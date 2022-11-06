Restaurant header imageView gallery

TehranRo Grill 414 South Western Ave Suite D

No reviews yet

414 South Western Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90020

Chicken Shish Kabob
Hummus
Ground Beef Kabob(Kobideh)

Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Yogurt Drink Carbonated

$3.00

Yogurt Drink None-Carbonated

$3.00

Persian Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Hot Water Mint

$1.50

Appetizers

Hummus

$7.00

Pureed Garbanzo and Sesame Tahini, with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice.

Must O Mousier

$8.00

Special Homemade Yogurt and Shallot.

Must O Khiar

$8.00

Special Homemade Yogurt Mixed with Chopped Cucumber and Mint.

Marinated Olives

$8.00Out of stock

Green and Black Olives Mixed with Crushed Walnuts, Marinated in Dried Mints, Garlics and Pomegranate Sauce.

Eggplant Delight (Kashk E Bademjan)

$12.00

Sautéed Eggplant Topped with Fried Garlic and Onions, Sautéed Mint and Finished off with Creamed Whey

Potato Salad(Olvieh)

$9.00

Cooked Chicken and Potatoes Mixed with Egg Whites, Carrots, Pickles, and Peas.

Grape Leaves (Dolmeh)

$8.00

Special mixture of Split Peas, Tarragon, Basil, Parsley, Cilantro, Chives, Rosemary, basmati rice, stuffed and Cooked in Grape Leaves..

Grilled Eggplant and Zucchinis

$9.00

Baby eggplants and summer zucchinis marinated and grilled in between Bell Peppers.

Kobideh Rolls

$13.00

Our Ground beef Kabob Topped with Fresh Greens and Chef’s Special Sauce, Rolled in Lavash Bread.

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Fresh Organic Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Corn, Carrots, Tomatoes, and Our Special House Dressing.

Shirazi Salad

$8.00

A Mixture of Fresh Chopped Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, & House Dressing (Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Lime Juice, Mint).

Chef's Salad

$11.00

Fresh Organic Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Cranberries, Red Onions, and Imported Feta Cheese.

Deserts

Baklava

$6.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Temptation

$6.00

Beef Kabobs

Ground Beef Kabob(Kobideh)

$19.00

Two Juicy Strips of Charbroiled Seasoned Ground Beef and Lamb

Beef Shish Kabob

$24.00

Succulent Pieces of Center-Cut Filet Mignon, Marinated and Charbroiled.

Beef Soltani Kabob

$29.00

Combination of One Skewer of Shish Kabob and Kobideh

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kobideh

$19.00

Chicken Shish Kabob

$23.00

Juicy Chunks of Charbroiled Boneless Chicken Tenderloin in-between Grilled Onion and Bell Peppers

Boneless Chicken Thigh Kabob

$20.00

Marinated, Charbroiled Succulent Pieces of Boneless Chicken Thigh

Cornish Game Hen(Joojeh Kabob)

$21.00

Marinated Charbroiled Chunks of Homestyle Cornish Game Hen.

Chicken Soltani Kabob

$27.00

Combination of One Skewer of Chicken Shish Kabob and Chicken Kobideh

Lamb Kabobs

Rack Of Lamb Kabob(SHISHLIK)

$30.00

The Most Flavorful Rack of Lamb with Our Unique Blend of Spices

Fish Kabobs

Salmon Filet Kabob

$28.00

Charbroiled and Garnished with Caramelized Garlic, Lemon Juice, Saffron and Spices.

Jumbo Shrimp Kabob

$28.00

Charbroiled Jumbo Shrimp Marinated in a Special Saffron Sauce.

Chef's Special

Lamb Shank(Mahicheh)

$19.00

Combination Plates

Beef & Chicken Shish Kabob Combo

$39.00

Kobideh Combo

$19.00

Salmon & Shrimp Combo

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Tehranro is a family-owned business. We are very passionate about our culture and wanted to introduce Persian cuisine to Korea Town. From a cultural point of view, Persian food has always been considered an art form, providing enjoyment to both body and mind. The techniques have been passed down from generation to generation. We have one goal in mind and that is for everyone to have a chance to sit down, have a meal and be taken back to the nostalgic feelings of a home cooked meal. Persian cuisine is exotic, healthy, and gluten free consisting of fresh filet mignon beef, lamb, chicken, fish, organic vegetables, herbs, and basmati rice. We do believe that Persian Cuisine deserves to be presented at its best, therefor we love to hear our customers’ feedbacks and suggestions.

Location

414 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Directions

