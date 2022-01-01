Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tejas Grill

14 Reviews

$$

222 S White Horse Pike

Stratford, NJ 08084

Order Again

Popular Items

$2 Tacos - Carne Enchilada
Elotes Loco
$2 Tacos - Pollo

Taco Special

$2 Tacos - Pollo

$6.00+

$2 Tacos - Chorizo

$6.00+

$2 Tacos - Tinga

$6.00+

$2 Tacos - Al Pastor

$6.00+

$2 Tacos - Carne Enchilada

$6.00+

$2 Tacos - Carnitas

$6.00+

Appetizers

Guacamole & Chips

$12.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Nachos

$12.99

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Flautas (4)

$9.99

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$10.00

Table Nachos

$5.00

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Tejas Nachos

$12.00

Tamales

$2.75

Enchiladas Verde (2)

$6.99

Tacos

Taco - Pollo

$4.00

Taco - Bistec

$4.00

Taco - Tinga

$4.00

Taco - Carnitas

$4.00

Taco - Lengua

$5.50Out of stock

Taco - Al Pastor

$4.00

Taco - Carne Enchilada

$4.00

Taco - Camaron

$5.25

Taco - Chorizo

$4.00

Taco - Cecina

$4.50Out of stock

Tacos - Vegetarian

$3.00

Tacos - Canpechanos

$5.00

Mar Y Tierra

$12.99

Taco - Tilapia

$4.50

Taco Combo

$8.99

Birria Flautas

$13.99

Rancheros (3)

$15.00

Tortas

Torta - Milaneza de Pollo

$11.99

Breaded Chicken Torta

Torta - Milaneza de Res

$11.00

Breaded Steak Torta

Torta Cubana

$12.99

"Everything On it" Torta - Includes, Breaded Steak, Breaded Chicken, Chorizo, a Sliced Hotdog & eggs. With melted Oaxaca cheese

Quesadilla

Quesadilla - Pollo

$10.99

Quesadilla - Bistec

$10.99

Quesadilla - Tinga

$10.99

Quesadilla - Carnitas

$10.99

Quesdailla - Al Pastor

$10.99

Quesadilla - Carne Enchilada

$10.99

Quesdailla - Camaron

$12.99

Quesadilla - Chorizo

$12.99

Quesdailla - Vegetarian

$8.50

Quesadilla - Queso

$10.50

Quesadilla Hongos

$9.00

Quesadilla De Queso Y Frijoles

$9.00

Tostada

Tostada - Pollo

$4.00

Tostada - Bistec

$4.00

Tostada - Tinga

$4.00

Tostada - Carnitas

$4.00

Tostada - Lengua

$5.00Out of stock

Tostada - Al Pastor

$4.00

Tostada - Carne Enchilada

$4.00

Tostada - Camaron

$5.50

Tostada - Chorizo

$4.00

Tostada - Vegetarian

$3.75

Huaraches

Huarache - Pollo

$10.99

Huarache - Bistec

$10.99

Huarache - Tinga

$10.99

Huarache - Carnitas

$10.99

Huarache - Al Pastor

$10.99

Huarache - Carne Enchilada

$10.99

Huarache - Camaron

$11.99

Huarache - Chorizo

$10.99

Huarache - Vegetarian

$10.99

Huarache - Cecina

$11.99Out of stock

Burritos

Burrito - Pollo

$12.00

Burrito - Bistec

$12.00

Burrito - Tinga

$12.00

Burrito - Carnitas

$12.00

Burritos - Lengua

$11.99Out of stock

Burrito - Al Pastor

$12.00

Burrito - Carne Enchilada

$12.00

Burrito - Camaron

$13.99

Burrito - Chorizo

$12.99

Burrito - Vegetarian

$10.00

Burrito Cecina

$11.99Out of stock

Sopes

Sope - Pollo

$4.00

Sope - Bistec

$4.00

Sope - Tinga

$4.00

Sope - Carnitas

$4.00

Sope - Lengua

$4.00Out of stock

Sope - Al Pastor

$4.00

Sope - Carne Enchilada

$4.00

Sope - Camaron

$4.75

Sope - Chorizo

$4.00

Sope - Vegetarian

$3.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas - Verdes

$13.99

Enchiladas - Mole

$14.99

Enchiladas - Rojas

$15.99

Enchiladas - Suizas

$17.99

Fajitas

Fajitas - Pollo

$13.99

Fajitas - Bistec

$15.99

Fajitas - Camaron

$17.99

Fajitas - Mixtas

$18.99

Fajitas - Vegetarian

$11.99

Entrees

Pechuga Asada

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, served with rice, beans & guacamole

Pechuga Oaxaca

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with sliced poblano peppers & onions. Served over homemade corn tortillas

Pollo Feliz

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast & shrimp, served with two Sopes, baby onions and rice

Pechuga a la Crema

$13.75

Chicken breast in a spicy chipotle & sour cream sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans

A la Mexicana

$17.99

Grilled steak sautéed with onions, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers. Served with rice and beans

Bistec Encebollado

$12.50

La Tampiqueña

$17.99

Grilled steak - Topped with our Carne Enchilada and a sliced hotdog sausage and two Enchilada Verdes. Served with a side of guacamole, rice and beans

Carne Asada

$17.99

Grilled steak, served with rice and beans and a side of guacamole

Mole Poblano

$15.99

A special Mexican mole sauce served with chicken, and rice

Camarones A La Diabla

$17.99

Shrimp sautéed with onions in a VERY spicy sauce. Served with rice and beans and homemade corn tortillas

Camarones Empanizados

$14.50

Breaded large shrimp - Served with rice on top of a bed of lettuce

Coctel Camarones - Grande

$14.50

Ceviche Entre

$14.50

Alambre

$13.99

Grilled steak sautéed with ham, onions, & bell peppers. Served over 3 flour tortillas

Molcajete

$18.99

Molcajete - Mix

$18.99

Mojarra Frita

$18.99

A whole fried tilapia fish served with rice and a small side of salad

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$10.00

Mariscada

$27.99

Burrito Fajita

Burrito Fajita - Pollo (Chicken)

$12.99

Burrito Fajita - Bistec (Steak)

$13.99

Burrito Fajita - Camaron (Shrimp)

$14.99

Burro Fajita - Vegetarian

$14.99

Chimichangas

Chimichanga - Pollo

$12.99

Chimichanga - Bistec

$12.99

Chimichanga - Tinga

$12.99

Chimichanga - Carnitas

$13.99

Chimichanga - Lengua

$14.99Out of stock

Chimichanga - Al Pastor

$12.99

Chimichanga - Carne Enchilada

$12.99

Chimichanga - Camaron

$15.99

Chimichanga - Chorizo

$12.99

Chimichangas - Vegetariana

$12.99

Chimichanga De Seafood

$12.99

Taco Salad

Taco Salad - Pollo

$12.99

Taco Salad - Bistec

$13.99

Taco Salad - Camaron

$14.99

Taco Salad - Vegetarian

$10.95

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$4.50

Churros

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Tres Leches

$5.50

Choco Flan

$5.50

Elotes Loco

$6.00

Mangonada

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Cheesecake Empanadas

$12.00

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side of Beans

$2.99

Side - Guacamole

$3.00

Side - Avocado 3(Slices)

$2.75

Side - Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side - Sour Cream

$2.00

Side - Cheese

$1.50

Side - Tortillas De Maiz

$3.00

Side - Tortilla De Harina

$3.00

Side - Tostadas (3)

$2.50

Extra - Salsa

$2.00

Side - Limes

$1.00

Side - Fries

$3.50

Pastelitos -Beef(3)

$10.99

Side Cilantro Y Cebolla

$1.50

To Go Container

$0.50

Side Cebollines

$3.00

Drinks

Large Horchata

$5.00

Large Jamaica

$5.00

Large Tamarindo

$5.00

Kids Juice

$1.25

Redbulls

$5.00

Jarra Horchata

$12.00

Kids

Kid's Meal

$9.00

Combos

Taco Combo (2 Tacos - Rice & Beans)

$12.99

Flautas Combo (2 Flautas - Rice & Beans)

$12.00

Party Trays

Taco Tray (25 Tacos)

$35.00

Med Tray Nachos

$25.00

Fajitas pollo

$65.00

Steak Fajitas

$80.00

Charola Carnitas Big

$90.00

Large Tray - Steak

$200.00

Large Rice

$65.00

Charola Med Carnitas

$42.00

Large Pollo

$185.00

Charola Med Carne Enchilada

$28.00

Charola Flautas

$60.00

Large Pico Gallo

$8.00

Charola Med Arroz

$45.00

Nacho Tray

$15.00

Half Tray Fajita Vegetariana

$35.00

Medium Tray Rice

$40.00

Med Tray Beans

$40.00

Tray Chips And Salsa Medium

$35.00

40 Birria Tacos

$120.00

Charola Pollo - Tacos

$180.00

Burros

$60.00

Med Guacamole

$65.00

Charola Flautas De Queso

$45.00

Big Size De Frijoles 24nz

$8.00

Large Tray Steak

$200.00

Med Tray Chorizo Tacos

$85.00

Large Tray Chorizo Tacos

$280.00

Half Tray Of Chicken Tacos

$65.00

Half Tray Of Steak

$65.00

Half Tray Of Cheese Quesadillas

$65.00

Half Tray Of Rice

$45.00

Tray Of Burritos

$45.00

Half Of Tray Taquitos Queso

$45.00

30 Enpanas (Chicken)

$60.00

Burrito/quesadilla/taquitos Tray

$96.00

Half Tray Elotes

$30.00

25 Birria

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

222 S White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084

Directions

