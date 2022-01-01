Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Tee Jaye's #10 - Brice Rd



No reviews yet

2435 Brice Rd

Columbus, OH 43068

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon
Barnyard Buster
TJ Scramble Wrap

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Ice tea

$2.49

Orange Juice

$3.09

Lemonade

$2.49

Apple Juice

$3.09

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Milkshake

$3.99

Soft Drink

$2.49

Sweet tea

$2.49

Granny's Famous Country Specials

Barnyard Buster

Barnyard Buster

$7.49
T J Scramble

T J Scramble

$9.99
Country Ham

Country Ham

$7.99

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$10.99
Country Eggs Benedict

Country Eggs Benedict

$10.99
Creamed Chipped Beef

Creamed Chipped Beef

$7.99
Mush

Mush

$3.99
Corned beef hash

Corned beef hash

$8.99
Down yonder Breakfast

Down yonder Breakfast

$6.99
Country Ham & Corn Cake Special

Country Ham & Corn Cake Special

$9.99
Hen House Special

Hen House Special

$10.99
The Haystack

The Haystack

$6.99
Sirloin Steak Breakfast Special

Sirloin Steak Breakfast Special

$11.99

Senior Breakfast

Sen Hotcakes

Sen Hotcakes

$4.99
Sen Half Yard

Sen Half Yard

$5.99
Sen 1 Egg & Toast

Sen 1 Egg & Toast

$6.99

Cereals

Grits

$2.99

Oatmeal Special

$2.99

Oats

$2.75

Odds & Ends

Toast & Jelly

$2.29

Biscuits

$2.29

English Muffin

$2.29

Bagel

$2.99

Side Cakes

$2.29

Garlic Bread

$2.29

Breakfast Side

Bacon

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Country Ham

$3.99

Potato Cake

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Country Fries

$2.99

Country Gravy

$2.99

Sausage Patties

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Western Wrap

Western Wrap

$8.99
TJ Scramble Wrap

TJ Scramble Wrap

$8.99
Southern Mushroom Wrap

Southern Mushroom Wrap

$8.99

TJ's Sunshine Sandwich

$9.99

Bagel Sand

$8.19

Biscuit Sand

$8.19

English Muffin Sand

$8.19

Toast Sandwich

$8.19
Sunshine Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

Sunshine Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$7.99

Bagel Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$6.19

Biscuit Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$6.19

English Muffin Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$6.19

Toast Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$6.19

Country Egg Favorites

1 Egg

$3.89

2 Eggs

$4.39

3 Eggs

$4.89

1 Egg & Meat

$5.79

2 Eggs & Meat

$6.29

3 Eggs & Meat

$6.79

1 Egg & Potato

$5.39

2 Eggs & Potato

$5.59

3 Eggs & Potato

$5.89

1 Egg, Meat & Potato

$6.49

2 Eggs, Meat & Potato

$7.49

3 Eggs, Meat & Potato

$8.49

Omelettes

Southern Mushroom Omelette

Southern Mushroom Omelette

$9.99
Spinach Omelette

Spinach Omelette

$9.99
Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$9.99
Cheese Omelette

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Pancakes & French Toast

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$6.99
Belgian Waffle Special

Belgian Waffle Special

$8.99
Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.98

Buckeye Pancakes

$7.98
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Chocolate chip Pancakes

$7.98
Cinnamon Apple Nut French Toast

Cinnamon Apple Nut French Toast

$9.99
Cornmeal Pancakes

Cornmeal Pancakes

$6.99
French Toast

French Toast

$5.99
French Toast Breakfast

French Toast Breakfast

$8.99
French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$6.99

Pancake Breakfast

$8.99

Peanut butter Pancakes

$7.98
Pineapple Upside Down French Toast

Pineapple Upside Down French Toast

$9.99
Stack of Pancakes

Stack of Pancakes

$5.99
Strawberry & Banana French Toast

Strawberry & Banana French Toast

$9.99

Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes

$6.99

A La Carte Pancakes

Breakfast Favorites

TJ's Sunshine Sandwich

$9.99
Sunshine Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

Sunshine Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$7.99
The Big "Tee"Breakfast

The Big "Tee"Breakfast

$11.99
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$10.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.99
Biscuits & Gravy with Country Fries

Biscuits & Gravy with Country Fries

$6.98

Biscuits w/ Sausage Patties ,Gravy, Pots

$10.97

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Country Specialties

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$9.85
Grilled Liver & Onions

Grilled Liver & Onions

$9.35
Meatloaf & Dressing

Meatloaf & Dressing

$9.10

Grilled Pork Chop

$9.75
Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.95
Chicken Tenders Platter

Chicken Tenders Platter

$9.95
Grilled Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$9.95

Fish Dinner

$9.95
Roast Turkey & Dressing

Roast Turkey & Dressing

$9.10
Roast Beef & Dressing

Roast Beef & Dressing

$9.10
Meatloaf & Dressing

Meatloaf & Dressing

$9.10

Granny's Favorites

Big Tee Dinner

$9.95

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$9.95

Pinto Special

$8.25

Granny Goes Italian

Italian Spaghetti

$8.25

Veal Parmesan

$9.50

Odds & Ends

Apple Sauce

$2.29

Apple Slices

$2.29

Coleslaw

$2.29

Corn

$2.29

Corn Bread

$2.29

Country Fries

$2.29

French Fries

$2.29

Garden Salad

$2.29

Green Beans

$2.29

Hash Browns

$2.29

Mac & Cheese

$2.29

Mashed Potatoes

$2.29

No Side

Potato Cake

$2.29

Salads

Dinner Salad

$2.29

Country Chicken Tender Salad

$9.10

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.10

Country Fixin' Salad

$9.10

Hot Sandwiches

Roast Beef Split

$8.50

Roast Turkey Split

$8.50

Meatloaf Split

$8.50

Sandwich Specialties

Reuben

$9.10

Grilled Turkey, Bacon & Swiss

$8.95

Club Sandwich

$8.50

Reuben (Sandwich Only)

$7.15

Grilled Turkey, Bacon & Swiss (Sandwich Only)

$7.00

Club Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$6.55

Sandwiches & Platters

Super "D-H" Platter

$9.10

"Double H" Platter

$7.50

"Quarter Pounder" Platter

$7.50

Patty Melt Platter

$7.75

Grilled Cheese Platter

$5.90

Fish Filet Platter

$8.50

Ham & Swiss Platter

$8.55

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Platter

$7.45

Grilled Chicken Breast Platter

$8.10

Meatloaf Platter

$7.95

Super "D-H" (Sandwich Only)

$6.75

"Double H" (Sandwich Only)

$5.15

"Quarter Pounder" (Sandwich Only)

$5.15

Patty Melt (Sandwich Only)

$5.40

Grilled Cheese (Sandwich Only)

$3.55

Fish Filet (Sandwich Only)

$6.15

Ham & Swiss (Sandwich Only)

$6.20

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato (Sandwich Only)

$5.10

Grilled Chicken Breast (Sandwich Only)

$5.75

Meatloaf (Sandwich Only)

$5.60

Seniors

Sen Liver & Onions

$7.99

Sen Fish Dinner

$8.99

Sen Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

Sen Soup & Sandwich

$7.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Corn Beef Deli

$7.00

Deli Ham

$6.00

Deli Turkey

$6.00

Condiments

Chedder Cheese

$0.50

Diced Onion

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Green Peppers

$0.50

Jack Cheese

$0.50

Mild Peppers Rings

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.95

Peanut butter (monkey dish)

$0.75

Raisins

$0.25

Sauteed onions

$0.95

Slice American

$0.50

Slice Onion

$0.50

Slice Tomato

$0.50

Spinach

$1.25

Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Diced Tomatoes

$0.50

Candied Pecans

$1.25

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.75

Sides

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Dressing

$0.75

dinner rolls

$2.29

Soups & Gravies Bulk

Bulk Sausage Gravy

$13.00

Dozen Biscuits & Gravy

$18.95

Creamed Chipped Beef

$13.50

Dozen Biscuits & Creamed Chipped Beef

$19.45

32oz. Vegetable Soup

$10.50

32oz. Pinto Bean Soup

$10.50

32oz. Chili

$10.50

32oz. Seasonal Soup

$10.50

Salad Add Ons

Bacon Bits

$0.65

Diced Eggs

$0.65

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Breakfast

1 Biscuit

$1.25

1 Egg

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Blueberry Toppings

$1.99

Buckeye topping

$1.99

Chipped Beef with Toast

$4.50

Chocolate Chips Toppings

$1.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Cream Chipped Beef Cup

$3.49

Dozen Biscuits

$7.50

hollandaise sauce

$1.29

Peanut Butter Chips Toppings

$1.99

Slice Toast

$1.25

Strawberry topping

$1.99

Desserts

Whole Meringue Pie

$17.00

Whole Fruit Pie

$17.00

Specialty Cream Pie

$19.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$26.99

Meats

(1) 2 oz burger

$1.99

(1) 4 oz burger

$2.60

(1) Fish Tail

$5.50

(1) Slice of Liver

$3.90

Chicken Fried Chicken

$8.50

chicken tenders(4)

$8.50

country fried steak

$8.45

meatloaf

$6.75

one grilled chicken breast

$5.50

salmon patty(1)

$4.25

two grilled chicken breast

$8.50

Sirloin Steak

$9.95

Breakfast

Kids Egg-Bacon-Toast

$4.99

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.99

Kids Halfyard

$4.99

Kids French Toast Sticks

$4.99

Kids Hotcakes-Eggs-Sausage

$4.99

Lunch

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kids Hamburger

$5.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.49

Desserts

Apple Pie

$3.35

Cherry Pie

$3.35

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.35

Chocolate Sundae

$3.15

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.20

$5.00 Gift Cert sold

Gift Certificates sold

$5.00

Appfront Items

App Order Notes

All hours
Sunday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Monday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Tuesday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Wednesday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Thursday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Friday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Saturday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Restaurant info

Down home country cooking at it's best!

Website

Location

2435 Brice Rd, Columbus, OH 43068

Directions

Gallery
Tee Jaye's #10 image
Tee Jaye's #10 image
Tee Jaye's #10 image
Tee Jaye's #10 image

