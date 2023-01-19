Tejas Steakhouse & Saloon
401 Obst Rd
Bulverde, TX 78163
Starters
Quail on a Wire
Bacon Wrapped Quail, Jalapeno, Peach, Cream Cheese with Smoky BBQ Sauce and Jalapeno Jelly
Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
Battered and Fried. Served with Ranch Dressing
Cowboy Steak Nachos
Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chopped KC Steak and Green Chile Queso Blanco
Cowboy Steak Nachos - Half Order
Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chopped KC Steak and Green Chile Queso Blanco
Chips & Queso
Green Chile Queso Blanco. Served with Homemade Chips
Fried Green Chile Mac & Cheese
Battered and Fried. Served with Chipotle Mayo
Street Tacos
3 Chopped KC Steak Tacos Topped with Onion and Cilantro. Served with Limes. Add Pico de Gallo for $1.00
Soups and Salads
House Salad
Served with Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Cheese, and Croutons
Wedge Salad
Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Bacon, and Tomato
Caesar Salad
Tejas Grilled KC Steak Salad
Served with Tomato, Red Onion, Egg, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheese, Croutons, and Bacon with 44 Farms KC Style Steak
Tejas Grilled Chicken Salad
Served with Tomato, Red Onion, Egg, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheese, Croutons, and Bacon with Chicken
Cup of Tejas Chili
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Cup of Soup of the Day
Bowl of Tejas Chili
House Specialties
Hill Country Favorites
Yardbird Sandwich
Crispy or Grilled, with Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with Steak Fries
Tejas Burger
Brisket and Chuck Patty Blend, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with Steak Fries
Black Bean Chipotle Burger
Black Bean Chipotle Southwest Patty, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with Steak Fries
Fried Catfish
Fried Catfish Filet Served with Hushpuppies and Cole Slaw
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fried Chicken
Steaks
Ribeye
Handcut Black Angus 12oz, seasonedwith our house seasoning
KC for 1
44 Farms Texas Black Angus Beef. Served in 2 oz medallions seasoned with our house seasoning. Served with your choice of 2 sides
KC for 2
44 Farms Texas Black Angus Beef. Served in 2 oz medallions seasoned with out house made seasoning. Served with your choice of 4 sides.
KC for 3
44 Farms Texas Black Angus Beef. Served in 2 oz medallions seasoned with out house made seasoning. Choose 2 sides, served family style
KC Family
44 Farms Texas Black Angus Beef. Served in 2 oz medallions seasoned with out house made seasoning. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a family style house salad
Prime Rib
Sides
Desserts
Domestic
Non-Alcoholic
Red Wine
Kendall Jackson - Pinot Noir
Josh Cellars - Pinot Noir
Belle Glos - Pinot Noir
House - Pinot Noir
Dreaming Tree - Pinot Noir
House - Merlot
Columbia Crest - Merlot
Frei Bros - Merlot
Velvet Devil - Merlot
La Posta - Malbec
Sterling Dark - Red Blend
Exitus - Red Blend
Jack Cellars - Red
Josh Cellars - Cab
Big Smooth - Zinfandel
Terra D'Oro Land of Gold - Zinfandel
Seghesio - Zinfandel
House - Cab
Dreaming Tree - Cab
Josh Cellars - Cab
Big Smooth - Cab
Alexander Valley - Cab
Sessi - Cab
Beringer - Cab
Napa Cellars - Cab
Groth - Cab
Faust - Cab
Caymus - Cab
Silver Oak - Cab
White Wine
Emmolo - Sauv Blanc
Sisters Sauv Blanc
House - Sauv Blanc
House - Pinot Grigio
House - Chard
Josh Cellars - Chard
Jack Cellars - Chard
William Hill - Chard
Kendall Jackson - Chard
Becker - Chard
Unwined - Chard
Decoy - Chard
Dr. Lossen - Reisling
House - White Zin
House - Moscato
Texas
Vodka
Cordials
Tequila
Whiskey
.44 Rye
1792 Small Batch
1835 TX Bourbon
Angel's Envy
Angel's Envy Rye
Basil Haydens
Belfour
Buchanans
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmill's Blackbush
Canadian Mist
Chivas Regal
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Black
Crown Vanilla
Devil's River Agave
Devil's River Barrel
Devil's River Coffee
Devil's River Distillers Select
Devil's River Rye
Devils River Bourbon
Fireball
Four Roses Small Batch
Garrison Brothers
George Dickel
Glenlevit 12 year
Heavens Door
J&B
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Macallan 12 year
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Nikka
Pendleton
Rebecca Creek
Rebecca Creek Small Batch
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
TX Whiskey
Weller Bourbon
Whistle Pig
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Tito's Vodka and Bloody Mary Mix
Dirty Bulverde Martini
Tito's Vodka or Tanqueray Gin, Dry Vermouth, Olive Juice, and Jalapeno Stuffed Olives
Lemon Drop Martini
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Triple Sec, and Fresh Lemon Juice
Long Island Iced Tea
Gin, Tequila, Vodka, White Rum, Lemon Juice, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, and Cola
Margarita
El Jimador Tequila, Triple Sec, Sweet n Sour, and Fresh Lime Juice
Michelada
Choice of Mexican Beer, Lime Juice, Tomato Juice, Hot Sauce, and Worchestire Sauce
Mules
Tito's Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, or Devil's River Whiskey, Fresh Lime Juice, and Ginger Beer
Old Fashion
Devil's River Whiskey, Orange & Angostura Bitters and Black Cherries
Paloma
El Jimador Tequila, Grapefruit Soda, and Lime Juice
Ranch Water
El Jimador Tequila, Club Soda and Lime Juice
Texas Sunrise
Titos Vodka or El Jimador Tequila, Orange Juice, Grenadine
N/A Beverage
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
MEAT your friends here!
401 Obst Rd, Bulverde, TX 78163