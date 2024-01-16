Teetasty Foods 3711 Summit Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
African Restaurant and Bar
Location
3711 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tiki Taco - 1710 West 39th Street
No Reviews
1710 West 39th Street Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurant