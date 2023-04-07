Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tea Thyme Cafe 2108 N Hwy 281

review star

No reviews yet

2108 N Hwy 281

Marble Falls, TX 78654

FOOD MENU

BREAKFAST

OATMEAL

$7.99

NUTS, SEEDS, BERRIES

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.49

2 TOAST,EGG, AVOCADO

TOASTER SANDWICH

$7.99

SANDWICH FRESH FRUIT

WAFFLE PLATE

$11.99

WAFFLE, HASHBROWN,BACON

BREAKFAST TACO

$8.99

BEANS,CHEESE, EGGS AVOCADO

MEAT LOVERS BT

$11.79

3 MEAT CHEESE HASHBROWN

BIG BREAKFAST

$8.99

PANCAKE BACON EGG

BUILD YO OMELET

$10.99

3 EGGS CHEESE VEGGIES

SPINACH OMELET

$7.79

EGG SPINACH TOMATO AVOCADO

3 MEAT OMELET

$9.99

3 MEAT 3 EGGS

PANCAKES MEAL

$7.79

2 PANCKAES 1MEAT

CLASSIC BREAKFAST

$7.29

HASH OR TOAST MEAT EGG

HASHBROWN DELIGHT

$12.99

HASH VEGGIES CHEESE

TACOS

TURKEY TACO

$11.79

TURKEY SALAD ORANGES CRAN

VEGAN TACO

$9.29

HUMMUS VEGGIES SPROUTS AVO

TUNA TACO

$11.79

TUNA SALAD CHEESE AVO SPROUT

CHICKEN TACO

$9.99

CHICKEN TOMATO AVO S R

AVOCADO TACO

$9.29

TOMATO AVOCADO SR

MEX TEX TACO

$9.29

BLACK BEANS TOM GREEN ONION

NOT PICKY TACO

$11.79

MEAT VEGGIES SPROUT AVO

APPETIZER

SPINACH PIZZA

$12.29

GARLIC TOMATOE SPINACH CH

TOSTADO

$9.29

REFRIED BEANS JAL CH AVO

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.99

POTATOE CHIP FRESH SALSA 1RF

CHIPS AND SALSA REFILL

$1.00

HUMMUS AND PITA

$7.79

CAULOFLOWER CHIPS HUMMUS

SOD CUP

$4.99

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOD BOWL

$5.99

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOD 20 Oz

$6.99

SALADS

Chef Salad

$12.99

CHICKEN VEGGIES SPROUTS AVO

Chicken Avocado Salad

$9.49

CHICK CEL GO MAYO AVO WAL

Turkey Salad

$9.49

TURKEYCEL GO MAYO OR CRAN WL

Tuna Salad

$9.49

TUNA CEL GO MAYO TOM CUC WAL

Salad Bar

$9.99

One Trip Salad Bar

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

SANDWICHES

TURKEY REUBEN

$8.99

MEAT SAUREKRAUT CHIPOTLE

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$8.99

MEAT SAUREKRAUT CHIPOTLE

TUNA MELT

$8.79

TUNA SALAD MOZZ

ITALIAN GRILLED CHEESE

$7.29

MOZZ CH ITIAL SPICES TOMATOE

GRILLED TURKEY

$8.99

MEAT TOMATOE DIGION MUST

GRILLED PASTRAMI

$8.99

MEAT TOMATOE DIGION MUST

CLUB

$12.99

HAM TURK BACON TOM LET MAYO

PATTY MELT

$12.29

BEYOND BURGER CARM ON SAUC

HUMMUS SANDWICH

$7.49

HUMM TOM CUC SPROUTS AVO

HAM AND CHEESE

$7.99

HAM CHEDD MUST

VEGAN BURGER

$12.49

BEYOND TOM CUC SPIN AVO TOM

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$2.50

COOKIE

CHEWY BROWNIE

$3.50

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

HOMEMADE PIE

$7.25

FLAVOR OF DAY

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

A LA CARTE

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$3.29

SIDE OFHASHBROWNS

SIDE SLICED AVOCADO

$1.79

SIDE SLICE AVOCADO

SIDE TOAST

$1.79

SIDE OF TOAST

1 WAFFLE

$5.29

1 WHOLE WAFFLE

1 PANCAKE

$4.29

1 PANCAKE

PITA

$5.99

CAULIFLOWER PITTA CHIPS

RICE CHIPS

$2.25

RICE TORTILLA CHIPS

SIDE CHIPS

$2.00

SD POTATOE CHIPS

REAL MAPLE SYRUP

$1.99

REAL MAPLE SYRUP

SIDE CHOCOLATE CHIPS

$1.49

ADD CHOCOLATE CHIPS

SIDE HOT BLUEBERRIES

$1.99

SD HOT BLUEBERRIES

WHIPPED CREAM

$1.50

SIDE SALSA

$0.75

SIDE SPICY RANCH

$0.75

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

EXTRA VIN

$0.75

EXTRA CHIPOTLE

$0.75

EXTRA THOUSAND ISLAND

$0.75

SIDE BACON

$3.79

SAUSAGE PATTY

$3.79

TURKEY BACON

$3.79

BLACK BEANS

$3.79

REFRIED BEANS

$3.79

SIDE HUMMUS

$3.79

FRUIT CUP

$3.99

1 EGG

$1.49

2 EGGS

$2.98

ON TORTILLA

$2.25

Agave

$0.75

KIDS MENU

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.29

BEAN AND CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.29

KIDS PLATE

$7.29

1 KIDS PANCAKE

$7.29

DRINK MENU

COFFEE

BLACK COFFEE

$2.99

DECAFE COFFEE

$2.99

LATTE

$4.00

Carmel Mach

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Shot Expresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

SMOOTHIE

FUN THYME

$6.99

PB BANNANA ALMOND MILK

PURPLE COW

$6.99

BLUEBERRIES BANANA AL MK

MEAL THYME

$6.99

BANA PINE MANGO AL MK

SLIM THYME

$6.99

STRAW BLUE AL MK

RAZZMATAZE

$6.99

RAS PINE BANANA ORANGES AL MK

CREATE YO SMOOTHIE

$6.99

BOBA TEA

GREEN PEPPERMINT

$5.50

CHAI

$5.50

THAI

$5.50

STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS

$5.50

BANANA CREAM PIE

$5.50

CHOCALATE COFFEE

$5.50

MUCHO MATCHA

$5.50

ICED TEA

UNSWEET

$2.99

SWEET

$2.99

HIBISCUS

$2.99

PEACH

$2.99

GREEN TEA

$2.99

Agave

$0.75

Arnold Palmar

$2.79

Half N Half

$2.79

HOT TEA

HOT CHINA BLACK

$2.99

HOT GUNPOWDER GREEN

$2.99

HOT HIBISCUS

$2.99

HOT HERBAL FRUIT

$2.99

HOT PEPPERMINT

$2.99

HOT CHAMOMILE

$2.99

HOT OOLANG

$2.99

HOT EARL GREY

$2.99

HOT CHAI

$4.00

HOT THAI

$4.00

HOT PEACH

$2.99

SODAS

Cola

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Lemon Lime

$2.99

Bluberry

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Ginger

$2.99

Mineral Water

$2.99

Dr. Zevia

$3.00

Zevia Cola

$3.00

EXTRAS

Water

Orange Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Almond Milk

$2.99

Apple juice

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Chocolate Syrup

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Lemon

No Ice

Extra Lemon

$0.25

To Water

$1.00

RETAIL

SMALL HONEY

$4.00

MEDIUM HONEY

$9.00

LARGE HONEY

$14.00

CARDS

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tea Thyme Cafe opened in 2008 with the sole purpose in providing you with a healthy alternative in your dining experience. We will continue striving to 'Elevate Your Health".

Location

2108 N Hwy 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Directions

