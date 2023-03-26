Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ted's Bulletin - 14th Street

No reviews yet

20416 Exchange Street

Ashburn, VA 20147

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.49

Poached eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomato, pickled chilies, radish, fried garlic, lime, 7 grain toast, (Vegetarian)

Big Mark Breakfast

Big Mark Breakfast

$16.49

Three eggs, two slices of applewood bacon, two sausages, hash browns, toast, and Ted’s tart.

Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$11.89

blueberry, lemon, ancient grain pancakes & powdered sugar

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.89

Choice of chorizo or marinated flank steak, scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, avocado cream, roasted tomato salsa, diced tomatoes, cilantro, and hash browns.

Chicken 'N' Biscuits

Chicken 'N' Biscuits

$14.99

Three biscuits, hand-breaded chicken tenders, honey drizzle, mumbo sauce, and hash browns.

Crabcake Benedict

Crabcake Benedict

$21.89

Crab cakes, poached egg*, house-made hollandaise, English muffin, hashbrowns

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$16.79

ham, gruyere, sausage gravy, sunny egg*, dijon frisée salad

Garden Omelet

Garden Omelet

$13.69

Egg whites*, spinach, broccoli, diced red onion, tomato, side of fruit

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$14.49

Sunny egg*, sautéed spinach, rice, farro, crispy quinoa, cotija cheese, pickled chiles, micro cilantro, pumpkin seeds, green chile sauce

Huevos Ranchero

Huevos Ranchero

$15.89

Corn tostadas, 3 sunny eggs*, chorizo, refried black beans, chile de arbol salsa, cotija cheese, crema, pico de Gallo (Vegetarian)

Jon's Omelet

Jon's Omelet

$14.89

Choice of meat, spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and hash browns.

Make Your Mark

Make Your Mark

$12.95

Two Eggs, Choice of Meat, Side of Toast, Side of Hashbrowns

Nana's Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

Nana's Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$13.89

Two eggs and hash brown.

Pancake Stack

Pancake Stack

$14.49

Two eggs and hash browns. (Vegetarian)

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$15.89

Salt cured salmon, creme fraiche, lemon zest, fried capers, everything seasoning, 7 grain toast

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$22.49

(GS) Flatiron steak*, 2 eggs*, garlic home fries, chipotle demi glace, chimichurri, dijon frisée salad

T.U.B.S (Ted's Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich)

T.U.B.S (Ted's Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich)

$13.89

Applewood bacon, sausage, fried egg, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, grilled toast, and hash browns.

Ted's Hash

Ted's Hash

$16.89

Corned beef, 2 eggs, potatoes, choice of toast. (GS)

Ted's Tart Pancake

Ted's Tart Pancake

$15.59

Crushed strawberry Ted’s tarts mixed in. 2 eggs, hash browns, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream. (Vegetarian)

Thick Cut French Toast

Thick Cut French Toast

$14.49

Two eggs and hash browns. (Vegetarian)

Brunch Kit

$60.00

Breakfast Sides

Applewood Bacon

Applewood Bacon

$5.99
Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$5.99
Chicken Sausage Links

Chicken Sausage Links

$5.99
Fruit & Granola Parfait

Fruit & Granola Parfait

$5.99

Home Fries

$5.99
Impossible Sausage

Impossible Sausage

$6.99
Sausage Patties

Sausage Patties

$5.99
1 Pancake

1 Pancake

$2.99
2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$3.99
French Toast

French Toast

$2.99
Sausage Gravy

Sausage Gravy

$2.99
Teds Hash

Teds Hash

$7.49
Toast

Toast

$1.99
Seasonal Fruit

Seasonal Fruit

$5.99

Hash Browns

$3.29
Tillamook Cheddar Grits

Tillamook Cheddar Grits

$5.99
Virginia Ham

Virginia Ham

$5.99

Starters

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Hand-breaded, your choice of honey mustard or buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.89

Scallions and bacon

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$9.89

Ranch seasoning and buffalo sauce

Garlic Hummus

Garlic Hummus

$11.89

Crispy garlic, feta cheese, EVOO drizzle, pita, calabrese peppers, vegetable crudités (Vegetarian)

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$10.89

Bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, sour cream, chives

Maryland Crab Dip

Maryland Crab Dip

$15.89

pickled onions, warm pita

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.49

Hand-breaded, yum yum sauce

Smoked Salmon Rangoon

Smoked Salmon Rangoon

$11.89

smoked salmon + scallion cream cheese stuffed wontons, yum yum sauce

Tamarind Glazed Wings

Tamarind Glazed Wings

$13.89

(gs) peanuts, fresno chiles, cilantro, scallions **CONTAINS NUTS

Warm Pretzels

Warm Pretzels

$9.89

Beer cheese (Vegetarian)

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.89
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.89

Pepperoncinis, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita chips, oregano, cucumber feta vinaigrette (Vegetarian)

Halloumi Kale Salad

Halloumi Kale Salad

$13.29

(v) grilled halloumi, picked onions, candied almonds, pomegranate seeds, everything seasoning, tahini vinaigrette

Mexican Street Salad

Mexican Street Salad

$18.49

Carne asada, mexican street corn, roasted poblano, avocado, tomatoes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado vinaigrette

Southeast Asian Salad

Southeast Asian Salad

$13.49

Mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, green mango, cilantro, red pepper, peanuts, crispy wontons, sesame peanut dressing

Ted's Cobb Salad

Ted's Cobb Salad

$17.89

Fried chicken, applewood bacon, tomato, egg, pickled onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, and choice of dressing.

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl

Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl

$5.89
Chicken Noodle Soup Cup

Chicken Noodle Soup Cup

$3.89
Stovetop Chili Bowl

Stovetop Chili Bowl

$8.49

Sour cream, cheddar, chives, buttered cornbread

Stovetop Chili Cup

Stovetop Chili Cup

$5.89

Sour cream, cheddar, chives, buttered cornbread

Ted's Tomato Soup Bowl

Ted's Tomato Soup Bowl

$5.89

(Gluten-sensitive Vegetarian)

Ted's Tomato Soup Cup

Ted's Tomato Soup Cup

$3.89

(Vegetarian, gluten-sensitive)

Sides

Bacon & Bleu Cheese Brussels Sprouts

Bacon & Bleu Cheese Brussels Sprouts

$7.99

(Gluten-sensitive)

French Fries

French Fries

$6.99

(Vegetarian, gluten-sensitive)

Glazed Carrots

Glazed Carrots

$6.99

(Vegetarian, gluten-sensitive)

House Tots

House Tots

$7.99
Mac 'N' Cheese

Mac 'N' Cheese

$7.99

(Vegetarian)

Mash with Gravy

Mash with Gravy

$6.99

(Gluten-sensitive)

Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$6.99

(Vegetarian, gluten-sensitive)

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.99

(Vegetarian)

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.99

(Vegetarian, gluten-sensitive)

Succotash

Succotash

$7.99

(v)

Lemon Garlic Broccolini

Lemon Garlic Broccolini

$7.99

(vg)(gs)

Sandwiches

Crab Sammy

Crab Sammy

$19.99

Crab cake, remoulade, Coleslaw, pickled onions, shredded lettuce served with hand cut fries

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$14.89

Served with tomato soup, stuffed with choice of bacon or tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Served with tomato soup (Vegetarian)

House Reuben

House Reuben

$17.89

Corned Beef, Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese served with hand-cut fries

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$15.29

chicken kafta, feta, caremelized onions, spinach, tomatoes, tzatziki, harissa

Mustard & Sesame Crusted Tuna Sandwich

Mustard & Sesame Crusted Tuna Sandwich

$16.49

Shiitake and carrot slaw, pickled mustard seeds, wasabi mayo, cilantro, cucumber, hand-cut fries

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.79

Nashville hot spice, house pickles, hand-cut fries

Pickle Brined Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Pickle Brined Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.89

Yum yum sauce, pickles, hand-cut fries

Super Deluxe Grilled Cheese

Super Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$17.89

Served with tomato soup, stuffed with braised short rib and mac ‘n’ cheese

The Club

The Club

$15.89

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado relish, avocado mayo, hand-cut fries

Burgers

All American Burger

All American Burger

$16.49

American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing, served with hand-cut fries

CYO Burger

$14.99

CYO Chicken Sandwich

$14.49
Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$16.79

white cheddar, chipotle demi-glace, griddled red onions

Southwest Impossible Burger

Southwest Impossible Burger

$17.49

White cheddar, red peppers, avocado relish, green chile sauce, served with hand-cut fries (Vegetarian)

Ted's Burger

Ted's Burger

$17.49

Double sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, fried egg, chives, served with hand-cut fries

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.49

Hand-breaded, fettuccine, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, garlic toast, side salad

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$18.29

Fettuccine, capers, mushrooms, white wine, light cream, lemon

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$20.49

Boneless breast, mashed potatoes, white gravy, glazed carrots

Crabcake Entree

Crabcake Entree

$32.89

2 Crab cakes, succotash, remoulade

Crispy Pork Belly Tacos

Crispy Pork Belly Tacos

$19.89

corn tortillas, salsa verde, chile de arbol salsa, pickled onions, cilantro, refried black beans

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.49

Beer battered cod, coleslaw, jalapeño tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$23.29

seared brussels sprouts, grape tomatoes, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri, romesco

Impossible Bolognese

Impossible Bolognese

$18.49

Tomato sauce, coconut cream, pappardelle (Vegetarian)

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$19.49

Glazed carrots, mashed, potatoes, ketchup glaze parsley salad

Miso Glazed Cod

Miso Glazed Cod

$21.49

Jasmine rice, roasted carrots, quick pickled cucumber salad, cilantro, chopped peanuts

Mustard + Sesame Crusted Tuna Bowl

Mustard + Sesame Crusted Tuna Bowl

$19.89

Jasmine rice, shiitake + carrot slaw, avocado, radish, cucumber, cilantro, sticky garlic sauce (Gluten-Sensitive)

Short Rib Pot Roast

Short Rib Pot Roast

$24.89

Whipped potatoes, demi-glace, glazed carrots, crispy onions

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$25.89

Flatiron steak*, truffle fries, béarnaise, side salad (Gluten-Sensitive)

Dessert

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$11.00
Cherry Blossom Cheesecake

Cherry Blossom Cheesecake

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll As Big As Ya Head

$9.89Out of stock

available weekends only (while they last)

Cookie Sundae

Cookie Sundae

$9.00

Salted Chocolate chip cookie, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream

Mini Pie

Mini Pie

$9.00
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

house made biscuits, fresh strawberries, whipped cream

Ted's Tart

Ted's Tart

$4.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

served with fries

Kids Pasta With Butter

$6.99
Kids Pasta with Red Sauce

Kids Pasta with Red Sauce

$6.99
Kids Pasta with Cheese

Kids Pasta with Cheese

$6.99

red sauce or cheese and butter

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$7.99

served with fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

served with fries

Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$5.99

served with fries

Kids Mr. Breakfast

Kids Mr. Breakfast

$5.99
Kids Mr. Healthy Habits

Kids Mr. Healthy Habits

$7.99

Teriyaki Chicken Breast

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

ICED Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$5.29

Mocha

$5.50
Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$5.49

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.59

Iced Tea

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Water

$2.00

ToGo Apple LG

$5.50

ToGo Cran LG

$5.50

ToGo Grape Fruit LG

$5.50

ToGo Orange LG

$5.50

ToGo Pineaple LG

$5.50

ToGo Tomato LG

$5.50

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$8.99
Coffee Shake

Coffee Shake

$8.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$8.99
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$8.99
S'mores Shake

S'mores Shake

$9.99
Nanner MS

Nanner MS

$9.99
Chocolate Peppermint

Chocolate Peppermint

$9.99
Vanilla Peppermint

Vanilla Peppermint

$9.99
Caramel Mach MS

Caramel Mach MS

$9.99
Heath Almond MS

Heath Almond MS

$9.99
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$9.99
PB&J Shake

PB&J Shake

$9.99
Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$9.99
Seasonal Shake

Seasonal Shake

$9.99

Extras

Condiments, Napkins, Utensils and Straws

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ted's Bulletin is a place to savor The Every Day. We are your neighborhood restaurant, serving up modern American food and drink—from all-day breakfast, to fine lunches, dinners, desserts, inspired cocktails, and weekend brunch.

Website

Location

20416 Exchange Street, Ashburn, VA 20147

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

