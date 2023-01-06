Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tellus Joes // Tellus at Night

3108 Windsor Rd

Austin, TX 78703

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Terlingua
Cosmico

Breakfast

Trailblazer

$5.50

fried avocado, beans, pickled celery, purple cabbage, house buffalo sauce

Terlingua

$6.00

breakfast ‘sausage’, egg, chili crisps, green onion, sesame seeds

Cosmico

$6.00

bacon, potatoes, organic refried pintos, migas

Horizon

$5.00

potatoes, migas, organic refried pintos

Two Step

$5.50

potato, bean, avocado

Tumbleweed

$5.50

potato, bean, cheese

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

house-made butter biscuit, egg patty, cheddar cheese, sausage

A La Carte

Home Fries

$5.00

Coffee

Gingerbread Latte

$7.00

Peppermint Mocha

$7.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Lavender Cold Brew

$7.00

Nutella Mocha

$7.00

espresso, hazelnut syrup, chocolate, oatmilk, cocoa powder

Caramel Date Macchiato

$7.50

espresso, caramel, MCT oil, date, vanilla

Bullproof Coffee

$8.00Out of stock

black coffee, cacao butter, MCT oi

Chai Latte

$6.00

house-made chai concentrate, oat milk, agave nectar, ground cinnamon (Make it a dirty chai and add espresso for $1.5)

Latte

$6.00

Made with oat milk (unless requested otherwise)

Cappuccino

$5.00

Made with oat milk (unless requested otherwise)

Mocha

$6.00

Chocolate syrup, oat milk, cocoa powder

Macchiato

$4.00

Made with oat milk (unless requested otherwise)

Espresso

$3.50

double shot of organic espresso

Americano

$3.50

made with 100% organic coffee beans

Drip

$3.50

made with 100% organic coffee beans

Cold Brew

$6.00

brewed in house

Cortado

$4.00

4 oz, double shot with steamed oat milk

Matcha Latte

$6.00

made with organic matcha

Mistletoe Matcha

$7.00

London Fog

$5.00

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate 8 oz.

$3.00

made with organic chocolate syrup

Steamer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Right now our tea selection includes: - Black iced tea - Moroccan mint iced tea - Moroccan mint hot tea - Passionfruit jasmine hot tea - Rosehips hibiscus hot tea If ordering online, please type in the notes which one you want :)

Hot Chocolate 12 oz.

$5.00

Rambler

$3.00

Merch

Shirt

$28.00

Sticker

$3.50Out of stock

Pastry

Jalapeno, Sausage, Cheese Kolache

$6.00Out of stock

Sausage and Cheese Kolache

$6.00

Pumpkin Chai Scone

$4.00Out of stock

GF Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

$3.50Out of stock

GF Carrot Cake Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Biscuit

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie

$3.00

seasonal

GF Zucchini Walnut Bread

$3.50Out of stock

GF Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Nut Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$4.50Out of stock

No Bake Cookie

$4.50

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tellus Joe offers organic coffee, freshly made breakfast tacos and pastries by day, transforming into an agave spirits bar and intimate dining spot by night.

Website

Location

3108 Windsor Rd, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

