Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe

1,454 Reviews

$$

1401 Aliceanna St

Baltimore, MD 21231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp & Grits
2Eggs|Bacon|Toast
Roasted Potatoes

Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Coffee Based Drinks

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$3.50+

locally roasted coffee & espresso beans supplied by Ceremony Coffee Roasters

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Latte

$5.00

double shot espresso with steamed milk & topped with foam

Cappuccino

$5.00

double shot espresso with 1 part steamed milk 1 part foam

Mocha Latte

$5.50

our double shot latte with rich belgian style semi sweet chocolate powder

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.15

Macchiato

$4.00

Tea Based Drinks

Hot Tea Latte

$4.50

.

Smoothies

$5.00+

the smoothie purees are made with natural ingredients with pure cane sugar and no high fructose corn syrup or preservatives

Fruit Bubble Tea

$4.75+

Cold T-Latte

$4.50+

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Specialty Drinks

Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte

$5.50

spiced chai latte, pumpkin syrup, topped with whipped cream.

Mango Matcha Madness

$5.50+

green tea matcha, mango puree & milk blended to a shake like consistency, topped with whipped cream

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75+

spiced chai latte with double shot of espresso

Red Velvet Latte

$5.00

red velvet latte topped with whipped cream

Dirty Red Dress

$5.50

our red velvet latte with double shot of espresso

Chocoholics Choice

$5.00

rich belgian style semi sweet chocolate powder, milk, topped with whipped cream

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.50

rich belgian style semi sweet chocolate powder, milk of choice, double shot of espresso, topped with caramel syrup, whipped cream sprinkled with raw sugar/kosher salt blend

Nutella Mocha Latte

$5.50

rich belgian style semi sweet chocolate powder, choice of milk, double shot of espresso, hazelnut syrup, topped with whipped cream, nutella drizzle & bacon

Orange Theory Turmeric Chai Latte

$5.50+Out of stock

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50+

Blended Drinks

Blended Mocha

$5.25

Blended Matcha

$5.25

Blended Spiced Chai

$5.25

Blended Thai

$5.65

Blended Almond

$5.25

Starters

Granola Parfait

$6.50

honey roasted granola, vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey drizzle

Hummus Plate

$9.00

garlic hummus, roasted red peppers, feta, olives, grilled pita, olive oil

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

served with pico de gallo & sour cream

Cayenne Wings

$9.00

cayenne pepper/garlic butter sauce, served w/ blue cheese crumbles

BBQ Wings

$9.00

tossed in barbeque sauce, served w/ blue cheese crumbles

Mini Salmon Cakes

$15.75

3 made to order mini salmon cakes served with house made tabasco remoulade (made w/ fresh salmon filet)

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Panini

$9.00

eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.75

House-made chicken salad with cranberries & toasted almonds on butter croissant

Spinach, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Crab & Egg Croissant

$15.75

eggs, crab meat, chipotle aioli served w/ fresh fruit

Egg Dishes-Egg Whites Available

2Eggs|Bacon|Toast

$9.75

two eggs any style, multigrain toast, with a choice of breakfast meat. comes with butter & strawberry preserves

Eden Omelet

$14.75

3 egg omelet with goat cheese, spinach, red onions, turkey bacon, apples, served w/ multigrain toast, roasted potatoes & fresh fruit

Salmon Omelet

$15.75

3 egg omelet with cold smoked salmon, spinach, feta cheese, red onions, served w/ multigrain toast, roasted potatoes & fresh fruit

Veggie Omelet

$14.75

3 egg omelet with mushrooms, spinach, red onions, provolone cheese, served with multigrain toast, roasted potatoes & fresh fruit

Eggs Benedict

$9.75

served with canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, toasted english muffin, fresh fruit & roasted potatoes

Chesapeake Omelet

$17.75

crab meat, spinach, roasted red peppers, served w/ multigrain toast, roasted potatoes & fresh fruit

Crab & Egg Croissant

$15.75

eggs, crab meat chipotle aioli, served w/ fresh fruit

Crab Benedict

$18.75

Pancakes/Waffles/FrenchToast

all brushed with melted butter

Red Velvet Pancakes

$10.75+

3 red velvet pancakes served with housemade chantilly cream & syrup

Cinnamon Apple French Toast

$13.75

french toast topped served with sauteed cinnamon/brown sugar coated apples, chantilly cream & syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

$4.00+

pancakes-topped with powdered sugar & served with syrup

French Toast

$9.00

topped with powdered sugar & served with syrup

Iron Pressed Belgian Waffles

$9.00

brushed with melted butter

Bananas Foster French Toast

$13.75

Savory Crepes

Breakfast Crepe

$9.75

scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, rolled into crepe, topped with cheese grits & scallion. chipotle aioli on the side

Turkey Crepe

$9.00

sliced smoked turkey breast, baby spinach, turkey bacon, goat cheese, dried cranberries rolled into a crepe and cut into quarters

Sides

2 eggs any style

Fruit Cup

$5.50

combination of freshly cut strawberries, honeydew & pineapple

Cheese Grits

$5.50

savory cheddar cheese grits topped with grated sharp cheddar cheddar cheese

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

spicy roasted potatoes

Turkey Bacon

$4.75

3 slices of turkey bacon

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.75

3 slices of applewood smoked bacon

Turkey Sausage

$4.75

2 turkey sausage patties

Sauteed Cinnamon Apples

$5.50

sauteed cinnamon & brown sugar coated apples

2 Eggs Any Style

$3.75

Signature Salads

Spinach Salad

$8.00

baby spinach, goat cheese, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, green tea vinaigrette

Tofu Salad

$12.00

tangy asian vinaigrette marinated tofu, baby spinach, grated carrots, edamame, tangy asian vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Salad

$17.75

blackened salmon filet, baby spinach carrots, edamame, tangy asian vinaigrette

Chicken & Apple Salad

$12.75

chicken breast, sliced granny smith apples, baby spinach, goat cheese, walnuts, green tea vinaigrette

Signatures

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

sharp cheddar cheese grits, diced canadian bacon, diced bell peppers & red onions in a spicy cayenne/butter/cream sauce

Tofu Tacos

$13.00

2 soft flour tortilla with tangy asian tofu, black bean salsa, avocado, chipotle aioli, tomatoes, sharp cheddar cheese

Salmon Tacos

$18.00

2 soft flour tortilla with grilled salmon, black bean salsa, avocado, chipotle aioli, tomatoes, sharp cheddar cheese

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

2 soft flour tortilla with, grilled chicken, black bean salsa, avocado, chipotle aioli, tomatoes, sharp cheddar cheese

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

crispy chicken tenders, Belgian waffle & syrup

Burgers

Black Bean Burger

$10.75

made with black beans, panko bread crumbs, red bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, onions, paprika, garlic. Served with herb remoulade, sliced tomatoes & baby spinach on challah bun. Chips on the side

Salmon Burger

$17.75

Made with a combination of fresh salmon, garlic, panko crumbs, old bay. Served with tabasco remoulade, sliced tomatoes & baby spinach on challah bun. Chips on the side

Wraps

Blackened Salmon Wrap

$17.75

blackened salmon filet, carrots, wasabi-edamame spread, baby spinach, tangy asian vinaigrette

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$9.75

sliced smoked turkey, dried cranberries, scallion cream cheese, baby spinach, served with chips

Tofu Wrap

$9.75

tangy asian vinaigrette marinated tofu carrots, edamame, baby spinach served with chips

Veggie Wrap

$9.75

tomatoes, marinated mushrooms, red onions, cucumber, hummus, baby spinach served with chips

Chix Salad Wrap

$9.75

Panini

All panini served on rustic ciabatta bread & chips

Caprese Panini

$9.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, olive oil, balsamic drizzle

Turkey Panini

$9.00

smoked turkey breast, scallion cream cheese, onion marmalade, turkey bacon

Blackened Salmon Panini

$17.75

blackened salmon filet, tomato, spinach, herb remoulade

BLT Panini

$9.00

smoked bacon, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle aioli

Veggie Panini

$9.00

garlic hummus, cremini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, spinach

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

mozzarella, goat cheese, feta cheese, olive oil

Dessert Crepes

The Tango Crepe

$6.50

Nutty Banana Crepe

$6.50

Old Fashioned Crepe

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our community

Website

Location

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Teavolve Cafe image
Teavolve Cafe image
Teavolve Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harbor East Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Aliceanna St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Azumi
orange starNo Reviews
725 Aliceanna Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine - 803 S Caroline St
orange starNo Reviews
803 S Caroline St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Ejji Ramen - Harbor East
orange starNo Reviews
711 S. Central Ave Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
The Point In Fells
orange star4.3 • 1,571
1738 Thames St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Ouzo Bay
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Lancaster Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Black Olive
orange star4.4 • 3,720
814 S Bond St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Pie in the Sky
orange star4.4 • 3,634
716 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
orange star4.5 • 1,705
811 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Ekiben Fells Point
orange star5.0 • 1,572
1622 Eastern Ave Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Point In Fells
orange star4.3 • 1,571
1738 Thames St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Highlandtown
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston