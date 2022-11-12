Restaurant header imageView gallery

Telvet Coffee 1928 Cedar St

No reviews yet

1928 Cedar Street

Forest Grove, OR 97116

Telvet Specials

Sea Cream Iced Black Coffee

$5.25+

Coldbrew topped with our signature sea cream and simple sweetener

Sea Cream Vietnamese Coffee

$5.25+

French Roast coffee serve with sweetened condensed milk and topped with our signature sea cream

Dirty Telvet Chai

$6.00+

Telvet traditional home brewed spicy chai serve with 2 shots of espresso

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.25+

2 shots of Telvet espresso serve with Salted Caramel syrup and our signature sea cream

Minty Mint Mocha

$5.25+

2 shots of Telvet espresso serve with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate and peppermint syrup

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.25+

Steeped organic lavender serve with 2 shots of Telvet espresso, honey, and milk

Lavender Cold Brew

$5.25+

Steeped organic lavender serve with our coldbrew

Cardamon Latte

$5.25+

2 shots of Telvet espresso serve with steeped cardamom with no sweetener

Espresso

Espresso Doppio

$3.00

2 shots of Telvet espresso

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50

2 shots Telvet espresso topped with milk foam

Cappuccino

$4.25

equal portion of Telvet espresso/whole milk/foam

Americano

$3.50+

2 shots of Telvet espresso serve over water

Latte

$4.25+

2 shots of Telvet espresso serve with whole milk

Mocha

$4.75+

2 shots of Telvet espresso and Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate serve with whole milk

Breve

$5.00+

2 shots of Telvet espresso serve with half & half

Mexican Mocha

$4.75+

2 shots of Telvet espresso serve with Mexican chocolate spices

Others

Tea

$3.00+

Choose from 8 flavors

Telvet Chai Latte

$5.50+

Telvet signature brewed spicy chai serve with milk and honey

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Organic unsweetened Japanese matcha serve with whole milk and vanilla syrup

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+

Ghirardelli dark chocolate serve with whole milk

Milk Steamer

$3.25+

Milk with added flavor

Infused Redbull

$5.25

Flavored Redbull

Italian Soda

$4.50

24oz Carbonated Soda with choice of flavors. Choice of Cream and Whip Cream optional.

London Fog

$4.25+

Earl gray tea serve with whole milk and vanilla syrup

Iced Blended

Matcha Frappe

$6.00+

Organic unsweetened Japanese matcha blended with whole milk and vanilla syrup

Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

2 shots of Telvet espresso blended with Ghirardelli dark chocolate and whole milk

Minty Mint Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

2 shots of Telvet espresso blended with Ghirardelli dark chocolate and peppermint syrup and whole milk

Salted Caramel Frappe

$5.50+

2 shots of Telvet espresso blended with Salted Caramel and whole milk

Peaches & Cream Smoothie

$5.50+

Peach and white peach flavor blended with whole milk

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50+

Strawberry puree blended with whole milk

Mango Smoothie

$5.50+

Mango puree blended with whole milk

Strawberry/Mango Smoothie

$5.50+

Strawberry and Mango puree blended with whole milk

Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

$5.50+

Vanilla cream flavor blended with half & half top with orange syrup

Coffee

12oz Drip

$2.50

16oz Drip

$3.00

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Choice of drip coffee serve with equal part of whole milk

16oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Choice of drip coffee serve with equal part whole milk

12oz Black Eye

$3.50

Choice of drip coffee serve with 2 shots of Telvet espresso

16oz Black Eye

$3.75

Choice of drip coffee serve with 2 shots of Telvet espresso

12oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Our own Telvet espresso blend beans steeped for over 12 hours serve over ice

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00

Our own Telvet espresso blend beans steeped for over 12 hours serve over ice

24oz Cold Brew

$7.00

Our own Telvet espresso blend beans steeped for over 12 hours serve over ice

Bubble Teas

Bubble Tea

$5.50

Choice from a variety of flavors serve with tapioca pearls

Pastries

Muffins

$2.95

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.95

Bagels

$2.75

Turnovers

$2.95

Dessert

Lemon Square

$2.95

Molten Cake

$5.25

Macarons

$1.95

Vegan/Gluten Free Pastries

Vegan Banana Bread

$4.00+

Vegan Scones

$3.50+

Vegan Brownies

$5.50+

Gluten Free Cookies (Vegan)

$3.75+

Vegan Cookies

$3.75+

A varieties of Vegan cookies by Tipping the Scale

Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50

Vegan Sticky Buns

$4.50+

Vegan sticky bun by Tipping the Scale

Vegan Coffee Cake

$4.00+

Vegan coffee cakes by Tipping the Scale

Bottle/Can Drinks

Perrier Bottle Water

$2.50

Smart Bottle Water

$2.95

Orange Juices

$1.95

Redbull

$3.95

Naked Smoothies

$2.75

Kombucha

$4.50

Spindrift Juice

$1.25

Store

Chocolate Cover Beans

$3.50

Telvet House Coffee 12oz

$13.45

Telvet Espresso Blend 12oz

$13.45

Telvet French Roast 12oz

$13.45

Telvet Vietnamese 12oz

$13.45

Telvet Decaf 12oz

$13.95

Seasonal (Year Round)

Hot Caramel Machiato

$5.25+

Iced Caramel Machiato

$5.25+

Seasonal (Summer)

Peach Lemonade

$5.50+

Fresh squeezed lemonade serve with real peach and chia seed

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50+

Fresh squeezed lemonade serve with real strawberry and chia seed

Marion Black Berry Lemonade

$5.50+

Fresh squeezed lemonade serve with real marion black berry and chia seed

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.50+

Fresh squeezed lemonade serve with real raspberry and chia seed

Seasonal (Fall)

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$6.00+

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$5.50+

Apple Cider

$3.75+

Apple Cinnamon Cider

$4.50+

Seasonal (Winter)

Eggnog Latte

$5.50+

Eggnog server with equal amount of milk and 2 shots of espresso

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, Bubble Teas, Pastries, and Breakfast

Location

1928 Cedar Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Directions

