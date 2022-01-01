Tekila N63W23675 Main Street
Main Street
Sussex, WI 53089
Popular Items
Botanas (Appetizers)
Basket Chips & Salsa
our house-made chips served with a side of mild red salsa we make on-site daily
Chips & Dip
choice of tropical salsa or pico de gallo, served with house-made corn chips
Elotes on a Cob
fresh ear of corn dressed in butter, mayo, queso fresco & paprika
Guacamole & Chips
made in house guacamole, served with house-made corn chips
Muy Loco Papas
fries topped with white queso sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, cilantro & choice of ground beef or chicken
Nachos de la Casa
our house-made corn chips layered with white cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, bacon bits, black olives, fresh jalapeños, queso fresco, sour cream & guacamole with choice of ground beef or chicken
Queso Dip
white queso topped with queso fresco & diced jalapeños, served with house-made corn chips
Esquites
deconstructed Elotes on a Cob served in a dish
Ensaladas (Salads)
Cajun Salmon & Mango Salad
spring mix tossed with a mango vinaigrette, topped with shredded cheddar, red onion, tropical salsa, and cajun salmon
Chipotle Ranch
spring mix + romaine with red onions, shredded cheddar, chicken & tortilla strips served with chipotle ranch
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
spring & romaine mix tossed with a cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with cajun shrimp, lime wedges, avocado, black bean and corn mix, pico de gallo, sour cream & queso fresco
Taco Bowl
romaine lettuce topped with ground beef, black bean & corn mix with pico de gallo, tomato, shredded cheddar, red onion, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and chipotle ranch, all stuffed in a house-made taco bowl shell
Sandwich
Casa Club
sliced turkey, ham, bacon strips, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, mayo & honey bbq in-between marble rye slices, served with fries
Hamburguesa con Queso
classic cheeseburger with shredded lettuce, tomato slices, onions & cheddar cheese on a brioche bun, served with fries
Queso Burger Quesadilla
6oz burger patty with shredded lettuce, swiss cheese, quesa mix (shredded cheddar, bacon bits, and pico de gallo) with chipotle ranch in-between crispy flour tortillas, served with fries
Platillos (Entrees)
Bisteck a la Mexicana
8oz skirt steak, tomato sauce, onions, jalapeños, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans
Burrito
choice of carne + filled with spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese served with a chipotle ranch side salad (no rice and beans side)
Carne Azada
tender skirt steak, salad, rice and beans, served with corn or flour tortillas & guacamole
Carne en la Tampiquena
broiled tender skirt steak + two chicken enchiladas, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans
Chilaquiles
fried corn tortillas tossed with sauteed red salsa, topped with queso fresco and skirt steak does not include rice and beans
Chimichanga
two fried flour tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese, diced tomatoes & one choice of carne served with sour cream, and rice & beans
Enchiladas
four chicken rolled tortillas topped with a rich red enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, and queso fresco, served with rice & beans
Fajitas
choice of carne, bell pepper strips & onions, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans
Flautas
four fried tortillas stuffed with potatoes, topped with shredded lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream, served with rice and beans
Molcajete
steak, chicken breast, pork, nopel cactus, chorizo, shrimp, queso fresco, served with 6 corn or flour tortillas
Quesadilla
choice of carne with chihuahua cheese, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & house guacamole. does not include rice & bean side
Steak Alambre
tender skirt steak with bell peppers, chihuahua cheese, and side of guacamole served with corn tortillas + rice and beans
Tacos (same)
3 tacos with choice of different carnes for each taco, topped with cilantro and onions, served on soft corn or flour tortillas served with sides of mexican rice & chihuahua cheese topped refried beans
Tostadas
two fried corn tortillas piled with refried beans, chicken, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, avocado & tomato, served with rice and beans
Ninos (Kid's)
Kid - Quesadilla
two 6" chihuahua cheese filled flour tortillas, served with fries or applesauce
Kid - Hamburger
classic burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice
Kid - Cheeseburger
classic burger + american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice
Kid - Taco
one taco with choice of chicken or ground beef either on a soft corn or flour tortilla, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice
Kid - Chicken Tenders
2 chicken tenders served with a side of fries, applesauce or mexican rice
Sides
Bacon Strips (3)
Basket of Chips
Black Beans/Corn/Pico Mix Side
Mexican Rice Side
Side of Chipotle Ranch
Refried Beans Side
Tortillas (3)
Guacamole Side (2 oz)
Guacamole Side (4 oz)
Salsa - House Red
Sour Cream Side (2 oz)
Papas Fritas (fries)
Queso Dip Side (4oz)
Dessert
DAILY SPECIALS
Margaritas
Charred Pineapple & Chipotle (750ml bottle)
Cranberry Apple (750ml bottle)
Dreamsicle Margarita (750ml bottle)
Grapefruit (750ml bottle)
Habanero Hibiscus (750ml bottle)
Honey Tamarind (750ml bottle)
House Lime (750ml bottle)
Mango Habanero (750 ml bottle)
Prickly Pear (750ml bottle)
Salted Watermelon (750ml bottle)
Tropical (750ml bottle)
Peach Sangria (750ml Bottle)
Blackberry Sangria (750ml bottle)
Cans
Minis
Fountain Beverage
Kid's Fountain
Jarritos
Bottled
Cans
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Mexican style cantina with family recipes traveling from Veracruz, Mexico.
Main Street, Sussex, WI 53089