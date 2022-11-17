  • Home
Tel Aviv Fish Grill Tarzana 19014 Ventura Boulevard

No reviews yet

19014 Ventura Boulevard

Tarzana, CA 91356

Appetizers

Greek Salad

$16.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, zaatar, parsley, and balsamic vinaigrette

Falafel 6 Balls

$8.00

6 balls, served with thini sauce

Eggplant Carpaccio

$12.00

Roasted whole eggplant, topped with garlic, feta cheese, kalamata olives, serrano, and cilantro (slightly spicy)

Beets Carpaccio

$10.00

Roasted beets, topped with feta cheese, Serrano, lemon, balsamic, and cilantro (slightly spicy)

Roasted Kohlrabi

$14.00

With whipped feta cheese, garlic, cilantro and serrano pepper

Hummus Plate W/Pita

$8.00

Garbanzo beans, thini, zaatar, paprika, olive oil.

Bowl Israeli Salad

$12.00

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley and onions. Lemon & olive oil

Baladi

$11.00

Roasted whole eggplant, topped with garlic, thini, parsley and olive oil

Tel Aviv Salad

$18.00

Beluga black lentil, roasted beets, crispy chickpeas, arugula, cucumber, onion, walnut & raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Multigrain bread with our homemade guacamole topped with a sunny-side-up egg. Served with a salad

Shakshuka

$17.00

Served with a salad (slightly spicy).

Eggs Your Way

$13.00

Any style, served with bread and a salad.

Hamshuka

$17.00

Hummus plate topped with 2 eggs shakshuka, served with a side.

Greek Breakfast

$17.00

2 eggs omelet with kalamata olives, feta cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a small Greek Salad.

Over Medium Lox Sandwich

$18.00

Multigrain bread with our homemade seasonal cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, lox, and an over-medium egg. Served with a salad.

TLV Single Breakfast

$24.00

Eggs your way, add any topping to your eggs. Served with our homemade tapas and breakfast dips, Israeli chopped salad, bread, orange juice, and coffee of your choice.

TLV Couples Breakfast

$46.00

2 eggs your way dishes for each person. Add any toppings to the eggs, served with our homemade tapas and breakfast dips, 2 Israeli chopped salads, bread, 2 juices, and 2 coffees of your choice

French Toast

$17.00

Challah bread, lotus crunch, fruits

Belgian Waffles

$17.00

Fruits, syrup, whipped cream

From The Sea

$24.00

breaded, fried. Served with a side

Salmon

$30.00

fillet, silan, ginger, soy sauce, garlic. Served with a side

Branzino

$32.00

butterflied (not boneless), arrisa (slightly spicy), pickled lemon, garlic, and butter sauce. Served with a side.

Striped Bass

$36.00

fillet, feta cheese, garlic, kalamata olives, and olive oil. Served with a side

Whole Tilapia

$24.00

Whole fish, fried, cilantro, garlic & lime sauce. Served with a side.

Sea Bream Fillet

$32.00

fillet, butter, garlic, and lime sauce. Served with a side.

Trout

$28.00

Fillet, pickled lemon, garlic, and butter sauce (slightly spicy). Served with a side.

White Bass

$46.00

Whole fish, fried, cilantro, garlic & lime sauce. Served with a side.

Kids

kids Fish Schnitzel

$13.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$10.00

Kids Salmon

$14.00

Extra Sides

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Israeli Salad

$3.50

Side Taboon Vegetables

$3.50

Roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes, and fried eggplant.

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Falafel Pita

$14.00

Fish Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.00

Pita bread, hummus, pickles, Israeli salad. Served with a side.

Sabich

$13.00

Extras

Pita Refill

$0.75

Sliced Avocado

$3.50

Side Lox

$3.95

$0.75

Falafel Plate

$15.00

Salads To Go 6oz

$5.99

Salads To Go 12oz

$8.99

Salads To Go 16oz

$9.99

Israeli Salad To-Go

$3.99+

Salads To Go 28oz

$11.99

Salads To Go 56oz

$21.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$11.00

Lava Cake

$11.99

Malabi

$9.50

Dessert of the day

$13.00

Pecan Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$4.75+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Almond Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Latte

$4.50+

Capuccino

$4.50+

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Skinny Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Espresso

$2.50+

Turkish Coffee

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Mint Tea

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Nes Cafe

$3.50+

Americano

$2.50+

Soft Drinks

Orange Juice

$5.00

Carrot Juice

$5.00

Carrot & Orange Juice

$5.00

Imported Juices

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Canned Soda

$3.00

Limonana

$7.00

Blended Mocha

$8.00

A mix of Salmon fillets and fish schnitzels. Served with hummus, 5 house salads (12 oz each), Israeli chopped salad, rice, french fries, and pita bread

Family Package

$135.00

A mix of Salmon fillets and fish schnitzels. Served with hummus, five house salads (12 oz each), Israeli chopped salad, rice, fries, and pita bread. No modifications please.

Big Family Meal (Feeds 8)

Big Family Meal - Feeds 8

$220.00

A mix of Salmon fillets, Seabream, and fish schnitzel. Served with hummus, six house salads (16 oz each), Israeli chopped salad, falafel, rice, fries, roasted vegetables, and pita bread. NO modifications please.

Catering Sides

Rice 56oz

$13.99

Catering Greek Salad

$36.00

Half size aluminum pan (10 x 12)

Catering Israeli Salad

$20.99

Half size aluminum pan (10 x 12)

Catering Fries

$16.00

Half size aluminum pan (10 x 12)

Taboon Vegetables 56oz

$12.99

Roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes and fried eggplant.

Catering Beets Carpaccio

$39.00

Roasted beets, serrano peppers, cilantro, feta cheese, lemon, and balsamic. 18 inch tray

Catering Eggplant Carpaccio

$30.00

18 inch tray. Roasted eggplant, garlic, feta cheese, cilantro, kalamata olives, and serrano peppers.

Penne Marinara

$29.00

Half size aluminum pan (10 x 12)

Penne Alfredo

$44.00

Half size aluminum pan (10 x 12)

Catering Arugula & Cherry

$42.00
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and eTel Aviv Fish Grill is a spin off of our original meat restaurant. Tel Aviv has now expanded to a fast paced, authentic, fish eatery. With an extensive fish menu, breakfast options, and authentic salads everyone will have something to smile about at Tel Aviv Fish Grill.njoy!

19014 Ventura Boulevard, Tarzana, CA 91356

Directions

