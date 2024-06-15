- Home
Tekka House
678 Chenery St
San Francisco, CA 94131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Today's Special
- Line Caught Blue Fin Tuna Tasting (12pc Sashimi)
Tasting Journey bring by different Cut of Blue Fin Tuna.$59.99OUT OF STOCK
- O-Toro
Bluefin tuna, belly fattiest, 2pc$23.95
- Chu-Toro
Bluefin tuna, fatty, 2pc$16.95
- Uni (1pc)
Wild diver-caught sea urchin, 1pc, from japan or local$16.95
- Hawaiian Kanpachi
Amberjack, 2pc$9.95
- Kurodai$9.95OUT OF STOCK
- Suzuki
Striped bass, 2pc$9.95
- Oyster
6Pc fresh oyster on half-shell, ponzu$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sake Toro
Farmed salmon$11.95
- Hamachi Toro
Farmed yellow tail belly, from janpan$11.95
- Negi Toro Maki
Bluefin tuna toro, green onion$12.95OUT OF STOCK
- Agedashi Eggplant
Fried eggplant, dashi soy, sesame oil, daikon, fish flake$10.95
- Butterfish Misoyaki
Grilled local blackcod$12.95
- Sticky Ribs
Slow cook baby back ribs with 13 spice, finishing with coca and vinegar reduction. Topped with plum powder. Perfect for starters$12.95
- Ankimo
Monkfish Liver$12.95OUT OF STOCK
- Daily Special Wagyu Nigiri (1pc)$6.00
Kitchen Starters
- Miso Tofu Soup
Miso, tofu, wakame, green onion, enoki$4.95
- Edamame
Boiled soy beans, sea salt$5.95
- Garlic Edamame
Sauteed soy beans, garlic, lily soy reduction$10.95
- Agedashi Tofu
Fried non GMO tofu, dashi soy, sesame oil, daikon, fish flakes$10.95
- Agedashi Eggplant
Fried eggplant, dashi soy, sesame oil, daikon, fish flake$10.95
- Karaage
Fried chicken, orange and spicy mayonnaise$10.95
- Ika Ring
Fried squid, orange and spicy mayo$15.95
- Chicken Wing
6Pc fried chicken wings.$14.95
- Sticky Ribs
Slow cook baby back ribs with 13 spice, finishing with coca and vinegar reduction. Topped with plum powder. Perfect for starters$12.95
- Gyoza
Pan fried dumpling$9.95
- Croquette
4pc deep fried mashed potatoes$10.95
- Tempura
4pc shrimp or 7pc veg or 1pc soft shell crab$13.95
- Butterfish Misoyaki
Grilled local blackcod$12.95
- Berkshire Sausage Musubi (2Pc)
Juicy and tender tasty fat with shorter muscles from Berkshire pig, serve with spicy mayo, crazy onion, and tobiko$10.00
Salad
Chef's Specialties
- Ahi Tuna Poke
Tuna dices, onion, seaweed, soy, jalapeno, sesame, fried wonton skin$23.95
- Hamachi Carpaccio
Yellowtail sashimi, mango., jalapeno, house ponzu, olive oil, hot sauce, fish roe$23.95
- Binchotan Fish Collar
Hamachi or salmon collar grilled with binchotan, house ponzu sauce and daikon$23.95
- Ceviche
Octopus or fish of the day, onion, grape tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, sesame oil$23.95
- Oyster*
6Pc fresh oyster on half-shell, ponzu$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Nigiri
- Maguro Nigiri
Blue fin tuna$10.95
- Shiro Maguro Nigiri
Pole-caught albacore, from british columbia$10.95
- Hamachi Nigiri
Farmed yellow tail, from Japan$10.95
- Hamachi Toro Nigiri
Farmed yellow tail belly, from janpan$11.95
- Sake Nigiri
Farmed salmon, from British Columbia$10.95
- Sake Toro Nigiri
Farmed salmon$11.95
- Seared Sake Toro Nigiri
Seared salmon belly$12.95
- Hotate Nigiri
Hokkaido scallop, from Janpan$11.95
- Ebi Nigiri
Cooked shrimp, from Hawaii$9.95
- Ama Ebi
Trap-caught jumbo size spot prawn, from British Columbia$13.95
- Tako Nigiri
Pot-caught octopus,from japan$9.95
- Uni Nigiri (1pc)
Wild diver-caught sea urchin, 1pc, from japan or local$16.95
- Ikura Nigiri
Salmon roe gold, from japan$13.95
- Saba Nigiri
Marinated mackerel, from japan$9.95
- Tobiko Nigiri
Flying fish roe, from tai wan$9.95
- Inari Nigiri
Marinated tofu pocket, from japan$9.95
- Unagi Nigiri
Freshwater eel, from china$10.95
- O-Toro Nigiri
Bluefin tuna, belly fattiest, 2pc$23.95
- Chu-Toro Nigiri
Bluefin tuna, fatty, 2pc$16.95
- Kurodai Nigiri$9.95OUT OF STOCK
- Suzuki Nigiri
Striped bass, 2pc$9.95
- Hawaiian Kanpachi Nigiri
Amberjack, 2pc$9.95
- Tamago Nigiri
Egg omelet$7.95
- 6Pc Chef Choice Nigiri$35.00
Sashimi
- Maguro Sashimi
Blue fin tuna$10.95
- Shiro Maguro Sashimi
Pole-caught albacore, from british columbia$10.95
- Hamachi Sashimi
Farmed yellow tail, from janpan$10.95
- Hamachi Toro Sashimi
Farmed yellow tail belly, from janpan$11.95
- Sake Sashimi
Farmed salmon, from British Columbia$10.95
- Sake Toro Sashimi
Farmed salmon$11.95
- Seared Sake Toro Sashimi
Seared salmon belly$12.95
- Hotate Sashimi
Hokkaido scallop, from Janpan$11.95
- Ebi Sashimi
Cooked shrimp, from Hawaii$9.95
- Ama Ebi Sashimi
Trap-caught jumbo size spot prawn, from British Columbia$13.95
- Tako Sashimi
Pot-caught octopus,from japan$9.95
- Uni Sashimi
Wild diver-caught sea urchin, 1pc, from japan or local$16.95
- Ikura Sashimi
Salmon roe gold, from japan$13.95
- Saba Sashimi
Marinated mackerel, from japan$9.95
- Tobiko Sashimi
Flying fish roe, from tai wan$9.95
- Inari Sashimi
Marinated tofu pocket, from japan$9.95
- Unagi Sashimi
Freshwater eel, from china$10.95
- O-Toro Sashimi
Bluefin tuna, belly fattiest, 2pc$23.95
- Chu-Toro Sashimi
Bluefin tuna, fatty, 2pc$16.95
- Kurodai Sashimi$9.95OUT OF STOCK
- Suzuki Sashimi
Striped bass, 2pc$9.95
- Hawaiian Kanpachi Sashimi
Amberjack, 2pc$9.95
- 12pc Chef Choice Sashimi$40.00
Hosomaki
Hand Rolls
- California Hand Rolls (2Pc)$16.95
- Spicy Tuna Hand Rolls (2Pc)$16.95
- Spicy Hamachi Hand Rolls (2Pc)$16.95
- Salmon Avocado Hand Rolls (2Pc)$16.95
- Spicy Scallops Hand Rolls (2Pc)$18.95
- Salmon Skin Avocado Hand Rolls (2Pc)$16.95
- Shrimp Tempura Avocado Hand Rolls (2Pc)$16.95
- Philadelphia Hand Rolls (2Pc)$16.95
- Veggie California Hand Roll (Veg)(2pc)$16.95
- Spicy Tofu Hand Rolls (Veg) (2Pc)$16.95
- Sweet Potato Tempura Hand Rolls (Veg)(2pc)$16.95
- Mix Veggie Hand Rolls (Veg) (2Pc)
Asparagus, spinach, carrot, avocado, and cucumber$16.95
Classic Roll
- California Roll$16.95
- Spicy Tuna Roll$16.95
- Spicy Hamachi Roll$16.95
- Salmon Avocado Roll$16.95
- Spicy Scallops Roll$18.95
- Salmon Skin Avocado Roll$16.95
- Shrimp Tempura Avocado Roll$16.95
- Philadelphia Roll$16.95
- Veggie California Roll (Veg)
Bean curds, avocado, cucumber, and mayonnaise$16.95
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll (Veg)$16.95
- Spicy Tofu (Veg)$16.95
- Mix Veggie (Veg)
Asparagus, spinach, carrot, avocado, and cucumber$16.95
Popular Roll
- Rainbow Roll
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, chef's choice sashimi$19.95
- Cal Rock Roll
Snow crab, cucumber, eel avocado$19.95
- Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado$19.95
- Chenery Roll
Salmon, avocado, mango, tuna$19.95
- Caterpillar Roll
Unagi, cucumber, avocado, tobiko$19.95
- Green Dragon Roll (Veg)
Asparagus tempura, king oyster mushroom, avocado$19.95
- Giants Roll
Spicy hamachi, avocado, salmon$19.95
- Fried Roll
Spicy fish, scallop. Avocado, mix sauce, scallion, tobiko$19.95
- Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado$19.95
Special Roll
- Aloha Roll
Spicy hamachi, avocado, seared albacore, jalapeno, fresh mango, house ponzu, spicy sauce, blk tobiko$23.95
- The Rapture Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, snow crab, jalapeno, hot sauce, red tobiko$23.95
- Tekka Mugen Roll
Shrimp tempura, tuna tartare, crazy onion, b&r tobiko$23.95
- Silly Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, assorted sashimi, tempura flakes, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko$23.95
- Canyon Roll
Hamachi, mango, eel, snow crab, tobiko, scallion, unagi sauce, mayo, fire$24.95
- Baked Roll
Snow crab, mango, avocado, salmon, cream cheese, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, masago$24.95
- Golden Gate Roll
Scallop, cucumber, salmon, lemon, avocado and tobiko$24.95
- Volcano Roll
Spicy scallop, jalapeno, seared salmon belly, crazy onion, crispy garlic, ghost pepper flakes. (SPICY!)$24.95
House Wonton Special
- Fried Wonton with Plum Chili Sauce (6Pc)
Deep fried home made wonton special 80% pork, 20% wagyu, shiitake mushroom, local halibut and sesame seeds. Served with plum chili sauce$9.95
- Wonton in House Truffle Chili Sauce (10Pc)
Home made wonton special 80% pork, 20% wagyu, shiitake mushroom, local halibut, and sesame seeds. Served with house truffle chili sauce$16.95
- Wonton with Tonkotsu Soup (10Pc)
Home made wonton special 80% pork, 20% wagyu, shiitake mushroom, local halibut, and sesame seeds. Served with tonkatsu soup (contain dried shrimp)$16.95
- Wonton Tonkotsu Ramen (4Pc)
4Pc home made wonton special 80% pork, 20% wagyu, shiitake mushroom, local halibut, and sesame seeds. Served with tonkatsu soup with ramen. (Contain dried shrimp)$16.95
Ramen
- Kake Ramen
Green onion, seaweed, choice of soup (tonkotsu, spicy miso, shoyu, dashi)$11.99
- Tonkotsu Ramen
Chashu, egg, bamboo shoot, sweet corn, green onion, seaweed, and pork bone broth$16.95
- Tonkotsu with Black Garlic Ramen
Chashu, bamboo shoot, egg, sweet corn, seaweed, green onion, black garlic, and pork bone broth$16.95
- Spicy Miso Ramen
Chashu, egg, bamboo shoot, sweet corn, green onion, seaweed, spicy miso broth$16.95
- Shoyu Ramen
Chashu, egg, bamboo shoot, sweet corn, green onion, seaweed, shoyu broth$16.95
- Volcano Ramen
Double topping spicy miso with house volcano sauce. (EXTREMELY SPICY!!)$26.95
- Veggie Ramen
Stir-fry veggie ramen$16.95
- Gyu Ramen
Japanese style beef, onion, green onion with dashi broth$16.95
- Tempura Ramen
Tempura shrimp and veggie with dashi broth$16.95
Udon
- Kake Udon
Green onion, seaweed, choice of soup (tonkotsu, spicy miso, shoyu, dashi)$11.99
- Tonkotsu Udon
Chashu, egg, bamboo shoot, sweet corn, green onion, seaweed, pork bone broth$16.95
- Tonkotsu with Black Garlic Udon
Chashu, egg, bamboo shoot, sweet corn, green onion, seaweed, pork bone broth$16.95
- Shoyu Udon
Chashu, egg. Bamboo shoot, sweet corn, green onion, seaweed, shoyu broth$16.95
- Spicy Miso Udon
Chashu, egg, bamboo shoot, sweet corn, green onion, seaweed, spicy miso broth$16.95
- Volcano Udon
Double topping spicy miso udon with house volcano sauce. (EXTREMELY SPICY!!)$26.95
- Veggie Udon
Stir-fry veggie udon$16.95
- Tempura Udon
Shrimp and veggie tempura, dashi broth$16.95
- Gyu Udon
Onion beef, dashi broth$16.95
Dessert
NA Beverage
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Alcohol
Sake
- Junmai Daiginjo Mu
Himeji japan, fruity, dry and perfectly balanced (300ml)$30.00
- Dassai 23 (300Ml)
Clean, soft with a nose of grape, flowers, strawberries, and minerals water flavors. (300ml)$88.00
- Dassai 23 (1.8L)
Clean, soft with a nose of grape, flower, strawberries, and minerals water flavors. (1.8l)$240.00
- Dassai 39 (300Ml)
Clean, soft, smooth, mellow taste with fruit flavors. (300ml)$45.00
- Dassai 39 (720Ml)
Showing a luscious and juicy character with a nectar like sweetness on the palate, followed by a long bright finale$100.00
- Dassai 45 (300Ml)
Clean, soft, refreshing, engaging, and round flavor (300ml)$30.00
- Dassai 45 (1.8L)
Clean, soft, refreshing, engaging, and round flavor (1.8L)$120.00
- Dassai Nigori (300Ml)
Rush of flavor with hints of fruit tones like cherries, pears, apples, grapes, and a touch of light whipping cream$30.00
- Ozeki Dry Junmai Sake (180Ml)
Dry with Refreshing fruity flavor$20.00
- Kizakura "Pure"
Kyoto Japan, A full, rich body with the natural flavor of rice (300ml)$20.00
- Karatamba (300Ml)
Japan, rich, crisp and dry$20.00
- Karatamba (1.8L)
Japan, rich, crisp and dry$120.00
- Dassai 39 (1.8L)$160.00
Beer
- Sapporo Large Bottle$12.00
- Asahi Large Bottle$12.00
- Reneu Red Ale$10.00
- Reneu Golden Ale
America golden ale brewed with selected-malt, comes with a fruity aroma of citrus hops and a refreshing bitterness$10.00
- Reneu White Ale
Light white ale with gentle taste of wheat malt, fruity aroma of citrus hops with refreshing bitterness$10.00
- Kawaba Sunrise Ale$10.00
- Kawaba Weizen Gunma$10.00
- Kawaba Pearl Pilsner$10.00
- Kawaba Twilight Ale$10.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Welcome to Tekka House! Here you will find the freshest🐟, creative rolls, and 🍣 art!
678 Chenery St, San Francisco, CA 94131