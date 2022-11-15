Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teleo Coffee 132 W Monroe Ave

132 W Monroe Ave

SAINT LOUIS, MO 63122

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Pumpkin Delight Latte
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Iced Latte

Hot Coffee

Single Shot Espresso

$1.50

Doppio Shot Espresso

$2.00

Triple Shot Espresso

$2.75

Quad Shot Espresso

$3.25

Traditional Macchiato (double)

$3.00

Cortado (double)

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Cafe au lait

$3.50+

In House Drip Refill

$0.50

Porter Mug Hot Coffee Refill (12 oz or 16 oz)

$1.00

Hot Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Hot Latte

$4.50+

Hot Honey Bear Latte

$5.25+

Hot Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Hot Love Your Neighbor Latte

$5.25+

Hot Mini on Monroe Latte

$5.25+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Hot Pumpkin Delight Latte

$5.75+

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cold Brew Porter Mug Refill (12 oz or 16 oz)

$2.00

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Honey Bear

$5.75+

Iced Lavender Vanilla

$5.75+

Iced Love Your Neighbor

$5.75+

Iced Mini On Monroe

$5.75+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+

Mocha Frappuccino W/ Cold Brew

$7.25+

Vanilla Frappuccino W/ Cold Brew

$7.25+

Caramel Frappuccino W/ Cold Brew

$7.25+

Iced Pumpkin Delight

$6.25+

Frothy Pumpkin

$6.50+

Hot Non Coffee

Hot Chai Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Hot Cider

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$3.75+

Fluffy

$1.25

Yeti

$3.25+

London Fog

$4.25+

Cold Non Coffee

Iced Chai

$5.50+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Classic Smoothie

$7.75

Berry Yogurt Smoothie

$8.50

Simple Greens Smoothie

$7.75

Power Protein Smoothie

$8.50

Blue Drink

$4.00+

Kombucha

$5.50

Mocha Frappe W/ Milk

$6.50+

Vanilla Frappe W/ Milk

$6.50+

Caramel Frappe W/ Milk

$6.50+

Cup of Milk

$3.00

Bottled Beverages

Capri Sun

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Topo Chico

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50

Add Ons

Sweet Cold Foam

$0.75

Fall Foam

$1.00

Extra Shot

$0.50

Extra 2 Shots

$1.00

Extra 3 Shots

$1.50

Pump of Syrup

$0.25

Non Dairy Milk

$0.50

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Bacon and Egg

$8.50

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$8.50

Add Ons

Egg

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Avocado

$0.50

Cheese

$0.25

Frittata

Spinach, pepper and cheese

$5.50

Sausage, spinach, pepper, and cheese

$6.00

Panini

Chipotle Turkey

$12.50

1/2 Chipotle Turkey

$6.00

Bacon Avocado

$12.50

1/2 Bacon Avocado

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.50

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Quinoa Bowl

Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Quinoa Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day

Cup of Soups (8oz)

$4.50

Bowl of Soup (12oz)

$5.50

Cookies

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$2.25

Bagel

Toasted Plain Bagel

$2.50

Add Cream Cheese

$0.50

Energy Bites

Classic Energy Bite

$1.50

Energy Bite - 4 pack

$5.50

Scones

Maple Bacon Scone

$3.50

Mini Bread Loaves

Classic Coffee Cake Mini Loaf

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Mini Loaf

$4.50

Bag of Beans

Guatemala (Dark)

$15.00

Colombia (Medium)

$15.00

PNG (Light)

$15.00

Teleo Espresso Bag

$16.00

Physical Wear

Canvas Bag

$8.00

Teleo Sweatshirt

$45.00

Teleo Neighborhood Tee (Cream)

$30.00

Teleo Coffee Tee (Blue)

$25.00

Teleo Cap (Freedom and the Moon)

$39.00

Drinkables

White Ceramic Campfire Mug

$16.50

Porter Mug (12 oz)

$40.00

Porter Mug (16 oz)

$45.00

Teleo Can Glass (16 oz)

$8.00

Teleo Birthday Cups

$12.50

Tinies

Enamel Pin

$4.50

Blue LYN Sticker

$1.00

White Teleo Sticker

$1.00

Teleo Cup Sticker

$2.50

Espresso Cup with Succulent

$15.00

Honey Bear Mini Candle

$9.00

Espresso cup no plant

$8.50

Timber Sprout Toys

Handmade Bear Rattle

$20.00

Handmade Wooden Camera

$49.00

Handmade Wooden Car

$20.00

Chips

Sweet Potato

$2.00

Original

$2.00

Kicker

$2.00

Grab & Go

Pretzels

$1.50

Pirates Booty

$1.50

Fruit Snacks

$0.75

Kind Bars

$2.50

Pistachios

$2.25

GoGo Apple Squeeze

$1.75

Breath Saver Mints

$1.75

Birthday Popcorn

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
We are a coffee shop whose mission is to love our neighbors one cup at a time! We sell locally sourced speciality coffee and non coffee beverages that go directly back into the St. Louis community. Come by and see us today. We can't wait to serve you!

Location

132 W Monroe Ave, SAINT LOUIS, MO 63122

Directions

