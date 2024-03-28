Tecumseh Brewing Company 128 W Chicago Blvd
No reviews yet
128 W Chicago Blvd
Tecumseh, MI 49286
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Burgers
- Black Bean Burger$16.00
House-made black bean patty guacamole, lettuce, tomato, feta, and house chipotle sauce, on a challah bun
- The Bleu$17.00
Bleu cheese, sautéed mushrooms, stout caramelized onions, on a challah bun
- Classic Burger$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and American cheese, on a challah bun
- Onion Smash Burger$16.00
Two 1/4lb angus reserve beef patties smash-grilled on white onion with American cheese, pickles and house 1000 Island dressing
- Rhino Style$17.00
TBC's take on the legendary west-coast animal style burger mustard smashed half-pound Angus reserve beef, house secret sauce, stout caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and extra pickles, on a challah bun
- The TBC$17.00
Bacon, TBC beer cheese sauce, stout caramelized onions, fresh jalapeño, on a pretzel roll
Mac 'N' Cheese
- Full - Smoked Gouda Mac 'N' Cheese$12.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Mac$17.00
Pulled pork grilled in house BBQ sauce over creamy smoked gouda mac 'n' cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$17.00
Smoked chicken thighs with buffalo sauce and crumbled bleu cheese on our house smoked gouda mac 'n' cheese
- Half - Smoked Gouda Mac 'N' Cheese$7.00
Sandwiches
- Chipotle Turkey Reuben$17.00
Shaved turkey breast, chipotle sauce, coleslaw, smoked Cheddar, and bacon, on toasted sourdough
- Blackened Catfish$17.00
Blackened catfish, house tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, on toasted challah, served with a lemon wedge
- Corned Beef Reuben$17.00
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house 1000 island on toasted rye
- Chicken Shawarma$17.00
Marinated chicken thighs, lettuce, tomato, pickle, garlic sauce, tahini dressing, and za'atar, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Cuban$16.00
Smoked ham, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, spicy beer mustard, on toasted baguette
- Pulled Pork$16.00
Beer-BBQ, TBC stout-braised pork shoulder, house coleslaw, pickle chips, swiss cheese, on a challah bun
- Mediterranean Garden$14.00
Hummus, garlic sauce, feta, tomato, kalamata olives, shaved red onion, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, olive oil, and za'atar, on herbed Italian bread
- Pesto Turkey$17.00
Shaved turkey breast, brie, bacon, tomato, pesto mayo, lettuce, on focaccia
- Pork Mac Burrito$17.00
BBQ pulled pork, smoked gouda mac n cheese, coleslaw and pickles wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Roast Beastie Boy$16.00
- Italian Stallion$15.00
Snacks
- Chicken Wings$15.00
8 jumbo chicken wings with your choice of TBC sauce: buffalo, BBQ, honey sriracha, or jerk
- Half Pub Dip Trio$9.00
Hummus, guacamole, and salsa served with tortilla chips and toasted baguette
- Full Pub Dip Trio$14.00
Hummus, guacamole, and salsa served with tortilla chips and toasted baguette
- Cheese Dip Duo$12.00
- Chipotle Chicken Flatbread$12.00
Chicken, chipotle sauce, mozzarella, smoked cheddar, red onion and topped with green onion
- Balsamic Veggie Flatbread$12.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, feta, tomato, olives, black pepper and a balsamic glaze
- Loaded Tots$12.00
Tater tots topped with our creamy smoked gouda cheese sauce, crispy bacon, and green onion
- Southwest Tots$14.00
Tater tots topped with fajita-marinated chicken, smoked cheddar, corn salsa, chipotle sauce and jalapenos
- Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Fajita-marinated chicken with sauteed peppers & onions, house chipotle sauce and shredded queso cheese
- Chips and House Chipotle Salsa$6.00
- Greek Bruschetta$8.00
Garlic sauce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and feta cheese with Za'atar seasoning on toasted baguette from Tecumseh Bread & Pastry
- Apple Bruschetta$7.00
Toasted baguette topped with melted white cheddar, sliced apples and thyme, and drizzled with honey
- Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
Focaccia from Tecumseh Bread & Pastry with hosue garlic sauce, mozzarella, smoked cheddar and parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning, served with marinara sauce
- Honolulu Sliders$8.00
Ham, swiss cheese and pineapple on seasoned slider buns
- Pizza Sliders$8.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella and pizza sauce on seasoned slider buns
- Pickle Dip$6.00Out of stock
Creamy fried pickle dip, topped with panko & green onion, served with chips
- Carrot Cake$5.00
- Potato Chips$1.50
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
- Tater Tots$5.00
- Pretzle + 3 Dips$12.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Shareable Fish Dip$12.00
- Personal Fish Dip$8.00
Soup and Salad
- Cheese Soup - Bowl$7.00
Served with a toasted baguette
- Chef's Choice Soup - Bowl$8.00
Ask for the soup of the day
- Garden Salad$9.00
Spring mix, tomato, shaved red onion, cucumber, tecumseh bread & pastry croutons, and your choice of bleu cheese, ranch, or honey balsamic vinaigrette
- The Boulevard$13.00
Spring mix, feta, pecans, shaved red onion, dried cherries, honey-balsamic vinaigrette
- Cheese Soup - Cup$4.00
- Chef’s Choice Soup - Cup$5.00
- Garden Salad - Half$6.00
- Boulevard Salad - Half$9.00
TBC Nachos
- Personal TBC Nachos$15.00
Smoked gouda cheese sauce, black bean corn salsa, house salsa & fresh jalapeño over tortilla chips and your choice of: house chorizo, house taco seasoned ground beef, pulled pork, smoked chicken, black bean patty, or sautéed peppers & onions
- Shareable TBC Nachos$19.00
Smoked gouda cheese sauce, black bean corn salsa, house salsa & fresh jalapeño over tortilla chips and your choice of: house chorizo, house taco seasoned ground beef, pulled pork, smoked chicken, black bean patty, or sautéed peppers & onions
Add-on
- creamy gouda 2oz$2.00
- creamy gouda 4oz$4.00
- beer cheese 2oz$1.50
- beer cheese 4oz$3.00
- guacamole 2oz$2.50
- guacamole 4oz$4.50
- salsa 2oz$1.50
- salsa 4oz$2.00
- garlic sauce 2oz$1.00
- hummus 2oz$1.50
- hummus 4oz$3.00
- bleu cheese dressing 2oz$1.00
- bleu cheese dressing 4oz$2.00
- ranch dressing 2oz$1.00
- ranch dressing 4oz$2.00
- honey balsamic dressing 2oz$1.00
- beer mustard 2oz$1.00
- chipotle sauce 2oz$1.00
- pesto mayo 2oz$1.00
- honey sriracha 2oz$1.00
- BBQ sauce 2oz$1.00
- jerk sauce 2oz$1.00
- buffalo sauce 2oz$1.00
- tartar 2oz$1.00
- Side Coleslaw$3.00
- Toasted Baguette (4)$0.75
- onion dip 2oz$0.25
- onion dip 4oz$0.50
Tap List
To Go Drink
- 32oz Howler - Space Cat$13.00
IPA - American • 8% ABV • 45 IBU Double IPA brewed with Nelson Sauvin and Galaxy hops
- 64oz Growler - Space Cat$26.00
IPA - American • 8% ABV • 45 IBU Double IPA brewed with Nelson Sauvin and Galaxy hops
- 32oz Howler - A Horse with No Name$11.00
IPA - American • 6.2% ABV • 50 IBU 100% Michigan Cashmere hops bursting with notes of tangerine. Smooth easy drinking IPA
- 64oz Growler - A Horse with No Name$22.00
IPA - American • 6.2% ABV • 50 IBU 100% Michigan Cashmere hops bursting with notes of tangerine. Smooth easy drinking IPA
- 32oz Howler - Ground Control NEIPA$11.00
IPA - New England - 7% ABV • 50 IBU Hazy IPA brewed with Bru-1, El Dorado, and Newzilla hops. Bursting with notes of stone fruit and tropical flavors
- 64oz Growler - Ground Control NEIPA$22.00
IPA - New England - 7% ABV • 50 IBU Hazy IPA brewed with Bru-1, El Dorado, and Newzilla hops. Bursting with notes of stone fruit and tropical flavors
- 32oz Howler - Simcoe Jack$11.00
IPA • 6.2% ABV • 50 IBU IPA dry hopped with Simcoe, South African Tropic, Citra and Calypso hops
- 64oz Growler - Simcoe Jack$22.00
IPA • 6.2% ABV • 50 IBU IPA dry hopped with Simcoe, South African Tropic, Citra and Calypso hops
- 32oz Howler - Rocket IPA$11.00
IPA - American • 7.5% ABV • 70 IBU Traditional American IPA brewed with Michigan Columbus, Chinook, Cascade, and Centennial hops
- 64oz Growler - Rocket IPA$22.00
IPA - American • 7.5% ABV • 70 IBU Traditional American IPA brewed with Michigan Columbus, Chinook, Cascade, and Centennial hops
- 32oz Howler - Resurrection Stout$11.00
Darker - Stout • 6.9% ABV • 69 IBU Full bodied stout made with organic cacao nibs and powder. Decadently rich with subtle roasted flavors
- 64oz Growler - Resurrection Stout$22.00
Darker - Stout • 6.9% ABV • 69 IBU Full bodied stout made with organic cacao nibs and powder. Decadently rich with subtle roasted flavors
- 32oz Howler - Just a Wee Off Kilter$11.00
Darker - Wee Heavy • 9.5% ABV • 21 1BU A Scotch ale that is bold and decadent. Rich, malty, and not for the faint of (brave)heart
- 64oz Growler - Just a Wee Off Kilter$26.00
Darker - Wee Heavy • 9.5% ABV • 21 1BU A Scotch ale that is bold and decadent. Rich, malty, and not for the faint of (brave)heart
- 32oz Howler - Not Crazy Just Passionate$11.00
Sour - Other • 5.8% ABV • 10 IBU Kettle sour brewed with pineapple and passion fruit puree
- 64oz Growler - Not Crazy Just Passionate$22.00
Sour - Other • 5.8% ABV • 10 IBU Kettle sour brewed with pineapple and passion fruit puree
- 32oz Howler - Blackberry Cider$11.00
Cider - Other Fruit • 5% ABV Hard cider fermented with blackberry puree
- 64oz Growler - Blackberry Cider$22.00
Cider - Other Fruit • 5% ABV Hard cider fermented with blackberry puree
- 32oz Howler - Vienna Lager$9.00
Lager - Vienna • 5% ABV • 31 IBU German style lager with moderate maltiness
- 64oz Growler - Vienna Lager$18.00
Lager - Vienna • 5% ABV • 31 IBU German style lager with moderate maltiness
- 32oz Howler - Crusher Kölsch$9.00
Kölsch • 4.9% ABI • 30 IBU Crisp, refreshing German style ale
- 64oz Growler - Crusher Kölsch$18.00
Kölsch • 4.9% ABI • 30 IBU Crisp, refreshing German style ale
- 32oz Howler - TBC Lite$8.00
American light lager brewed with corn and 2 row. Your classic lawn mowing beer "What's your lightest beer?"
- 64oz Growler - TBC Lite$16.00
American light lager brewed with corn and 2 row. Your classic lawn mowing beer "What's your lightest beer?"
- 32oz Howler - E.S.B.$9.00
Bitter - Extra Special • 5.9% ABV • 45 IBU English style pale ale with balanced maltiness and hop bitterness
- 64oz Growler - E.S.B.$18.00
Bitter - Extra Special • 5.9% ABV • 45 IBU English style pale ale with balanced maltiness and hop bitterness
- Bottle$3.00
Retail
Swag
Sharp Woodworking & TBC Collab
Paper Street Soaps & TBC Collab
Brew Club Membership
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
TBC is a hand-crafted food and beer establishment. We proudly share our passion by using locally-sourced, fresh ingredients!
128 W Chicago Blvd, Tecumseh, MI 49286