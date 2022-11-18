Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tee Jaye's #3 S. Hamilton Road

review star

No reviews yet

350 S. Hamilton Road

Columbus, OH 43213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pancake Breakfast

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Ice tea

$2.49

Orange Juice

$3.09

Lemonade

$2.49

Apple Juice

$3.09

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Milkshake

$3.99

Soft Drink

$2.49

Sweet tea

$2.49

Granny's Famous Country Specials

Barnyard Buster

Barnyard Buster

$7.49
T J Scramble

T J Scramble

$9.99
Country Ham

Country Ham

$7.99

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$10.99
Country Eggs Benedict

Country Eggs Benedict

$10.99
Creamed Chipped Beef

Creamed Chipped Beef

$7.99
Mush

Mush

$3.99
Corned beef hash

Corned beef hash

$8.99
Down yonder Breakfast

Down yonder Breakfast

$6.99
Country Ham & Corn Cake Special

Country Ham & Corn Cake Special

$9.99
Hen House Special

Hen House Special

$10.99
The Haystack

The Haystack

$6.99
Sirloin Steak Breakfast Special

Sirloin Steak Breakfast Special

$11.99

Senior Breakfast

Sen Hotcakes

Sen Hotcakes

$4.99
Sen Half Yard

Sen Half Yard

$5.99
Sen 1 Egg & Toast

Sen 1 Egg & Toast

$6.99

Cereals

Grits

$2.99

Oatmeal Special

$2.99

Oats

$2.75

Odds & Ends

Toast & Jelly

$2.29

Biscuits

$2.29

English Muffin

$2.29

Bagel

$2.99

Side Cakes

$2.29

Garlic Bread

$2.29

Breakfast Side

Bacon

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Country Ham

$3.99

Potato Cake

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Country Fries

$2.99

Country Gravy

$2.99

Sausage Patties

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Western Wrap

Western Wrap

$8.99
TJ Scramble Wrap

TJ Scramble Wrap

$8.99
Southern Mushroom Wrap

Southern Mushroom Wrap

$8.99

TJ's Sunshine Sandwich

$9.99

Bagel Sand

$8.19

Biscuit Sand

$8.19

English Muffin Sand

$8.19

Toast Sandwich

$8.19
Sunshine Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

Sunshine Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$7.99

Bagel Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$6.19

Biscuit Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$6.19

English Muffin Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$6.19

Toast Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$6.19

Country Egg Favorites

1 Egg

$3.89

2 Eggs

$4.39

3 Eggs

$4.89

1 Egg & Meat

$5.79

2 Eggs & Meat

$6.29

3 Eggs & Meat

$6.79

1 Egg & Potato

$5.39

2 Eggs & Potato

$5.59

3 Eggs & Potato

$5.89

1 Egg, Meat & Potato

$6.49

2 Eggs, Meat & Potato

$7.49

3 Eggs, Meat & Potato

$8.49

Omelettes

Southern Mushroom Omelette

Southern Mushroom Omelette

$9.99
Spinach Omelette

Spinach Omelette

$9.99
Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$9.99
Cheese Omelette

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Pancakes & French Toast

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$6.99
Belgian Waffle Special

Belgian Waffle Special

$8.99
Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.98

Buckeye Pancakes

$7.98
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Chocolate chip Pancakes

$7.98
Cinnamon Apple Nut French Toast

Cinnamon Apple Nut French Toast

$9.99
Cornmeal Pancakes

Cornmeal Pancakes

$6.99
French Toast

French Toast

$5.99
French Toast Breakfast

French Toast Breakfast

$8.99
French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$6.99

Pancake Breakfast

$8.99

Peanut butter Pancakes

$7.98
Pineapple Upside Down French Toast

Pineapple Upside Down French Toast

$9.99
Stack of Pancakes

Stack of Pancakes

$5.99
Strawberry & Banana French Toast

Strawberry & Banana French Toast

$9.99

Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes

$6.99

A La Carte Pancakes

Breakfast Favorites

TJ's Sunshine Sandwich

$9.99
Sunshine Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

Sunshine Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$7.99
The Big "Tee"Breakfast

The Big "Tee"Breakfast

$11.99
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$10.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.99
Biscuits & Gravy with Country Fries

Biscuits & Gravy with Country Fries

$6.98

Biscuits w/ Sausage Patties ,Gravy, Pots

$10.97

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Country Specialties

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$10.99
Meatloaf & Dressing

Meatloaf & Dressing

$10.49
Grilled Liver & Onions

Grilled Liver & Onions

$9.99
Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99
Chicken Tenders Platter

Chicken Tenders Platter

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Fish Dinner

$9.99

Granny's Favorites

Big Tee Dinner

$11.99

Lunch Wraps

Club Wrap

$8.99

Club Wrap(only)

$6.99

Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Fried Chicken Wrap (Wrap Only)

$6.99

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Steak & Cheese Wrap (Wrap Only)

$7.99

Steak Dinners

Sirloin Lunch/Dinner Special

$12.99

Odds & Ends

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Apple Slices

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Country Fries

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Garden Salad

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Potato Cake

$2.99

No Side

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Country Chicken Tender Salad

$9.99

Country Fixin' Salad

$9.99

Hot Sandwiches

Roast Beef Split

$8.99

Roast Turkey Split

$8.99

Meatloaf Split

$8.99

Sandwich Specialties

Reuben Platter

$9.99

Grilled Turkey, Bacon & Swiss

$9.49

Club Platter

$8.49

Reuben (Sandwich Only)

$7.99

Grilled Turkey, Bacon & Swiss (Sandwich Only)

$7.49

Club Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$6.49

Sandwiches & Platters

Super "D-H" Platter

$11.99

QuarterPound Platter

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Platter

$5.99

Fish Filet Platter

$9.99

Ham & Swiss Platter

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Platter

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Breast Platter

$8.49

Meatloaf Platter

$8.99

Super "D-H" (Sandwich Only)

$9.99

QuarterPound (Sandwich Only)

$5.99

Grilled Cheese (Sandwich Only)

$3.99

Fish Filet (Sandwich Only)

$7.99

Ham & Swiss (Sandwich Only)

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato (Sandwich Only)

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Breast (Sandwich Only)

$6.49

Meatloaf (Sandwich Only)

$6.99

Desserts

Cherry Pie

$4.99

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.99

Apple Pie

$3.99

Chocolate Sundae

$4.29

Scoop of Ice cream

$2.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Corn Beef Deli

$7.00

Deli Ham

$6.00

Deli Turkey

$6.00

Condiments

Chedder Cheese

$0.50

Diced Onion

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Green Peppers

$0.50

Jack Cheese

$0.50

Mild Peppers Rings

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.95

Peanut butter (monkey dish)

$0.75

Raisins

$0.25

Sauteed onions

$0.95

Slice American

$0.50

Slice Onion

$0.50

Slice Tomato

$0.50

Spinach

$1.25

Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Diced Tomatoes

$0.50

Candied Pecans

$1.25

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.75

Sides

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Dressing

$0.75

dinner rolls

$2.29

Soups & Gravies Bulk

Bulk Sausage Gravy

$13.00

Dozen Biscuits & Gravy

$18.95

Creamed Chipped Beef

$13.50

Dozen Biscuits & Creamed Chipped Beef

$19.45

32oz. Vegetable Soup

$10.50

32oz. Pinto Bean Soup

$10.50

32oz. Chili

$10.50

32oz. Seasonal Soup

$10.50

Salad Add Ons

Bacon Bits

$0.65

Diced Eggs

$0.65

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Breakfast

1 Biscuit

$1.25

1 Egg

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Blueberry Toppings

$1.99

Buckeye topping

$1.99

Chipped Beef with Toast

$4.50

Chocolate Chips Toppings

$1.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Cream Chipped Beef Cup

$3.49

Dozen Biscuits

$7.50

hollandaise sauce

$1.29

Peanut Butter Chips Toppings

$1.99

Slice Toast

$1.25

Strawberry topping

$1.99

Desserts

Whole Meringue Pie

$17.00

Whole Fruit Pie

$17.00

Specialty Cream Pie

$19.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$26.99

Meats

(1) 2 oz burger

$1.99

(1) 4 oz burger

$2.60

(1) Fish Tail

$5.50

(1) Slice of Liver

$3.90

Chicken Fried Chicken

$8.50

chicken tenders(4)

$8.50

country fried steak

$8.45

meatloaf

$6.75

one grilled chicken breast

$5.50

salmon patty(1)

$4.25

two grilled chicken breast

$8.50

Sirloin Steak

$9.95

Breakfast

Kids Egg-Bacon-Toast

$4.99

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.99

Kids Halfyard

$4.99

Kids French Toast Sticks

$4.99

Kids Hotcakes-Eggs-Sausage

$4.99

Lunch

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kids Hamburger

$5.49

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$5.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.49

Desserts

Apple Pie

$3.35

Cherry Pie

$3.35

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.35

Chocolate Sundae

$3.15

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.20

$5.00 Gift Cert sold

Gift Certificates sold

$5.00

Appfront Items

App Order Notes

All hours
Sunday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Down home country cooking at it's best!

Website

Location

350 S. Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH 43213

Directions

Gallery
Tee Jaye's #3 image
Tee Jaye's #3 image
Tee Jaye's #3 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roosters - Hamilton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
376 S. Hamilton Rd Whitehall, OH 43213
View restaurantnext
Flavor 91 Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,857
5186 East Main Street Whitehall, OH 43213
View restaurantnext
Str8 Out the Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4825 E main St Whitehall, OH 43213
View restaurantnext
Fox's Bagel and Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3012 E. Broad St Columbus, OH 43209
View restaurantnext
Blocks Bagel and Deli - Bexley
orange starNo Reviews
3012 E. Broad St Columbus, OH 43209
View restaurantnext
Vintage Restaurant Promotions
orange starNo Reviews
5030 Sawyer Rd columbus, OH 43219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston