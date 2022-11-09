Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery 9601 Saw Dust Dr
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tell Me Something Sweet is proud to be a black-owned bakery telling multi-generational "secrets" through the sale of handmade baked goods crafted with real ingredients and care, from our kitchen to yours
9601 Saw Dust Dr, McKinney, TX 75072
