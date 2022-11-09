  • Home
Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery 9601 Saw Dust Dr

9601 Saw Dust Dr

McKinney, TX 75072

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tell Me Something Sweet is proud to be a black-owned bakery telling multi-generational "secrets" through the sale of handmade baked goods crafted with real ingredients and care, from our kitchen to yours

9601 Saw Dust Dr, McKinney, TX 75072

