Teaspoon Davis
110 F St Suite D
Davis, CA 95616
Most Popular
- Honeycomb Banana Latte$8.00
A crafted blend of house-made banana milk and coffee
- Honeycomb Banana Milk$7.00
House-made banana milk
- Honey Pear-adise$7.00
Green tea infused with bright, fresh pear and rich honey
- Custom-made Lemonade$5.50
Create your own lemonade with any of these delicious add-ons: Guava, Pineapple, Passionfruit, Cucumber, Matcha, Mango, Ube, Strawberry. Want to go wild? Add two or more
- House Milk Tea$6.25
Signature black tea blend infused w/ cream
- Classic Thai Tea$6.25
Slow steeped thai tea topped w/ organic cream
- Guava Sunset$6.75
Freshly blended guava & pineapple marmalade w/ a splash of lemon juice
- Grasshopper$6.75
Lychee green tea topped w/ fresh cucumber juice
- Mango Funtime Smoothie$6.75
House mango purée smoothie
Seasonal
- Green Monster$6.00Out of stock
Green thai tea infused with jasmine and topped with cream
Classics
- Liquid Gold$6.25
Honey oolong tea infused w/ cream
- Creamy Jasmine$6.25
Sweet jasmine green tea infused w/ cream
- Taro Lover$6.25
Taro milk w/ slow cooked taro chunks
Signatures
- Red Bull Cocolada$8.00Out of stock
An invigorating fruity twist of house-made pineapple marmalade and Coconut Berry Red Bull
- Red Bull Sunset$8.00Out of stock
A tropical twist on the classic energy drink, with house-made guava lemon marmalade infused into original Red Bull
- Flamingo$6.75Out of stock
Freshly blended watermelon juice layered over passionfruit juice
- Paradise Lime$6.75
New and improved lemon lime infused floral tea
- Caramel Cream$6.75
Hand roasted caramel topped w/ organic milk & honey boba
- Ladybug$6.75
A light, yet rich splash of passion fruit juice, infused with green tea
- Strawberry Sangria$6.75
House strawberry marmalade infused w/ black tea
- Lychee on Lychee$6.75
Lychee black tea topped w/ lychee jelly
- Silky Mango$6.75
House mango purée infused w/ organic milk and topped w/ honey boba
- Silky Strawberry$6.75
House strawberry marmalade infused w/ organic milk w/ honey boba
- Matcha Royale - Classic$6.75
Ceremonial matcha green tea infused w/ organic milk
- Matcha Royale - Strawberry$7.50
Ceremonial matcha green tea infused w/ organic milk
- Mango On Fire Smoothie$7.50
House mango purée smoothie w/ chamoy and Tajín
- Strawberry Colada Smoothie$6.75
Pineapple coconut smoothie w/ our signature strawberry jam
Create Your Own
- Assam Black Tea$5.75
Originated from India, has a malty flavor
- Earl Grey Black Tea$5.75
British black tea, hint of citrus and aromatic
- Lychee Black Tea$5.75
Black tea with bits of dried lychee peel
- Osmanthus Black Tea$5.75
Black tea infused with aromatic osmanthus flowers
- Toffee Black Tea$5.75
Black tea infused with toffee
- Honey Oolong Tea$5.75
Varity of oolong tea with slightly floral flavor and a long lasting finish with velvety texture
- Roasted Oolong Tea$5.75
Complex flavor consisting of hints of honeysuckle, roasted barley and nuts
- Peach Oolong Tea$5.75
Sweet aroma, natural peach flavor
- White Grape Oolong Tea$5.75
Sweet aroma, lightly floral, natural grape flavor
- Rose Petal Oolong Tea$5.75
Oolong tea infused with natural dried rose petals
- Osmanthus Oolong Tea$5.75
Oolong tea with small osmanthus flowers, slightly sweet, buttery flavor and flowery aroma
- High Mountain Oolong Tea$5.75
Grown in exclusively eastern Taiwan where weather and altitude create a unique tea flavor
- Jasmine Green Tea$5.75
Green tea with sweet floral aroma from dried jasmine flowers
- Hojicha Green Tea$5.75
Roasted green tea with toasty aroma and rich nutty flvaor
- Genmaicha Green Tea$5.75
Green tea with roasted brown rice, toasty aroma and nutty flavor
- Rooibos Herbal Tea$5.75
Originated from South Africa, naturally sweet with nutty herbal flavor
Coffee
Smoothies
Hot Drinks
- Hot Matcha Royale - Classic$6.75
Ceremonial matcha green tea infused w/ organic milk
- Hot Caramel Cream$6.75Out of stock
Hand roasted caramel topped w/ organic milk & honey boba
- Hot Golden Brew$6.25
Sweet and Creamy organic coffee with notes of rich hazelnut & dark cocoa
- Hot Dirty Ube$6.75
Coconut infused ube with organic coffee and organic milk
- Hot Paradise Lime$6.75Out of stock
New and improved lemon lime infused floral tea
Non-Caffeinated
Fruity
