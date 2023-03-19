Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Temakase East Village

review star

No reviews yet

157 2nd Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10003

Beverages

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.75

Mexican Sprite

$4.75

Sparkling water

$3.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Sprite

$3.00

Can Diet

$3.00

Wine

Falanghina Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Falanghina Bottle

$60.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$60.00

Hard Seltzer

Lunar Yuzu

$7.00

Lunar Plum

$7.00

Nectar Lychee

$7.00

Nectar Asian Pear

$7.00

Takeout

Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$8.00

Lobster Crispy Rice

$8.00

Truffle Blue Crab Crispy Rice

$8.00

Avocado Crispy Rice

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice

$8.00

Signature Sushi Box

Classic Catch - SMALL BOX

$20.00

Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Cucumber 16 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.

Classic Catch - LARGE BOX

$25.00

Spicy Salmon, Tuna, Truffle Blue Crab, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.

Pick and Roll - SMALL BOX

$21.00

Spicy Tuna, Yellowtail, Toro, Truffle Blue Crab 16 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.

Pick and Roll - LARGE BOX

$27.00

Toro, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Spicy Scallop 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.

Catch of the Bay - SMALL BOX

$23.00

Toro, Lobster, Truffle Blue Crab, Spicy Scallop. 16 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.

Catch of the Bay - Large BOX

$30.00

Toro, Lobster, Truffle Blue Crab, Spicy Scallop, Yellowtail Scallion, Toro Taku 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.

Build a Sushi Box

Build a Box - SMALL (16 Pieces)

$25.00

4 Rolls, 16 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce

Build a Box - LARGE (24 Pieces)

$35.00

6 Rolls, 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce

Cut Rolls

Avocado Crunch

$10.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$12.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$12.00

Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll

$12.00

Salmon Roll

$11.00

Truffle Blue Crab Roll

$13.00

Lobster Roll

$13.00

Toro Scallion Roll

$13.00

Toro Taku Roll

$14.00

Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$12.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

Cucumber Roll

$10.00

Avocado Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Everything Bagel Roll

$15.95

Tuna Nigiri

$7.25

Salmon Nigiri

$7.25

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Tuna Sashimi

$11.50

Touch of Truffle

$14.95

Japanese Pumpkin

$10.00

DIY Handroll Box

Standard DIY Box

$59.95

STANDARD DIY BOX INCLUDES: Toro, Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Yellowtail, Spicy Scallop. Each DIY Box makes at least 10 handrolls and feed up to 2-3 people!

Premium DIY Box

$79.00

HIGH ROLLER DIY BOX INCLUDES: Toro, Lobster, Ikura Salmon, Wagyu Beef, and Uni. Each DIY Box makes at least 10 handrolls and can feed up to 2-3 people!

5 Additional Seaweed Sheets

$5.00

Valentine’s Day Box

$85.00

Temakase Bites

Maguro Avocado

$6.50Out of stock

Salmon Nashi

$6.00

Yuzu Yellowtail

$6.25

Ikura Salmon Bites

$6.50

Soy Wrapped Crab Roll

$6.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Can Sprite

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Fiji Water

$2.50

Bottle Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Can Coke

$2.50

Sides & Sauces

Miso Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Extra Ginger

$1.50

Extra Wasabi

$1.50

Extra Soy Sauce

$1.50

Truffle Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$1.50

Wasabi Ginger Soy ( Maguro Sauce)

$2.00

Wasabi Soy

$1.50

Miso Ponzu (Tuna Sauce)

$1.50

Creamy Citrus Mint (Shrimp Sauce)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Handrolls & bites guaranteed to make your tastebuds happy! Follow us: @temakase

Website

Location

157 2nd Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10003

Directions

