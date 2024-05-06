Teddy Roe's 3222 Central Ave SE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3222 Central Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3128 Social House - 3128 Central Avenue Southeast
No Reviews
3128 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurant
Mesa Provisions - 3120 Central Avenue se
No Reviews
3120 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque