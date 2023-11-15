TeaTonic #2 10960 North Freeway 10960 North fwy
houston, TX 77037
SPECIALTY SERIES
MILK TEA SERIES
- House Special Milk Tea$5.50
- Muddy Boba$5.50
- Taro Milk Tea$5.50
- Thai Me Up$5.50
- Teatonic Milk Tea$5.90
- Coconut Milk Tea$5.50
- Banana Milk Tea$5.50
- Honeydew Milk Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Matcha$5.50
- Mango Matcha$5.50
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.50
- Roosted Oolong Milk Tea$5.90
- The Frenchie Drink$5.90
- Chocolate Milk Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.50
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.90
- Strawberry Horchata Milk Tea$5.50
FRUIT TEA SERIES
SMOOTHIE SERIES
- Mangonada$6.95
- Mango Smoothie$6.25
- Mango Strawberry Smoothie$6.25
- Mango Dragon Slushy$6.25
- Watermelon Heaven$6.25
- Watermelon Spicy$6.25
- Pina Colada$6.25
- Ooo La La$6.25
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.25
- Banana Banaza$6.25
- Cookie Monster$6.25
- Candyland$6.25
- Taronado$6.25
- Matcha Brulee Smoothie$6.25
- Starburst$6.25
- Sour Apple$6.25
- Yummy Gummy$6.25
- Orange Dream$6.25
- VocaVoca$6.25
- Lychee Slushy$6.25
- Running Dragon$6.25
- Ube Madness$6.25
- Cute Melon$6.25
- Cucumber Grape$6.25
- Dragonfruit Slushy$6.25
- Taro Smoothie$6.25
COFFEE SERIES
BLENDED COFFEE SERIES
SPARKING SERIES
FOOD COMBO SERIES
- C2. Popcorn Chicken, Fries & Drink$13.95
- C1. Calamari, Fries & Drink$13.95
- C3. Chicken and Rice & Drink$13.95
- C4. 6 Wings, Fries & Drink$13.95
- S8. Rice Grilled Pork & Drink (Com Thit Nuong)$15.95
- S9. Noodles Grilled Pork & Drink (Bun Thit Nuong)$15.95
- S3. 3 Egg Rolls & Drink (Cha Gio)$10.95
- S10. Chicken Fried Rice & Drink (Com Xao)$15.95
- S4. 10 Wings, Fries & Drink$15.95
- S4. 15 Wings, Fries & Drink$18.95