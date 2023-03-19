Sushi & Japanese
Temakase East Village
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Handrolls & bites guaranteed to make your tastebuds happy! Follow us: @temakase
Location
157 2nd Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10003
Gallery
