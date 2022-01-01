A map showing the location of Tee deez kitchen 5229 Warrensville Center RdView gallery

Tee deez kitchen 5229 Warrensville Center Rd

No reviews yet

5229 Warrensville Center Rd

Maple Heights, OH 44137

Appetizers

Salmon Patties (2)

$10.00

Hand crafted from fresh salmon with a tasty creamy interior and a lightly crip exterior, with a touch of spice served with cajun red pepper aioli

Lobster Crabcakes (2)

$12.00

Not your average crabcake the combination of lobster and crabcake in these cakes are a one of a kind a real treat served with red pepper aioli

Soul Roll (2)

Filled With a generous portion of protein of chioce yellow rice and a special blend of cheese these rolls will touch your soul give em a try

Beef Polish Boy

$10.00

Turkey Polish Boy

$10.00

Fresh cut fries

$2.50

Fresh Cut and fried to perfection

Salmon Bites

$10.00

Andoullie Boy

$10.00

Lobster bites

$45.00

Chicken tenders

Burger and Sandwich

Tee Deez Favorite Burger

$15.00

Chioce of burger ( Beef / Turkey) peppers, onion, Bacon (Pork or Turkey) Topped with white americen or cheddar cheese

BSB Burger

$17.00

Chioce of burger ( Beef / Turkey) Bacon (Pork or Turkey) Topped with (5) Jumbo shrimp white american cheese

Beef Cheese Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White american or Cheddar

Turkey Cheese Burger

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White american or Cheddar

Chicken Club

$14.50

(Grilled or Crispy) Bacon (Pork or Turkey) lettuce, tomato, onion, white american or cheddar (add wind sauce)

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Stuffed with grilled chicken peppers, onion, mayo, Topped with white american cheese

Steak Philly

$17.00

Stufed with Delmonico ribeye steak peppers, onion, mayo, Topped with white american

Seafood Philly

$20.00

Lobster and jumbo shrimp peppers, onion, mayo, white american

Salmon Patties Burger

$15.00

Hand crafted from Fresh salmon lettuce, tomato, onion, white american served with casun red pepper aioli

Fresh Wild caught Atlantic Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Spinach,sauteed Peppers, sauteed onion, asiago, parmesan cheese blend

Lobster Crabcakes Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White american or Cheddar served with a red pepper aioli

Crab and Lobster Melt

$18.00

Sauteed Peppers, Sauteed Onion, Crab Claw, Lobster, Asiago, Parm, Yellow Cheddar blend on brioch Texas toast

Big Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Generous portion of Apple wood bacon or Pork bacon white american and yellow cheddar blend on brioch texas toast

Cheesy grilled cheese

$9.00

White american, Yellow cheddar blend, Asiago, Fontine, Parmesan on brioch

RiceBowls

Goumet RiceBowl

Perfectly seasoned Yellow Rice topped with sauteed aspargus, broccoli, peppers, onion add your Protien of choice then drizzled with a white wine cream sauce that contains herbs and some exotic imported cheeses. This sauce is proven to be irresistible to onrs taste buds, if you ;ike alfredo sauces You gonna LOVE TEE DEEZ WHITE WINE SAUCE !!!!

Veggie Bowl

Asparagus, broccoli, peppers, onion topped with your potien of choice accompied with the sauce on side

White Mac N Cheese

White Macaroni

A Specialblend of gourmetWhite Cheeses when combined together makes the BEST Whitr macaroni you will ever taste. This creamy cheesy treat will have you coming back for more and topped it with your favorite protien. Makes thisncreamy cheesy dish a GO TO item for any and every Maccaroni LOVER.

Dirty fries

Dirty Fries

A generous portion of our fresh cut fries accompanied with your protien of choice, shredded cheddar and topped with a light drizzle of TEE DEEZ White Wine Cream. Delivers you a Loaded fry that has a unique flavor when all the flovers combine its DEFINATELY not you aerage LOADED FRY

Add on

All add ons

Can be added on to any ricebowl, veggie bowl, macaroni

add on Wing Sauce

Extra Wing Sauce

Seafood Dinner

Perch Seafood Dinner

$15.00

Catfish Seafood Dinner

$18.00

Orange Roughy Seafood Dinner

$18.00

Shrimp Seafood Dinner

$16.00

Fried Salmon Filet Seafood Dinner

$17.00

King Scampi Seafood Dinner

$38.00

Salad

House

$9.00

Ceaser

$9.00

southwest

$9.00

Greek

$9.00

Pepper berry

$9.00

Sweetz

K.lime

$7.50

R.vel

$7.50

Choc

$7.50

S.Berry cone

$10.00

P.Cobb cone

$10.00

B.pudd taco

$10.00

Wings

5 wings

$7.50

10 wings

$12.00

Finger Food

Chicken Soul Rolls

Steak Soul Rolls

Chicken Philly Sliders

Steak Philly Sliders

Seafood Sliders

Beef Burger Sliders

Turkey Burger Sliders

Salmon Patty Sliders

Lobster Crabcake Sliders

Mini Lobster Melts

Beyond Burger Sliders

Meats

Fried Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

Chicken Breast 7oz

Chicken Breast 3.5oz

Delmonico Ribeye Steak 7oz

Demonico Ribeye steak 3.5oz

Salmon 7oz

Salmon 3.5oz

Lambchop

Perch

Catfish

Orange Roughy 7oz

Orange Roughy 3.5oz

Shrimp (2lbs)

Scampies (2lbs)

Ricebowls

Veggie Ricebowl

Chicken Ricebowl

Steak Ricebowl

Shrimp Ricebowl

Salmon Ricebowl

Lambchop Ricebowl

Scampie Ricebowl

White Macaroni

Veggie Macaroni

Chicken Macaroni

Steak Macaroni

Shrimp Macaroni

Salmon Macaroni

Lambchop Macaroni

Scampie Macaroni

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
5229 Warrensville Center Rd, Maple Heights, OH 44137

