Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Popular Items
Starters
Basket 1/2 and 1/2
Choose 2 of our fried snacks!
Basket French Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Buffalo Cauliflower
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Chili Cheese Fries
Your choice of chili. Topped with fresh jalapeños.
Chips and Pico de Gallo
Chips, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo
Fondue
Sharp Cheddar and Dark Beer, Bread, Apples, Kettle Chips, Red Pepper and Salami.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Served with Bacon Aioli
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Served with Ranch
Grilled Artichoke
Served with Roasted Garlic Aioli
Hummus and Pita
Topped with house made tapenade and herbed feta cheese. Served with pita bread, sliced cucumbers and carrots.
Kettle Chips
Parmesan Truffle Tots
Black Truffle Salt & Shredded Parmesan Cheese
Plain Tots Basket
Popcorn Shrimp App
With Spicy Remoulade
Potato Skins
Sliced Turkey Breast, Green Chiles, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dipping Sauce. OR Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dipping Sauce.
Quesadilla
Diced Green chili and scallions. Served with sour cream, Pico and guacamole.
Truffle French Fries
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Gorgonzola, Tomato, red onion & Bacon. Drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Wings
Served with Celery. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Shellfish
Soups
French Onion
Beef & Bean Chili With the Works
Topped with cheese, sour cream, pico, fresh jalapeno and green onion. Served with buttered toast.
Pork Green Chili
Topped with cheese and served with a tortilla.
Tomato Bisque
Served with buttered toast.
Beef & Barley
Butternut Squash Bisque
Topped with goat cheese crema and candied pecans.
Lobster Bisque
Salad Bowls
Roast Chicken Salad
Half of a Bone-in Roast Chicken, Arugala, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, & Toasted Almond Slices. Tossed in a Honey Lime Vinaigrette
Grilled Shrimp & Tabbouleh
Skewered Shrimp Grilled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic & Fresh Herbs. Quinoa Tabbouleh, Marinated Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Green Beans, Cucumbers & Red Bell Peppers
Ahi Tuna Salad*
Blackened Tuna, Napa Cabbage, Cashews, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Scallions, Carrot, Cilantro, Edamame & Toasted Sesame Seeds. Rice Wine Vinaigrette
Winter Squash Salad
Kale, Quinoa, slice apple, dried cranberries, spiced pepitas, candied pecans, goat cheese, honey roasted squash, Apple cider vinaigrette, cranberry walnut bread.
Steak and Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed Greens and Arugula with Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onion, Seasoned Potato Chips, Green Beans and Gorgonzola tossed in a Rustic Red Wine Vinaigrette. Topped with Beef Tenderloin Tips and a Soy Balsamic Marinated Hard-Boiled Egg.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Gorgonzola, Tomato, red onion & Bacon. Drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Side Green Salad
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Premium Angus Burgers
Build Your Own
Includes Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion. Pickles & Pickled Jalapeños upon request for no charge. Each additional Topping $1.50.
JCB
Grilled Fresh Jalapenos, Whipped Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Sauce
Verde
Cheddar Cheese, Smothered in Pork Green Chili. Fork and Knife Required.
AHI Burger*
Seared Rare, Blackened Ahi Tuna Steak, Chipotle Coleslaw & Mayo.
Whiskey
Bacon, Gorgonzola, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Housemade Steak Sauce with Leopald Bros. Colorado Whiskey.
California
Guacamole, Swiss, and Bacon.
Portobello Burger
Marinated portobello caps, Swiss cheese, avocado, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, lemon-garlic aioli.
Wild Buff
Bison patty, Bacon jam, Whole green chili, grilled jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack, Sriracha aioli.
Taproom Favorites
Fish and Chips
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod. Fries. Served with tartar sauce. Malt vinegar upon request.
Teller's BBQ Pork Sandwich
Smoked in House with our Custom Spice Rub, Tangy Coleslaw, Crispy Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
French Dip
Thin Sliced Rib Eye on Toasted Hoagie Roll. Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish. Fries
Classic Reuben
Tender Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye. Fries
Steak & Fries
8 oz. Flat Iron. Fries. House-made Steak Sauce. Topped with maître d' butter. Served with Fries.
The Melted Monk
Imported Trappist-Made Chimay Cheese, Apples, Honey-Caramelized Onions on Grilled Cranberry Walnut Bread. Chips. Cup of Tomato Bisque.
Crispy Prosciutto Chicken Sandwich
Toasted sourdough, grilled chicken breast, prosciutto, arugula, pickled red onions, honey mascarpone cheese spread, roasted red pepper aioli.
Tomato-Pesto Roasted Chicken Sandwich
Tomato pesto chicken salad, mozzarella, arugula, bacon, lemon-garlic aioli, toasted sourdough. Fries.
1/2 Tomato-Pesto Chicken Sando
Meatball Sub
Toasted hoagie roll, three house made meatballs, melted mozzarella, side of house made marinara.
Chicken Tenders
4 Chicken Tenders and Choice of Side.
Kids Meals
Supper (Availalbe After 4pm)
Striped Bass
Pan seared Alamosa Striped Bass served on top of gnocchi and butternut squash sauteed in brown butter with sage. Topped with Beurre Blanc and candied pecans.
Bacon Topped Meatloaf
With Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Cumin Butter Green Beans.
Arctic Salmon & Glass Noodles
Grilled salmon, glass rice noodles, edamame, red peppers, tomato coconut cream sauce, toasted black and white sesame seeds.
10 oz. Prime Rib AU JUS*
With a Baked Potato & grilled asparagus.
Half Roasted Chicken
Served with Quinoa Tabbouleh, Grilled Asparagus, Warmed Pita Bread and Tzatziki sauce.
Sides
Side Green Beans
with Cumin Butter & Red Peppers
Side Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts
with Pine Nuts
Side Tangy Coleslaw
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Green Salad
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Side Asparagus
Side Quinoa Tabbouleh
Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes (Available After 4pm)
Side Mac N Cheese
Side Carrots & Celery
Side Applesauce
Side Truffle Fries
Side Baked Potato (Available after 4PM)
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Cheesecake
Cheesecake With Strawberries
Flavor Sundae
Flourless Chocolate Cake
with Raspberry Sauce
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Root Beer Float
Sundae
Flavor One Scoop Ice Cream
Flavor Two Scoop Ice Cream
One Scoop Ice Cream
Two Scoop Ice Cream
Vanilla Porter Float
Brix Pint Ice Cream
Lemon Meringue
$ Sauces & Dressings $
1000 Island
Asian Dressing
Au Jus
Bacon Aioli
Balsamic Dressing
Balsamic Glaze
BBQ
Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Chipotle Mayo
Cocktail
Cream Cheese
Creamy Horseradish
Guacamole
Guajillo Sauce
Honey Lime Vin
Honey Mustard
Horseradish Raw
Lemon Garlic Aioli
Malt Vinegar
Marinara
Mayo
Melted Butter
Pico
Pomegranate Vin
Ranch
Raspberry Sauce
Sour Cream
Tartar
Whiskey Sauce
N/A Beverage
Big H2O
Small H2O
Soda Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Shirley Temple
Mello Yello
Dr. Pepper
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Flavored Iced Tea
Flavored Lemonade
Flavored Lemonade Refill
IBC Rootbeer
Ginger Beer
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Bloody Mary
Topo Chico Sparkling
Acqua Panna
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Grapefruit Juice
Beer
90 Shilling
Avery IPA
Banquet
Batch 19
CO Winterfest
CO Native Amber
Coors Light
Dale's Pale Ale
Contents Under Fresher
Face Down Brown
French Toast
Ginger Cider
Harvest IPA
Hoppatropica
Lagunitas IPA
Laser Brain
Left Hand Milk Stout
PBR
Peche
Pliny the Elder
Pyxis Pils
Sandlot Blue Moon
Sour Rose
Tank 7
Tivoli Helles
True Blonde
Trumer Pils
VooDoo Juice Force
Wheat Wine
BTL Ace SpACE Cider
BTL Banquet Coors
BTL Beatification
BTL Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Chimay Trappist Ale Blue (11.5oz)
BTL Clausthaler N/A
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona
BTL Grasshop-Ah
BTL Heineken
BTL Lagunitas Refresher N/A
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Miller Lite
BTL New Belgium La Folie (12.7oz)
BTL Stella Artois
BTL Temptation
CAN Fat Tire (16oz)
CAN Holidaily Blonde *GF* (16oz.)
CAN Holidaily Randy's IPA *GF* (16oz)
CAN June Shine Grapefruit Paloma
CAN JuneShine Blood Orange Mint
CAN Little Dos Equis
CAN High Noon Black Cherry
Untitled Art Orange Yuzu
Untitled Art Pear Guava
Wine
Gls Diseno Malbec
Gls Cartlidge & Browne Cabernet
Gls Penfolds Cabernet
Gls Greg Norman Pinot Noir
Gls Rainstorm Pinot Noir
Gls Highlands 41 Red Blend
Gls Piccini Paggio Alto
Gls Murphy Goode Merlot
Gls Taylor 10yr Tawny
Gls Hayes Valley Red Blend
Btl Cartlidge & Browne Cabernet
Btl Diseno Malbec
Btl Highlands Forty One Blend
Btl Maddalena Cabernet
Btl Murphy Goode Merlot
Btl Penfolds Cabernet
Btl Piccini Paggio Alto
Btl Greg Norman Pinot Noir
Btl Rainstorm Pinot Noir
Gls Spinelli Pinot Grigio
Gls Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc
Gls Bonterra Sauv Blanc
Gls Greg Norman Chardonnay
Gls St. Francis Chardonnay
Gls Mirassou Moscato
Gls Brokenwood Semillon
Btl Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc
Btl Mirassou Moscato
Btl Spinelli Pinot Grigio
Btl St. Francis Chardonnay
Blt Brokenwood Semillon
Btl Goosecross Sauv Blanc
Btl Greg Norman Chardonnay
Gls Maschio Sparkling Rosé
Gls Daou Rosé
Gls Maschio Prosecco
Gls Paul Cheviler
Btl Maschio Prosecco
Btl Maschio Sparkling Rosé
Btl Daou Rosé
Btl Paul Chevalier
Martinis
Bubbles & Berries
Van Gogh Acai-Blueberry, champagne and pineapple juice,
Candy Cane
Classic Martini
Van Gogh Vodka or Breckenridge Gin with Biossiere Dry Vermouth and garnished with olives.
Cosmopolitan
Van Gogh Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and a lemon twist.
Espresso Martini
Horchata-tini
Masterpeach
Van Gogh Peach, peach schnapps, orange juice, and grenadine.
Pineapple Infused Martini
Svedka Vodka infused in-house with pineapple. Sugar Rim
Ruby Red Tini
Sunseeker
Svedka Vodka infused in-house with pineapple, St. Germain, lime juice, simple syrup and grapefruit juice,
The Lift
Van Gogh Pomegranate, simple syrup, lemon juice, mint, and champagne.
Tiramisu
Van Gogh Double Espresso, Butterscotch Schnapps, Frangelico and cream.
Mint Bon Bon
Tanqueray Gin, Tito's Vodka, Lillet Blanc, lemon peel n
Vesper
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Autumn Leaves
Bellini Spritz
Bonfire
Breck-Berry Lemonade
Breckenridge Bourbon, strawberry, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup.
Bulleits & Blossoms
Buque De Guerra
Suerte Anejo Tequila, sugar in the raw, muddle Bordeaux Cherry and orange, Angostura Bitters.
Cinnamon Hot Toddy
Cranberry Spritz
Cucumber Fire
Effen Cucumber Vodka with jalapenos, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and soda water.
Dark and Stormy
Goslings Black Seal Rum, Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer and lime juice.
El Chupacabra Mule
Suerte Reposado, fresh jalapeño, agave, fresh lime juice, & ginger beer.
Elderflower Mule
Elderflower Spritz
Extra Lucky Old Fashioned
Suerte Extra Anejo Tequila, sugar in the raw, muddle Bordeaux Cherry and orange, Angostura Bitters.
Gin Fizz
Gin Harvest
Jalisco Garden
Herradura Blanco Tequila, grapefruit juice, agave nectar, jalapeno and cilantro. Salted Rim.
JuneShine Paloma Special
Kickin Ranch Water
Lavender Gin Lemonade
Lavender Margarita
Lucky Marg Anejo
Suerte Anejo Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec and agave nectar.
Lucky Marg Blanco
Suerte Blanco Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec and agave nectar.
Lucky Marg Reposado
Suerte Reposado Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec and agave nectar.
Lucky Old Fashioned
Suerte Anejo Tequila, sugar in the raw, muddle Bordeaux Cherry and orange, Angostura Bitters.
Manhattan
Choice of Bulliet Bourbon or Bulliet Rye, sweet vermouth & Angostura Bitters
Melon Baller
Mezcal Mule
Kemo Sabe Mezcal, Fresh Squeezed Lime & Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer.
Michelada
House-made michelada mix, Clamato, fresh squeezed lime juice, Panga Drops Nicaraguan Pilsner, spicy salt rim.
Minty Mule
Van Gogh Peach, Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer, lime juice and mint.
Mojito
The Real McCoy Rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, mint and soda.
Old Fashioned
Bulleit Rye, sugar, Angostura Bitters, orange peel and Bordeaux Cherry.
PBR & Slow and Low
Pimms Cup
Pimms #1, strawberry, cucumber, fresh lemon juice and Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer.
Pineapple Smash
Basil Haydens, simple syrup, lemon, mint and pineapple.
Poinsettia
Polar Espress
Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, Van Gogh Vanilla Vodka and hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream.
Spanish Coffee
Tia Maria coffee liqueur and Real McCoy Rum with hot coffee, topped with whipped cream.
Spiked Cider
Bulleit Rye Whiskey, hot apple cider, topped with whipped cream.
Strawb Lem Spritz
Teller Mule
Van Gogh Vodka, Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer and fresh lime juice.
Teller'ita
Exotico Reposado Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec and agave nectar.
Teller's Barrel Aged Old Fashioned
J.P. Wiser's Rye Whiskey, Luxardo, Angostura Bitters, orange peel and a Bordeaux Cherry.
Teller's Paloma
Exotico Reposado, Agave, Fresh Lime & Grapefruit Juice. Salted Rim.
Teller's Toddy
Jack Daniels Honey, lemon juice, and honey.
Teller's Whiskey Sour
Makers Mark Whiskey, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and Angostura Bitters.
Tequila Mojito
Tequila Sunset
The Last Word
The Snuggler
Branca Menta and hot chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Valley Ease
Hendrick's Gin, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, triple sec, mint and cucumber.
Wheatley Martini
Wheatley Mule
To Go Cocktails
To Go Manhattan
Makes two cocktails! Golden Moon Port Aged Rye Whiskey, Carpano Classico Sweet Vermouth, Orange Bitters, Bordeaux Cherries. Chill and serve up, or over ice!
To Go Old Fashioned
Makes two cocktails! Golden Moon Rum Aged Rye Whiskey, Orange Bitters, Bordeaux Cherries, Sugar, Orange Twists Pour over ice and enjoy!
To Go House Mule
Makes two cocktails! Breckinridge Vodka, Lime Juice, Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer, Lime Twists. Pour over ice and top with Ginger Beer to enjoy!
To Go 3 Pack Deal
All three of our To Go cocktails, in a multi-pack! Comes with an Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and Moscow Mule (with Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer). Each cocktail makes two drinks! A great holiday gift!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Welcome! Teller's was designed and built to be your "Third Place". What is a Third Place? Well, there's the place where you live and there's the place where you work; the Third Place is where you want to go when you're not at the other two - a comfortable, community gathering place to pass some pleasant time with your neighbors & friends. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it and we look forward to seeing you often!
