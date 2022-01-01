Ted's Bakery 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
$
59-024 Kamehameha Highway
Haleiwa, HI 96712
Burgers and Sandwiches (Starting at 10:30am)
Hamburger
A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
Cheeseburger
A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. *drink not included
Bacon Cheeseburger
A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
Grill Cheese Sandwich
American cheese on buttered white bread, grilled until golden brown.
Teri Beef Sandwich
Marinated and grilled slices of teriyaki beef topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Shredded pork sautéed in a tangy tomato based BBQ sauce. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
Sunset Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced steak, sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese and drizzled with a red wine vinegar and mayo sauce. Served on Ted's special French bread.
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tarter sauce. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken thigh marinated in a soy sauce based BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
Crab and Bacon Sandwich
Chilled imitation crab salad topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a Ted's hamburger bun.
Garden Burger
Garden Cheeseburger
Burgers and Sandwiches Combos (Starting at 10:30am)
Hamburger Combo
A gilled homemade hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
Cheeseburger Combo
A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
Grill Cheese Sandwich Combo
American cheese on buttered white bread, grilled until golden brown. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
Teri Beef Sandwich Combo
Marinated and grilled slices of teriyaki beef topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
BBQ Pork Sandwich Combo
Shredded pork sautéed in a tangy tomato based BBQ sauce. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
Sunset Steak Sandwich Combo
Thinly sliced steak, sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese and drizzled with a red wine vinegar and mayo sauce. Served on Ted's special French bread. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
Mahi Mahi Sandwich Combo
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tarter sauce. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich Combo
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo
Grilled chicken thigh marinated in a soy sauce based BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
Crab and Bacon Combo
Chilled imitation crab salad topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a Ted's hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.
Garden Burger Combo
Garden Cheeseburger Combo
Special Plate Lunches (Starting at 10:30am)
Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp (peeled and deveined) sautéed in a garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice.
Spicy Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp (peeled and deveined) sautéed in a spicy garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice ** Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice.
Teri Beef Plate
Marinated and grilled slices of teriyaki beef served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice.
Mixed Plate Two Choice
Select two choices from the regular entrée selection or upgrade and choose from the premium selection for an additional $1.88. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice. NOTE: We are unable to offer Shoyu Chicken for online orders due to limited quantities.
Mixed Plate Three Choice
Select three choices from the regular entrée selection or upgrade and choose from the premium selection for an additional $1.88. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice. NOTE: We are unable to offer Shoyu Chicken for online orders due to limited quantities.
Rib Eye Steak Plate
Rib eye steak with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice.
Regular Plate Lunches (Starting at 10:30am)
Teri Hamburger Steak Plate
Grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with teriyaki sauce and grilled onions. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders
Hamburger Steak Plate
Grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with brown gravy and grilled onions. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders
Loco Moco Plate
Two homemade hamburger patties with two sunny side eggs covered with brown gravy over a bed of white rice. Includes macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders
Shoyu Chicken Plate
Bone-in chicken thighs baked in Ted's special shoyu (soy sauce) marinade. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders
Lemon Chicken Plate
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs. Served with two scoops of white rice, macaroni salad and lemon sauce on the side. *brown rice is not available for online orders
Mahi Mahi Plate
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders
Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs Plate
Tender short ribs marinated in Ted's special sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders *bottle not included
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Plate
Grilled chicken thighs marinated in a soy sauce based BBQ sauce. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders
Chicken Katsu Plate
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs. Served with two scoops of white rice, macaroni salad and katsu sauce on the side. *brown rice is not available for online orders
Ted's Bento
Includes: fried chicken, Mahi Mahi, Spam and teri beef. Served with two scoops of rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders
Garlic Mahi Mahi
Spicy Garlic Mahi Mahi
Mini Plate Lunches (Starting at 10:30am)
Mini Teri Hamburger Steak
Mini Hamburger Steak
Mini Loco Moco
Mini Shoyu Chicken
Mini Lemon Chicken
Mini Mahi Mahi
Mini Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs
Mini Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
Mini Chicken Katsu
Mini Garlic Shrimp
Mini Spicy Garlic Shrimp
Mini Teriyaki Beef
Mini Garlic Mahi Mahi
Mini Spicy Garlic Mahi Mahi
Breakfast Sandwiches (Served All Day)
Potato, Egg and Cheese
Choice of bacon, pork sausage, Portuguese sausage, SPAM or ham
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of bacon, pork sausage, Portuguese sausage, SPAM or ham
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Pork Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Portuguese Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Spam, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
9" Pies **When you receive an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready the day the order is placed. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Chocolate Haupia Cream Pie
A 9-inch chocolate and Haupia layered pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
Chocolate Cream Pie
A 9-inch chocolate cream pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Chocolate Custard Cream Pie
A 9-inch chocolate and haupia layered pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie
A 9-inch chocolate and peanut butter custard cream layered pie topped with a rich peanut butter filling and whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Macadamia Nut Cream Pie
A 9-inch custard cream mixed with macadamia nuts, topped with whipped cream and on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Peach Bavarian Cream Pie
A 9-inch custard cream pie mixed with diced peaches, topped with whipped cream and on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Strawberry Guava Cream Pie
A 9-inch custard cream pie mixed with diced strawberries, topped with a rich guava topping & whipped cream, all on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie
A 9-inch chocolate cream pie mixed with macadamia nuts topped with whipped cream and on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Blueberry Cream Pie
Custard cream pie layered with blueberry filling and topped with whipped topping, on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Pumpkin Cream Pie
A 9-inch pumpkin cream pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Pumpkin Haupia Cream Pie
A 9-inch pumpkin and haupia layered pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Lilikoi Cheese Pie
A 9-inch cream cheese based pie topped with a rich lilikoi filling and whipped topping on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
Blueberry Cheese Pie
A 9-inch cream cheese based pie topped with blueberry fillinh and whipped topping on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup
9" Cakes
Chantilly Cake
Chocolate chiffon cake layered with a rich butter icing and topped with almonds.
Coconut Cake
White chiffon cake layered with haupia filling and whipped topping. Topped with shredded coconut.
Pineapple Macadamia Nut Cheesecake
Pineapple macadamia nut cake layered with cheesecake, pineapple filling and iced with cream cheese frosting. Topped with roasted macadamia nuts.
Carrot Cake
Carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting and topped with macadamia nuts.
Pumpkin Haupia Chiffon Cake
Pumpkin cake layered with Haupia and pumpkin filling. Topped with sliced almonds.
Chantilly Haupia Cake
Chocolate cake layered with a rich Chantilly icing and Haupia filling.
Pineapple Macadamia Nut Upside Down Cake
Dream Cake
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate frosting and whip topping. Topped with shaved milk chocolate curls.
Dobash Cake
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate filling and whip topping. Topped with milk chocolate curls.
Flavor: Dobash
Dobash 1/4 Sheet Cake Plain
Dobash 1/4 sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Dobash 1/2 Sheet Cake Plain
Dobash 1/2 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Dobash Full Sheet Cake Plain
Dobash full sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Flavor: Dream
Dream 1/4 Sheet Cake Plain
Chocolate cake layered with a rich chocolate filling and whipped topping. Dream Cake 1/4 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Dream Full Sheet Plain
Dream full sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Dream 1/2 Sheet Cake
Dream 1/2 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Flavor: Chantilly
Chantilly 1/4 Sheet Cake Plain
Chantilly 1/4 sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Chantilly 1/2 Sheet Cake Plain
Chantilly 1/2 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Chantilly Full Sheet Cake Plain
Chantilly full sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Flavor: Coconut
Coconut 1/2 Sheet Cake Plain
Coconut 1/2 sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Coconut 1/4 Sheet Cake Plain
Coconut 1/4 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Coconut Cake Full Sheet Cake Plain
Coconut full sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
Luau Sheet Cake
Coconut Luau Sheet Cake Plain
Luau sheet cake is single-layer. Pre-cut into 96 pieces.
Dobash Luau Sheet Cake Plain
Luau sheet cake is single-layer. Pre-cut into 96 pieces.
Chantilly Luau Sheet Cake Plain
Luau sheet cake is single-layer. Pre-cut into 96 pieces.
Dream Luau Sheet Cake Plain
Luau sheet cake is single-layer. Pre-cut into 96 pieces.
Starches
Main Dishes
Chicken Katsu
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs.
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken thighs marinated in a soy sauce based BBQ sauce. Small Pan: (5 lbs) 8-10 pieces Medium Pan (10 lbs) 18-20 pieces Large Pan (15 lbs) 28-30 pieces
Mahi Mahi
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop. Small Pan: (2 lbs) 11-16 pieces Medium Pan (3 lbs) 20-24 pieces Large Pan (5 lbs) 35-40 pieces
Hamburger Steak
Grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with brown gravy and grilled onions. Small Pan: (3 lbs) 8-10 pieces Medium Pan (5 lbs) 13-15 pieces Large Pan (8 lbs) 22-24 pieces
Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs
Tender short ribs marinated in Ted's special sauce and grilled to perfection. Small Pan: (3 lbs) 25-27 pieces Medium Pan (5 lbs) 43-45 pieces Large Pan (10 lbs) 70-72 pieces
Garlic Shrimp 2 lbs
Shrimp (peeled and deveined) sautéed in a garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.
Garlic Shrimp 5 lbs
Shrimp (peeled and deveined) sautéed in a garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa, HI 96712