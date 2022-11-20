A map showing the location of Tecate Grill- SpokaneView gallery

Tecate Grill- Spokane

review star

2610 West Northwest Boulevard

Spokane, WA 99205

Appetizers

1/2 Lb. Mojo de Ajo

$16.99

A Mexican coastal delicacy! Shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in a slightly spicy sauce of rich butter, chile guajillo, and fresh garlic.

Nachos Supremo

$11.99

Crisp tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheddar cheese, jalapenos and finished with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Tecate Quesadilla

$13.59+

Caramelized red onion, jalapenos, and mixed cheeses topped with tomatillo avocado salsa. Served with pepita vegetable slaw and Cotija cheese.

Portobello & Spinach Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled Portobello mushrooms, sauteed spinach, and mixed cheeses topped with tomatillo avocado salsa. Served with pepita vegetable slaw and Cotija cheese.

Botanero Sampler Platter

$21.49

Chicken Skewers, Chicken Taquitos and Portobello and Spinach Quesadillas. Served with tossed greens.

Roasted Queso Dip

$11.99

A rich cheese dip with Chorizo and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo. Served with crisp chips and flour tortillas.

Steak & Mushrooms sautéed

$14.99

Chz Quesadilla

$9.99

Chz Nachos

$8.99

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$6.49+

A zesty chicken broth filled with tender chicken, fresh avocado, and tortilla strips. Topped with melted Jack Cheese.

Black Bean Soup

$4.99+

Wholesome black beans cooked with herbs, spices, peas, and carrots creating a delicious soup, topped with Cotija cheese.

Southwestern Caesar Salad

$8.99

A favorite combination of Romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, tortilla strips, and Parmesan cheese.

Pueblo House Salad

$7.99

Fresh field greens tossed in our honey-chipotle 'house' dressing and topped with Roma tomatoes and pickled red onions.

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.99

Choice of one soup and salad.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.29

Romaine lettuce tossed with ranch dressing. Topped with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, sliced avocado, and tomatoes. Garnished with BBQ sauce.

Sierra Citrus Salad

$16.49+

Fresh spring greens topped with gorgonzola cheese, sliced tomatoes, diced green peppers, and mango citrus dressing.

Tecate Taco Salad

$15.49

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed cheeses, pico de gallo, and black beans in a salsa ranch dressing. Topped with grilled chicken and sour cream.

Traditional Taco Salad

$12.99

(Want it Northern Style in a shell, just say the word) Served with your choice of ground beef, seasoned chicken, or picadillo (shredded beef & pork). Topped with fresh lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Grande Caesar Salad

$15.99+

Southwest Caesar with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and tortilla strips.

Mexican Fieasta

Burrito Blanco

$13.99+

Flour Tortilla filled with Rancho beans, rice, and tender grilled chicken breast. All rolled up and finished with our delicious crema sauce then topped with cheddar and Cotija cheese.

Dos Amigos Burrito

$14.50

Sauteed Colorado Steak and Tomatillo Pork both in a super flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with sauce, melted cheeses, and pico de gallo.

SW Burrito

$13.99+

Macho Burrito

$13.49

A super flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, and a choice of ground beef, seasoned chicken, or picadillo (shredded beef & pork). Smothered with burrito sauce and cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and Cotija cheese.

Chile Relleno

$12.49

Poblano chile stuffed with Jack Cheese, fried in a light egg batter tipped with Azteca’s own salsa Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Adovo Enchiladas

$13.59

Two soft corn tortillas filled with chicken or ground beef smothered with our spicy rich red pepper cream sauce served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Dos Enchiladas Crema

$13.59

Two soft corn enchiladas filled with seasoned chicken smothered with Baja cream sauce, mixed cheeses served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Flautas

$14.59

Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken or picadillo (shredded beef & pork). Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Taquitos Rancheros

$14.99

Crisp Corn tortillas filled with picadillo (shredded beef & pork) or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Tacos al Carbon

$16.99

Three corn tortillas dipped in our special salsa, grilled and stuffed with your choice of charbroiled steak or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Tacos al Pastor

$15.99

Three corn tortillas filled with tender marinated adovado pork, pico de gallo, and served with southwest rice and refried beans

Taqueria Style Tacos

$16.99

Molcajete

$22.00

Combinations

Poco 1

$9.49

Choose one of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken). All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.

Poco 2

$11.99

Choose one of the following Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chalupa. All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.

Grande 1

$12.99

Choose two of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken). All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.

Grande 2

$14.99

Choose two of the following Taco, Enchilada, or Tamale (picadillo or chicken), Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chalupa. All served with the choice of refried and rancho beans and southwest rice. The filling choice are: Colorado Steak, Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Picadillo (shredded beef & pork), or Tomatillo Pork.

Seafood

Desert Fire Shrimp Pasta

$19.59

Shrimp and fresh mushrooms tossed in Penne pasta with a slightly spice jalapeno cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and pico de gallo.

Adovo Shrimp & Rice Saute

$19.59

A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with sauteed shrimp and mushrooms laid over a bed of southwest rice and melted mixed cheeses. Garnished with tomatoes, onions, and Cotija cheese.

Monterey Wrap

$19.59

Bacon-wrapped prawns accompanied with roasted peppers and onions, greens, and salsa ranch dressing in a soft tortilla. Served with a cup of tortilla soup.

Diablo Shrimp

$19.59

Sweet & Spicy, delicious shrimp sauteed with onions, peppers, and mushrooms in our red caliente tomato sauce. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Camarones Blancos

$19.99

A delectable mix of sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and carrots on top of southwest rice, smothered in a rich creamy light jalapeno sauce. Served with a house Pueblo salad.

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.59

Flour and corn tortillas filled with cheese and served with your choice of sauteed fresh Cod or crisp battered White fish. Then finished with pepita vegetable slaw and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice and black beans.

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.59

Flour and corn tortillas filled with cheese, zesty shrimp and mushrooms, pepita vegetable slaw, and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Meat Entrees

Desert Fire Grill For Two

$47.99

Fajitas done the right way! Our sizzling platter features chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo sausage, and julienne vegetables. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Pork Carnitas

$16.99

Tender chunks of pork marinated over night in Spanish herbs and spices. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$24.99

Thinly sliced seasoned skirt steak carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with fresh guacamole. Served with southwest rice and refried beans.

Colorado Steak Saute

$17.99

Tender chunks of steak, marinated in mild Mexican Chiles, herbs, and green onions. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Marinated Tomatillo Pork

$16.99

Tender pork blended with mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions, and spices. Served with southwest rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Adovo Steak And Rice

$19.59

South of the Border

Tour De Mexico

$25.99

(All three items included!) Carne Asada: Thinly sliced charbroiled skirt steak. Chile Relleno: Cheese stuffed Poblano pepper dipped in a light egg batter and served crispy. Topped with Ranchero salsa and sprinkled with Cotija cheese. Southwest Enchiladas: Chicken and cheese smothered in a three pepper sauce. Served with southwest rice and black beans.

Canyon Fajitas

$19.99+

Served sizzling hot over a bed of sauteed vegetables. Served with southwest rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas. Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp. Or do all three with a fajita combo.

Fajita Wrap

$15.99+

Southwest Enchiladas

$14.29

Flour tortilla enchiladas, stuffed with chicken, mixed cheeses, green onions, and smothered in a 3-pepper cream sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, southwest rice, and black beans.

Southwest Chicken Chile Relleno

$15.59

Grilled chicken & cheese stuffed poblano pepper dipped in a light egg batter and served crispy. Smothered in a 3-pepper cream sauce and sprinkled with Cotija cheese & pico de gallo. Served over a bed of southwest rice.

Chicken Taquitos

$14.59

Tender seasoned chicken and melted Jack cheese stuffed into a crispy flour tortilla. Topped with tomatoes and Cotija cheese. Served with southwest rice, black beans, sour cream, and tomatillo avocado sauce.

Carne Asada y Camarones

$25.99

Charbroiled thinly sliced skirt steak accompanied by Mojo de Ajo (slightly spicy). Served with southwest rice, rancho beans, and tortillas.

Tecate Burrito

$15.79+

Flour tortilla stuffed with southwest rice, rancho beans, grilled onions and peppers. Choice of grilled steak, chicken, or shrimp. Topped with Ranchero sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Fajita Veggie

$15.99

Chicken

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.99

Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in a rich red pepper cream sauce with mushrooms and onions. Topped with fresh tomatoes, green onions, and Cotija cheese. Served over southwest rice and melted mixed cheeses.

Desert Fire Fundido

$17.99

Rolled flour tortilla filled with seasoned chicken served crispy. Smothered in a jalapeno cream cheese and melted American cheese. Served with guacamole, southwest rice, and black beans.

Pollo A La Crema

$17.99

Strips of chicken breast sauteed with onions in a spicy jalapeno crema sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnished with Cotija cheese.

Chicken Carnitas

$17.99

Sauteed strips of chicken breast with green peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Charbroiled blackened chicken breast over linguine pasta with a slightly spicy Baja cream sauce.

Adovo Chicken Pasta

$17.99

A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with grilled chicken, vegetables, and penne pasta. Garnished with pico de gallo and parmesan cheese.

Sandwhiches

Canyon Classic Burger

$12.99

½ lb. Beef patty grilled to perfection topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, 30-spice BBQ sauce, tomatoes, and tossed greens. Served with seasoned fries.

Veggie Entrees

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Two corn tortillas filled with fresh spinach and onions sauteed in garlic butter, then rolled and smothered with red pepper cream sauce. Served with rancho beans and southwest rice.

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

Large tomato tortilla stuffed with southwest rice, rancho beans, red onion, zucchini, carrots, and green peppers. Topped with Ranchero sauce, melted cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and topped with honey-chipotle dressing.

Adovo Veggie Pasta

$14.99

A spicy rich red pepper cream sauce tossed with vegetables and penne pasta. Garnished with pico de gallo and parmesan cheese.

Breakfast

Teca-Chiles

$12.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Chorizo Con Huevos

$11.99

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Kids Meal

Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Chicken served with fries, salad & three dipping sauces: ranch, honey mustard & ketchup.

BYOT

$5.95

Build your own taco with soft flour tortillas, mixed cheddar and jack cheeses, sliced chicken breast, rice & lettuce.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Served with rice, corn & a salad with ranch dressing.

Mexi-Hot Dog

$5.95

All beef hot dog with American cheese wrapped in a crispy tortilla.

Mac & Chz

$5.95

Kraft macaroni served with fries.

Mexi Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled cheese sandwich served with fires

K Burrito

$4.95

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or bean & cheese. Smothered with burrito sauce & topped with mixed cheeses.

K Taco

$4.95

Chicken, ground beef, or picadillo with lettuce & tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortilla.

K Enchilada

$4.95

A corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or cheese. Smothered in enchilada & topped with mixed cheeses.

K Quesadilla

$4.95

Mild cheddar & jack cheese garnished with tortilla chips & ranch dipping sauce.

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Smoothie

$3.25

Kid Red Rock Limone

$2.50

Side

*Bag Surcharge

$0.08

Refill Chips

$1.00

Refill Salsa

$1.00

S/ 3 Pepper Sauce

$2.50

S/ 3 pepper sauce togo

$4.00

S/ Add Grilled Chicken

$3.00

S/ Add Shrimp

$4.00

S/ Add Steak

$3.00

S/ Avocado

$2.50

S/ Avocado Tomatillo

$2.25

S/ Bean Dip

$1.50

S/ Beans

$3.25

S/ Breakfast Burrito

$4.25

S/ Burrito

$6.99

S/ Chalupa

$6.25

S/ Cheese

$1.50

S/ Chile Relleno

$6.00

S/ Chile Verde

$6.99

S/ Chimichanga

$6.25

S/ Chips & Salsa

$3.50

S/ Chips LG Bag

$3.75

S/ Cilantro

$1.00

S/ Citrus Dressing

$1.75

S/ Colorado Steak

$6.99

S/ DLX

$3.29

S/ Dozen Tortillas

$2.50

S/ Dressing

$1.25

S/ Enchilada

$4.25

S/ Enchilada Sauce

$2.75

S/ Fajita Veggies

$2.75

S/ Fish Taco

$5.99

S/ Fried Jalapeños

$1.75

S/ Fries

$3.50

S/ Grill chicken

$6.99

S/ Ground Beef

$3.00

S/ Guacamole

$3.99

S/ Large Refried Beans

$20.00

S/ Large Rice

$15.00

S/ Lemon Slices

$1.00

S/ Lettuce

$1.00

S/ Mango Mermalade

$2.50

S/ Mushrooms

$5.00

S/ Onion

$1.00

S/ Pepitaslaw

$3.25

S/ Picadillo

$2.00

S/ Pico De Gallo

$1.99

S/ Pico de gallo togo

$4.00

S/ Quezabirria

$4.50

S/ Red Pepper Sauce

$2.50

S/ Rice

$3.75

S/ Rice & Beans

$4.25

S/ Salsa Lrg togo

$4.00

S/ Salsa Verde

$4.50

S/ Shrimp Taco

$5.99

S/ Sour Cream

$1.99

S/ SW enchilada

$4.95

S/ Taco

$2.75

S/ Tamale

$4.50

S/ Taqueria Taco

$4.25

S/ Toastada

$6.25

S/ Tomato

$1.00

S/ Tortillas

$1.59

s/chicken taquito

$3.00

Platters/Catering

Family Fiesta Pack

$45.95

Platter Fajita Wrap

$114.95

Platter Game Day

$74.95

Platter Quesadilla

$69.99

Platter Tecate

$62.95

Shrimp Quesadilla Platter

$79.95

Taco Bar Per Person

$11.99

Dessert

Churros Cream

$4.95

Cinnamon Bunulo

$4.95

Flan

$3.95

Flan Caramel

$5.25

Flan Chocolate

$5.25

Fried Ice Cream

$5.25

Ice Cream

$2.95

Sopapillas

$3.75

LUNCH Bar

Lunch Margarita

$6.79

Lunch Sangria

$6.79

N/A Beverages

*Beverage

$2.99

Flavor Beverages

$3.99

Cider

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Horchata

$3.99

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.99

N/A Mojito

$5.75

N/A Bartender Rita

$5.75

N/A Daiquiri

$5.75

N/A Pina Colada

$5.75

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$2.99

Red Rock Lemonade

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Virgin Margarita

$5.75

Shirly Timple

$3.25

Water

Jamaica

$3.99

Bottle Beer

BTL Coronita

$4.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$4.50

BTL Bud Light

$4.25

BTL Budweiser

$4.25

BTL Cape Line

$4.25

BTL Coors Light

$4.25

BTL Corona

$5.50

BTL Corona Light

$5.50

BTL Corona Premier

$5.50

BTL Fruit Smash Seltzer

$4.50

BTL Ginger Beer

$3.99

BTL Hefeiweissen

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.50

BTL Kokanee

$4.25

BTL Mich Ultra Light

$4.25

BTL Miller High Life

$4.25

BTL Millet Lite

$3.50

BTL Modelo Especial

$5.00

BTL Modelo Negra

$5.00

BTL New Belgium Mural

$5.00

BTL No-Li

$5.00

BTL O'Douls (N/A)

$3.75

BTL Pacifico

$5.00

BTL Sierra Nevada

$5.00

BTL Smith & Forge Cider

$5.00

BTL Sol

$5.00

BTL Sol Chelada

$8.50

BTL Topo Chico

$4.75

BTL Truly

$4.75

BTL Vizzy

$4.75

BTL White Claw

$5.00

BTL XX Lager

$5.00

CAN Founders

$4.50

BTL Tecate

$5.50

Cocktails

Absolute Press

$7.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Almond Joy

$8.00

Ameretto Sour

$6.50

Appletini

$8.00

Azteca Coffee

$6.50

Azteca Tea

$10.00

B 52

$7.50

B Job

$7.50

Baileys

$7.00

BL Berry Tea

$8.00

BL Maria

$8.00

BL Mary

$7.50

Black Berry Lemonade

$9.00

Black Opal

$10.00

Blk Berry Mule

$10.00

Blk Russian

$7.00

Blue Hawaii

$8.00

Cafe Espanol

$6.50

Cafe Suzanna

$6.50

Cancun Martini

$6.50

Caribean Colada

$9.00

Carmel Apple

$6.50

Chelada

$8.00

Chi Chi

$8.00

Classic Martini

$7.95

Coffee Nudge

$7.50

Cosmo

$9.00

Cucaracha

$6.50

Daquiri

$8.00

Duck Fart

$7.50

Fire Ball

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grey Hound

$6.00

Horchata Martini

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Jager Mule

$11.00

Kaluha

$7.00

Kamakazi

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Loco

$9.00

Lynch Lemonade

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Michulada

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$8.50

Paloma

$8.50

Pear Drop

$8.00

Peppermint Patty

$6.50

Pina Mojito

$9.50

Pino Colada

$8.00

Pom Mojito

$9.00

Rasp Chiller

$9.00

S on the Beach

$8.00

Sangria

$6.75

Sasaparilla Sipper

$8.00

Screw Driver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Shark Bite

$7.00

Slammer

$7.00

Smith & Kerns

$7.00

Smith & Wesson

$8.50

Snake Bite

$7.00

Sonia Sunburts

$9.00

Summer Peach

$8.50

Tequila Spritzer

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tequila Sunset

$8.00

Ultra Mojito

$9.50

Vallarta Martini

$9.00

Vodka Red Bull

$9.00

Wash Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Old Fashion

$7.95

White Russian

$7.00

Draft Beer

32OZ Coors Light

$8.25

GL Blue Moon

$6.25

GL Coors Light

$4.75

GL Hop Valley

$6.25

GL Kraken

$6.25

GL Leinenkugel

$6.25

GL Modelo Esp.

$6.25

GL Negra

$6.25

GL Pacifico

$6.26

GL Pelican

$6.25

GL Season IPA

$6.25

GL Tecate

$6.00

GL XX Amber

$6.25

MDO Blue Moon

$8.00

MDO Coors Light

$6.75

MDO Hop Valley

$8.50

MDO Kraken

$8.50

MDO Leinenkugel

$8.00

MDO Modelo Esp.

$8.00

MDO Negra Modelo

$8.00

MDO Pacifico

$8.00

MDO Pelican

$8.00

MDO Seasonal IPA

$8.00

MDO Tecate

$7.75

MDO XX Amber

$8.00

NOLI

$6.25

MDO NOLI

$8.50

Gin

*Gin Well

$5.50

Bombay Shaphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.50

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Liqueur

Amaretto di Amore

$6.50

Baileys

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Chamb Rasp

$6.00

DEKY Buttershots

$5.00

DEKY CR Cocoa DK

$5.00

DEKY Sour Apple

$5.00

DEKY Watermelon

$5.00

Goldschlager

$6.50

Grangala Orange

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahula Coffee

$5.95

Kamora Coffee

$5.00

Madori Sour

$6.00

Monarch Peach

$4.50

Parton XO Cafe

$6.75

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Rmpl Minz Ppmt

$6.50

Rumchata

$5.99

Margaritas

Bartender's Rita

$11.95

Cadillac Margarita

$9.99

Chili-Mango Margarita

$11.99

Coyote Margarita

$7.95

Garden Margarita

$11.99

Hornitos Margarita

$9.99

Jimador Margarita

$7.99

Macho Coyote Margarita

$9.95

Raspberry Rita

$9.50

Skinny Margarita

$7.95

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.99

Traditional Margarita

$9.95

Martinis & Cosmos

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Classic Martini

$8.50

Cucumber Lemon Drop

$8.95

Huckleberry Kamikaze

$9.00

Katalina's Cosmo

$9.95

Manhattan

$10.00

Orange-Sicle

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$7.95

Washington Apple

$7.95

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rum

*Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi 151

$6.00

Bacardi Gold

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi Lt Dry

$6.00

Bacardi Orange

$6.00

Bacoo

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Krakken

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers DK

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.50

Sugarland

$6.00

Trader Vicks

$5.50

Scotch

*Well Scotch

$5.50

Buchanans 12 yr

$8.00

Dewars White Lbl

$6.00

Glenfield 12 yr

$6.00

Jon Wker Blk

$8.00

Jon Wker Red

$7.00

Lauders

$4.00

Seasonal Sippers

Mexican Mule`

$9.00

Party On The Grill

$9.00

Tecate's Paloma

$9.00

Berry Press

$9.00

Senorita Sunrise

$8.50

Raspberry Truffle

$8.95

House Coffee

$8.95

Specialties

Bloody Maria

$7.95

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Coronarita

$10.99

Cucumber Lemon Drop

$7.95

Daiquiri

$9.00

Erik's Mojito

$9.50

La Calaca

$7.99

Margarita de Muertos

$8.95

Mexican Coffee

$6.50

Mexican Mojito

$9.50

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$9.50

moscow mule

$7.75

Pina Colada

$9.00

Royal Mule

$9.95

Sangria

$8.00

Sarsaparilla Sipper

$10.00

Tecate Mai Tai

$9.00

Tecate Tea

$8.95

TGS Tea

$10.00

Trash Can

$9.99

Tequila

*Well Tequila

$5.50

1800 Cristalino

$8.00

3 Agaves Anejo

$8.50

3 Agaves Silver

$7.50

Altos

$7.00

Avion

$7.99

Avion 44

$20.00

Casa Amigos

$15.00

Casa Noble

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00

Cazadorez Cristalin

$8.00

centenario

$7.50

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Clase Azul SIlver

$20.00

Coa

$6.00

Corzo Anejo

$8.00

Cruz de Sol

$6.00

Cuervo

$5.50

Cuervo Reserva

$20.00