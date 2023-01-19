Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tejas Steakhouse & Saloon

401 Obst Rd

Bulverde, TX 78163

Starters

Quail on a Wire

$20.99

Bacon Wrapped Quail, Jalapeno, Peach, Cream Cheese with Smoky BBQ Sauce and Jalapeno Jelly

Fried Pickles & Jalapenos

$12.99

Battered and Fried. Served with Ranch Dressing

Cowboy Steak Nachos

$24.99

Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chopped KC Steak and Green Chile Queso Blanco

Cowboy Steak Nachos - Half Order

$12.99

Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chopped KC Steak and Green Chile Queso Blanco

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Green Chile Queso Blanco. Served with Homemade Chips

Fried Green Chile Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Battered and Fried. Served with Chipotle Mayo

Street Tacos

$23.99

3 Chopped KC Steak Tacos Topped with Onion and Cilantro. Served with Limes. Add Pico de Gallo for $1.00

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$12.99

Served with Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Cheese, and Croutons

Wedge Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Bacon, and Tomato

Caesar Salad

$12.99
Tejas Grilled KC Steak Salad

$26.99

Served with Tomato, Red Onion, Egg, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheese, Croutons, and Bacon with 44 Farms KC Style Steak

Tejas Grilled Chicken Salad

$22.99

Served with Tomato, Red Onion, Egg, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheese, Croutons, and Bacon with Chicken

Cup of Tejas Chili

$5.50

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$9.50

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.50
Bowl of Tejas Chili

$9.50

House Specialties

Pollo de Cibolo

$25.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Smothered in Green Chile Queso Blanco with Avocado and Pico de Gallo, Served with Vegetable Medley

Street Tacos

$23.99

3 Chopped KC Steak Tacos Topped with Onion and Cilantro. Served with Limes. Add Pico de Gallo for $1.00

Hill Country Favorites

Yardbird Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy or Grilled, with Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with Steak Fries

Tejas Burger

$13.99

Brisket and Chuck Patty Blend, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with Steak Fries

Black Bean Chipotle Burger

$13.99

Black Bean Chipotle Southwest Patty, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with Steak Fries

Fried Catfish

$21.99

Fried Catfish Filet Served with Hushpuppies and Cole Slaw

Chicken Fried Steak

$26.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$25.99

Steaks

Ribeye

$45.99

Handcut Black Angus 12oz, seasonedwith our house seasoning

KC for 1

$34.99

44 Farms Texas Black Angus Beef. Served in 2 oz medallions seasoned with our house seasoning. Served with your choice of 2 sides

KC for 2

$62.99

44 Farms Texas Black Angus Beef. Served in 2 oz medallions seasoned with out house made seasoning. Served with your choice of 4 sides.

KC for 3

$99.99

44 Farms Texas Black Angus Beef. Served in 2 oz medallions seasoned with out house made seasoning. Choose 2 sides, served family style

KC Family

$169.99

44 Farms Texas Black Angus Beef. Served in 2 oz medallions seasoned with out house made seasoning. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a family style house salad

Prime Rib

$45.99

Sides

Green Beans

$4.79

Green Chile Mac and Cheese

$4.79

Grilled Asparagus

$5.79

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.99Out of stock

Sauteed Broccoli

$4.79

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$4.79

Sauteed Vegetable Medley

$4.79

Side House Salad

$12.99

Steak Fries

$4.79

Sweet Fries

$4.79

Whipped Potatoes

$4.79

Mushrooms

$4.79

Borracho Beans

$4.79

Desserts

Whiskey Bread Pudding

$7.00

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kids Burger

$9.99

Kids Steak

$21.00

Kids Corn Dog

$9.99

Specials

Pork Chop Special

$17.99

Valentines Day

$140.00

Imports

Corona Extra

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Modelo Negro

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Domestic

Austin Eastciders

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Devil's Backbone

$5.00

Fireman's 4 Blonde

$5.00

Hopadillio (IPA)

$6.00

Lonestar

$5.00

Lonestar Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Shiner Light

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

ZeigenBock

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Bud Zero

$4.00

Draft

Draft Modelo Especial

$6.00

Draft Shiner

$6.00

Red Wine

Kendall Jackson - Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Josh Cellars - Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Belle Glos - Pinot Noir

$79.00

House - Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Dreaming Tree - Pinot Noir

$10.00+

House - Merlot

$7.00+

Columbia Crest - Merlot

$13.00+

Frei Bros - Merlot

$13.00+

Velvet Devil - Merlot

$13.00+

La Posta - Malbec

$13.00+

Sterling Dark - Red Blend

$9.00+

Exitus - Red Blend

$16.00+

Jack Cellars - Red

$10.00+

Josh Cellars - Cab

$12.00+

Big Smooth - Zinfandel

$12.00+

Terra D'Oro Land of Gold - Zinfandel

$10.00+

Seghesio - Zinfandel

$89.00

House - Cab

$7.00+

Dreaming Tree - Cab

$10.00+

Josh Cellars - Cab

$12.00+

Big Smooth - Cab

$12.00+

Alexander Valley - Cab

$14.00+

Sessi - Cab

$54.00

Beringer - Cab

$60.00

Napa Cellars - Cab

$55.00

Groth - Cab

$130.00

Faust - Cab

$130.00

Caymus - Cab

$145.00

Silver Oak - Cab

$165.00

White Wine

Emmolo - Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Sisters Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

House - Sauv Blanc

$7.00+

House - Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

House - Chard

$7.00+

Josh Cellars - Chard

$10.00+

Jack Cellars - Chard

$9.00+

William Hill - Chard

$10.00+

Kendall Jackson - Chard

$10.00+

Becker - Chard

$10.00+

Unwined - Chard

$12.00+

Decoy - Chard

$10.00+

Dr. Lossen - Reisling

$9.00+

House - White Zin

$7.00+

House - Moscato

$7.00+

Texas

Messina Hoff - Cab

$10.00+

Llano - Cab

$13.00+

McPherson - Red Blend

$11.00+

Duchman - Red Blend

$45.00

Sister Creek - Moscato

$10.00+

Bubbles

Prosecco

$7.00+

Paul Chevalier

$10.00+

Perrier-Jouet - Champagne

$92.00

Mimosa

$7.00+

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Seersucker

$8.00+

Botanist

$10.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Vodka

$8.00+

Dripping Springs

$7.00+

Enchanted Rock

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Skyy

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Cordials

Disaronno

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Courvoisier

$8.00+

Peach Schnapps

$6.00+

Tuaca

$6.00+

Cointreau

$7.50+

Midori

$7.50+

Grand Marnier

$9.00+

Ancho Reyes

$8.00+

Baileys

$8.00+

Rumchata

$5.00+

Tequila

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Clase Azul

$25.00+

Don Julio

$10.00+

Luna Azul Repasado

$8.00+

El Jimador

$8.00+

Codigo

$10.00+

Casamigos

$10.00+

Flecha

$10.00+

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Meyers Dark Rum

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Bacardi Black

$8.00+

Bacardi Superior

$8.00+

Whiskey

.44 Rye

$9.00+

1792 Small Batch

$9.25+

1835 TX Bourbon

$8.00+

Angel's Envy

$9.50+

Angel's Envy Rye

$10.00+

Basil Haydens

$8.00+

Belfour

$8.00+

Buchanans

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00+

Bulleit Rye

$7.00+

Bushmill's Blackbush

$8.00+

Canadian Mist

$4.50+

Chivas Regal

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Black

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Crown Royal Black

$8.50+

Crown Vanilla

$8.00+

Devil's River Agave

$8.00+

Devil's River Barrel

$10.00+

Devil's River Coffee

$7.00+

Devil's River Distillers Select

$12.00+

Devil's River Rye

$8.00+

Devils River Bourbon

$8.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00+

Garrison Brothers

$11.00+

George Dickel

$9.00+

Glenlevit 12 year

$9.00+

Heavens Door

$14.50+

J&B

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Jim Beam Black

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00+

Macallan 12 year

$12.00+

Makers 46

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$8.50+

Nikka

$12.00+

Pendleton

$9.00+

Rebecca Creek

$8.00+

Rebecca Creek Small Batch

$12.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

TX Whiskey

$8.00+

Weller Bourbon

$8.00+

Whistle Pig

$12.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00+

Woodford

$11.00+

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Tito's Vodka and Bloody Mary Mix

Dirty Bulverde Martini

$10.00

Tito's Vodka or Tanqueray Gin, Dry Vermouth, Olive Juice, and Jalapeno Stuffed Olives

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Triple Sec, and Fresh Lemon Juice

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Gin, Tequila, Vodka, White Rum, Lemon Juice, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, and Cola

Margarita

$7.50

El Jimador Tequila, Triple Sec, Sweet n Sour, and Fresh Lime Juice

Michelada

$7.50

Choice of Mexican Beer, Lime Juice, Tomato Juice, Hot Sauce, and Worchestire Sauce

Mules

$10.00

Tito's Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, or Devil's River Whiskey, Fresh Lime Juice, and Ginger Beer

Old Fashion

$11.00

Devil's River Whiskey, Orange & Angostura Bitters and Black Cherries

Paloma

$7.50

El Jimador Tequila, Grapefruit Soda, and Lime Juice

Ranch Water

$7.50

El Jimador Tequila, Club Soda and Lime Juice

Texas Sunrise

$7.50

Titos Vodka or El Jimador Tequila, Orange Juice, Grenadine

N/A Beverage

Big Red

$3.29

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Topo Chico

$3.29

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MEAT your friends here!

401 Obst Rd, Bulverde, TX 78163

