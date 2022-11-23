TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN 6343 Getwell Road
No reviews yet
6343 Getwell Road
Southaven, MS 38672
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
3 Dips & Chips
Guacamole, Black Beans with chorizo dip, and Queso dip served with tortilla chips
Chicken Wings (LUNCH ONLY)
8 jumbo wings with your choice of sauce. Celery & carrot sticks served with ranch dressing & blue cheese
Chips & Salsa
Chorizo & Manchego Wontons
5 Wonton Fritters stuffed with Chorizo, Manchego Cheese, and Chipotle Sour Cream
Mexican Guacamole
Served with chips
Nachos (LUNCH ONLY)
Tortilla chips, queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle cream
Seared Scallops
Served with Traditional Cocktail Sauce, Apple-Pineapple Pico de Gallo
Shrimp Aguachile
Mexican-Style Ceviche, Jalapeño-Lime Sauce, Cilantro, Corn Tostadas
SML Chese Dip
Southwestern Eggrolls
Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Sour Cream
Street-Style Corn on the Cob
Grilled corn on the cob with mayonnaise, queso fresco, tajin & lime
Tekila Sampler (DINNER ONLY)
Chicken Wings, Wontons, Quesadilla, Southwest Eggrolls, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Ranch Dressing Sauce Options: Buffalo · BBQ · Mango Habanero · Dry No Substitutions
Tuna (DINNER ONLY)
Seared Ahi Tuna Slices, Mango Habanero Sauce, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Lime Juice, Pickled Onions, Plantain Chips
Wing Wednesday
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
with crispy tortilla & chipotle cream
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and chili lime crostini
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, scallions, cilantro, avocado, chipotle mustard, queso fresco, with chipotle honey mustard dressing
Tropical Salad
Romaine Lettuce Tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette, Diced Mango, Strawberries, Peeled Orange Slices, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Sliced Avocado, Toasted Pecans Add: Chicken 5 · Steak 10 · Shrimp 8
Taco Salad (LUNCH ONLY)
Taco bowl, romaine lettuce, sauteed onion & pepper, corn kernel, pico de gallo,
Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
3 each tacos filled with marinated flat iron steak, tomatillo salsa,
Carnitas Tacos
Three (3) Pulled Pork Tacos, Diced Red Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde
Chicken Tacos
3 marinated grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, onions & cilantro
Bacon Chicken Tacos
Three (3) Marinated Grilled Chicken Tacos, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce & Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde
Shrimp Tacos
3 marinated grilled jumbo shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream
Fish Tacos
3 each blackened snapper, pickled cabbage, red onion, cilantro & cilantro
Tortas & Burgers
Tekila Burger
8 oz black Angus beef patty, Telera bun, tequila lime aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and crispy bacon
Chorizo Burger
8 oz red chorizo and Black angus ground beef, telera bun, lettuce, tomato, onion chipotle sour cream
Torta Cubana
Cuban pull pork sandwich, provolone cheese, honey ham, pickle chips, honey mustard
Chicken Torta
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chihuahua Cheese, Bacon, Onions, Avocado Slices, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo Aioli, Telera Bread, Tomatillo Sauce on the Side
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
grilled chicken, sauteed pepper & onions
Shrimp Fajitas
Marinated shrimp, Sauteed pepper, onion, cilantro & warm tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Marinated baby filet steak, sauteed pepper, onion, Cilantro & warm tortillas
Parrillada Fajitas
Jumbo Shrimp, Chicken Breast, Carne Asada Chorizo, Roasted Jalapeño Peppers, Queso Fresco, Sautéed Peppers & Onions
Vegetarian Fajitas
House Specialties
Blackened Pan Seared Red Snapper
with Caribbean slaw and coconut cream sauce
Ave & Mar
Chicken breast cooked with mushroom & bacon cream sauce with grilled shrimp
Chicken Mole
Achiote lime marinated chicken skewers, mole negro topped sesame seeds
Carne Asada
10oz marinated baby filet steak, grilled onion, roasted baby peppers with poblano butter
Chiles En Nogada
roasted poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, queso fresco baked with a toasted almond cream sauce, topped with pomegranate seeds
Trio Special
Steak, chicken & shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes topped with cheese dip
Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo
Mexican style garlic shrimp simmered with butter, olive oil and fresh garlic with a hint of lime juice
Enchiladas Verdez
Three (3) Chicken-Stuffed Enchiladas, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Avocado Slices
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Three (3) Chicken Enchiladas, Mole Negro, Sesame Seeds
14oz Pork Chop
14oz Grilled Pork Chop Marinated in Cilantro Tequila, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Pork Belly, Cilantro Rice
14oz South Of The Pole
14oz Ribeye Steak, Grilled Long Green Onions, Asparagus, Argentinian Chimichurri Sauce, Roasted Potatoes, Queso Fresco
Dinner Special
Surf and Turf (Ribeye and Shrimp)
Lunch CCR
Chicken, cheese, and Mexican rice
Burrito Suizo
Carnitas Flautas
Brochetas
Shrimp Brochetas
Side Orders
Mexican Rice
Cilantro Rice
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Black Beans & Chorizo
Tortillas
French Fries
Cheese Dip Side
SML Chese Dip
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Herb Roasted Potatoes
Seared Asparagus
Jalapenos
Extra Dessing
Shrimp Side
Steak Side
Chicken Side
Fruit Side
Sour Cream
Chipotle Sour Cream
Queso Fresco
Lunch Appetizers
Chicken Wings (LUNCH ONLY)
8 jumbo wings with your choice of sauce. Celery & carrot sticks served with ranch dressing & blue cheese
Street-Style Corn on the Cob
Grilled corn on the cob with mayonnaise, queso fresco, tajin & lime
Chorizo & Manchego Wontons
5 Wonton Fritters stuffed with Chorizo, Manchego Cheese, and Chipotle Sour Cream
3 Dips & Chips
Guacamole, Black Beans with chorizo dip, and Queso dip served with tortilla chips
Southwestern Eggrolls
Chicken, black beans, Corn shredded cheese with sweet & spicy southwest seasoning
Nachos (LUNCH ONLY)
Tortilla chips, queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle cream
Shrimp Aguachile
Cooked Jumbo Shrimp, cucumber, red onion cilantro with aguachile sauce and tostada
Mexican Guacamole
Served with chips
Chips & Queso Dip
Chips & Salsa
Tortas & Burgers
Tekila Burger
8 oz black Angus beef patty, Telera bun, tequila lime aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and crispy bacon
Chorizo Burger
8 oz red chorizo and Black angus ground beef, telera bun, lettuce, tomato, onion chipotle sour cream
Torta Cubana
Cuban pull pork sandwich, provolone cheese, honey ham, pickle chips, honey mustard
Chicken Torta
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chihuahua Cheese, Bacon, Onions, Avocado Slices, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo Aioli, Telera Bread, Tomatillo Sauce on the Side
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
with crispy tortilla & chipotle cream
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and chili lime crostini
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, scallions, cilantro, avocado, chipotle mustard, queso fresco, with chipotle honey mustard dressing
Tropical Salad
Romaine Lettuce Tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette, Diced Mango, Strawberries, Peeled Orange Slices, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Sliced Avocado, Toasted Pecans Add: Chicken 5 · Steak 10 · Shrimp 8
Taco Salad (LUNCH ONLY)
Taco bowl, romaine lettuce, sauteed onion & pepper, corn kernel, pico de gallo,
Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
3 each tacos filled with marinated flat iron steak, tomatillo salsa,
Carnitas Tacos
Three (3) Pulled Pork Tacos, Diced Red Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde
Chicken Tacos
3 marinated grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, onions & cilantro
Bacon Chicken Tacos
Three (3) Marinated Grilled Chicken Tacos, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce & Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde
Shrimp Tacos
3 marinated grilled jumbo shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream
Fish Tacos
3 each blackened snapper, pickled cabbage, red onion, cilantro & cilantro
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
grilled chicken, sauteed pepper & onions
Shrimp Fajitas
Marinated shrimp, Sauteed pepper, onion, cilantro & warm tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Marinated baby filet steak, sauteed pepper, onion, Cilantro & warm tortillas
Parrillada Fajitas
Jumbo Shrimp, Chicken Breast, Carne Asada Chorizo, Roasted Jalapeño Peppers, Queso Fresco, Sautéed Peppers & Onions
Lunch Specialties
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Three (3) Chicken Enchiladas, Mole Negro, Sesame Seeds
Chiles En Nogada
roasted poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, queso fresco baked with a toasted almond cream sauce, topped with pomegranate seeds
Enchiladas Verdez
Three (3) Chicken-Stuffed Enchiladas, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Avocado Slices
Chicken Mole
Achiote lime marinated chicken skewers, mole negro topped sesame seeds
Ave & Mar
Chicken breast cooked with mushroom & bacon cream sauce with grilled shrimp
Trio Special
Steak, chicken & shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes topped with cheese dip
Carne Asada
Jumbo Shrimp Al Mojo de Ajo
Side Orders
Mexican Rice
Cilantro Rice
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Black Beans & Chorizo
Tortillas
French Fries
Cheese Dip Side
SML Chese Dip
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Herb Roasted Potatoes
Seared Asparagus
Jalapenos
Extra Dessing
Shrimp Side
Steak Side
Chicken Side
Fruit Side
Sour Cream
Chipotle Sour Cream
Soft Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Taco Tuesday
Wing Wednesday
Lounge Thursday
TexMex Moderno
Postres/Desserts
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6343 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672