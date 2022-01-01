Main picView gallery

Teddy's University

114 Kintner Alley

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Starters/Sides

French Onion Soup

$6.00

French Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Crispy Coated Fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce

Kelly Fries

$5.00

Crispy Coated Fries topped with melted American cheese and beef gravy

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$10.50

Crispy Coated Fries with chopped chicken fingers, cheddar cheese sauce, chopped bacon, and ranch drizzled on top

Curly Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

(5) Sticks with a side of marinara sauce

Mac-N-Cheese Wedges

$5.00

(5) Deep Fried Wedges

Broccoli Bites

$5.00

(5) Cheddar cheese broccoli and bacon bit stuffed bites w/ side of ranch

Balsamic Mozzarella App

$7.50

Fresh mozzarella slices with tomato, balsamic drizzle, and pesto

Pierogies

$3.50

(3) Potato stuffed pierogies deep fried w/ sour cream

Chicken Fingers

$9.50

(4) Chicken Fingers w/ choice of sauce

Cheesesteak Nachos

$9.50

Nacho Platter made with our cheesesteak meat, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese sauce, green onions, diced jalapenos, lettuce, salsa, and sour cream

Side Sauce

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Beef & Cheese Stick

$1.50

Coleslaw

$0.75

As App

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Spring Mix topped w/ tomatoes, onions, diced American Cheese, and choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix topped w/ ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chopped chicken fingers tossed in Teddy's Hot Sauce w/ spring mix, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, and choice of dressing

Balsamic Mozzarella Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, balsamic drizzle, and pesto

Side Salad

$4.00

Burgers

Teddy Burger

$7.00

1/4 lb. burger topped w/ American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and raw onion

Slapshot

$10.50

Double Cheeseburger topped w/ American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and raw onion

2nd Street Burger

$11.50

1/3 lb. burger topped w/ American Cheese, fried egg, hashbrown, onion ring, and bacon

3-Bite Cheeseburger

$3.00

(1)

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Wednesday 3-Bite Special

$2.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Mikey Miller Burger

$11.00

Rodeo Burger

$11.50

Cheese Burger

$7.00

Paninis

Chicken Mozzarella Panini

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, tomatoes, w/ balsamic glaze on sourdough

Cheesesteak Panini

$8.50

Cheesesteak meat, fried onions, sweet peppers, American Cheese, w/ horseradish sauce on sourdough

Turkey Panini

$8.50

Honey smoked turkey, spring mix, bacon, Swiss Cheese, and sriracha mayo on sourdough

Cheeseburger Panini

$8.50

Burger patty, American Cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, and Russian Dressing on sourdough

Chicken Parm Panini

$8.50

Crispy chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, and marinara sauce on sourdough

Turkey Cuban Panini

$8.50

Create Your Own Panini

$7.50

Platters

Shrimp Platter

$13.50

(7) Deep Fried Shrimp w/ fries and coleslaw

Haddock Platter

$13.50

(3) piece of beer battered haddock w/ fries and coleslaw

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.50

(4) Chicken Fingers w/ fries and coleslaw

Wings

Traditional Wings

$13.50

(10) Breaded wings served w/ (2) dipping sauces

Wasabi Ginger Wings

$13.50

(10) Breaded wings tossed in our Award Winning Wasabi Ginger Sauce, topped w/ crushed wasabi peas

Hot Horsey Garlic Wings

$13.50

General Tso's Wings

$13.50

As App

50 Wings

$65.00

75 Wings

$95.00

100 Wings

$125.00

150 Wings

$190.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast topped w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo, and raw onion

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

BLT

$7.50

Ham or Turkey Sandwich

$6.50

Ham or Turkey Hoagie

$7.50

Ham or Turkey Club

$8.50

Chicken Crisp Melt

$11.00

Chicken fingers w/ hashbrown. onion ring. bacon, BBQ, and American Cheese made club style

Cheesesteaks

Beef Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.75

fried onions, mushrooms, sweet & hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo

The Kitchen Sink

$16.50

fried onions, mushrooms, sweet & hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo

The Todd

$12.50

Mikey Miller CCS

$14.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Chicken CS Hoagie

$11.75

Chicken Kitchen Sink

$16.50

Black-N-Bleu

$11.00

Chicken cheesesteak tossed in Teddy's Hot Sauce & Bleu Cheese

Specials

Chili - Cup

$4.50

Chili - Bowl

$6.00

Pork Roll w/ Cheese

$6.50

Add Egg

$1.00

Add Hashbrown

$1.00

Sunday Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Double Decker Sandwich

$9.50

Kitchen Sink Breakfast

$12.50

Tater Tots

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Local sports bar with great bar food and drinks! Multiple time local winners for best cheesesteaks, wing sauces, and sports bar!

Location

114 Kintner Alley, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
