Tellus Joes // Tellus at Night
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Tellus Joe offers organic coffee, freshly made breakfast tacos and pastries by day, transforming into an agave spirits bar and intimate dining spot by night.
Location
3108 Windsor Rd, Austin, TX 78703
