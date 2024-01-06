Temakitto
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We make the best Sushi Burritos, Sushi Pizzas, & Poke in Socal
28126 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355
