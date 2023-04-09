A map showing the location of Tejas Rodeo Grounds View gallery

Tejas Rodeo Grounds

review star

No reviews yet

401 Obst Rd

Bulverde, TX 78163

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Liquor

Deep Eddy Vodka

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Devils River

$8.00

Devils River Agave

$8.00

Devils River Cinnamon

$8.00

Malibu Coco Rum

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

George Dickel

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Flavored Vodka

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Rebecca Creek

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Cocktails

Ranch Water

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Seasonal

$9.00

Long Island

$13.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Coors light

$5.50

Corona Extra

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Karbach Hopadillo IPA

$7.00

Lone Star

$5.50

Lone Star Light

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller lite

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Shiner

$7.00

Shiner light blonde

$7.00

White Claw Seltzer

$7.00

$3 Beer

$3.00

Wine

House Cab

$7.00

House Chard

$8.00

NA Bevs

Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Obst Rd, Bulverde, TX 78163

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tejas Steakhouse & Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
401 Obst Rd Bulverde, TX 78163
View restaurantnext
Specht's Texas
orange starNo Reviews
112 W Specht Road San Antonio, TX 78260
View restaurantnext
Cibolo Creek Vineyards - 29675 Bulverde Lane
orange starNo Reviews
29675 Bulverde Lane Bulverde, TX 78163
View restaurantnext
Cafe Cultura | Coffee Trailer - 1444 Borgfeld Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
1444 West Borgfeld Drive Timberwood Park, TX 78260
View restaurantnext
S.A Carlito's Way
orange starNo Reviews
26610 US 281 Suite #108 San Antonio, TX 78260
View restaurantnext
Nico's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 119
25020 Blanco Rd San Antonio, TX 78260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bulverde

Old West Burgers
orange star4.6 • 110
1005 Laswell Lane Bulverde, TX 78163
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bulverde
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston