Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Teaspoons Cafe

232 Reviews

$

2125 S. state rt. 157

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

GREEN

$2.92+
Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$11.51

Spring mix topped with feta cheese, grapes, strawberries, apples, craisins, and candied pecans served with house poppy seed.

Half Sandwich & Salad

$11.50

Select from any of the sandwiches on the menu, then select from any of the salads on the menu.

DRINK MENU

Coffee Drinks

Brewed Coffee

$2.96+

Daily selections rotate, call for options.

Americano

$3.18+

Espresso with hot water.

Cappuccino

$4.11+

Espresso with steamed milk and foam.

Cafe au Lait

$3.46+

Half brewed coffee, half steamed milk.

Latte

$4.19+

Espresso with steamed milk.

Turtle Latte

$4.83+

Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate, caramel sauce and hazelnut syrup.

White Chocolate Latte

$4.45+

Espresso with steamed milk and white chocolate sauce.

Chai Latte

$4.51+

A mixture of tea and spices and steamed milk.

Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate sauce.

Mayan Mocha

$4.50+

Espressos with steamed milk and our aztec powder (a blend of cocoa, almonds, vanilla and cinnamon).

Aztec Cocoa

$4.31+

Steamed milk with a blend of cocoa, almonds, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Hot Cocoa

$3.59+

Steamed milk with chocolate sauce.

Espresso

$1.25+

Carmel Apple Cider

$4.51+Out of stock

Teas

BLACK

$2.92+

GREEN

$2.92+

WHITE

$2.92+

WELLNESS

$2.92+

HERBALS

$2.92+

OOLONGS

$2.92+

PU-ERH

$2.92+

Smoothies

Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

$6.38+

Lemon Aid Smoothie

$6.38+

WildBerry Smoothie

$6.38+

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.38+

Mango Smoothie

$6.38+

Peach Smoothie

$6.38+

Frappés

Spiced Chai Frappé

$6.38+

White Chocolate Frappé

$6.38+

Caramel Frappé

$6.38+

Vanilla Frappé

$6.38+

Java Chip Frappé

$6.38+

Juice & Others

Apple Juice

$2.11

Orange Juice

$2.11

Ch Milk

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.25

LUNCH MENU

SOUPS

Soup will rotate daily. Check out the website or give us a call.

Cup of Soup

$5.90

Soups will rotate daily. Check out our website or give us a call.

Bowl of Soup

$7.11

Soups will rotate daily. Check out our website or give us a call.

SALAD

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.51

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, bacon bits, chicken breast, croutons, tossed with Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$11.51

Romaine lettuce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, chicken breast, served with your choice of dressing.

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$11.51

Spring mix topped with feta cheese, grapes, strawberries, apples, craisins, and candied pecans served with house poppy seed.

Chef Salad

$11.51

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded monterey jack cheese, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, ham, avacado and your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$11.51

Spring mix topped with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and cucumbers served with house red wine dressing.

House Salad

$11.39

Romaine lettuce, monterey jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions served with choice of dressing.

Italian Salad

$11.51

Romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, red onion, kalamata olives, croutons and salami served with house red wine dressing.

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.75

Half size version of our chicken Caesar salad. Romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, bacon bits, grilled chicken, croutons, tossed with Caesar dressing.

1/2 Cobb Salad

$5.75

Half version of our cobb salad. Romaine lettuce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, chicken breast, and served with your choice of dressing.

1/2 Seasonal Salad

$5.75

A half size version of out seasonal. Spring mix topped with feta cheese, grapes, strawberries, apples, craisins, candied pecans, and served with house poppy seed on the side.

1/2 Chef Salad

$5.75

A half size version of our chef salad. Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded monterey jack cheese, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, ham, avocado, and served with your choice of dressing.

1/2 Greek Salad

$5.75

A half size version of our Greek salad. Spring mix, topped with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and cucumbers with our house red wine vinaigrette on the side.

1/2 House Salad

$5.75

A half size version of our house salad. Romaine lettuce, monterey jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and served with your choice of dressing.

1/2 Italian Salad

$5.75

A half a size version of our Italian salad. Romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, red onion, kalamata olives, croutons, and salami with our house red wine dressing on the side.

WRAPS

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$11.39

Deli sliced chicken, bacon, avacado, romaine letuce, bacon ranch, served in a tortilla.

Artichoke Hummus Wrap

$11.39

House made artichoke hummus, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, provolone cheese served in a tortilla.

Portabella Wrap

$11.39

Grilled portabella mushrooms, tomatoes, red peppers, provolone cheese, served in a tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.39

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon bits, chicken breast tossed with Caesar dressing served in a tortilla.

SANDWICHES

Chicken Wasabi

$11.39

Sliced chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, provolone cheese wasabi mayo served on a croissant.

Asiago Roast Beef

$11.39

Roast beef, asiago cheese, Romaine lettuce tomato, horseradish mayo served on asiago brioche.

Chicken BLT

$11.39

Sliced chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, avacado, bacon, red onion, swiss cheese served on a sourdough.

The Club

$11.39

Roast beef, ham, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, avacado, bacon, dill mayo served on a croissant.

Croque Monsieur

$10.42

Ham, muenster cheese, mustard, served on sourdough, dipped in egg wash and grilled.

Teaspoon Sandwich

$10.29

Fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, served on grille sea salt white bread.

Chicken Salad Sand

$11.39

Fresh grilled chicken, chicken thighs, mixed with celery, onion, hard boiled eggs, mayo served on a croissant.

HALF & HALF

Your choice of any soup, salad, or sandwich combination.

Half Sandwich & Soup

$11.50

Any of our sandwiches on the menu. Soup rotate thru the week. Check the website or give us a call to find out the selection of the day.

Half Sandwich & Salad

$11.50

Select from any of the sandwiches on the menu, then select from any of the salads on the menu.

Half Salad and Soup

$11.50

Select any of the salads on the menu. To find out the soup of the day go to the website or give us a call.

KID'S LUNCH

Kid's BLT

$6.44

Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, on toasted white bread, served with a side of mayo. Also served with carrot and celery sticks and a side of ranch.

Kid's Chicken & Cheese

$6.44

Sliced chicken breast, with cheddar cheese on white bread and mayo served on the side. Also served with carrot and celery sticks and a side of ranch.

Kid's PB&J

$6.44

Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly served on white bread. Also served with carrot and celery sticks and a side of ranch.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.44

Cheddar cheese on grilled white bread. Also served with carrot and celery sticks and a side of ranch.

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.89

Shredded monterey jack cheese on a grilled tortilla. Also served with carrot and celery sticks and a side of ranch.

ALA CARTE SIDES (Lunch)

Sourdough Toast

$1.28

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Side Bacon

$2.68

Green Chili

$2.68

Side Salad

$3.32

Hummus

$2.68

Veggies

$2.68

Extra Dressing

$0.70

BAKED GOODS (Lunch)

Cinnamon Roll

$3.65Out of stock

Pecan Roll

$3.92

Blackberry Scone

$2.87Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.91

Turtle Bars

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Directions

Gallery
Teaspoons Cafe image
Teaspoons Cafe image
Teaspoons Cafe image
Teaspoons Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

222 Artisan Bakery - 222 N Main St
orange star4.7 • 324
222 N Main St Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar - 1004 Locust
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Locust Saint Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
UKRAFT Cafe and Catering
orange starNo Reviews
701 Market Avenue St. Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes - FS 07 - Patty's Cheesecakes
orange starNo Reviews
3730 FOREST PARK AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Have A Cow Cattle Company
orange starNo Reviews
2742 Lafayette Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)
orange star4.7 • 202
52 N Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Edwardsville

The Cup - Edwardsville
orange star4.9 • 810
1057 Century Drive Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Sacred Grounds - 233 N Main St
orange star4.6 • 623
233 N Main St Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
222 Artisan Bakery - 222 N Main St
orange star4.7 • 324
222 N Main St Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville
orange star5.0 • 29
1031 Century Drive Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edwardsville
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (363 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston