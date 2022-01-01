Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tekila N63W23675 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

Main Street

Sussex, WI 53089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos (same)
Burrito
Chimichanga

Botanas (Appetizers)

Basket Chips & Salsa

$4.99Out of stock

our house-made chips served with a side of mild red salsa we make on-site daily

Chips & Dip

$5.99Out of stock

choice of tropical salsa or pico de gallo, served with house-made corn chips

Elotes on a Cob

$4.99Out of stock

fresh ear of corn dressed in butter, mayo, queso fresco & paprika

Guacamole & Chips

$9.99Out of stock

made in house guacamole, served with house-made corn chips

Muy Loco Papas

$7.99Out of stock

fries topped with white queso sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, cilantro & choice of ground beef or chicken

Nachos de la Casa

$12.99Out of stock

our house-made corn chips layered with white cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, bacon bits, black olives, fresh jalapeños, queso fresco, sour cream & guacamole with choice of ground beef or chicken

Queso Dip

$6.99Out of stock

white queso topped with queso fresco & diced jalapeños, served with house-made corn chips

Esquites

$5.99

deconstructed Elotes on a Cob served in a dish

Ensaladas (Salads)

Cajun Salmon & Mango Salad

$15.99

spring mix tossed with a mango vinaigrette, topped with shredded cheddar, red onion, tropical salsa, and cajun salmon

Chipotle Ranch

$12.99Out of stock

spring mix + romaine with red onions, shredded cheddar, chicken & tortilla strips served with chipotle ranch

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$13.99Out of stock

spring & romaine mix tossed with a cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with cajun shrimp, lime wedges, avocado, black bean and corn mix, pico de gallo, sour cream & queso fresco

Taco Bowl

$11.99

romaine lettuce topped with ground beef, black bean & corn mix with pico de gallo, tomato, shredded cheddar, red onion, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and chipotle ranch, all stuffed in a house-made taco bowl shell

Sandwich

Casa Club

$11.99Out of stock

sliced turkey, ham, bacon strips, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, mayo & honey bbq in-between marble rye slices, served with fries

Hamburguesa con Queso

$11.99Out of stock

classic cheeseburger with shredded lettuce, tomato slices, onions & cheddar cheese on a brioche bun, served with fries

Queso Burger Quesadilla

$13.99

6oz burger patty with shredded lettuce, swiss cheese, quesa mix (shredded cheddar, bacon bits, and pico de gallo) with chipotle ranch in-between crispy flour tortillas, served with fries

Platillos (Entrees)

served with side of rice & beans

Bisteck a la Mexicana

$15.99

8oz skirt steak, tomato sauce, onions, jalapeños, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans

Burrito

$13.99

choice of carne + filled with spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese served with a chipotle ranch side salad (no rice and beans side)

Carne Azada

$16.99

tender skirt steak, salad, rice and beans, served with corn or flour tortillas & guacamole

Carne en la Tampiquena

$21.99

broiled tender skirt steak + two chicken enchiladas, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$14.99

fried corn tortillas tossed with sauteed red salsa, topped with queso fresco and skirt steak does not include rice and beans

Chimichanga

$15.99

two fried flour tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese, diced tomatoes & one choice of carne served with sour cream, and rice & beans

Enchiladas

$14.99

four chicken rolled tortillas topped with a rich red enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, and queso fresco, served with rice & beans

Fajitas

$17.99

choice of carne, bell pepper strips & onions, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans

Flautas

$12.99Out of stock

four fried tortillas stuffed with potatoes, topped with shredded lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream, served with rice and beans

Molcajete

$23.99

steak, chicken breast, pork, nopel cactus, chorizo, shrimp, queso fresco, served with 6 corn or flour tortillas

Quesadilla

$12.99

choice of carne with chihuahua cheese, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & house guacamole. does not include rice & bean side

Steak Alambre

$16.99

tender skirt steak with bell peppers, chihuahua cheese, and side of guacamole served with corn tortillas + rice and beans

Tacos (same)

$11.99

3 tacos with choice of different carnes for each taco, topped with cilantro and onions, served on soft corn or flour tortillas served with sides of mexican rice & chihuahua cheese topped refried beans

Tostadas

$13.99

two fried corn tortillas piled with refried beans, chicken, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, avocado & tomato, served with rice and beans

Ninos (Kid's)

Kid - Quesadilla

$6.99

two 6" chihuahua cheese filled flour tortillas, served with fries or applesauce

Kid - Hamburger

$6.99Out of stock

classic burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice

Kid - Cheeseburger

$7.99Out of stock

classic burger + american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice

Kid - Taco

$6.99Out of stock

one taco with choice of chicken or ground beef either on a soft corn or flour tortilla, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice

Kid - Chicken Tenders

$6.99Out of stock

2 chicken tenders served with a side of fries, applesauce or mexican rice

Sides

Bacon Strips (3)

$2.99

Basket of Chips

$0.99Out of stock

Black Beans/Corn/Pico Mix Side

$1.99

Mexican Rice Side

$2.99

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Refried Beans Side

$2.99

Tortillas (3)

$2.99

Guacamole Side (2 oz)

$0.99Out of stock

Guacamole Side (4 oz)

$1.99

Salsa - House Red

$0.99

Sour Cream Side (2 oz)

$0.49Out of stock

Papas Fritas (fries)

$2.99Out of stock

Queso Dip Side (4oz)

$0.99

Dessert

Choco Tacos

$7.99

layers of baked custard and chocolate cake then covered with caramel

Churros

$5.99

fried choux pastry with a spongy center dusted with cinnamon sugar then crowned with vanilla ice cream and drizzles of caramel & chocolate

DAILY SPECIALS

Pizza: Steak Alambre

$13.99Out of stock

enchilada sauce base topped with steak, chorize, bell peppers, onions & mozzarella

Pizza: Mexican Nacho

$11.99Out of stock

Pizza - Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Pizza: Cheese & Pepperoni

$10.99Out of stock

Food.

BBQ Pork on a Stick

$9.99

two 4oz pork belly pieces smothered in honey bbq

Casa Club

$11.99Out of stock

sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & honey bbq on marble rye

Chips & Dip

$5.99Out of stock

choice of fresh pico de gallo or tropical salsa - served with house-made corn chips

Churros

$4.99

fried choux pastry dusted in cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate

Elotes on a Cob

$4.99Out of stock

fresh ear of corn dressed in butter, mayo, queso fresco & paprika

Esquites

$5.99

deconstructed elotes on the cob served in a dish with mayo, butter, queso fresco & paprika

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Skewers

$9.99Out of stock

6 garlic buttered, cajun grilled shrimp on a stick

Guacamole & Chips

$9.99Out of stock

made in house daily with fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions, and blend of seasonings, - served with house-made corn chips

Queso Dip & Chips

$6.99Out of stock

white queso sauce topped with queso fresco & jalapenos - served with house-made corn chips

Taco Bowl

$11.99Out of stock

romaine lettuce topped with ground beef, black bean/corn/ mix, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream & chipotle ranch, all stuffed in a house-made taco bowl shell

Two Tacos

$5.99Out of stock

choice of carne (ground beef, chicken or steak), topped with cilantro and onion on soft corn or flour tortilla

Walking Taco

$7.99

nacho cheese tortilla chips topped with white queso sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro - choice of ground beef, chicken or steak

Margaritas

our house-made margaritas consist of freshly squeezed limes and oranges with casamigos blanco.

Charred Pineapple & Chipotle (750ml bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Cranberry Apple (750ml bottle)

$19.99Out of stock

Dreamsicle Margarita (750ml bottle)

$29.99

Grapefruit (750ml bottle)

$29.99

Habanero Hibiscus (750ml bottle)

$29.99

Honey Tamarind (750ml bottle)

$29.99

House Lime (750ml bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Mango Habanero (750 ml bottle)

$29.99

Prickly Pear (750ml bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Salted Watermelon (750ml bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Tropical (750ml bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Peach Sangria (750ml Bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Blackberry Sangria (750ml bottle)

$29.99

Cans

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull - Original

$3.99

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.99

Red Bull - Watermelon

$3.99

Minis

Flavor

$5.00

Apparel

Tekila Shirt

$19.99

Tekila Tank Top

$19.99

Miscellanous

Ornament - Ugly Sweater

$5.99

Modelo Pint Glass

$4.99

Tekila Shot Glass

$5.99

Don Julio Tiki Lantern

$39.99

Tekila Candle

$14.99

Tekila Beverage Tumbler

$19.99

Sugar Skull Air Freshener

$8.99

Fountain Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Cherry Craft Soda

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Diet Cola Craft Soda

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemon Lime Craft Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Cola Craft Soda

$3.00

Mountain Blast Craft Soda

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

Kid's Fountain

Kid - Craft Cola

Kid - Craft Diet Cola

Kid - Craft Cherry Soda

Kid - Cranberry Juice

$0.99

Kid - Kiddie Cocktail

$0.99

Kid - Lemon/Lime

Kid - Lemonade

Kid - Mountain Blast

Kid - Orange Juice

$0.99

Kid - Pineapple Juice

$0.99

Kid - Raspberry Tea

Kid - Unsweetened Tea

Kid - Water

Kid - White Milk

Jarritos

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.99Out of stock

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$3.99

Jarritos - Madarin

$3.99

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.99

Jarritos - Sindral

$3.99

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.99

Bottled

Sprecher Root Beer Bottle

$3.99

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99Out of stock

Sangria - Non-Alcoholic

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cans

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.99

Red Bull - Watermelon

$3.99

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Refill Regular

Refill Decaf

Juice

Pineapple Juice (small)

$2.00

Pineapple Juice (lrg)

$3.00

Orange Juice (small)

$2.00

Orange Juice (lrg)

$3.00

Cranberry Juice (small)

$2.00

Cranberry Juice (lrg)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican style cantina with family recipes traveling from Veracruz, Mexico.

Website

Location

Main Street, Sussex, WI 53089

Directions

Gallery
Tekila image
Tekila image
Tekila image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eggology Cafe - 100 W Higgins
orange star4.0 • 5
100 West Higgins Road South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
PappaRoti - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
376 Illinois Highway 59 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Bit Theater - 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4034 Fox Valley Center Drive Aurora, IL 60504
View restaurantnext
Porkys Ribs and Shakes - Howard
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Velp Avenue Howard, WI 54303
View restaurantnext
Tap House Grill - Palatine
orange starNo Reviews
56 West Wilson Street Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
Dairy Barn
orange starNo Reviews
121 South Main Street Oswego, IL 60543
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sussex

Belfast Station - Belfast- Sussex
orange star4.5 • 252
n64w23246 Main St Sussex, WI 53089
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sussex
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston