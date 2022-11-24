Temescal Brewing 4115 Telegraph Ave

Belgo 500ml Bottle

$12.00

Dry, Funky Brett Bottle Conditioned Belgian Pale Ale - 5% Belgo is a modern take on a classic trappist beer. We started with Foreign Exchange, a pale ale brewed with an expressive Belgian yeast, and dry hopped with Nelson and Strata. That was bottled conditioned with my favorite strain of Brettanomyces, which transforms the flavor into a funky melange of pineapple, lemon, sweet tarts, and sage. It finishes cuttingly dry, with a pleasant, lingering bitterness. As this beer ages, the Brett will continue to ferment slowly in the bottle, increasing the funkiness and further drying the beer out. Belgo is ready to drink now, but will continue to mature and change with careful aging. Belgo is highly carbonated, so be ready to pour once you open the bottle. Pour carefully so as not to disturb the yeast at the bottom of the bottle.