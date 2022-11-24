Teller's Taproom & Kitchen imageView gallery

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1,195 Reviews

$$

1990 Youngfield St

Lakewood, CO 80215

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Roast Chicken Salad
French Dip

Starters

Basket 1/2 and 1/2

$7.49

Choose 2 of our fried snacks!

Basket French Fries

$5.00

Basket Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.29

Your choice of chili. Topped with fresh jalapeños.

Chips and Pico de Gallo

$6.00

Chips, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo

$7.00

Fondue

$14.00

Sharp Cheddar and Dark Beer, Bread, Apples, Kettle Chips, Red Pepper and Salami.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Served with Bacon Aioli

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Served with Ranch

Grilled Artichoke

$10.00

Served with Roasted Garlic Aioli

Hummus and Pita

$11.00

Topped with house made tapenade and herbed feta cheese. Served with pita bread, sliced cucumbers and carrots.

Kettle Chips

$5.00

Parmesan Truffle Tots

$9.00

Black Truffle Salt & Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Plain Tots Basket

$6.00

Popcorn Shrimp App

$9.00

With Spicy Remoulade

Potato Skins

$9.00

Sliced Turkey Breast, Green Chiles, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dipping Sauce. OR Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dipping Sauce.

Quesadilla

$8.59

Diced Green chili and scallions. Served with sour cream, Pico and guacamole.

Truffle French Fries

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Gorgonzola, Tomato, red onion & Bacon. Drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Wings

Wings

Served with Celery. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Shellfish

Peel N' Eat Shrimp 1/2 LB.

$16.00

Cooked in Beer, then Chilled and Tossed in Ol' Bay Seasoning. Served with House Made Cocktail Sauce.

Peel N' Eat Shrimp Full LB.

$25.00

Cooked in Beer then Chilled and Tossed Ol' Bay Seasoning. Served with House Made Cocktail Sauce.

Soups

French Onion

French Onion

$9.00
Beef & Bean Chili With the Works

Beef & Bean Chili With the Works

Topped with cheese, sour cream, pico, fresh jalapeno and green onion. Served with buttered toast.

Pork Green Chili

Pork Green Chili

Topped with cheese and served with a tortilla.

Tomato Bisque

Served with buttered toast.

Beef & Barley

Out of stock

Butternut Squash Bisque

Out of stock

Topped with goat cheese crema and candied pecans.

Lobster Bisque

Salad Bowls

Roast Chicken Salad

$17.00

Half of a Bone-in Roast Chicken, Arugala, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, & Toasted Almond Slices. Tossed in a Honey Lime Vinaigrette

Grilled Shrimp & Tabbouleh

$17.00

Skewered Shrimp Grilled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic & Fresh Herbs. Quinoa Tabbouleh, Marinated Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Green Beans, Cucumbers & Red Bell Peppers

Ahi Tuna Salad*

Ahi Tuna Salad*

$17.00

Blackened Tuna, Napa Cabbage, Cashews, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Scallions, Carrot, Cilantro, Edamame & Toasted Sesame Seeds. Rice Wine Vinaigrette

Winter Squash Salad

$14.00

Kale, Quinoa, slice apple, dried cranberries, spiced pepitas, candied pecans, goat cheese, honey roasted squash, Apple cider vinaigrette, cranberry walnut bread.

Steak and Gorgonzola Salad

$20.00

Mixed Greens and Arugula with Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onion, Seasoned Potato Chips, Green Beans and Gorgonzola tossed in a Rustic Red Wine Vinaigrette. Topped with Beef Tenderloin Tips and a Soy Balsamic Marinated Hard-Boiled Egg.

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Gorgonzola, Tomato, red onion & Bacon. Drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Premium Angus Burgers

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$13.00

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion. Pickles & Pickled Jalapeños upon request for no charge. Each additional Topping $1.50.

JCB

JCB

$16.50

Grilled Fresh Jalapenos, Whipped Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Sauce

Verde

$16.00

Cheddar Cheese, Smothered in Pork Green Chili. Fork and Knife Required.

AHI Burger*

$17.00

Seared Rare, Blackened Ahi Tuna Steak, Chipotle Coleslaw & Mayo.

Whiskey

Whiskey

$16.50

Bacon, Gorgonzola, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Housemade Steak Sauce with Leopald Bros. Colorado Whiskey.

California

$16.00

Guacamole, Swiss, and Bacon.

Portobello Burger

$16.00

Marinated portobello caps, Swiss cheese, avocado, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, lemon-garlic aioli.

Wild Buff

$22.00

Bison patty, Bacon jam, Whole green chili, grilled jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack, Sriracha aioli.

Taproom Favorites

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Beer Battered Atlantic Cod. Fries. Served with tartar sauce. Malt vinegar upon request.

Teller's BBQ Pork Sandwich

$16.50

Smoked in House with our Custom Spice Rub, Tangy Coleslaw, Crispy Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

French Dip

$20.00

Thin Sliced Rib Eye on Toasted Hoagie Roll. Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish. Fries

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$17.50

Tender Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye. Fries

Steak & Fries

$24.00

8 oz. Flat Iron. Fries. House-made Steak Sauce. Topped with maître d' butter. Served with Fries.

The Melted Monk

$15.00

Imported Trappist-Made Chimay Cheese, Apples, Honey-Caramelized Onions on Grilled Cranberry Walnut Bread. Chips. Cup of Tomato Bisque.

Crispy Prosciutto Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Toasted sourdough, grilled chicken breast, prosciutto, arugula, pickled red onions, honey mascarpone cheese spread, roasted red pepper aioli.

Tomato-Pesto Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Tomato pesto chicken salad, mozzarella, arugula, bacon, lemon-garlic aioli, toasted sourdough. Fries.

1/2 Tomato-Pesto Chicken Sando

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Toasted hoagie roll, three house made meatballs, melted mozzarella, side of house made marinara.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

4 Chicken Tenders and Choice of Side.

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla (Cheese Only)

$8.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Supper (Availalbe After 4pm)

Striped Bass

$25.00

Pan seared Alamosa Striped Bass served on top of gnocchi and butternut squash sauteed in brown butter with sage. Topped with Beurre Blanc and candied pecans.

Bacon Topped Meatloaf

$17.00

With Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Cumin Butter Green Beans.

Arctic Salmon & Glass Noodles

$23.00

Grilled salmon, glass rice noodles, edamame, red peppers, tomato coconut cream sauce, toasted black and white sesame seeds.

10 oz. Prime Rib AU JUS*

$28.00

With a Baked Potato & grilled asparagus.

Half Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Served with Quinoa Tabbouleh, Grilled Asparagus, Warmed Pita Bread and Tzatziki sauce.

Sides

Side Green Beans

$5.00

with Cumin Butter & Red Peppers

Side Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

with Pine Nuts

Side Tangy Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Quinoa Tabbouleh

$5.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes (Available After 4pm)

$5.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$0.79

Side Applesauce

$2.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Baked Potato (Available after 4PM)

$5.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake With Strawberries

$8.00

Flavor Sundae

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

with Raspberry Sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Sundae

$6.00

Flavor One Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Flavor Two Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Two Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Porter Float

$8.00

Brix Pint Ice Cream

$8.00

Lemon Meringue

$8.00

$ Sauces & Dressings $

1000 Island

$0.79

Asian Dressing

$0.79

Au Jus

$0.79

Bacon Aioli

$0.79

Balsamic Dressing

$0.79

Balsamic Glaze

$0.79

BBQ

$0.79

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.79

Buffalo Sauce

$0.79

Chipotle Mayo

$0.79

Cocktail

$0.79

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Creamy Horseradish

$0.79

Guacamole

$1.50

Guajillo Sauce

$1.00

Honey Lime Vin

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Horseradish Raw

$0.79

Lemon Garlic Aioli

$0.79

Malt Vinegar

$0.79

Marinara

$0.79

Mayo

Melted Butter

$0.79

Pico

$1.50

Pomegranate Vin

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Raspberry Sauce

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.79

Tartar

$0.79

Whiskey Sauce

$0.79

N/A Beverage

Big H2O

Small H2O

Soda Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Mello Yello

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade Refill

$0.50

IBC Rootbeer

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Virgin Mojito

$4.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.50Out of stock

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Beer

90 Shilling

Avery IPA

Banquet

Batch 19

CO Winterfest

CO Native Amber

Coors Light

Dale's Pale Ale

Contents Under Fresher

$8.00

Face Down Brown

French Toast

$10.00

Ginger Cider

Harvest IPA

$7.00

Hoppatropica

Lagunitas IPA

Laser Brain

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

PBR

Peche

$13.00

Pliny the Elder

$8.00

Pyxis Pils

Sandlot Blue Moon

Sour Rose

$6.00

Tank 7

$8.00

Tivoli Helles

True Blonde

Trumer Pils

VooDoo Juice Force

$7.00

Wheat Wine

$10.00

BTL Ace SpACE Cider

$6.00

BTL Banquet Coors

$4.00

BTL Beatification

$20.00

BTL Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Chimay Trappist Ale Blue (11.5oz)

$10.00

BTL Clausthaler N/A

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00
BTL Corona

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Grasshop-Ah

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Lagunitas Refresher N/A

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL New Belgium La Folie (12.7oz)

$14.00

BTL Stella Artois

$6.00

BTL Temptation

$20.00

CAN Fat Tire (16oz)

$6.00

CAN Holidaily Blonde *GF* (16oz.)

$9.00

CAN Holidaily Randy's IPA *GF* (16oz)

$9.00

CAN June Shine Grapefruit Paloma

$7.00

CAN JuneShine Blood Orange Mint

$7.00

CAN Little Dos Equis

$4.00

CAN High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

Untitled Art Orange Yuzu

$7.50

Untitled Art Pear Guava

$7.50

Wine

Gls Diseno Malbec

$8.00

Gls Cartlidge & Browne Cabernet

$9.00

Gls Penfolds Cabernet

$13.00

Gls Greg Norman Pinot Noir

$10.00

Gls Rainstorm Pinot Noir

$12.00

Gls Highlands 41 Red Blend

$9.00

Gls Piccini Paggio Alto

$10.00

Gls Murphy Goode Merlot

$10.00

Gls Taylor 10yr Tawny

$6.00

Gls Hayes Valley Red Blend

$9.00Out of stock

Btl Cartlidge & Browne Cabernet

$32.00

Btl Diseno Malbec

$28.00

Btl Highlands Forty One Blend

$32.00

Btl Maddalena Cabernet

$42.00

Btl Murphy Goode Merlot

$35.00

Btl Penfolds Cabernet

$46.00

Btl Piccini Paggio Alto

$35.00

Btl Greg Norman Pinot Noir

$35.00

Btl Rainstorm Pinot Noir

$42.00

Gls Spinelli Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gls Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Gls Bonterra Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Gls Greg Norman Chardonnay

$10.00

Gls St. Francis Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Mirassou Moscato

$7.00

Gls Brokenwood Semillon

$7.00Out of stock

Btl Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Btl Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc

$42.00

Btl Mirassou Moscato

$24.00

Btl Spinelli Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Btl St. Francis Chardonnay

$32.00Out of stock

Blt Brokenwood Semillon

$20.00Out of stock

Btl Goosecross Sauv Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

Btl Greg Norman Chardonnay

$35.00

Gls Maschio Sparkling Rosé

$9.00

Gls Daou Rosé

$12.00

Gls Maschio Prosecco

$8.00

Gls Paul Cheviler

$7.00

Btl Maschio Prosecco

$34.00

Btl Maschio Sparkling Rosé

$40.00

Btl Daou Rosé

$42.00

Btl Paul Chevalier

$21.00

Martinis

Bubbles & Berries

$10.00

Van Gogh Acai-Blueberry, champagne and pineapple juice,

Candy Cane

$10.00

Classic Martini

$10.00

Van Gogh Vodka or Breckenridge Gin with Biossiere Dry Vermouth and garnished with olives.

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Van Gogh Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and a lemon twist.

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Horchata-tini

$10.00

Masterpeach

$10.00

Van Gogh Peach, peach schnapps, orange juice, and grenadine.

Pineapple Infused Martini

$10.00

Svedka Vodka infused in-house with pineapple. Sugar Rim

Ruby Red Tini

$10.00

Sunseeker

$10.00

Svedka Vodka infused in-house with pineapple, St. Germain, lime juice, simple syrup and grapefruit juice,

The Lift

$10.00

Van Gogh Pomegranate, simple syrup, lemon juice, mint, and champagne.

Tiramisu

$10.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso, Butterscotch Schnapps, Frangelico and cream.

Mint Bon Bon

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin, Tito's Vodka, Lillet Blanc, lemon peel n

Vesper

$10.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Autumn Leaves

$12.00

Bellini Spritz

$10.00

Bonfire

$12.00

Breck-Berry Lemonade

$12.00

Breckenridge Bourbon, strawberry, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup.

Bulleits & Blossoms

$11.00

Buque De Guerra

$12.50

Suerte Anejo Tequila, sugar in the raw, muddle Bordeaux Cherry and orange, Angostura Bitters.

Cinnamon Hot Toddy

$10.00

Cranberry Spritz

$7.00

Cucumber Fire

$10.00

Effen Cucumber Vodka with jalapenos, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and soda water.

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Goslings Black Seal Rum, Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer and lime juice.

El Chupacabra Mule

$10.50

Suerte Reposado, fresh jalapeño, agave, fresh lime juice, & ginger beer.

Elderflower Mule

$7.00

Elderflower Spritz

$10.00

Extra Lucky Old Fashioned

$17.50

Suerte Extra Anejo Tequila, sugar in the raw, muddle Bordeaux Cherry and orange, Angostura Bitters.

Gin Fizz

$8.00Out of stock

Gin Harvest

$12.00Out of stock

Jalisco Garden

$12.00

Herradura Blanco Tequila, grapefruit juice, agave nectar, jalapeno and cilantro. Salted Rim.

JuneShine Paloma Special

$10.00

Kickin Ranch Water

$11.00

Lavender Gin Lemonade

$12.00

Lavender Margarita

$11.00

Lucky Marg Anejo

$12.50

Suerte Anejo Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec and agave nectar.

Lucky Marg Blanco

$8.50

Suerte Blanco Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec and agave nectar.

Lucky Marg Reposado

$10.50

Suerte Reposado Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec and agave nectar.

Lucky Old Fashioned

$12.50

Suerte Anejo Tequila, sugar in the raw, muddle Bordeaux Cherry and orange, Angostura Bitters.

Manhattan

$10.00

Choice of Bulliet Bourbon or Bulliet Rye, sweet vermouth & Angostura Bitters

Melon Baller

$10.00

Mezcal Mule

$12.00

Kemo Sabe Mezcal, Fresh Squeezed Lime & Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer.

Michelada

$9.00

House-made michelada mix, Clamato, fresh squeezed lime juice, Panga Drops Nicaraguan Pilsner, spicy salt rim.

Minty Mule

$10.00

Van Gogh Peach, Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer, lime juice and mint.

Mojito

$10.00

The Real McCoy Rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, mint and soda.

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bulleit Rye, sugar, Angostura Bitters, orange peel and Bordeaux Cherry.

PBR & Slow and Low

$6.00

Pimms Cup

$11.00

Pimms #1, strawberry, cucumber, fresh lemon juice and Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer.

Pineapple Smash

$11.00

Basil Haydens, simple syrup, lemon, mint and pineapple.

Poinsettia

$11.00

Polar Espress

$10.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, Van Gogh Vanilla Vodka and hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream.

Spanish Coffee

$8.00

Tia Maria coffee liqueur and Real McCoy Rum with hot coffee, topped with whipped cream.

Spiked Cider

$10.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey, hot apple cider, topped with whipped cream.

Strawb Lem Spritz

$10.00

Teller Mule

$10.00

Van Gogh Vodka, Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer and fresh lime juice.

Teller'ita

$11.00

Exotico Reposado Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec and agave nectar.

Teller's Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$13.00

J.P. Wiser's Rye Whiskey, Luxardo, Angostura Bitters, orange peel and a Bordeaux Cherry.

Teller's Paloma

$10.00

Exotico Reposado, Agave, Fresh Lime & Grapefruit Juice. Salted Rim.

Teller's Toddy

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey, lemon juice, and honey.

Teller's Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Makers Mark Whiskey, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and Angostura Bitters.

Tequila Mojito

$11.00

Tequila Sunset

$11.00

The Last Word

$9.00Out of stock

The Snuggler

$8.00

Branca Menta and hot chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Valley Ease

$11.00

Hendrick's Gin, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, triple sec, mint and cucumber.

Wheatley Martini

$9.00

Wheatley Mule

$8.00

To Go Cocktails

Pre-Made Hand-Crafted cocktails! Makes the perfect gift!

To Go Manhattan

$20.00

Makes two cocktails! Golden Moon Port Aged Rye Whiskey, Carpano Classico Sweet Vermouth, Orange Bitters, Bordeaux Cherries. Chill and serve up, or over ice!

To Go Old Fashioned

$20.00

Makes two cocktails! Golden Moon Rum Aged Rye Whiskey, Orange Bitters, Bordeaux Cherries, Sugar, Orange Twists Pour over ice and enjoy!

To Go House Mule

$20.00

Makes two cocktails! Breckinridge Vodka, Lime Juice, Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer, Lime Twists. Pour over ice and top with Ginger Beer to enjoy!

To Go 3 Pack Deal

$50.00

All three of our To Go cocktails, in a multi-pack! Comes with an Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and Moscow Mule (with Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer). Each cocktail makes two drinks! A great holiday gift!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome! Teller's was designed and built to be your "Third Place". What is a Third Place? Well, there's the place where you live and there's the place where you work; the Third Place is where you want to go when you're not at the other two - a comfortable, community gathering place to pass some pleasant time with your neighbors & friends. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it and we look forward to seeing you often!

Location

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood, CO 80215

Directions

Gallery
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

