TehranRo Grill 414 South Western Ave Suite D

Restaurant info

Tehranro is a family-owned business. We are very passionate about our culture and wanted to introduce Persian cuisine to Korea Town. From a cultural point of view, Persian food has always been considered an art form, providing enjoyment to both body and mind. The techniques have been passed down from generation to generation. We have one goal in mind and that is for everyone to have a chance to sit down, have a meal and be taken back to the nostalgic feelings of a home cooked meal. Persian cuisine is exotic, healthy, and gluten free consisting of fresh filet mignon beef, lamb, chicken, fish, organic vegetables, herbs, and basmati rice. We do believe that Persian Cuisine deserves to be presented at its best, therefor we love to hear our customers’ feedbacks and suggestions.