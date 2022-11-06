Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tel Aviv Grill Valley Village 12450 Burbank Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

12450 Burbank Boulevard

Valley Village, CA 91607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Plate
Chicken Breast Plate
Falafel Plate

Beverages

Bottled Drinks

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Spring Cans

$2.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.50

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Beer

Corona

$6.50Out of stock

Heineken

$6.50Out of stock

Stella

$6.50Out of stock

Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$18.50

Merguez Pita

$19.00

Schnitzel Pita

$18.50

House Kabob Pita

$18.50

Chicken Thigh Pita

$18.50

Chicken Breast Pita

$18.50

Falafel Pita

$13.50

Rib Eye Pita

$22.50

Sabich Pita

$13.50

Hamburger

$17.50

Half Pita Shawarma

$9.25

Half Pita Falafel

$7.25

Veggie Pita

$13.50

Laffa

Merguez Laffa

$20.50

Chicken Shawarma Laffa

$20.50

House Kabob Laffa

$20.50

Chicken Thigh Skewer Laffa

$20.50

Chicken Breast Laffa

$20.50

Falafel Laffa

$15.00

Sabich Laffa

$15.00Out of stock

Rib Eye Laffa

$24.00

Veggie Laffa

$15.00Out of stock

Schnitzel Laffa

$20.50

Baguette

Merguez Baguette

$22.00

Chicken Shawarma Baguette

$20.50

Schnitzel Baguette

$20.50

House Kabab Baguette

$20.50

Chicken Thigh Skewer Baguette

$20.50

Chicken Breast Baguette

$20.50

Falafel Baguette

$15.00

Sabich Baguette

$15.00

Rib Eye Baguette

$24.00

Veggie Baguette

$15.00

Plate

Merguez Plate

$23.00

Schnitzel Plate

$23.00

House Kabab Plate

$23.00

Chicken Thigh Skewer Plate

$23.00

Chicken Breast Plate

$23.00

Falafel Plate

$17.50

Sabich Plate

$17.50

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$23.00

Rib Eye Plate

$29.00

Veggie Plate

$17.50

Hmburger Plate

$23.00

Extras

Extra Falafel ball

$0.75

Extra Pita

$1.00

French Fries

$2.99+

Extra Skewer

$7.50

Hummus Plate

$7.99

Rice

$2.50

Hummus

$4.99+

Tahina

$4.99+

Desserts

Malabi

$7.50Out of stock

Baklava

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$7.50Out of stock

A La Carte

A La Schnitzel

$9.99

A La Chick breast

$9.99

A La Kabob

$9.99

A La Chick Thigh

$9.99

A La Chick Shawarma

$9.99

A La 1LB Shawarma

$16.99

A La Burger

$9.99

Merguez -4

$9.99

Ribeye Ala Carte

$15.99

Side Salads

Eggplant

$2.99+

Israeli

$2.99+

Jalapeno

$2.99+

Red Cabbage

$2.99+

White Cabbage

$2.99+

Pickles

$2.99+

Sides

Hummus

$4.99+

Tehina

$4.99+

Red Spicy

$4.99+

Green Spicy

$4.99+

Amba Sauce

$4.99+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12450 Burbank Boulevard, Valley Village, CA 91607

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

