Tea Thyme Cafe 2108 N Hwy 281
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tea Thyme Cafe opened in 2008 with the sole purpose in providing you with a healthy alternative in your dining experience. We will continue striving to 'Elevate Your Health".
Location
2108 N Hwy 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654
Gallery