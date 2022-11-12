Teapresso Bar Ala Moana
1450 Ala Moana Boulevard #1084
Honolulu, HI 96814
Teapresso Top 10
#1 Teapresso Miilk Tea
Our signature #1 milk tea, blend Assam & Hojicha tea with non-dairy creamer.
#2 Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Our #2 most popular milk tea. Black tea with Brown sugar wall
#3 Matcha Latte Milk Tea
Green tea with premium matcha, topped with Half & half
#4 Lava Flow Smoothie
Pineapple, Coconut & Strawberry with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
#5 Pineapple Spicy Lihing Lava
Pineapple slush with Mexican spicy chamoy sauce sweet & sour, top with tamarind straw
#6 Thai Milk Tea
Thai tea topped with Half & half milk. REGULAR SWEET & REGULAR ICE ONLY
#7 Ube Latte
#8 Waikiki Sunset Lemonade
Organic lemonade paired with Blueberry, Pomegranate, Mango & Yuzu, top with our house-made secret tea. 100% SWEET ONLY
#9 Oreo Crumble
Oreo Crumble with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
#10 Fruity Lychee
Fruity tea paired with Lychee .
Yogurt Series w/ Purple Rice
Honeydew Purple Rice Yogurt
Yogurt drink with Honeydew & Purple Rice
Mango Purple Rice Yogurt
Yogurt drink with Mango & Purple Rice
Pineapple Purple Rice Yogurt
Yogurt drink with Pineapple & Purple Rice
Lychee Purple Rice Yogurt
Yogurt drink with Lychee & Purple Rice
Strawberry Purple Rice Yogurt
Yogurt drink with Strawberry & Purple Rice
Peach Purple Rice Yogurt
Yogurt drink with Peach & Purple Rice
Ube Purple Rice Yogurt
Yogurt drink with Ube & Purple Rice
Passion Fruit Purple Rice Yogurt
Yogurt drink with Honeydew & Purple Rice
Signature Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Matcha Milk Tea
Green tea with Premium matcha & Brown sugar, topped with Half & half
Taro Milk Tea
Osmanthus Black Tea with Taro
Honeydew Milk Tea
Dark Roasted Oolong Tea with Honeydew
Wintermelon Milk Tea
Blend Black & Green tea with Wintermelon and Non-dairy creamer.
Hong Kong Milk Tea
Blend Ceylon & Roasted Oolong Tea with Honey and Condensed milk
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Toffee Assam Tea with Hokkaido Creamer and Brown sugar. No dairy substitute available.
Strawberry Flow Milk Tea
Ceylon Tea with Strawberry
California Milk Tea
Ceylon Tea with Brown sugar and Caramel
Coffee Milk Tea
Toffee Assam Tea with House made Cold Brew
Chocolate Milk Tea
Dark Roast Oolong tea with Dark chocolate
Coconut Milk Tea
Dark Roast Oolong tea with Coconut
Hapa Haole Matcha Milk Tea
Green tea with premium matcha and white chocolate.
Almond Milk Tea
Dark Roasted Oolong tea with Almond flavor
Hazelnut Milk Tea
Assam tea with Hazelnut flavor
Creme Brulee Milk Tea
Brown sugar Milk tea with Creme Brulee & Sea foam. 100% sweet ONLY
Classic Milk Tea
Hojicha Milk Tea
Brew to Order Hojicha tea with Non-dairy Creamer
Jasmine Milk Tea
Brew to Order Jasmine tea with Non-dairy creamer
Black Milk Tea
Brew to Order Roasted Black tea with Non-dairy Creamer
Green Milk Tea
Brew to Order Green tea with Non-dairy Creamer
Oolong Milk Tea
Brew to Order Oolong tea with Non-dairy Creamer
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Blend to Order Roasted Oolong tea with Non-dairy Creamer
Earl Grey Milk Tea
Blend to Order Earl Grey tea with Non-dairy Creamer
Assam Milk Tea
Brew to Order Assam tea with Non-dairy Creamer
Toffee Assam Milk Tea
Brew to Order Toffee Assam tea with Non-dairy Creamer
Genmaicha Milk Tea
Brew to Order Genmaicha tea with Non-dairy Creamer
Rooibos Milk Tea
Brew to Order Rooibos tea with Non-dairy Creamer (Non-caffeinated)
Caffeine Free
Signature Iced Tea
Hibiscus Blend
Hibiscus tea paired with Strawberry & Lemon
Tropic Osmanthus
Osmanthus tea paired with Lychee and Guava.
Honey Lemon Green Tea
Green tea paired with Honey & Lemon
Lady Grey
Earl Grey tea paired with Blood Orange, Peach & Blueberry
Mango Kumquat
Green tea paired with Mango & Kumquat
Peach Cantaloupe
Green tea paired with Peach & Cantaloupe
Plantation Tea
Black tea paired with Cane sugar & Pineapple juice
P.O.G Iced Tea
Roast Oolong tea paired with Passion fruit, Guava, & Blood Orange
Wintermelon Tea
Blend Black & Green tea paired with Wintermelon
Watermelon Green Tea
Green tea paired with Watermelon
TeaLade
Black tea with Organic lemonade. 100% sweet only
Organic Lemonade
Strawberry Lilikoi Lemonade
Organic lemonade paired with Strawberry & Passion fruit. 100% SWEET ONLY
Mango Lychee Lemonade
Organic lemonade paired with Mango & Lychee. 100% SWEET ONLY
Blue Hawaiian Lemonade
Organic lemonade paired with Pineapple, Blue curacao & Coconut. 100% SWEET ONLY
Lihing Mui Lemonade
Organic lemonade paired with Lihing. 100% SWEET ONLY
Classic Lemonade
Organic house-made lemonade
Smoothie
Avocado Smoothie
Avocado with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Pina Colada Smoothie
Pineapple & Coconut with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Honeydew Smoothie
Honeydew with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberry & Banana with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Strawberry & Mango with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Taro Smoothie
Taro with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Lychee Honeydew Smoothie
Honeydew & Lychee with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Lychee Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry & Lychee with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Lychee Mango Smoothie
Mango & Lychee with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Lychee Pineapple Smoothie
Pineapple & Lychee with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Banana Coconut Smoothie
Banana & Coconut with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Coconut Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Pineapple Smoothie
Frappe
Vanilla Frappe
Vanilla Frappe with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Brown Sugar Vanilla Frappe
Vanilla Frappe with subtle Brown sugar. 100% SWEET ONLY
Coffee Vanilla Frappe
Vanilla Frappe with Coffee. 100% SWEET ONLY
Caramel Frappe
Caramel Frappe with Half & half. 100% SWEET ONLY
Green Tea Kit Kat Frappe
Green Tea Kit Kat Frappe with subtle White Chocolate. 100% SWEET ONLY
Matcha Frappe
Matcha Frappe with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Mocha Frappe
Mocha Frappe with Dark Chocolate and Coffee. 100% SWEET ONLY
Thai Tea Frappe
Thai Tea Frappe with Whole milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Viet Coffee Frappe
Vietnamese coffee Frappe with Condensed milk. 100% SWEET ONLY
Crumble Series
Slush
Spicy Li Hing Lava
Mango Spicy Lihing Lava
Mango Slush with Mexican spicy chamoy sauce sweet & sour, top with tamarind straw
Strawberry Spicy Lihing Lava
Strawberry Slush with Mexican spicy chamoy sauce sweet & sour, top with tamarind straw
Signature Coffee
Food
HAMMAJANG Lihing Candy
NOMS Gummy Snack
Cheesecake
One slide
Ube Crinkle Cookie
Strawberry Macaron
Lilikoi Macaron
Kona Coffee Macaron
Chocolate Macaron
Green Tea Macaron
Ube Macaron
Tiramisu Cake
Guava Cake
Lilikoi Chiffon Cake
1450 Ala Moana Boulevard #1084, Honolulu, HI 96814