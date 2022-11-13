Ted's of Spring Lake 14977 Cleveland St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

6 Boneless Wings
Giant Soft Pretzel
12 Boneless Wings

Burgers

Before & After

$17.00

Cheeese!

$13.00

Egg Bacon Avocado

$15.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Jalepeno Pineapple

$15.00

Mushroom & Onions

$16.50

Oscar Style

$16.50

PB&J

$16.00

Entree

Beef Ragout

$17.00

Blue Gill

$21.00Out of stock

crispy perch

$23.00Out of stock

Full Pound Shrimp

$28.00

Full Rack Ribs

$49.00Out of stock

Grilled Sirloin

$19.00

Half Chicken

$23.00

Half Pound Shrimp

$19.00

Half Rack Ribs

$32.00Out of stock

Hickory BBQ Salmon

$19.00

Honey BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Santa Fe Salmon

$17.00

Shrimp & Andouille

$17.00

Texas Pot Roast

$19.00

Vegan Power Bowl

$16.00

Walleye Dinner

$23.00

Walleye Lunch

$17.00

Greens

Derby Salad

$14.00

Full Broccoli Kale

$12.00

Full Cleveland St. Salad

$12.00

Full House Salad

$10.00

Full Kale Caesar

$12.00

Panzanella Salad

$13.00

Small Broccoli Kale

$7.00

Small Cleveland St. Salad

$7.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Small Kale Caesar

$7.00

Southern BBQ Salad

$14.00

Pasta

Bowtie Pasta

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.00

Lobster Mac

$16.00

Spunky Bowtie

$14.00

Green Tie

$13.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Avocado

$18.00

Club House

$16.00

French Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Full Cherry Chicken Salad

$13.00

Full Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Full Stacked Brisket

$18.00

Full Turkey Hoagie

$15.00

Greek Pita

$12.00

Half Cherry Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Half Grilled Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Half Stacked Brisket

$12.00Out of stock

Half Turkey Hoagie

$9.00Out of stock

Lobster BLT

$15.00

Walleye Po Boy

$15.00

Shareables

Brisket Queso Dip

$12.00

Flaming Feta Hummus

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Giant Soft Pretzel

$13.00

Grilled Shriimp

$14.00

Jalepeno Corn Fitters

$11.00

Kale & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Smoked Whitefish Spread

$14.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Brisket Tots

$14.50

Toasty Brussels

$12.00

Trio Dip

$11.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Sides

Side Applesauce

$5.00

Side Buttered Carrots

$5.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Side Creamy Slaw

$5.00

Side Crispy Onion

$5.00

Side Cumin Rice

$5.00

Side Fried Yukons

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Garlic Yukons

$5.00

Side Grain Medley

$5.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Side Kettle Chips/Dip

$2.50

Side Parm Zuchini

$5.00

Side Pasta Bread

$2.50

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Roasted Brussels

$5.00

Side Sweet Tots

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Soup

Brisket Queso Soup

$5.00

Featured Soup

$5.00

Quart Brisket Queso

$12.00

Quart Featured Soup

$12.00

Quart Sausage Gumbo

$12.00

Sausage Gumbo

$5.00

Soup Refill

$2.50

Southwest

Cilantro Pesto Quesadilla

$18.00

Corn Tacos

$14.00

Street Tacos

$14.00

Half Nacho

$14.00

Full Nacho

$17.00

Half Wet Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

Full Wet Burrito

$18.00

Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$11.00

12 Boneless Wings

$20.00

24 Boneless Wings

$36.00

6 Traditional Wings

$11.00

12 Traditional Wings

$20.00

24 Traditional Wings

$36.00

Dessert

Apple Berry Crisp

$6.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Brownie

$4.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Caramel Pecan Cream Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Flour-less Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Lavender Creme Brulee

$8.00

Smores Torte

$8.00

Apple Praline Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid Brownie

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Kid Corn Dog

$6.00

Kid Ice Cream

Kid Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Tenders

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.25

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Vanilla

$6.50

Absolute Raspberry

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Titos

$6.50

Three Olives

$6.50

Well Gin

$4.25

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Well Rum

$4.25

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Cruzan Dark

$4.25

Cruzan Light

$4.25

Malibu

$5.50

Meyers

$5.50

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$6.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

1800

$7.00

Avion Silver

$11.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Sauza Blue

$5.50

Well Tequila

$4.25

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Bushmills

$7.50

Canadian Club

$5.25

Crown Royal

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Fireball

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

JIm Beam

$5.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

JIm Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50Out of stock

Woodford

$10.50

Woodford Dbl Oak

$11.00

Woodford Rye

$10.50

Well Scotch

$4.25

Cutty Sark

$5.50

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlevit

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

B & B

$10.50

Baileys

$8.50

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.50

Chambord

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$11.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Midori

$5.50

Hartley VSOP

$4.25

Mr. Boston

$4.25

Rum Chata

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Bee's Knees

$7.00

Bikini Martini

$10.00

Black Cherry Mojito

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Buffalo Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Choc Covered Cherry

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

The French

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Grapefruit Mojito

$6.00Out of stock

Greyhound

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$5.00

Kahlua N Cream

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Maker's Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$6.00

Melon Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$7.00

Paloma

$8.00

Perfect Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Smokey Mountain Mule

$10.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

VCR

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$9.00

Strawberry Lemontini

$8.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Golden Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade Daquiri

$11.00

Pineapple Upside Down Kat-tail

$8.00

Gin Campari Sour

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Ted-tini

$11.00

The Manistee Sunshine

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Strawberry Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mixed Berry Mojito

$9.00

Cranberry Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Blackberry Martini

$12.00

The Dude

$12.00

Virgin Daquiri

$4.00

Burtie's Red Eye

$7.50

Hanktini

$9.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$10.00

Bourbon Cider Mule

$10.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

Cranberry Whiskey Sour

$10.00

The Shamrock

$12.00

Beer

16 OZ DFT Bud Light

$3.00

16 OZ DFT Miller Lite

$3.00

16 OZ DFT Blakes Cider

$5.00

16 OZ DFT Voodoo IPA

$6.00

16 Oz DFT Storm Cloud

$6.00

16 OZ DFT Two Hearted

$5.00

16 OZ DFT Modelo

$5.00

16 OZ DFT Blue Moon

$5.00

16 OZ DFT Toasted Bock

$6.00

16 OZ DFT Fat Tire

$5.00

16 OZ DFT Vanilla Java Porter

$5.00

16 OZ DFT All Day IPA

$5.00

16 OZ DFT Rubaeus

$7.00

16 OZ DFT Guinness

$6.00

16 OZ DFT Perrin Black

$5.00

Hop Slam

$7.00

22 OZ DFT Bud Light

$5.00

22 OZ DFT Miller Lite

$5.00

22 OZ DFT Blakes Cider

$7.00Out of stock

22 OZ DFT Voodoo IPA

$8.00

22 OZ DFT Octoberfest

$7.00

22 OZ DFT Two Hearted

$7.00

22 OZ DFT Modelo

$7.00

22 OZ DFT Blue Moon

$7.00

22 OZ DFT Green zebra

$8.00Out of stock

22 OZ DFT DogFish Hazy-O

$7.00Out of stock

22 OZ DFT Fat Tire

$8.00

22 OZ DFT Ichabod

$7.00Out of stock

22 OZ DFT All Day IPA

$7.00

22 OZ DFT Rubaeus

$9.00Out of stock

22 OZ DFT Guinness

$8.00

32 OZ DFT Bud Light

$7.00

32 OZ DFT Miller Lite

$7.00

32 OZ DFT Blakes Cider

$9.00

32 OZ DFT Voodoo IPA

$10.00

32 OZ DFT Storm Cloud

$9.00

32 OZ DFT Two Hearted

$9.00

32 OZ DFT Modelo

$9.00

32 OZ DFT Blue Moon

$9.00

32 OZ DFT Pog-o-licious

$10.00Out of stock

32 OZ DFT Toasted Bock

$10.00

32 OZ DFT Fat Tire

$9.00

32 OZ DFT Vanilla Java Porter

$9.00

32 OZ DFT All Day IPA

$9.00

32 OZ DFT Rubaeus

$11.00

32 OZ DFT Guinness

$10.00

32 OZ DFT Perrin Black

$9.00

BTL Blue Moon

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.25

BTL Budweiser

$3.25

BTL Busch Light

$3.25

BTL Labatt NA

$3.25

BTL Coors Light

$3.25

BTL Corona

$4.00

BTL Glutenberg GF

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Heineken

$4.00

BTL Labbatts

$3.50

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.25

BTL Mike's Hard

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$3.25

BTL Modelo Negro

$4.00

BTL Rootbeer

$3.00

BTL Stella

$5.00

BTL Strohs

$3.50

CAN Employee Red Bull

$2.00

CAN High Noon Peach

$6.50

CAN HIgh Noon Pineapple

$6.50

CAN Red Bull

$4.00

CAN SF Red Bull

$4.00

CAN White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

CAN White Claw Lime

$4.00

CAN White Claw Mango

$4.00

CAN White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

CAN White Claw Watermelon

$4.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet, Stave & Steel

$11.00

GLS Cabernet, Bonanza

$10.00

GLS Malbec, Trapiche

$8.00

GLS Merlot, Hahn

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir, Cline

$10.00

GLS Conundrum, Red Blend

$9.00

GLS Zinfandel, Carnivore

$8.00

GLS Chianti, La Maialina

$8.00

GLS Cabernet, House

$5.00

GLS Merlot, House

$5.00

GLS Pinot Noir, House

$5.00

Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet, Stave & Steel

$42.00

BTL Cabernet, Bonanza

$38.00

BTL Cabernet, Franciscan

$55.00

BTL Cabernet, Beuhler

$70.00

BTL Malbec, Trapiche

$30.00

BTL Merlot, Hahn

$38.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Benton Lane

$70.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Cline

$38.00

BTL Conundrum, Red Blend

$34.00

BTL Red Blend, Napa Quilt

$60.00

BTL Zinfandel, Carnivore

$30.00

BTL Chianti, La Maialina

$30.00

BTL Cabernet, House

$18.00

BTL Merlot, House

$18.00

BTL Pinot Noir, House

$18.00

GLS Chardonnay, Cline

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay, House

$5.00

GLS Riesling Semi-Dry, Black Star Farms

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, Chloe

$8.00

GLS Prosecco, La Marca

$9.00

GLS Riesling Late Harvest, Blackstar Farms

$9.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc, 13 Degrees

$7.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Hess Shirtail

$8.00

GLS Unoaked Chardonnay, Seaglass

$7.00

GLS Rose, Chateau

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, House

$5.00

GLS Moscato, House

$5.00

BTL Champagne, Vueve Cliquot

$105.00

BTL Chardonnay, Cline

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay, Napa

$50.00

BTL Chardonnay, House

$18.00

BTL Late Harvest Riesling, BSF

$34.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Chloe

$30.00

BTL Prosecco, La Marca

$40.00

BTL Riesling, Blackstar Farms

$34.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, 13 Degrees

$26.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Hess Shirttail

$30.00

BTL Unoaked Chardonnay, Seaglass

$26.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, House

$18.00

BTL Moscato, House

$18.00

BTL Rose, Chateau

$30.00

BTL Rose, Chateau Campuget

$30.00

GL Rose, Chateau Campuget

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Orange

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

White Milk

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Rootbeer

$3.00

