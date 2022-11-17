Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Tedescos Italian Fresh

739 Reviews

$$

210 W Washington St

Sequim, WA 98382

Popular Items

14" Plain Pizza
Insalata Tedescos
Chicken Parmesan

ANTIPASTI

Starters

Antipasto Platter

$17.95

assortment of cheeses, prosciutto, coppa, dry salami, pepperoncini, roasted peppers, marinated artichokes, broccolini, mushrooms & assorted nuts, great for sharing

Burrata and Fruit

$13.95

Fresh mozzarella burrata, breaded & lightly fried w/ fresh seasonal berries, cherry tomatoes, basil & balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chopped romaine lettuce with creamy caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan crisps ** contains raw pasteurized egg & anchovy | add grilled chicken 4.95 | add grilled prawns 7

Calamari Fritti

$14.50

Crispy flash fried calamari w/ almond scallion aioli & sweet chili marinara

Garlic Kisses

$7.25

Fresh pizza dough knots w/ garlic butter & parmesan w/ side marinara

Insalata Tedescos

$12.25

Mixed baby greens, toasted almonds, watermelon radish, apples, figs, strawberries & goat cheese | pomegranate vinaigrette

Misto Salad

$8.50

Baby greens, tomato, black garbanzos, pepperoncini, watermelon radish & croutons | Your choice of Dressing

Pasta e Fagioli

$6.50

Classic pasta, cannellini bean soup w/ tomatoes, pancetta, garlic & basil in fresh chicken broth, bowl size only

PASTA

Fresh Pasta

Capelli Romantica

$21.95

Pasta, artichokes, pomodoro sauce, garlic, basil, pine nuts, tear drop tomatoes, pecorino, romano & butter

Lasagna del Nord

$19.95

Northern Italian style lasagna layered with alfredo and bolognese sauces, fresh pasta, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.95

Bite size meatballs, with spaghetti, marinara, pecorino romano & basil

Tortellini Piedmontese

$21.95

Fresh five cheese tortellini in rich marinara cream sauce, w/ fresh green onions, parmesan cheese, butter, basil & parsley

Classic Alfredo

$21.95

Cream, fresh grated parmigiano-reggiano & butter

Alfredo Asiatico

$21.95

Thai influenced creamy alfredo sauce, lemongrass, thai basil, parmesan cheese, butter, red serrano chile

ENTREE

Chicken Parmesan

$21.95

Breaded Chicken Breast w/ pomodoro sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, finished in our pizza ovens, w/ fettuccine marinara & daily vegetable | add a 2nd piece for $3

Portobello Chicken

$24.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast w/ portobello mushrooms & asparagus in a balsamic beurre blanc sauce. Served w/ parmesan & truffle oil roasted potatoes, vegetable medley

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.95

Eggplant slices soaked in buttermilk, dipped in lentil flour, finished with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with fettuccini marinara and vegetables

Filet Mignon

$39.95

Pan seared filet mignon* finished w/ fresh fig, pine nut & basil compound butter served w/ parmesan & truffle oil roasted potatoes, vegetable medley **Consuming raw or undercooked beef may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Scampi with Scallops

$32.95

Pan seared sea scallops & prawns sautéed w/ asparagus & mixed vegetables, garlic, shallot, basil, chili flakes, white wine & herb butter over crispy fried angel hair pasta

Pomegranate Rack of Lamb

$37.95

Half rack of lamb, marinated in thai basil & garlic, grilled & served w/ pomegranate molasses demi glaze sauce served w/ parmesan & truffle oil roasted potatoes, vegetable medley

Cannelloni

$19.95

Two fresh crepes filled w/ beef, chicken, veal & parmesan cheese in marinara sauce, topped w/ alfredo & provolone cheese

COCKTAIL KITS

Martinis & Manhattans For Two (Choose One)

Choose a Martini from list below

Spasso FOR TWO

$19.95

Deep Eddy Orange vodka, Crème de Pêche, fresh lemon w/ a touch of blood orange olive oil

Olivia Blu FOR TWO

$19.95

Grey Goose Vodka dirtied w/ olive juice & bleu cheese stuffed olives

La Bella Vita FOR TWO

$19.95

Deep Eddy Lemon vodka, Limoncello, fresh lemon w/ lemon sugar rim

La Bella Bacca FOR TWO

$19.95

Deep Eddy Lemon vodka, fresh black raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon w/ lemon sugar rim

Steve McQueen FOR TWO

$19.95

Bulleit 95 Rye, Grand Marnier, sweet vermouth, w/ luxardo cherry

Lt. Columbo FOR TWO

$19.95

Angel's Envy Bourbon, sweet vermouth, cherry bark vanilla bitters

Must show ID | Must purchase meal | Must transport alcohol in the trunk of vehicle

SPECIALTY PIZZA

House Favorites

14" New Yorker

$23.95

Whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, italian sausage, tomato sauce & basil

14" Bianca Prima

$23.95

White pizza w/ parma prosciutto, figs, arugula, ricotta, garlic, balsamic glaze drizzle | Add additional toppings if desired |

14" Carne Tedescos

$24.95

Shaved soppressata, capicola, italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella, red sauce | Add additional toppings if desired |

14" Verdura

$23.95

Marinated artichokes, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli rabe, sweet peppers, red sacue & fresh basil, parmesan, touch of honey | Add additional toppings if desired |

18" Bianca Prima

$28.95

White pizza w/ parma prosciutto, figs, arugula, ricotta, garlic, balsamic glaze drizzle | Add additional toppings if desired |

18" New Yorker

$28.95

Whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, italian sausage, tomato sauce & basil

18" Carne Tedescos

$29.95

Shaved soppressata, capicola, italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella, red sauce | Add additional toppings if desired |

18" Verdura

$28.95

Marinated artichokes, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli rabe, sweet peppers, red sauce & fresh basil, parmesan, touch of honey |Add additional toppings if desired|

BUILD A PIZZA

You Decide

14" Plain Pizza

$18.00

Cheese Pizza | Add any additional toppings

18" Plain Pizza

$22.00

Cheese Pizza | Add any additional toppings

DESSERT

Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

Simple, elegant & traditional italian cake. Scented & flavored w/ blood orange olive oil, topped with luxardo cherry zabaglione

Cannoli

$7.25

Two traditional wafer shells stuffed w/ ricotta cheese, mascarpone, whipped cream with chocolate chips

Panna Cotta

$7.95

Layered, creamy egg-less custard w/ espresso caramel bottom and coffee vanilla top

Semifreddo

$7.50

The texture of this airy semifreddo is somewhere between frozen chocolate mousse & gelato. w/ whipped cream & chocolate covered espresso bean

Tiramisu

$9.00

A cloud of custard mixed w/ mascarpone & whipped cream, espresso soaked lady fingers, topped w/ cocoa and marsala caramel

Chocolate Decadence

$8.00

Chocolate flourless torte w/ berry sauce

RED WINE

Please be prepared to show ID

PLEASE BE PREPARED TO SHOW ID FOR WINE SALES

Anterra Merlot

$24.00

delle Venezie | Italy | Soft, juicy with deep dark fruit, dry and complex with light tannins

Skyfall Merlot

$27.00

Columbia Valley | Washington | Ripe plum fruit forward, vanilla and leather aromas. Balanced acidity and polished tannins on the finish

Allegrini Valpolicella

$31.50

Veneto | Italy | Well-structured with lively, juicy red fruits, vanilla and leather. Medium tannins with a soft, long finish

Bibbiano Capannino Chianti Classico Gran Selezione

$72.00

Tuscany | Italy | 2016 | A powerful red w/ black cherry, plum & black pepper, firm, fresh & balanced w/ sweet tannins *(Scored 95 - Wine Spectator)

Salcheto Chianti

$27.00

Tuscany | Italy | juicy red fruits w/ fine, well-integrated tannins. Refreshing & flavorful. From organically grown grapes

Camaraderie Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Rich dark fruit w/ full tannins & smooth balance, oaky finish Double Gold winner from Seattle Wine Awards 2021

Slow Press Cabernet

$27.00

Paso Robles | California | Bold, concentrated flavors of dark fruits, blackberries and cassis, with notes of tobacco and leather. Robust structure and firm tannins with a smooth finish

Mezzacorona Pinot Noir

$24.00

Trentino | Italy | Fresh, bright, delicate fruit and ripe berry, soft tannins, a hint of mineral marks the tangy finish

Mottura Primitivo

$27.00

Puglia | Italy | Big and powerful with flavors of raspberry, blackberry, cherry and plum, along with rustic spicy pepper notes, robust tannins | *the same grape as zinfandel

Presqu'ile Pinot Noir

$42.00

Santa Barbara | California | Deep cherry, rose, strawberry accented w/ woody spice notes, silky texture w/ lively balanced acidity. (scored 94-wine spectator)

Remo Farina Amarone

$64.00

Velvety w/ a creamy texture on the palate, robust, full-bodied, w/ chewy tannins & long finish

WHITE WINE

PLEASE BE PREPARED TO SHOW ID FOR WINE SALES

Anterra Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Dry in flavor w/ a delicate bouquet & fruity and floral notes, nicely balanced acidity

Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Flavors of pineapple, mango & orange blossom, crisp and slightly sweet & refreshing w/ balanced acidity

Lava Cap Chardonnay

$38.00

Full-bodied & balanced w/ apple & pear flavors against a bright acidity, polished w/ accents of vanilla & butter

Slow Press Chardonnay

$27.00

Monterey County | California | Full bodied buttercream, apple and oak flavors with a creamy finish

Mionetto Prosecco

$28.00

Predominant notes of apple, peach & citrus, balanced acidity, clean dry finish

Pallavicini Frascati

$30.00

Zingy citrus & exotic fruit in the palate w/ a rich finish. Fresh & light

Pieropan Soave Classico

$32.00

Veneto |Italy | Vibrant, bright and steely. Medium body with citrus and green apple flavors, tangy textured finish

Split La Marca Prosecco

$7.25

Veneto |Italy | Crisp, clean palate brings fruity flavors of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality

Mia Dolcea Moscato

$30.00

Piedmonte | Italy Fruit & floral notes of honeysuckle and jasmine w/ a bright, creamy sweetness balanced by refreshing acidity, a delicate mouthfeel and a smooth finish.

Waterbrook Sangiovese Rose

$31.50

Walla Walla | Washington | Light body with vibrant acidity, dry, crisp, and clean. Hints of Strawberry, lemon, florals, and gentle spice with a steely finish

SIDES

Daily vegetable

$4.50

Fresh side of mixed vegetables

French Fries

$4.50

Side Prawns

$7.00

Grilled

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.95

BEVERAGES

16 oz Coke

$3.00

16 oz Diet Coke

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

11.5 oz Sparkling Lemon

San Beneditto

$4.50

Italian Sparkling mineral water, 33.8 oz

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Fresh

Website

Location

210 W Washington St, Sequim, WA 98382

Directions

