Ted's Bakery 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

Mixed Plate Two Choice

$17.99

Select two choices from the regular entrée selection or upgrade and choose from the premium selection for an additional $1.88. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice. NOTE: We are unable to offer Shoyu Chicken for online orders due to limited quantities.