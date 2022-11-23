Restaurant header imageView gallery

TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN 6343 Getwell Road

6343 Getwell Road

Southaven, MS 38672

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tacos
14oz South Of The Pole
SML Chese Dip

Appetizers

3 Dips & Chips

$14.00

Guacamole, Black Beans with chorizo dip, and Queso dip served with tortilla chips

Chicken Wings (LUNCH ONLY)

$14.00

8 jumbo wings with your choice of sauce. Celery & carrot sticks served with ranch dressing & blue cheese

Chips & Salsa

Chorizo & Manchego Wontons

$8.00

5 Wonton Fritters stuffed with Chorizo, Manchego Cheese, and Chipotle Sour Cream

Mexican Guacamole

$12.00

Served with chips

Nachos (LUNCH ONLY)

$7.00

Tortilla chips, queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle cream

Seared Scallops

$14.00

Served with Traditional Cocktail Sauce, Apple-Pineapple Pico de Gallo

Shrimp Aguachile

$12.00

Mexican-Style Ceviche, Jalapeño-Lime Sauce, Cilantro, Corn Tostadas

SML Chese Dip

$5.00

Southwestern Eggrolls

$9.00

Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Sour Cream

Street-Style Corn on the Cob

$7.00

Grilled corn on the cob with mayonnaise, queso fresco, tajin & lime

Tekila Sampler (DINNER ONLY)

$20.00

Chicken Wings, Wontons, Quesadilla, Southwest Eggrolls, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Ranch Dressing Sauce Options: Buffalo · BBQ · Mango Habanero · Dry No Substitutions

Tuna (DINNER ONLY)

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Slices, Mango Habanero Sauce, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Lime Juice, Pickled Onions, Plantain Chips

Wing Wednesday

$20.00

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

with crispy tortilla & chipotle cream

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and chili lime crostini

Chopped Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, scallions, cilantro, avocado, chipotle mustard, queso fresco, with chipotle honey mustard dressing

Tropical Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Lettuce Tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette, Diced Mango, Strawberries, Peeled Orange Slices, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Sliced Avocado, Toasted Pecans Add: Chicken 5 · Steak 10 · Shrimp 8

Taco Salad (LUNCH ONLY)

$8.00

Taco bowl, romaine lettuce, sauteed onion & pepper, corn kernel, pico de gallo,

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

3 each tacos filled with marinated flat iron steak, tomatillo salsa,

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Three (3) Pulled Pork Tacos, Diced Red Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

3 marinated grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, onions & cilantro

Bacon Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Three (3) Marinated Grilled Chicken Tacos, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce & Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 marinated grilled jumbo shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream

Fish Tacos

$14.00

3 each blackened snapper, pickled cabbage, red onion, cilantro & cilantro

Tortas & Burgers

Tekila Burger

$13.00

8 oz black Angus beef patty, Telera bun, tequila lime aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and crispy bacon

Chorizo Burger

$14.00

8 oz red chorizo and Black angus ground beef, telera bun, lettuce, tomato, onion chipotle sour cream

Torta Cubana

$12.00

Cuban pull pork sandwich, provolone cheese, honey ham, pickle chips, honey mustard

Chicken Torta

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chihuahua Cheese, Bacon, Onions, Avocado Slices, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo Aioli, Telera Bread, Tomatillo Sauce on the Side

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

grilled chicken, sauteed pepper & onions

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Marinated shrimp, Sauteed pepper, onion, cilantro & warm tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Marinated baby filet steak, sauteed pepper, onion, Cilantro & warm tortillas

Parrillada Fajitas

$32.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Chicken Breast, Carne Asada Chorizo, Roasted Jalapeño Peppers, Queso Fresco, Sautéed Peppers & Onions

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.00

House Specialties

Blackened Pan Seared Red Snapper

$30.00

with Caribbean slaw and coconut cream sauce

Ave & Mar

$26.00

Chicken breast cooked with mushroom & bacon cream sauce with grilled shrimp

Chicken Mole

$18.00

Achiote lime marinated chicken skewers, mole negro topped sesame seeds

Carne Asada

$22.00

10oz marinated baby filet steak, grilled onion, roasted baby peppers with poblano butter

Chiles En Nogada

$18.00

roasted poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, queso fresco baked with a toasted almond cream sauce, topped with pomegranate seeds

Trio Special

$28.00

Steak, chicken & shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes topped with cheese dip

Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

$26.00

Mexican style garlic shrimp simmered with butter, olive oil and fresh garlic with a hint of lime juice

Enchiladas Verdez

$15.00

Three (3) Chicken-Stuffed Enchiladas, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Avocado Slices

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$16.00

Three (3) Chicken Enchiladas, Mole Negro, Sesame Seeds

14oz Pork Chop

$36.00Out of stock

14oz Grilled Pork Chop Marinated in Cilantro Tequila, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Pork Belly, Cilantro Rice

14oz South Of The Pole

$40.00

14oz Ribeye Steak, Grilled Long Green Onions, Asparagus, Argentinian Chimichurri Sauce, Roasted Potatoes, Queso Fresco

Dinner Special

$17.00

Surf and Turf (Ribeye and Shrimp)

$48.00

Lunch CCR

$14.00

Chicken, cheese, and Mexican rice

Burrito Suizo

$12.00

Carnitas Flautas

$12.00

Brochetas

$20.00

Shrimp Brochetas

$25.00

Side Orders

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Black Beans & Chorizo

$5.50

Tortillas

$1.50

French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Dip Side

$1.50

SML Chese Dip

$5.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Seared Asparagus

$8.00

Jalapenos

$1.50

Extra Dessing

$0.50

Shrimp Side

$8.00

Steak Side

$10.00

Chicken Side

$5.00

Fruit Side

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Chipotle Sour Cream

$1.00

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Donations

$1 Donation

$1.00

$3 Donation

$3.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$16.00

Three (3) Chicken Enchiladas, Mole Negro, Sesame Seeds

Chiles En Nogada

$18.00

roasted poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, queso fresco baked with a toasted almond cream sauce, topped with pomegranate seeds

Enchiladas Verdez

$15.00

Three (3) Chicken-Stuffed Enchiladas, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Avocado Slices

Chicken Mole

$18.00

Achiote lime marinated chicken skewers, mole negro topped sesame seeds

Ave & Mar

$26.00

Chicken breast cooked with mushroom & bacon cream sauce with grilled shrimp

Trio Special

$28.00

Steak, chicken & shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes topped with cheese dip

Carne Asada

Jumbo Shrimp Al Mojo de Ajo

$26.00

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast Tacos

$6.00

Kids Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Fluffy Pancake

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

2 Tacos

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Water

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$4.50

Minute Maid

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Milk

$1.50

MIlk 2%

$1.50

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Aguas Frescas

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Pineapple Cucumber Mint

$5.00

Agua De Horchata

$5.00

Agua De Jamaica

$5.00

Dessert Menu

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Caramel Flan

$8.00

Chocolate berry

$8.00

Chimichanga Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Corn Bread

$10.00

Taco Tuesday

Create Taco Plate

$20.00

Wing Wednesday

Wings

$20.00

Lounge Thursday

Choose Nachos

$18.00

CCR

$20.00

Lunch Appetizer

Empanadas

$10.00+

Queso Fundido/ Chorizo

$11.00

Coliflor Frita

$10.00

Salad

Ensalada De Mandarian

$8.00+

Soup/Salad

$10.00

TexMex Moderno

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00+

Burrito Suizo

$14.00+

Chiles Rellenos

$10.00+

Flautas De Pollo

$11.00

Fajita Nachos

$13.00+

Steak Torta

$13.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.00

Cz and Rice

$13.00+

Postres/Desserts

Pan D Elote

$10.00
