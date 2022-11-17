Tedescos Italian Fresh
739 Reviews
$$
210 W Washington St
Sequim, WA 98382
Popular Items
ANTIPASTI
Antipasto Platter
assortment of cheeses, prosciutto, coppa, dry salami, pepperoncini, roasted peppers, marinated artichokes, broccolini, mushrooms & assorted nuts, great for sharing
Burrata and Fruit
Fresh mozzarella burrata, breaded & lightly fried w/ fresh seasonal berries, cherry tomatoes, basil & balsamic glaze
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce with creamy caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan crisps ** contains raw pasteurized egg & anchovy | add grilled chicken 4.95 | add grilled prawns 7
Calamari Fritti
Crispy flash fried calamari w/ almond scallion aioli & sweet chili marinara
Garlic Kisses
Fresh pizza dough knots w/ garlic butter & parmesan w/ side marinara
Insalata Tedescos
Mixed baby greens, toasted almonds, watermelon radish, apples, figs, strawberries & goat cheese | pomegranate vinaigrette
Misto Salad
Baby greens, tomato, black garbanzos, pepperoncini, watermelon radish & croutons | Your choice of Dressing
Pasta e Fagioli
Classic pasta, cannellini bean soup w/ tomatoes, pancetta, garlic & basil in fresh chicken broth, bowl size only
PASTA
Capelli Romantica
Pasta, artichokes, pomodoro sauce, garlic, basil, pine nuts, tear drop tomatoes, pecorino, romano & butter
Lasagna del Nord
Northern Italian style lasagna layered with alfredo and bolognese sauces, fresh pasta, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Bite size meatballs, with spaghetti, marinara, pecorino romano & basil
Tortellini Piedmontese
Fresh five cheese tortellini in rich marinara cream sauce, w/ fresh green onions, parmesan cheese, butter, basil & parsley
Classic Alfredo
Cream, fresh grated parmigiano-reggiano & butter
Alfredo Asiatico
Thai influenced creamy alfredo sauce, lemongrass, thai basil, parmesan cheese, butter, red serrano chile
ENTREE
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Breast w/ pomodoro sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, finished in our pizza ovens, w/ fettuccine marinara & daily vegetable | add a 2nd piece for $3
Portobello Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken breast w/ portobello mushrooms & asparagus in a balsamic beurre blanc sauce. Served w/ parmesan & truffle oil roasted potatoes, vegetable medley
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant slices soaked in buttermilk, dipped in lentil flour, finished with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with fettuccini marinara and vegetables
Filet Mignon
Pan seared filet mignon* finished w/ fresh fig, pine nut & basil compound butter served w/ parmesan & truffle oil roasted potatoes, vegetable medley **Consuming raw or undercooked beef may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Scampi with Scallops
Pan seared sea scallops & prawns sautéed w/ asparagus & mixed vegetables, garlic, shallot, basil, chili flakes, white wine & herb butter over crispy fried angel hair pasta
Pomegranate Rack of Lamb
Half rack of lamb, marinated in thai basil & garlic, grilled & served w/ pomegranate molasses demi glaze sauce served w/ parmesan & truffle oil roasted potatoes, vegetable medley
Cannelloni
Two fresh crepes filled w/ beef, chicken, veal & parmesan cheese in marinara sauce, topped w/ alfredo & provolone cheese
COCKTAIL KITS
Martinis & Manhattans For Two (Choose One)
Choose a Martini from list below
Spasso FOR TWO
Deep Eddy Orange vodka, Crème de Pêche, fresh lemon w/ a touch of blood orange olive oil
Olivia Blu FOR TWO
Grey Goose Vodka dirtied w/ olive juice & bleu cheese stuffed olives
La Bella Vita FOR TWO
Deep Eddy Lemon vodka, Limoncello, fresh lemon w/ lemon sugar rim
La Bella Bacca FOR TWO
Deep Eddy Lemon vodka, fresh black raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon w/ lemon sugar rim
Steve McQueen FOR TWO
Bulleit 95 Rye, Grand Marnier, sweet vermouth, w/ luxardo cherry
Lt. Columbo FOR TWO
Angel's Envy Bourbon, sweet vermouth, cherry bark vanilla bitters
Must show ID | Must purchase meal | Must transport alcohol in the trunk of vehicle
SPECIALTY PIZZA
14" New Yorker
Whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, italian sausage, tomato sauce & basil
14" Bianca Prima
White pizza w/ parma prosciutto, figs, arugula, ricotta, garlic, balsamic glaze drizzle | Add additional toppings if desired |
14" Carne Tedescos
Shaved soppressata, capicola, italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella, red sauce | Add additional toppings if desired |
14" Verdura
Marinated artichokes, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli rabe, sweet peppers, red sacue & fresh basil, parmesan, touch of honey | Add additional toppings if desired |
18" Bianca Prima
White pizza w/ parma prosciutto, figs, arugula, ricotta, garlic, balsamic glaze drizzle | Add additional toppings if desired |
18" New Yorker
Whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, italian sausage, tomato sauce & basil
18" Carne Tedescos
Shaved soppressata, capicola, italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella, red sauce | Add additional toppings if desired |
18" Verdura
Marinated artichokes, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli rabe, sweet peppers, red sauce & fresh basil, parmesan, touch of honey |Add additional toppings if desired|
BUILD A PIZZA
DESSERT
Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake
Simple, elegant & traditional italian cake. Scented & flavored w/ blood orange olive oil, topped with luxardo cherry zabaglione
Cannoli
Two traditional wafer shells stuffed w/ ricotta cheese, mascarpone, whipped cream with chocolate chips
Panna Cotta
Layered, creamy egg-less custard w/ espresso caramel bottom and coffee vanilla top
Semifreddo
The texture of this airy semifreddo is somewhere between frozen chocolate mousse & gelato. w/ whipped cream & chocolate covered espresso bean
Tiramisu
A cloud of custard mixed w/ mascarpone & whipped cream, espresso soaked lady fingers, topped w/ cocoa and marsala caramel
Chocolate Decadence
Chocolate flourless torte w/ berry sauce
RED WINE
PLEASE BE PREPARED TO SHOW ID FOR WINE SALES
Anterra Merlot
delle Venezie | Italy | Soft, juicy with deep dark fruit, dry and complex with light tannins
Skyfall Merlot
Columbia Valley | Washington | Ripe plum fruit forward, vanilla and leather aromas. Balanced acidity and polished tannins on the finish
Allegrini Valpolicella
Veneto | Italy | Well-structured with lively, juicy red fruits, vanilla and leather. Medium tannins with a soft, long finish
Bibbiano Capannino Chianti Classico Gran Selezione
Tuscany | Italy | 2016 | A powerful red w/ black cherry, plum & black pepper, firm, fresh & balanced w/ sweet tannins *(Scored 95 - Wine Spectator)
Salcheto Chianti
Tuscany | Italy | juicy red fruits w/ fine, well-integrated tannins. Refreshing & flavorful. From organically grown grapes
Camaraderie Cabernet Sauvignon
Rich dark fruit w/ full tannins & smooth balance, oaky finish Double Gold winner from Seattle Wine Awards 2021
Slow Press Cabernet
Paso Robles | California | Bold, concentrated flavors of dark fruits, blackberries and cassis, with notes of tobacco and leather. Robust structure and firm tannins with a smooth finish
Mezzacorona Pinot Noir
Trentino | Italy | Fresh, bright, delicate fruit and ripe berry, soft tannins, a hint of mineral marks the tangy finish
Mottura Primitivo
Puglia | Italy | Big and powerful with flavors of raspberry, blackberry, cherry and plum, along with rustic spicy pepper notes, robust tannins | *the same grape as zinfandel
Presqu'ile Pinot Noir
Santa Barbara | California | Deep cherry, rose, strawberry accented w/ woody spice notes, silky texture w/ lively balanced acidity. (scored 94-wine spectator)
Remo Farina Amarone
Velvety w/ a creamy texture on the palate, robust, full-bodied, w/ chewy tannins & long finish
WHITE WINE
Anterra Pinot Grigio
Dry in flavor w/ a delicate bouquet & fruity and floral notes, nicely balanced acidity
Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc
Flavors of pineapple, mango & orange blossom, crisp and slightly sweet & refreshing w/ balanced acidity
Lava Cap Chardonnay
Full-bodied & balanced w/ apple & pear flavors against a bright acidity, polished w/ accents of vanilla & butter
Slow Press Chardonnay
Monterey County | California | Full bodied buttercream, apple and oak flavors with a creamy finish
Mionetto Prosecco
Predominant notes of apple, peach & citrus, balanced acidity, clean dry finish
Pallavicini Frascati
Zingy citrus & exotic fruit in the palate w/ a rich finish. Fresh & light
Pieropan Soave Classico
Veneto |Italy | Vibrant, bright and steely. Medium body with citrus and green apple flavors, tangy textured finish
Split La Marca Prosecco
Veneto |Italy | Crisp, clean palate brings fruity flavors of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality
Mia Dolcea Moscato
Piedmonte | Italy Fruit & floral notes of honeysuckle and jasmine w/ a bright, creamy sweetness balanced by refreshing acidity, a delicate mouthfeel and a smooth finish.
Waterbrook Sangiovese Rose
Walla Walla | Washington | Light body with vibrant acidity, dry, crisp, and clean. Hints of Strawberry, lemon, florals, and gentle spice with a steely finish
SIDES
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Italian Fresh
210 W Washington St, Sequim, WA 98382