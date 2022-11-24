Temescal Brewing 4115 Telegraph Ave
4115 Telegraph
Oakland, CA 94609
Cans
Temescal Pils 4-Pack
Pilsner - 5% Our pride and joy. A food-friendly lager, brewed with utmost care but meant for easy enjoyment. Temescal Pils is brewed with the finest German ingredients, and an aroma-forward, American approach. The fragrant herbal aroma and honey-like sweetness of your first sip is washed away with a spicy, snappy bitterness that begs you to take another refreshing sip. This cycle of perfectly balanced sweetness and bitterness is at the core of what makes our pilsner so crisp and drinkable. Before you know it, you’ve finished your pint, and are thirsting for another.
Temescal Especial 4-Pack
Mexican Style Lager - 5.4% This easy drinking lager features Eraclea barley - a variety grown in the dry coastal region of Italy, near the Adriatic. The honey-like maltiness from the Eraclea pilsner malt pairs effortlessly with the sweet aromatics of the corn. Together they make the perfect base for a light bodied lager, without skimping on flavor. A touch of Tettnang and Spalter Select hops crisp up the beer, and provide subtle floral and fruity-noble aromatics that play well with the corn and honey-like malt notes.
Temescal West 4-Pack
West Coast IPA - 7% Strata, Mosaic, and Simcoe create a melange of peach, tropical fruits, grapefruit, blueberry, sticky cannabis, along with just a dash of pine. As much Simcoe as we can fit in the kettle, and a big dry hop of Mosaic and Strata saturate the beer with hop oils that linger on the pallet during a long, dry finish. This beer is brewed with modern sensibilities, and accessibility in mind - the bitterness is restrained, while the malt character and ester profile are kept to a minimum so the hops remain the focus.
Temescal Hazy 4-Pack
Hazy IPA - 6.5% Our quintessential Hazy IPA contains everything we love about this wonderfully approachable style: tropical and citrusy hop aromatics, peachy esters, and a juicy-soft mouthfeel. Mosaic, Citra, and Simcoe form the backbone of the hop profile with tons of mango, orange, passionfruit, and grapefruit. A smattering of Amarillo and Centennial bolsters the citrus, while adding a subtle layer of dank pine. The apricot and peach esters of our house ale yeast sit wonderfully between the tropical hop flavors and the soft, silky mouthfeel of the beer.
49 Mile 4-Pack
West Coast Pils - 5.6% The hop impact of a modern WC IPA meets the crisp, drinkability of a pilsner in 49 Mile. This is the beer that took home a bronze medal for Hoppy Lager at World Beer Cup 2022. Mosaic Cryo and Nelson saturate the aroma with guava, peach, and a hint of diesel. As you sip, the tropical notes mingle with the graham cracker and poppy flavors of pilsner malt and Tettnang. Then a tight, crisp finish wipes your pallet clean, and makes you thirst for another sip.
Across The Bar 4-Pack
Fruited Blonde Ale - 5.4% Inspired by your beautifully curated apartment-jungle of houseplants, Plant Parent pale ale is bursting with ripe tropical aromas. Mosaic, Citra, and Riwaka are already pretty fruity, but we’ve pushed that to the next level with a “thiolized” strain of the classic Chico yeast — amplifying the passionfruit and grapefruit aromas already found in the hops. Mosaic and Citra also bring a lovely stonefruity base, while the much sought after Riwaka adds a touch of the New Zealand gummy bear and dank terroir.
Adventure Island 4-Pack
Double IPA - 8% Welcome to Temescal Adventure Island! Rich tropical aromas, juicy flavors, and untold thrills await! Our newest Double IPA is a tropical adventure in a glass. Mosaic, Idaho 7 Cryo, and NZ Motueka hops create a melange of fruity flavors reminiscent of Hawaiian Punch - ripe stonefruit, passionfruit, pineapple, berry, and a hint of lime zest. A touch of OG aroma gives all that fruit a ripe pungency. The juicy, tropical flavor and medium body is balanced with pleasant black tea-like bitterness.
Autobahn 4-Pack
Helles - 4.5%
Chill 4-Pack
Cold IPA - 6.6% Chill is a cold fermented IPA that hits in all the right ways. Mosaic, El Dorado, and Michigan Chinook create a melange of peachy stone fruit, dank pine, grapefruit, and juicy pineapple. Cold fermentation with a lager yeast keeps the ester profile very neutral and truly lets those hops shine. Plenty of maize in the grist lightens the body, and works with the lager fermentation for maximum crushability.
Coal 4-Pack
Coal - 5.5% The perfect beer for all of us who have been naughty this year. Coal balances the crispness and drinkability of a pilsner, with a roasty, chocolatey maltiness. Patient lagering showcases the refined malt character with layers of baker’s chocolate, nougat, and espresso. A dash of earthy tobacco like notes from the Hallertau Mittelfrueh round out the flavor in the crisp, lingering finish.
Cozy 4-Pack
Cozy evokes a warm, fresh baked walnut pie alongside your favorite, boozy holiday drink. Contains Nuts
Festive Beverage 4-Pack
Festive Beverage - 6.8% The Hazy IPA for whatever you’re celebrating this year. Big citrusy and fruity notes from Simcoe, Motueka, and Strata hops are followed by a soft, pillowy finish. Aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit, lime, and a bit of the NZ herbal terroir from the Motueka waft from the glass. A touch of pine and cannabis join the party, while a soft mouthfeel and a stonefruity ester wraps it up.
Lawn Of The Dead 4-Pack
Sour Gose - 5% This tart and colorful beer combines bright lemony acidity with raspberry, blood orange, coriander and pink himalayan salt. Raspberry brings a tart juiciness that’s complemented by the citrus from spooky blood orange. Coriander provides a subtle floral note, and a dash of pink himalayan salt adds a refreshing salinity to the finish, which helps balance the acidity. We ferment the beer with a genetically modified yeast from Berkeley Yeast that produces a clean acidity, instead of kettle souring with bacteria, which is often fraught with off flavors like THP.
Nerds of Paradise 4-Pack
Tropical IPA - 6.6% *Collab with Armistice Brewing
Oktoberfest 4-Pack
Oktoberfest - 5.5% It’s Oktoberfest season — the most magical / drinkable time of year! Oktoberfest is a beloved beer on team Temescal that sublimely balances a smooth, toasty maltiness with a refreshing, herbal hoppiness. Barke, an heirloom variety of German barley, has a refined, intense malt character, reminiscent of a toasty biscuit and honey. Noble Tettnang hops add herbal layers of green tea and a spicy finish. An endlessly drinkable festbier, Oktoberfest is best enjoyed in large quantities, in meandering drinking sessions, and in festive company.
Plant Parent 4-Pack
Pale Ale - 5.2 Inspired by your beautifully curated apartment-jungle of houseplants, Plant Parent pale ale is bursting with ripe tropical aromas. Mosaic, Citra, and Riwaka are already pretty fruity, but we’ve pushed that to the next level with a “thiolized” strain of the classic Chico yeast — amplifying the passionfruit and grapefruit aromas already found in the hops. Mosaic and Citra also bring a lovely stonefruity base, while the much sought after Riwaka adds a touch of the New Zealand gummy bear and dank terroir.
Through the Fog 4-Pack
Dark hued, but light bodied, malty yet crisp, perfect for fall. Caramel malt is balanced with layers of cola, tobacco, marmalade, and spice from the hops and a restrained, apple-like fruitiness from the Scottish Ale yeast.
Bottles
Belgo 500ml Bottle
Dry, Funky Brett Bottle Conditioned Belgian Pale Ale - 5% Belgo is a modern take on a classic trappist beer. We started with Foreign Exchange, a pale ale brewed with an expressive Belgian yeast, and dry hopped with Nelson and Strata. That was bottled conditioned with my favorite strain of Brettanomyces, which transforms the flavor into a funky melange of pineapple, lemon, sweet tarts, and sage. It finishes cuttingly dry, with a pleasant, lingering bitterness. As this beer ages, the Brett will continue to ferment slowly in the bottle, increasing the funkiness and further drying the beer out. Belgo is ready to drink now, but will continue to mature and change with careful aging. Belgo is highly carbonated, so be ready to pour once you open the bottle. Pour carefully so as not to disturb the yeast at the bottom of the bottle.
Bauhaus Raspberry 500ml Bottle
Berliner Weisse with Raspberry - 5.5% To make Bauhaus Raspberry, we blended a Brett forward beer that had been aging in a puncheon (a large oak barrel) for well over a year, with a younger, acid forward beer, brewed with plenty of wheat. The blend was refermented with raspberries, and aged for another 9 months on the fruit, before bottling. The results are a fun, tart beer with plenty of fruit on the nose, a dash of barnyard funk, and a pretty, light pink hue. Before you can even take a sip, you can smell the raspberry aroma. The lightly puckering acidity compliments the fruit when drinking, and a lingering wet wood and funkiness rounds it all out.
Pamplemousse 500ml Bottle
Mixed Culture Beer With Grapefruit - 6.2% Pamplemousse is a refreshing mixed culture beer brewed with grapefruit, and Amarillo and Cascade hops. The zesty pink grapefruit aroma is paired with a dash of sage and plenty of Brett forward funk. While not as cuttingly dry as some of our other mixed culture beers, the spritzy carbonation and subtle acidity liven it up.
Merch
No Jerks Dad Hat
Embroidered dad hats with "no jerks" on the front and "Temescal Brewing" on the back.
No Jerks Shirt
Super comfy 100% cotton shirt with Fresh Beer, no jerks print.
Pizza & Pils Shirt
Super comfy 100% cotton shirt with Pizza & Pils print.
No Jerks Tank Top
Perfect for that laid back style!
Men's Black Logo Shirt
Stay fresh with our comfy black logo shirt.
Women's Black Logo Shirt
Stay fresh with our comfy black logo shirt.
Men's Grey Logo Shirt
Keep it classy with our Grey Logo tee.
5th Anniversary Shirt
Celebrate with us by rocking our 5th anniversary shirt!
Black Vibes Pocket Shirt
Keep the vibes going with our Black Vibes Pocket shirt!
White Vibes Pocket Shirt
Be a part of the vibe tribe with our White Vibes Pocket Shirt!
No Jerks Sweatshirt
Grey Crew Neck Sweater
Fresh Beer No Jerks V Neck
Tote
Pick up a fashion-forward way to bring your belongings and beer around with the natural tote bag from Temescal Brewing!
Pizza & Pils Pins
Pizza & Pils pins
Cool Beer Pin
Cool Beer with Sunglasses
Dang Dude Dang Pin
Spilled Beer Pin
Oh Dang Pin
Sad Spilled Beer Pin
Temescal Sticker Pack
Temescal Beer Cans Sticker Pack
No Jerks Lager Sticker
No Jerks Lager Sticker
Fresh Beer No Jerks Neon Sticker
Fresh Beer No Jerks Neon Sticker
Plant Parent Sticker
Plant Parent Sticker
Temescal Brewing Pint Glass
Enjoy your favorite beer in our 16oz logo pint glass.
No Jerks Glass
Enjoy a cold one in our 12oz No Jerks glass.
Temescal Pils Glass
Enjoy your favorite beer in our 10oz pils glass.
5th Anniversary Reunion Print
5th Anniversary Reunion Print Artist - Martin Malvar
Temescal Sunnies
Temescal shades for them sunny dayz
Oktoberfest 0.5L Glass
0.5L Oktoberfest glass.
N/A Beverage
La Croix Grapefruit
12oz Can : "Pamplemousse, Please! French for “grapefruit”, fresh and ripe. A pantry staple."
La Croix Lime
12oz Can : "Classic Crowd Pleaser! A refreshing citrus zest - a fresh lime, just picked from the tree."
Ginger Beer
12.7 oz Bottle - "Made with the finest, Australian grown ginger and sugar cane, there’s simply no compromise in ingredients or quality."
Citrus Hibiscus Kombucha
16oz Bottle - "Smooth Assam tea blended with tart Hibiscus flowers and organic orange lemonade."
Hemp Peach Kombucha
16oz Bottle - "Ginger and peach infused green tea with pure Native American grown hemp. Rich in anti-inflammatory, immune-boosting essential fatty acid, super omega GLA."
Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Beer
12oz Can- "Brewed with Citra & Mosaic hops, we are very excited about how this IPA turned out and are eager to expand on what we learned so that those who wish to still have the camaraderie of drinking and the flavor of a craft brew but without the negative effects can have something to enjoy!"
Untitled Art Grapefruit CBD Water
12oz Can - "Sugar free. Gluten free. Alcohol free. Our sparkling water is crafted with naturally occurring ingredients which may help mediate stress, reduce pain, and assist you toward living a happier life."
Snacks
Thai Spicy Peanuts
3oz Bag- "Spicy Peanuts are the perfect snack for any occasion. Well balanced blend of spices and seasonings with the right amount of heat. Goes great with beer."
Have A Corn Chips
4oz Bag- "Made in Laguna Beach, these corn chips in the classic white bag are the standard by which all others are judged. The delicious secret: Joy. Love. Light. (And a little soy sauce instead of plain salt.)"
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We know that good beer brings people together—and we started Temescal Brewing in 2016 to do just that. We craft vibrant and delicious beer for our neighborhood and our pals and we’ve created a welcoming space full of Temescal vibes for everyone to enjoy.
