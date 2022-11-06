Tel Aviv Grill Valley Village 12450 Burbank Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12450 Burbank Boulevard, Valley Village, CA 91607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago now in Los Angeles
No Reviews
12924 Riverside Drive Los Angeles, CA 91423
View restaurant
Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater
No Reviews
4749 Coldwater Canyon Ave Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurant
Rock N' Pies Pizza Co - Sherman Oaks
No Reviews
12924 Riverside Dr Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Valley Village
More near Valley Village