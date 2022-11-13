- Home
- /
- Spring Lake
- /
- Ted's of Spring Lake - 14977 Cleveland St
Ted's of Spring Lake 14977 Cleveland St
No reviews yet
14977 Cleveland St
Spring Lake, MI 49456
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Burgers
Entree
Beef Ragout
$17.00
Blue Gill
$21.00Out of stock
crispy perch
$23.00Out of stock
Full Pound Shrimp
$28.00
Full Rack Ribs
$49.00Out of stock
Grilled Sirloin
$19.00
Half Chicken
$23.00
Half Pound Shrimp
$19.00
Half Rack Ribs
$32.00Out of stock
Hickory BBQ Salmon
$19.00
Honey BBQ Chicken
$18.00
Santa Fe Salmon
$17.00
Shrimp & Andouille
$17.00
Texas Pot Roast
$19.00
Vegan Power Bowl
$16.00
Walleye Dinner
$23.00
Walleye Lunch
$17.00
Greens
Sandwiches
Chicken Avocado
$18.00
Club House
$16.00
French Dip
$14.00Out of stock
Full Cherry Chicken Salad
$13.00
Full Grilled Cheese
$12.00
Full Stacked Brisket
$18.00
Full Turkey Hoagie
$15.00
Greek Pita
$12.00
Half Cherry Chicken Salad
$9.00Out of stock
Half Grilled Cheese
$9.00Out of stock
Half Stacked Brisket
$12.00Out of stock
Half Turkey Hoagie
$9.00Out of stock
Lobster BLT
$15.00
Walleye Po Boy
$15.00
Shareables
Brisket Queso Dip
$12.00
Flaming Feta Hummus
$10.00
Fried Pickles
$12.00
Giant Soft Pretzel
$13.00
Grilled Shriimp
$14.00
Jalepeno Corn Fitters
$11.00
Kale & Artichoke Dip
$11.00
Smoked Whitefish Spread
$14.50Out of stock
Sweet Potato Brisket Tots
$14.50
Toasty Brussels
$12.00
Trio Dip
$11.00
Truffle Parmesan Fries
$12.00
Sides
Side Applesauce
$5.00
Side Buttered Carrots
$5.00
Side Cottage Cheese
$5.00
Side Creamy Slaw
$5.00
Side Crispy Onion
$5.00
Side Cumin Rice
$5.00
Side Fried Yukons
$5.00
Side Fries
$5.00
Side Garlic Yukons
$5.00
Side Grain Medley
$5.00
Side Grilled Salmon
$7.00
Side Kettle Chips/Dip
$2.50
Side Parm Zuchini
$5.00
Side Pasta Bread
$2.50
Side Pita Bread
$2.00
Side Roasted Brussels
$5.00
Side Sweet Tots
$5.00
Side Truffle Fries
$6.00
Soup
Southwest
Wings
Dessert
Apple Berry Crisp
$6.00Out of stock
Bread Pudding
$8.00Out of stock
Brownie
$4.00
Brownie Sundae
$6.00
Caramel Pecan Cream Cake
$8.00Out of stock
Flour-less Chocolate Cake
$6.00
Ice Cream Scoop
$4.00
New York Cheesecake
$6.00
Lemon Cheesecake
$8.00Out of stock
tiramisu
$8.00Out of stock
Lavender Creme Brulee
$8.00
Smores Torte
$8.00
Apple Praline Cheesecake
$8.00
Kids Menu
Liquor
Well Vodka
$4.25
Absolut
$6.50
Absolut Vanilla
$6.50
Absolute Raspberry
$6.50
Grey Goose
$7.50
Ketel One
$7.50
Titos
$6.50
Three Olives
$6.50
Well Gin
$4.25
Beefeater
$6.50
Bombay Saphire
$7.50
Hendricks
$9.00
Tanqueray
$6.50
Well Rum
$4.25
Bacardi
$5.50
Bacardi Limon
$5.50
Captain Morgan
$5.50
Cruzan Dark
$4.25
Cruzan Light
$4.25
Malibu
$5.50
Meyers
$5.50
Mt. Gay Eclipse
$6.00
Well Tequila
$4.00
1800
$7.00
Avion Silver
$11.50
Jose Cuervo Gold
$6.00
Sauza Blue
$5.50
Well Tequila
$4.25
Well Whiskey
$4.00
Basil Hayden
$10.50
Buffalo Trace
$7.50
Bushmills
$7.50
Canadian Club
$5.25
Crown Royal
$8.00
Elijah Craig
$9.00
Evan Williams
$8.00
Fireball
$5.50
Jack Daniels
$7.50
Jameson
$8.50
JIm Beam
$5.50
Makers Mark
$8.50
JIm Beam Red Stag
$6.00
Skrewball
$6.50
Seagrams 7
$4.25
Southern Comfort
$5.50
Wild Turkey
$7.50Out of stock
Woodford
$10.50
Woodford Dbl Oak
$11.00
Woodford Rye
$10.50
Well Scotch
$4.25
Cutty Sark
$5.50
Dewars
$7.00
Glenlevit
$12.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$8.00
B & B
$10.50
Baileys
$8.50
Campari
$8.00
Cointreau
$9.50
Chambord
$10.00
Drambuie
$10.50
Frangelico
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$11.50
Jagermeister
$6.50
Kahlua
$7.50
Midori
$5.50
Hartley VSOP
$4.25
Mr. Boston
$4.25
Rum Chata
$7.50
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Amaretto Sour
$5.00
Bee's Knees
$7.00
Bikini Martini
$10.00
Black Cherry Mojito
$9.00
Black Russian
$9.00
Black Velvet
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Buffalo Whiskey Sour
$11.00
Choc Covered Cherry
$10.00
Colorado Bulldog
$11.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.00
The French
$9.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.00
Grapefruit Mojito
$6.00Out of stock
Greyhound
$6.00
Hot Toddy
$5.00
Kahlua N Cream
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Loaded Bloody Mary
$13.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Maker's Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$6.00
Melon Margarita
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mojito
$6.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Negroni
$7.00
Paloma
$8.00
Perfect Old Fashioned
$10.00
Pina Colada
$8.00
Rum Runner
$9.00
Rusty Nail
$7.00
Screwdriver
$6.00
Sex on the Beach
$14.00
Smokey Mountain Mule
$10.00
Strawberry Daquiri
$8.00
Strawberry Margarita
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
VCR
$10.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$4.00
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
White Russian
$9.00
Strawberry Lemontini
$8.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Golden Margarita
$8.00
Strawberry Lemonade Daquiri
$11.00
Pineapple Upside Down Kat-tail
$8.00
Gin Campari Sour
$12.00
Bloody Maria
$12.00
Ted-tini
$11.00
The Manistee Sunshine
$10.00
Skinny Margarita
$12.00
Electric Lemonade
$9.00
Whiskey Smash
$12.00
Strawberry Moscow Mule
$11.00
Mixed Berry Mojito
$9.00
Cranberry Whiskey Sour
$10.00
Blackberry Martini
$12.00
The Dude
$12.00
Virgin Daquiri
$4.00
Burtie's Red Eye
$7.50
Hanktini
$9.00
Apple Cider Margarita
$10.00
Pumpkin Pie Martini
$10.00
Bourbon Cider Mule
$10.00
Apple Cider Mimosa
$9.00
Cranberry Whiskey Sour
$10.00
The Shamrock
$12.00
Beer
16 OZ DFT Bud Light
$3.00
16 OZ DFT Miller Lite
$3.00
16 OZ DFT Blakes Cider
$5.00
16 OZ DFT Voodoo IPA
$6.00
16 Oz DFT Storm Cloud
$6.00
16 OZ DFT Two Hearted
$5.00
16 OZ DFT Modelo
$5.00
16 OZ DFT Blue Moon
$5.00
16 OZ DFT Toasted Bock
$6.00
16 OZ DFT Fat Tire
$5.00
16 OZ DFT Vanilla Java Porter
$5.00
16 OZ DFT All Day IPA
$5.00
16 OZ DFT Rubaeus
$7.00
16 OZ DFT Guinness
$6.00
16 OZ DFT Perrin Black
$5.00
Hop Slam
$7.00
22 OZ DFT Bud Light
$5.00
22 OZ DFT Miller Lite
$5.00
22 OZ DFT Blakes Cider
$7.00Out of stock
22 OZ DFT Voodoo IPA
$8.00
22 OZ DFT Octoberfest
$7.00
22 OZ DFT Two Hearted
$7.00
22 OZ DFT Modelo
$7.00
22 OZ DFT Blue Moon
$7.00
22 OZ DFT Green zebra
$8.00Out of stock
22 OZ DFT DogFish Hazy-O
$7.00Out of stock
22 OZ DFT Fat Tire
$8.00
22 OZ DFT Ichabod
$7.00Out of stock
22 OZ DFT All Day IPA
$7.00
22 OZ DFT Rubaeus
$9.00Out of stock
22 OZ DFT Guinness
$8.00
32 OZ DFT Bud Light
$7.00
32 OZ DFT Miller Lite
$7.00
32 OZ DFT Blakes Cider
$9.00
32 OZ DFT Voodoo IPA
$10.00
32 OZ DFT Storm Cloud
$9.00
32 OZ DFT Two Hearted
$9.00
32 OZ DFT Modelo
$9.00
32 OZ DFT Blue Moon
$9.00
32 OZ DFT Pog-o-licious
$10.00Out of stock
32 OZ DFT Toasted Bock
$10.00
32 OZ DFT Fat Tire
$9.00
32 OZ DFT Vanilla Java Porter
$9.00
32 OZ DFT All Day IPA
$9.00
32 OZ DFT Rubaeus
$11.00
32 OZ DFT Guinness
$10.00
32 OZ DFT Perrin Black
$9.00
BTL Blue Moon
$4.00
BTL Bud Light
$3.25
BTL Budweiser
$3.25
BTL Busch Light
$3.25
BTL Labatt NA
$3.25
BTL Coors Light
$3.25
BTL Corona
$4.00
BTL Glutenberg GF
$5.00Out of stock
BTL Heineken
$4.00
BTL Labbatts
$3.50
BTL Mich Ultra
$3.25
BTL Mike's Hard
$4.00
BTL Miller Lite
$3.25
BTL Modelo Negro
$4.00
BTL Rootbeer
$3.00
BTL Stella
$5.00
BTL Strohs
$3.50
CAN Employee Red Bull
$2.00
CAN High Noon Peach
$6.50
CAN HIgh Noon Pineapple
$6.50
CAN Red Bull
$4.00
CAN SF Red Bull
$4.00
CAN White Claw Black Cherry
$4.00
CAN White Claw Lime
$4.00
CAN White Claw Mango
$4.00
CAN White Claw Raspberry
$4.00
CAN White Claw Watermelon
$4.00
Wine
GLS Cabernet, Stave & Steel
$11.00
GLS Cabernet, Bonanza
$10.00
GLS Malbec, Trapiche
$8.00
GLS Merlot, Hahn
$10.00
GLS Pinot Noir, Cline
$10.00
GLS Conundrum, Red Blend
$9.00
GLS Zinfandel, Carnivore
$8.00
GLS Chianti, La Maialina
$8.00
GLS Cabernet, House
$5.00
GLS Merlot, House
$5.00
GLS Pinot Noir, House
$5.00
Sangria
$7.00Out of stock
BTL Cabernet, Stave & Steel
$42.00
BTL Cabernet, Bonanza
$38.00
BTL Cabernet, Franciscan
$55.00
BTL Cabernet, Beuhler
$70.00
BTL Malbec, Trapiche
$30.00
BTL Merlot, Hahn
$38.00
BTL Pinot Noir, Benton Lane
$70.00
BTL Pinot Noir, Cline
$38.00
BTL Conundrum, Red Blend
$34.00
BTL Red Blend, Napa Quilt
$60.00
BTL Zinfandel, Carnivore
$30.00
BTL Chianti, La Maialina
$30.00
BTL Cabernet, House
$18.00
BTL Merlot, House
$18.00
BTL Pinot Noir, House
$18.00
GLS Chardonnay, Cline
$9.00
GLS Chardonnay, House
$5.00
GLS Riesling Semi-Dry, Black Star Farms
$9.00
GLS Pinot Grigio, Chloe
$8.00
GLS Prosecco, La Marca
$9.00
GLS Riesling Late Harvest, Blackstar Farms
$9.00
GLS Sauvignon Blanc, 13 Degrees
$7.00
GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Hess Shirtail
$8.00
GLS Unoaked Chardonnay, Seaglass
$7.00
GLS Rose, Chateau
$8.00
GLS Pinot Grigio, House
$5.00
GLS Moscato, House
$5.00
BTL Champagne, Vueve Cliquot
$105.00
BTL Chardonnay, Cline
$34.00
BTL Chardonnay, Napa
$50.00
BTL Chardonnay, House
$18.00
BTL Late Harvest Riesling, BSF
$34.00
BTL Pinot Grigio, Chloe
$30.00
BTL Prosecco, La Marca
$40.00
BTL Riesling, Blackstar Farms
$34.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, 13 Degrees
$26.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Hess Shirttail
$30.00
BTL Unoaked Chardonnay, Seaglass
$26.00
BTL Pinot Grigio, House
$18.00
BTL Moscato, House
$18.00
BTL Rose, Chateau
$30.00
BTL Rose, Chateau Campuget
$30.00
GL Rose, Chateau Campuget
$9.00
N/A Beverages
Cherry Coke
$2.50
Coffee
$2.00
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.00
Iced Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Mello Yellow
$2.50
Orange
Red Bull
$4.00
SF Red Bull
$4.00
Soda
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Tonic
$2.50
White Milk
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Rootbeer
$3.00
Water
Cherry Coke
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50
Kid Pop
$1.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Mello Yellow
$2.50
Rootbeer
$3.25
Sprite
$2.50
Grapefruit Juice
$2.00
Orange Juice
$2.00
PIneapple Juice
$2.00
Tomato Juice
$2.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14977 Cleveland St, Spring Lake, MI 49456
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grand Finale Bakeshop and Cafe - 110 W. Savidge St. Suite 104
No Reviews
110 W. Savidge St. Suite 104 Spring Lake, MI 49456
View restaurant
The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven
No Reviews
501 Miller Dr. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurant
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop - Ferrysburg
4.5 • 226
17621 174th Ave Spring Lake, MI 49456
View restaurant
TWO YOLKS CAFE - 1099 S Beacon Blvd
No Reviews
1099 S Beacon Blvd Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spring Lake
More near Spring Lake
Grand Haven
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Saugatuck
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.