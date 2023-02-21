A map showing the location of Tega Cay Tavern 2150 Gold Hill Rd.View gallery

Tega Cay Tavern

2150 Gold Hill Rd.

Fort Mill, SC 29708

Menu

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tea- Half & Half

$2.50

Tea-Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Regular Cheesecake

$6.00

Starters

Calamari

$13.00

Fried Raviolis

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Nachos Cheese

$10.00

Nachos Chicken

$10.00

Nachos Chili

$10.00

Nachos Pork

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$8.00+

Chicken Ceasar

$8.00+

Cobb Salad

$8.00+

Greek Salad

$8.00+

House Salad

$6.00+

Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Bone-In Wings

$8.00+

Sandwiches

2020 Burger

$14.00

BLT

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Cuban

$14.00

Falafel Burger

$14.00

Flatbreads

$14.00

Fried Flounder

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00+

Hot Dog

$8.00+

Patty Melt

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Reuben

$14.00

Tega Cay Burger

$14.00

Traditional Gyro

$14.00+

Turkey Club

$14.00

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Buffalo Chips

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00Out of stock

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Skillet Corn

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

White Slaw

$3.00

Entrees

12 Oz Ribeye

$26.00

Calabash Shrimp

$19.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Francaise

$17.00

Chicken Kabobs

$17.00

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Chicken Palermo

$17.00

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Penne Primavera

$17.00

Pork Chop

$17.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Ribs

$18.00+

Salmon

$20.00

Trout

$20.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pita Pizza

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$6.00

Features

Specials

Aztec Salad

$13.00

Beef Stroganoff

$16.00

Beer Battered Cod

$17.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Chop Steak

$14.00

Dip Trio

$11.00

French Dip

$14.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Meatloaf

$15.00

Pot Roast

$15.00

Prime Rib Dinner

$26.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Quesadilla

$12.00+

Sausage, Onions & Peppers

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Soup

$4.00+

Soup and Sand

$10.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Tacos

$7.00+

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Football Bottles

Coors Light

$2.75

Bud

$2.75

Bud Light

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.75

Mich Ultra

$2.75

Yuenglng

$2.75

Football Drafts

Bud Light

$2.25

Miller Lite

$2.25

Yuengling

$2.25

Mich Ultra

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Providing a family friendly atmosphere and creating a sense of community thru great food and hospitality.

2150 Gold Hill Rd., Fort Mill, SC 29708

