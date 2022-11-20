Tecate Grill- Spokane
2610 West Northwest Boulevard
Spokane, WA 99205
Appetizers
1/2 Lb. Mojo de Ajo
A Mexican coastal delicacy! Shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in a slightly spicy sauce of rich butter, chile guajillo, and fresh garlic.
Nachos Supremo
Crisp tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheddar cheese, jalapenos and finished with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tecate Quesadilla
Caramelized red onion, jalapenos, and mixed cheeses topped with tomatillo avocado salsa. Served with pepita vegetable slaw and Cotija cheese.
Portobello & Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled Portobello mushrooms, sauteed spinach, and mixed cheeses topped with tomatillo avocado salsa. Served with pepita vegetable slaw and Cotija cheese.
Botanero Sampler Platter
Chicken Skewers, Chicken Taquitos and Portobello and Spinach Quesadillas. Served with tossed greens.
Roasted Queso Dip
A rich cheese dip with Chorizo and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo. Served with crisp chips and flour tortillas.
Steak & Mushrooms sautéed
Chz Quesadilla
Chz Nachos
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup
A zesty chicken broth filled with tender chicken, fresh avocado, and tortilla strips. Topped with melted Jack Cheese.
Black Bean Soup
Wholesome black beans cooked with herbs, spices, peas, and carrots creating a delicious soup, topped with Cotija cheese.
Southwestern Caesar Salad
A favorite combination of Romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, tortilla strips, and Parmesan cheese.
Pueblo House Salad
Fresh field greens tossed in our honey-chipotle 'house' dressing and topped with Roma tomatoes and pickled red onions.
Soup & Salad Combo
Choice of one soup and salad.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with ranch dressing. Topped with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, sliced avocado, and tomatoes. Garnished with BBQ sauce.
Sierra Citrus Salad
Fresh spring greens topped with gorgonzola cheese, sliced tomatoes, diced green peppers, and mango citrus dressing.
Tecate Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed cheeses, pico de gallo, and black beans in a salsa ranch dressing. Topped with grilled chicken and sour cream.
Traditional Taco Salad
(Want it Northern Style in a shell, just say the word) Served with your choice of ground beef, seasoned chicken, or picadillo (shredded beef & pork). Topped with fresh lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Grande Caesar Salad
Southwest Caesar with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and tortilla strips.
Mexican Fieasta
Burrito Blanco
Flour Tortilla filled with Rancho beans, rice, and tender grilled chicken breast. All rolled up and finished with our delicious crema sauce then topped with cheddar and Cotija cheese.
Dos Amigos Burrito
Sauteed Colorado Steak and Tomatillo Pork both in a super flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with sauce, melted cheeses, and pico de gallo.
SW Burrito
Macho Burrito
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, and a choice of ground beef, seasoned chicken, or picadillo (shredded beef & pork). Smothered with burrito sauce and cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and Cotija cheese.
Chile Relleno
Poblano chile stuffed with Jack Cheese, fried in a light egg batter tipped with Azteca’s own salsa Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Adovo Enchiladas
Two soft corn tortillas filled with chicken or ground beef smothered with our spicy rich red pepper cream sauce served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Dos Enchiladas Crema
Two soft corn enchiladas filled with seasoned chicken smothered with Baja cream sauce, mixed cheeses served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Flautas
Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken or picadillo (shredded beef & pork). Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Taquitos Rancheros
Crisp Corn tortillas filled with picadillo (shredded beef & pork) or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Tacos al Carbon
Three corn tortillas dipped in our special salsa, grilled and stuffed with your choice of charbroiled steak or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Tacos al Pastor
Three corn tortillas filled with tender marinated adovado pork, pico de gallo, and served with southwest rice and refried beans
Taqueria Style Tacos
Molcajete
Combinations
Poco 1
Choose one of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken). All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.
Poco 2
Choose one of the following Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chalupa. All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.
Grande 1
Choose two of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken). All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.
Grande 2
Choose two of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken), Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chalupa. All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.
Seafood
Desert Fire Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp and fresh mushrooms tossed in Penne pasta with a slightly spice jalapeno cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and pico de gallo.
Adovo Shrimp & Rice Saute
A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with sauteed shrimp and mushrooms laid over a bed of southwest rice and melted mixed cheeses. Garnished with tomatoes, onions, and Cotija cheese.
Monterey Wrap
Bacon-wrapped prawns accompanied with roasted peppers and onions, greens, and salsa ranch dressing in a soft tortilla. Served with a cup of tortilla soup.
Diablo Shrimp
Sweet & Spicy, delicious shrimp sauteed with onions, peppers, and mushrooms in our red caliente tomato sauce. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Camarones Blancos
A delectable mix of sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and carrots on top of southwest rice, smothered in a rich creamy light jalapeno sauce. Served with a house Pueblo salad.
Baja Fish Tacos
Flour and corn tortillas filled with cheese and served with your choice of sauteed fresh Cod or crisp battered White fish. Then finished with pepita vegetable slaw and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice and black beans.
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Flour and corn tortillas filled with cheese, zesty shrimp and mushrooms, pepita vegetable slaw, and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Meat Entrees
Desert Fire Grill For Two
Fajitas done the right way! Our sizzling platter features chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo sausage, and julienne vegetables. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Pork Carnitas
Tender chunks of pork marinated over night in Spanish herbs and spices. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced seasoned skirt steak carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with fresh guacamole. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.
Colorado Steak Saute
Tender chunks of steak, marinated in mild Mexican Chiles, herbs, and green onions. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Marinated Tomatillo Pork
Tender pork blended with mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Adovo Steak And Rice
South of the Border
Tour De Mexico
(All three items included!) Carne Asada: Thinly sliced charbroiled skirt steak. Chile Relleno: Cheese stuffed Poblano pepper dipped in a light egg batter and served crispy. Topped with Ranchero salsa and sprinkled with Cotija cheese. Southwest Enchiladas: Chicken and cheese smothered in a three pepper sauce. Served with southwest rice and black beans.
Canyon Fajitas
Served sizzling hot over a bed of sauteed vegetables. Served with southwest rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas. Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp. Or do all three with a fajita combo.
Fajita Wrap
Southwest Enchiladas
Flour tortilla enchiladas, stuffed with chicken, mixed cheeses, green onions, and smothered in a 3-pepper cream sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, southwest rice, and black beans.
Southwest Chicken Chile Relleno
Grilled chicken & cheese stuffed poblano pepper dipped in a light egg batter and served crispy. Smothered in a 3-pepper cream sauce and sprinkled with Cotija cheese & pico de gallo. Served over a bed of southwest rice.
Chicken Taquitos
Tender seasoned chicken and melted Jack cheese stuffed into a crispy flour tortilla. Topped with tomatoes and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice, black beans, sour cream, and tomatillo avocado sauce.
Carne Asada y Camarones
Charbroiled thinly sliced skirt steak accompanied by Mojo de Ajo (slightly spicy). Served with southwest rice, rancho beans, and tortillas.
Tecate Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with southwest rice, rancho beans, grilled onions and peppers. Choice of grilled steak, chicken, or shrimp. Topped with Ranchero sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
Fajita Veggie
Chicken
Arroz Con Pollo
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in a rich red pepper cream sauce with mushrooms and onions. Topped with fresh tomatoes, green onions, and Cotija cheese. Served over southwest rice and melted mixed cheeses.
Desert Fire Fundido
Rolled flour tortilla filled with seasoned chicken served crispy. Smothered in a jalapeno cream cheese and melted American cheese. Served with guacamole, southwest rice, and black beans.
Pollo A La Crema
Strips of chicken breast sauteed with onions in a spicy jalapeno crema sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnished with Cotija cheese.
Chicken Carnitas
Sauteed strips of chicken breast with green peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Charbroiled blackened chicken breast over linguine pasta with a slightly spicy Baja cream sauce.
Adovo Chicken Pasta
A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with grilled chicken, vegetables, and penne pasta. Garnished with pico de gallo and parmesan cheese.
Sandwhiches
Veggie Entrees
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with fresh spinach and onions sauteed in garlic butter, then rolled and smothered with red pepper cream sauce. Served with rancho beans and southwest rice.
Veggie Burrito
Large tomato tortilla stuffed with southwest rice, rancho beans, red onion, zucchini, carrots, and green peppers. Topped with Ranchero sauce, melted cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and topped with honey-chipotle dressing.
Adovo Veggie Pasta
A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with vegetables and penne pasta. Garnished with pico de gallo and parmesan cheese.
Breakfast
Kids Meal
Chicken Fingers
Chicken served with fries, salad & three dipping sauces: ranch, honey mustard & ketchup.
BYOT
Build your own taco with soft flour tortillas, mixed cheddar and jack cheeses, sliced chicken breast, rice & lettuce.
Kids Grilled Chicken
Served with rice, corn & a salad with ranch dressing.
Mexi-Hot Dog
All beef hot dog with American cheese wrapped in a crispy tortilla.
Mac & Chz
Kraft macaroni served with fries.
Mexi Sandwich
Grilled cheese sandwich served with fires
K Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or bean & cheese. Smothered with burrito sauce & topped with mixed cheeses.
K Taco
Chicken, ground beef, or picadillo with lettuce & tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortilla.
K Enchilada
A corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or cheese. Smothered in enchilada & topped with mixed cheeses.
K Quesadilla
Mild cheddar & jack cheese garnished with tortilla chips & ranch dipping sauce.