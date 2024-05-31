American, pizza, wings, burgers, sandwiches, beer, wine.
Tech-Shots Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
California's first fully simulated shooting range and pub, where you'll find refreshments, chef created eats, great beers, craft brews, Lodi wines, and the best mimosa to go along with your time on the range!
Location
3443 Laguna Boulevard Ste 140, Elk Grove, CA 95758