Purple Rice Yogurt

$7.49

Yogurt drink with Peach & Purple Rice

Ube Purple Rice Yogurt

Ube Purple Rice Yogurt

$7.49Out of stock

Yogurt drink with Ube & Purple Rice

Passion Fruit Purple Rice Yogurt

Passion Fruit Purple Rice Yogurt

$7.49

Yogurt drink with Honeydew & Purple Rice

Signature Milk Tea

24 oz. All milk tea come with Non-dairy Creamer as default
#1 Teapresso Miilk Tea

#1 Teapresso Miilk Tea

$6.29

Our signature #1 milk tea, blend Assam & Hojicha tea with non-dairy creamer.

#2 Brown Sugar Milk Tea

#2 Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.29

Our #2 most popular milk tea. Black tea with Brown sugar wall

#6 Thai Milk Tea

#6 Thai Milk Tea

$6.29

Thai tea topped with Half & half milk. REGULAR SWEET & REGULAR ICE ONLY

#3 Matcha Latte Milk Tea

#3 Matcha Latte Milk Tea

$6.29

Green tea with premium matcha, topped with Half & half

Brown Sugar Matcha Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Matcha Milk Tea

$6.29

Green tea with Premium matcha & Brown sugar, topped with Half & half

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.29

Osmanthus Black Tea with Taro

Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.29

Dark Roasted Oolong Tea with Honeydew

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$6.99

Blend Black & Green tea with Wintermelon and Non-dairy creamer.

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$6.29

Blend Ceylon & Roasted Oolong Tea with Honey and Condensed milk

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$6.29

Toffee Assam Tea with Hokkaido Creamer and Brown sugar. No dairy substitute available.

Strawberry Flow Milk Tea

Strawberry Flow Milk Tea

$6.29

Ceylon Tea with Strawberry

California Milk Tea

California Milk Tea

$6.29

Ceylon Tea with Brown sugar and Caramel

Coffee Milk Tea

$6.29

Toffee Assam Tea with House made Cold Brew

Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.29

Dark Roast Oolong tea with Dark chocolate

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.29

Dark Roast Oolong tea with Coconut

Hapa Haole Matcha Milk Tea

$6.29

Green tea with premium matcha and white chocolate.

Almond Milk Tea

$6.29

Dark Roasted Oolong tea with Almond flavor

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$6.29

Assam tea with Hazelnut flavor

Creme Brulee Milk Tea

Creme Brulee Milk Tea

$6.99

Brown sugar Milk tea with Creme Brulee & Sea foam. 100% sweet ONLY

Classic Milk Tea

24 oz. All milk tea come with Non-dairy creamer as default

Hojicha Milk Tea

$6.19

Brew to Order Hojicha tea with Non-dairy Creamer

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.19

Brew to Order Jasmine tea with Non-dairy creamer

Black Milk Tea

$6.19

Brew to Order Roasted Black tea with Non-dairy Creamer

Green Milk Tea

$6.19

Brew to Order Green tea with Non-dairy Creamer

Oolong Milk Tea

$6.19

Brew to Order Oolong tea with Non-dairy Creamer

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$6.19

Blend to Order Roasted Oolong tea with Non-dairy Creamer

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$6.19

Blend to Order Earl Grey tea with Non-dairy Creamer

Assam Milk Tea

$6.19

Brew to Order Assam tea with Non-dairy Creamer

Toffee Assam Milk Tea

$6.19

Brew to Order Toffee Assam tea with Non-dairy Creamer

Genmaicha Milk Tea

$6.19

Brew to Order Genmaicha tea with Non-dairy Creamer

Rooibos Milk Tea

$6.19

Brew to Order Rooibos tea with Non-dairy Creamer (Non-caffeinated)

Caffeine Free

#7 Ube Latte

#7 Ube Latte

$6.29Out of stock

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$6.29

Brown sugar syrup with Whole milk

Pink Dragon Hibiscus

Pink Dragon Hibiscus

$6.29

Coconut milk paired with Dragon fruit, Strawberry, Lemon, & Hibiscus. 100% SWEET ONLY

Creme Brulee Fresh Milk

Creme Brulee Fresh Milk

$6.99

Brown sugar syrup with Whole milk & Creme Brulee. 100% SWEET ONLY

Signature Iced Tea

24 oz
#10 Fruity Lychee

#10 Fruity Lychee

$6.29

Fruity tea paired with Lychee .

Hibiscus Blend

Hibiscus Blend

$6.29

Hibiscus tea paired with Strawberry & Lemon

Tropic Osmanthus

Tropic Osmanthus

$6.29

Osmanthus tea paired with Lychee and Guava.

Honey Lemon Green Tea

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$6.29

Green tea paired with Honey & Lemon

Lady Grey

Lady Grey

$6.29

Earl Grey tea paired with Blood Orange, Peach & Blueberry

Mango Kumquat

Mango Kumquat

$6.29

Green tea paired with Mango & Kumquat

Peach Cantaloupe

Peach Cantaloupe

$6.29

Green tea paired with Peach & Cantaloupe

Plantation Tea

Plantation Tea

$6.29

Black tea paired with Cane sugar & Pineapple juice

P.O.G Iced Tea

P.O.G Iced Tea

$6.29

Roast Oolong tea paired with Passion fruit, Guava, & Blood Orange

Wintermelon Tea

Wintermelon Tea

$6.29

Blend Black & Green tea paired with Wintermelon

Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$6.29

Green tea paired with Watermelon

TeaLade

$6.29

Black tea with Organic lemonade. 100% sweet only

Organic Lemonade

24 oz
#8 Waikiki Sunset Lemonade

#8 Waikiki Sunset Lemonade

$5.99

Organic lemonade paired with Blueberry, Pomegranate, Mango & Yuzu, top with our house-made secret tea. 100% SWEET ONLY

Strawberry Lilikoi Lemonade

Strawberry Lilikoi Lemonade

$5.59

Organic lemonade paired with Strawberry & Passion fruit. 100% SWEET ONLY

Mango Lychee Lemonade

Mango Lychee Lemonade

$5.59

Organic lemonade paired with Mango & Lychee. 100% SWEET ONLY

Blue Hawaiian Lemonade

Blue Hawaiian Lemonade

$5.59

Organic lemonade paired with Pineapple, Blue curacao & Coconut. 100% SWEET ONLY

Lihing Mui Lemonade

Lihing Mui Lemonade

$5.59

Organic lemonade paired with Lihing. 100% SWEET ONLY

Classic Lemonade

$5.49

Organic house-made lemonade

Smoothie

24 oz
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$7.99

Avocado with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

#4 Lava Flow Smoothie

#4 Lava Flow Smoothie

$7.49

Pineapple, Coconut & Strawberry with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.49

Pineapple & Coconut with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Honeydew Smoothie

Honeydew Smoothie

$7.49

Honeydew with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.49

Strawberry & Banana with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$7.49

Strawberry & Mango with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$7.49

Taro with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Lychee Honeydew Smoothie

$7.49

Honeydew & Lychee with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Lychee Strawberry Smoothie

$7.49

Strawberry & Lychee with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Lychee Mango Smoothie

$7.49

Mango & Lychee with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Lychee Pineapple Smoothie

$7.49

Pineapple & Lychee with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Banana Coconut Smoothie

Banana Coconut Smoothie

$7.49

Banana & Coconut with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Coconut Smoothie

$7.49

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.49

Mango Smoothie

$7.49

Pineapple Smoothie

$7.49

Frappe

24 oz

Vanilla Frappe

$7.59

Vanilla Frappe with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Brown Sugar Vanilla Frappe

$7.59

Vanilla Frappe with subtle Brown sugar. 100% SWEET ONLY

Coffee Vanilla Frappe

$7.59

Vanilla Frappe with Coffee. 100% SWEET ONLY

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$7.49

Caramel Frappe with Half & half. 100% SWEET ONLY

Green Tea Kit Kat Frappe

Green Tea Kit Kat Frappe

$7.49

Green Tea Kit Kat Frappe with subtle White Chocolate. 100% SWEET ONLY

Matcha Frappe

Matcha Frappe

$7.49

Matcha Frappe with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$7.49

Mocha Frappe with Dark Chocolate and Coffee. 100% SWEET ONLY

Thai Tea Frappe

Thai Tea Frappe

$7.49

Thai Tea Frappe with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Viet Coffee Frappe

Viet Coffee Frappe

$7.49

Vietnamese coffee Frappe with Condensed milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Crumble Series

16 oz
#9 Oreo Crumble

#9 Oreo Crumble

$6.99

Oreo Crumble with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Twix Crumble

Twix Crumble

$6.99

Twix Crumble with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY

Slush

24 oz

Slush 2 Flavor Mix

$5.99

Mix any two flavor slush of choices

Lychee Slush

Lychee Slush

$5.99
Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.99
Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.99
Peach Slush

Peach Slush

$5.99
Pineapple Slush

Pineapple Slush

$5.99
Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.99
Honeydew Slush

Honeydew Slush

$5.99
Lihing Pineapple Slush

Lihing Pineapple Slush

$5.99
Lihing Mango Slush

Lihing Mango Slush

$5.99

Spicy Li Hing Lava

16 oz
Mango Spicy Lihing Lava

Mango Spicy Lihing Lava

$6.99

Mango Slush with Mexican spicy chamoy sauce sweet & sour, top with tamarind straw

#5 Pineapple Spicy Lihing Lava

#5 Pineapple Spicy Lihing Lava

$6.99

Pineapple slush with Mexican spicy chamoy sauce sweet & sour, top with tamarind straw

Strawberry Spicy Lihing Lava

Strawberry Spicy Lihing Lava

$6.99

Strawberry Slush with Mexican spicy chamoy sauce sweet & sour, top with tamarind straw

Signature Coffee

24 oz. All latte come with Half & half as default
Iced Sea Foam Caramel

Iced Sea Foam Caramel

$5.99

House-made Cold brew with Caramel & Sea foam on top

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.99

Traditional Vietnamese coffee. Brew 100% robusta beans using metal drip filter, top with condensed milk or just black.

Cold Brew Latte

$5.99
Thai Coffee

Thai Coffee

$5.99
#7 Ube Latte

#7 Ube Latte

$6.29Out of stock
Taro Latte

Taro Latte

$5.99

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$5.59

Build your own customize drink. Follow Step 1 -> 6. Have fun!

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cup Water

$1.00

Food

HAMMAJANG Lihing Candy

$5.99

NOMS Gummy Snack

$5.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

One slide

Ube Crinkle Cookie

Ube Crinkle Cookie

$7.99

Strawberry Macaron

$2.89

Lilikoi Macaron

$2.89

Kona Coffee Macaron

$2.89Out of stock

Chocolate Macaron

$2.89

Green Tea Macaron

$2.89

Ube Macaron

$2.89Out of stock
Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$5.99
Guava Cake

Guava Cake

$5.99
Lilikoi Chiffon Cake

Lilikoi Chiffon Cake

$5.99

Others

Mason Jar Set (Jar & Straw)

$12.99

Mason Jar

$6.99

Metal Boba Straw

$3.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Boba Milk Tea, Organic Tea & Coffee

Location

1450 Ala Moana Boulevard #1084, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

Gallery