Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Ted's Bakery
59-024 Kamehameha Highway
Haleiwa, HI 96712

3,002 Reviews

$

59-024 Kamehameha Highway

Haleiwa, HI 96712

Order Again

Popular Items

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Chocolate Haupia Cream Pie

Party Pack

Thanksgiving Party Pack

$95.75

Party Pack Includes: - One Small Pan Shoyu Chicken - One Small Pan Mahi Mahi - One Small Pan White Rice - One Small Pan Macaroni Salad - 12 Waimea Butter Rolls -Includes one free pie. *Select flavors only

Baked Pies

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$22.59

Baked 9" Pie

Custard Pie

Custard Pie

$22.59

Baked 9" pie

Apple Pie

$22.59

Baked 9" Pie

Peach and Pear Pie

$22.59

Baked 9" Pie

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$29.70

Baked 9" Pie

Bread

Waimea Butter Rolls

$10.98

12 rolls in an order.

Waimea Rolls

$9.87

6 rolls in an order

Burgers and Sandwiches (Starting at 10:30am)

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.55

A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.20

A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. *drink not included

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.30

A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$6.20

American cheese on buttered white bread, grilled until golden brown.

Teri Beef Sandwich

Teri Beef Sandwich

$10.65

Marinated and grilled slices of teriyaki beef topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.80

Shredded pork sautéed in a tangy tomato based BBQ sauce. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.

Sunset Steak Sandwich

Sunset Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Thinly sliced steak, sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese and drizzled with a red wine vinegar and mayo sauce. Served on Ted's special French bread.

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$10.75

Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tarter sauce. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

$10.40

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.60

Grilled chicken thigh marinated in a soy sauce based BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.

Crab and Bacon Sandwich

Crab and Bacon Sandwich

$9.30

Chilled imitation crab salad topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a Ted's hamburger bun.

Garden Burger

$8.20

Garden Cheeseburger

$8.90

Burgers and Sandwiches Combos (Starting at 10:30am)

Combo Includes French Fries. Garlic Fries $0.50 extra.
Hamburger Combo

Hamburger Combo

$9.65

A gilled homemade hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

Cheeseburger Combo

Cheeseburger Combo

$10.25

A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$11.50

A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

Grill Cheese Sandwich Combo

$8.25

American cheese on buttered white bread, grilled until golden brown. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

Teri Beef Sandwich Combo

Teri Beef Sandwich Combo

$12.75

Marinated and grilled slices of teriyaki beef topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

BBQ Pork Sandwich Combo

$13.05

Shredded pork sautéed in a tangy tomato based BBQ sauce. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

Sunset Steak Sandwich Combo

$16.00

Thinly sliced steak, sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese and drizzled with a red wine vinegar and mayo sauce. Served on Ted's special French bread. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

Mahi Mahi Sandwich Combo

Mahi Mahi Sandwich Combo

$12.80

Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tarter sauce. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich Combo

$12.45

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.80

Grilled chicken thigh marinated in a soy sauce based BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

Crab and Bacon Combo

Crab and Bacon Combo

$11.60

Chilled imitation crab salad topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a Ted's hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .50 extra.

Garden Burger Combo

$10.25

Garden Cheeseburger Combo

$10.90

Special Plate Lunches (Starting at 10:30am)

Choice of white or brown rice and macaroni salad. All regular special plates lunches Includes a free slice of pie.
Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp (peeled and deveined) sautéed in a garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice.

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp (peeled and deveined) sautéed in a spicy garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice ** Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice.

Teri Beef Plate

Teri Beef Plate

$19.00

Marinated and grilled slices of teriyaki beef served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice.

Mixed Plate Two Choice

Mixed Plate Two Choice

$17.99

Select two choices from the regular entrée selection or upgrade and choose from the premium selection for an additional $1.88. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice. NOTE: We are unable to offer Shoyu Chicken for online orders due to limited quantities.

Mixed Plate Three Choice

Mixed Plate Three Choice

$19.99

Select three choices from the regular entrée selection or upgrade and choose from the premium selection for an additional $1.88. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Brown rice is not available for online orders *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice. NOTE: We are unable to offer Shoyu Chicken for online orders due to limited quantities.

Rib Eye Steak Plate

$22.00

Rib eye steak with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *Includes a free slice of cream pie or cake. Pie flavors for a free slice does not include Macadamia Nut cream pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut cream pie, Peach Bavarian cream pie, and all cheese pies. * Additional $2.00 for Pineapple Cheesecake Slice * Additional $1.00 for Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie, Peach Bavarian Cream Pie, Lilikoi Cheese and Blueberry Cheese Slice.

Regular Plate Lunches (Starting at 10:30am)

Teri Hamburger Steak Plate

Teri Hamburger Steak Plate

$13.99

Grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with teriyaki sauce and grilled onions. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders

Hamburger Steak Plate

Hamburger Steak Plate

$13.99

Grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with brown gravy and grilled onions. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders

Loco Moco Plate

Loco Moco Plate

$13.99

Two homemade hamburger patties with two sunny side eggs covered with brown gravy over a bed of white rice. Includes macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders

Shoyu Chicken Plate

Shoyu Chicken Plate

$13.99Out of stock

Bone-in chicken thighs baked in Ted's special shoyu (soy sauce) marinade. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders

Lemon Chicken Plate

Lemon Chicken Plate

$13.99

Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs. Served with two scoops of white rice, macaroni salad and lemon sauce on the side. *brown rice is not available for online orders

Mahi Mahi Plate

Mahi Mahi Plate

$16.99

Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders

Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs Plate

Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs Plate

$17.50

Tender short ribs marinated in Ted's special sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders *bottle not included

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Plate

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Plate

$13.99

Grilled chicken thighs marinated in a soy sauce based BBQ sauce. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders

Chicken Katsu Plate

Chicken Katsu Plate

$13.99

Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs. Served with two scoops of white rice, macaroni salad and katsu sauce on the side. *brown rice is not available for online orders

Ted's Bento

$16.40

Includes: fried chicken, Mahi Mahi, Spam and teri beef. Served with two scoops of rice and macaroni salad. *brown rice is not available for online orders

Garlic Mahi Mahi

$16.50

Spicy Garlic Mahi Mahi

$16.50

Mini Plate Lunches (Starting at 10:30am)

Mini Teri Hamburger Steak

$11.75

Mini Hamburger Steak

$11.75

Mini Loco Moco

$11.75

Mini Shoyu Chicken

$11.75Out of stock

Mini Lemon Chicken

$11.75

Mini Mahi Mahi

$12.50

Mini Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs

$14.99

Mini Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$11.75

Mini Chicken Katsu

$11.75

Mini Garlic Shrimp

$12.99

Mini Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$12.99

Mini Teriyaki Beef

$12.99

Mini Garlic Mahi Mahi

$12.50

Mini Spicy Garlic Mahi Mahi

$12.50

Breakfast Sandwiches (Served All Day)

Potato, Egg and Cheese

Potato, Egg and Cheese

$6.80

Choice of bacon, pork sausage, Portuguese sausage, SPAM or ham

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$8.60

Choice of bacon, pork sausage, Portuguese sausage, SPAM or ham

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

$6.25
Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$6.25
Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25
Pork Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Pork Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25
Portuguese Sausage, Egg and Cheese

Portuguese Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$6.25
Spam, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Spam, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

9" Pies

Chocolate Haupia Cream Pie

Chocolate Haupia Cream Pie

$21.89

A 9-inch chocolate and Haupia layered pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup.

Chocolate Cream Pie

$21.89

A 9-inch chocolate cream pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.

Chocolate Custard Cream Pie

Chocolate Custard Cream Pie

$21.89

A 9-inch chocolate and haupia layered pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$21.89

A 9-inch chocolate and peanut butter custard cream layered pie topped with a rich peanut butter filling and whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.

Macadamia Nut Cream Pie

Macadamia Nut Cream Pie

$23.53

A 9-inch custard cream mixed with macadamia nuts, topped with whipped cream and on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.

Peach Bavarian Cream Pie

Peach Bavarian Cream Pie

$23.53

A 9-inch custard cream pie mixed with diced peaches, topped with whipped cream and on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.

Strawberry Guava Cream Pie

Strawberry Guava Cream Pie

$21.89

A 9-inch custard cream pie mixed with diced strawberries, topped with a rich guava topping & whipped cream, all on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.

Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie

$23.53

A 9-inch chocolate cream pie mixed with macadamia nuts topped with whipped cream and on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.

Blueberry Cream Pie

Blueberry Cream Pie

$21.89

Custard cream pie layered with blueberry filling and topped with whipped topping, on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.

Pumpkin Cream Pie

$21.89

A 9-inch pumpkin cream pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.

Pumpkin Haupia Cream Pie

Pumpkin Haupia Cream Pie

$21.89

A 9-inch pumpkin and haupia layered pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup. **When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.

Lilikoi Cheese Pie

Lilikoi Cheese Pie

$23.53

A 9-inch cream cheese based pie topped with a rich lilikoi filling and whipped topping on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup.

Blueberry Cheese Pie

Blueberry Cheese Pie

$23.53

A 9-inch cream cheese based pie topped with blueberry fillinh and whipped topping on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup

9" Cakes

Chantilly Cake

Chantilly Cake

$26.07

Chocolate chiffon cake layered with a rich butter icing and topped with almonds.

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$26.07

White chiffon cake layered with haupia filling and whipped topping. Topped with shredded coconut.

Pineapple Macadamia Nut Cheesecake

Pineapple Macadamia Nut Cheesecake

$29.83

Pineapple macadamia nut cake layered with cheesecake, pineapple filling and iced with cream cheese frosting. Topped with roasted macadamia nuts.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$27.01

Carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting and topped with macadamia nuts.

Pumpkin Haupia Chiffon Cake

Pumpkin Haupia Chiffon Cake

$27.01

Pumpkin cake layered with Haupia and pumpkin filling. Topped with sliced almonds.

Chantilly Haupia Cake

$26.07

Chocolate cake layered with a rich Chantilly icing and Haupia filling.

Pineapple Macadamia Nut Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Macadamia Nut Upside Down Cake

$29.83
Dream Cake

Dream Cake

$26.07

Chocolate cake layered with chocolate frosting and whip topping. Topped with shaved milk chocolate curls.

Dobash Cake

Dobash Cake

$26.07

Chocolate cake layered with chocolate filling and whip topping. Topped with milk chocolate curls.

Flavor: Dobash

Dobash 1/4 Sheet Cake Plain

$40.56

Dobash 1/4 sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Dobash 1/2 Sheet Cake Plain

$54.95

Dobash 1/2 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Dobash Full Sheet Cake Plain

$91.57

Dobash full sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Flavor: Dream

Dream 1/4 Sheet Cake Plain

$40.56

Chocolate cake layered with a rich chocolate filling and whipped topping. Dream Cake 1/4 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Dream Full Sheet Plain

$91.57

Dream full sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Dream 1/2 Sheet Cake

$54.95

Dream 1/2 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Flavor: Chantilly

Chantilly 1/4 Sheet Cake Plain

$41.86

Chantilly 1/4 sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Chantilly 1/2 Sheet Cake Plain

$57.56

Chantilly 1/2 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Chantilly Full Sheet Cake Plain

$94.18

Chantilly full sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Flavor: Coconut

Coconut 1/2 Sheet Cake Plain

$65.42

Coconut 1/2 sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Coconut 1/4 Sheet Cake Plain

$47.10

Coconut 1/4 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Coconut Cake Full Sheet Cake Plain

$102.03

Coconut full sheet is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut. *If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.

Luau Sheet Cake

Coconut Luau Sheet Cake Plain

$64.74

Luau sheet cake is single-layer. Pre-cut into 96 pieces.

Dobash Luau Sheet Cake Plain

$64.74

Luau sheet cake is single-layer. Pre-cut into 96 pieces.

Chantilly Luau Sheet Cake Plain

$64.74

Luau sheet cake is single-layer. Pre-cut into 96 pieces.

Dream Luau Sheet Cake Plain

$64.74

Luau sheet cake is single-layer. Pre-cut into 96 pieces.

Starches

White Rice

$21.23+

Chow Mein

$28.72+

Chinese inspired noodles with sliced carrots, onions, celery, spam and char siu tossed in a savory sauce.

Macaroni Salad

$26.22+

Brown Rice

$21.23+

Main Dishes

Chicken Katsu

$36.55+

Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$36.55+

Grilled chicken thighs marinated in a soy sauce based BBQ sauce. Small Pan: (5 lbs) 8-10 pieces Medium Pan (10 lbs) 18-20 pieces Large Pan (15 lbs) 28-30 pieces

Mahi Mahi

$29.35+

Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop. Small Pan: (2 lbs) 11-16 pieces Medium Pan (3 lbs) 20-24 pieces Large Pan (5 lbs) 35-40 pieces

Hamburger Steak

$25.30+

Grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with brown gravy and grilled onions. Small Pan: (3 lbs) 8-10 pieces Medium Pan (5 lbs) 13-15 pieces Large Pan (8 lbs) 22-24 pieces

Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs

$41.05+

Tender short ribs marinated in Ted's special sauce and grilled to perfection. Small Pan: (3 lbs) 25-27 pieces Medium Pan (5 lbs) 43-45 pieces Large Pan (10 lbs) 70-72 pieces

Garlic Shrimp 2 lbs

$40.47

Shrimp (peeled and deveined) sautéed in a garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

Garlic Shrimp 5 lbs

$101.60

Shrimp (peeled and deveined) sautéed in a garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

Dessert

Guava Roulade 1 pc.

$5.58

Coconut Roulade 1 pc.

$5.58

Chocolate Roulade 1 pc.

$5.58

Lilikoi Roulade 1 pc.

$5.58
Pumpkin Roulade 1 pc.

Pumpkin Roulade 1 pc.

$5.58

Strawberry Cheesecake Slice

$6.50

Strawberry Tart

$4.60

Chocolate Custard Cream Puff 1 pc.

$4.50

Chocolate Chantilly Cream Puff 1 pc.

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Ted's Bakery image

