Berkeley Cut 2204 Central Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2204 Central Ave

South Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Order Again

Exceptional Offerings

Lump crabmeat and arugula Omelette

$19.00

3 eggs, tomatoes, onions, chevre, arugula, choice of toast

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Shrimp, grits, anduille sausage, bacon, peppers, onions and cheddar

Chicken and waffles

$18.00

Topped with mixed berries, frangelico caramel, fresh whipped cream

Flat Iron Steak and Eggs

$20.00

2 Eggs Over Easy, Flat iron steak, Home fries, Choice of toast

Smoked Salmon Platter

$16.00

Cream cheese, red onion, hard boiled egg, Multigrain toast points

Brunch

$30.00

Prepaid brunch

Cajun Chicken fettuccini

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Omlette

$16.00

Seasonal salad

$18.00

Berkeley burger

$16.00

Grilled cheese

$16.00

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shrimp and grits

$22.00

The Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.00

2 Poached eggs, Toasted Engligh Muffins, Hollandaise Sauce, Home Fries

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.00

2 Poached eggs, Toasted Engligh Muffins, Hollandaise Sauce, Home Fries

Colossal Crab Meat Benedict

$22.00

2 Poached eggs, Toasted Engligh Muffins, Hollandaise Sauce, Home Fries

Fresh Baby Spinach, Avocado, Tomato

$14.00

2 Poached eggs, Toasted Engligh Muffins, Hollandaise Sauce, Home Fries

House Favorite Lobster Benedict

$22.00

2 Poached eggs, Toasted Engligh Muffins, Hollandaise Sauce, Home Fries

Jersey benny

$18.00

Well Crafted Classics

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

2 eggs, meat and cheese, Choice of bagel, English Muffin or Brioche Bun

Two eggs, any style

$11.00

Home fries, choice of meat and toast. Egg white option

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

3 with butter and whipped cream

Texas style French Toast

$18.00

Served with butter and whipped cream

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Multigrain toast, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, pepitatas, sriracha - add egg option

Pick 3 Omelette

$12.00

Home fries, toast

Linguini Clam Sauce

$20.00

Grand Marnier French Toast

$16.00

Grilled chicken salad

$16.00

Chicken cheesesteak

$16.00

Gnocchi

$16.00

Steakhouse silders

$14.00

Pastries

Basket of Pastries

$20.00

6 pieces

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Cinnamon Bun

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Brioche Bun

$5.00

Banana Bread

$5.00

Sides

English Muffin

$2.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$3.00

Mixed Fruit

$8.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Southern Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Pork Roll

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Scrapple

$4.00

N/A Drinks

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Capuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Beverages

Mimosa

$10.00

Pitcher of Mimosas

$23.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$12.00

Starters

Akiko Pork Ribs

$18.00

Spicy Walnuts, Thai coleslaw, lime

Applejack Oysters Rockerfeller

$19.00

Spinach, gruyere, bernaise sauce

New Zealand Lamb Lollipops

$19.00

Mango Chutney, cilantro chimichurri

The Lobster Meatball

$19.00

Trio Pineapple Habanero, Ponzu and Kim Chi sauces

Watermelon Tuna Poke

$20.00

Saku Tuna, pickeled cucumber, green apple, avocado, toasted almond quinoa, spicy chili ailoi

Abruzzo Littleneck Clams

$18.00

Hot cherry peppers, mint, broccili rabe, pomodoro broth, grilled crostini

Neuske Double Smoked Bacon

$17.00

Salsa Verde, smoked paprika, nutmeg, toasted pecans

Sicilian Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Short rib taco

$18.00

Tuna nacho

$22.00

Swordfish bites

$18.00

Teriyaki beef sticks

$14.00

Sunday meatballs

$19.00

Sliders

$18.00

Portobello Stack

$14.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp

$20.00

Lobster sliders

$22.00

Seared tuna

$18.00

Soup du jour

$4.00+

Short rib Mac n cheese

$18.00

Cajun shrimp

$18.00

Firecracker oysters

$18.00

Duck confit

$18.00

Duck egg rolls

$18.00Out of stock

Crab chimmichanga

$18.00

Spin art bread bowl

$14.00

Appetizer Sampler

$34.00

Tokyo Showdown

$22.00

Scallops special

$18.00

Clams Casino App

$16.00

Gazpacho

$10.00

Flatbread

$16.00

Filet sliders

$22.00Out of stock

Sushi bomb

$18.00

Steak Bites

$18.00

Caprese

$14.00

Fried Burrata

$15.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Clam Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Crabcake Sliders

$18.00

Manila Clams

$18.00

Short Rib French Onion

$10.00

Sweet Potato Bisque

$4.00+

Pork Belly Slider

$18.00

Pasta fagioli

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+Out of stock

Springrolls

$18.00

Beer battered swwt potato

$10.00

Blue cheese olive app

$12.00

Berkeley sliders

$14.00

Salads

Berkeley Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, aged Maytag blue cheese, maple bacon, grape tomatoes, shaved red onion

Grilled Ceasar

$14.00

Lightly grilled Romaine, drizzled anchovy Ceasar dressing, herb crumbled croutons

Strawberry Viognier

$14.00

Peppery Arugula, strawberries, candied pecans, chenel goat cheese, shaved red onion, honey poppyseed vinaigrette

Burrata

$17.00

Fresh Burrata, heieloom tomatoes, roasted pignoli nut puree, pepper aioli basil aioli, aged balsamic

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Carpaccio

$18.00

Salad of the day

$14.00

Raw Bar

Blue Point Oysters

$2.50

Little Neck Clams

$1.75

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

4 Jumbo shrimp

Colossal Lump Crab

$27.00

Seafood Tower

$150.00

6 clams, 6 oysters, 6 jumbo shrimp, 9 colossal lump crab, 2 8 oz lobster tails, served with cocktail sauce, horseradish mustard sauce and champagne migonette

Kumato oysters

$3.50Out of stock

Oyster of the day

$2.50

West Coast Oysters

$4.00Out of stock

Chop Block

10 ounce Prime FIlet Mignon

$64.00

16 ounce 28day dry aged prime NY Strip

$58.00

16 ounce 28 day dry aged prime Cowboy Steak

$58.00

20 ounce Prime Kansas City 28 day dry aged, bone in steak

$64.00

14 ounce double cut reserve pork chop

$38.00

16 ounce Domestic Rack of Lamb

$48.00

46 ounce 28 day dry aged prime Porterhouse steak

$140.00

36 ounce Tomahawk

$130.00

8 ounce Filet Mignon

$55.00

53 oz dry age Waygu Tomahawk

$185.00Out of stock

Entrees

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Verano

$32.00

Green applle, red radish soleslaw, salsa verde vinaigrette, toasted almond quinoa

Classic Surf and Turf

$94.00

8 ounce Prime Filet Mignon, 12 ounce cold water lobster tail, lemon, clarified butter

Lobster Bolognese

$34.00

Lobster and veal ragout, served over fresh gnocchi, tomato basil creme and watm buratta

Mediterranean Chicken

$28.00

Slow roasted chicken served over confit or Roma tomatoes, heriloom olives, garlicky escarole and lemon caper buerre blanc

Short rib special

$35.00

Lobster. Tail

$65.00

Scallops

$38.00

Lobster Fantasy

$150.00

Mushroom Welli

$48.00

Barramundi

$46.00

Kids Pasta w butter

$8.00

Sea bass special

$46.00

Hangar steak n scallops

$38.00

Brunch

$30.00

Fish of the Day

$42.00

Veal Chop

$56.00

Petite surf n turf

$75.00Out of stock

Kids chicken n fries

$12.00

Halibut special

$40.00

Flatbread

$16.00

Don Julio Tasting menu

$125.00

Swordfish

$38.00Out of stock

Kids Filet

$30.00

Kids Lobster Tail

$40.00

Snapper special

$46.00

Kids surf n turf

$70.00

Osso Buco

$38.00

Clam Sauce

$25.00

Ravioli

$32.00

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Scallops Pasta

$35.00

Pork Tenderloin

$31.00

Pork porterhouse

$32.00

Pork shank

$35.00Out of stock

Reef & Beef

$82.00

Tomahawk Special

$250.00

Sides

Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Parmigiana Truffle Fries

$10.00

Crispy bacon Brussle Sprouts

$10.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Creamed spinach bacon n blue

$12.00

Potatoe croquette

$8.00

Plain mac n cheese

$8.00

Valentine's sides

Plain fries

$10.00

Grilled Garlic Shrimp

$12.00

Seared Scallops

$14.00

Butter Poached Lobster

$16.00

Mushrooms & Onions

$6.00

Cherry Peppers

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Salmon

$14.00

Oscar Style

$18.00

Sauces

Bernaise

$3.00

Cognac Peppercorn

$3.00

House Steak Sauce

$3.00

Bordelaise

$3.00

Truffle Butter

$6.00

Tasting

Course 1

Course 2

Course 3

Course 4

Course 5

Dinner

$135.00

New Years Eve

Restaurant Week

$40.22Out of stock

Appetizer

Entree

Dessert

Tomahawk Special

$250.00

Salad

Dessert

Summer Berry Cobbler, Vanilla Bean Gelato

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse, seasonal berries

$8.00

Dragonfruit Panna Cotta

$9.00Out of stock

Tahitian Creme Brulee

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Tartufo of the Day

$8.00

Gelato of the Day

$7.00

Chocolate torte

$8.00

Donut holes

$8.00

Bread pudding

$9.00

Apple crisp

$9.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Samona donuts

$12.00

Pear Tarte

$10.00

Stores popover

$8.00

Tree Leches

$10.00

Draft Beer

Battle River key lime shandy

$9.00Out of stock

Cape May Follow the Gull

$7.50

Kane Head High

$7.50

Toms River Blueberry summer ale

$8.50

Carton Digger pale ale

$8.50

Twin Lights Double Vision ipa

$8.50

Ludlam Fish Alley

$7.50

Last Wave Sunset Session

$7.50

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$5.50

Stella

$7.50

Heinekin

$6.50

Rolling Rock

$6.50

Landshark

$6.50

Guiness

$7.50Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$6.50

Miller light

$5.50

Corona

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Peroni

$7.50

Yeungling

$5.50

Sam Adams

$7.50Out of stock

Vodka

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goode Le Limon

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose l'Orange

$13.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$9.00

Stoli Citrus

$11.00

Stoli Elite

$16.00

Stoli Salted Caramel

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Tito's

$12.00

Zyr

$15.00

Stoli

$11.00

Organica

$11.00

Organica life

$13.00

Organica truffle

$15.00

Gin

Tanguerary

$10.00

Tanguerary Sevilla

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

The Botanist

$11.00

Gray Whale

$13.00

Whitley Neill

$13.00

Tequilla

Patron Blanco

$14.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$16.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$18.00

Casa Amigos Resposado

$18.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julia Blanco

$14.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$30.00

Teremana

$14.00

Patron extra anejo

$17.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$65.00

Patron resposado

$15.00

Clase Azul Gold

$75.00

Class Azul Anejo

$75.00

Don Julio anejo

$28.00

Clase Azul Durango

$85.00

Mascota

$75.00

1800 Cristalino

$18.00

1800 Milenio

$45.00

Extra anejo special edition

Tequila

$45.00

Primavera don julio

$45.00

Don Julio resposado

$22.00

Clase Azul Aniversario

$75.00

Clase Azul Resposado

$35.00

Teremana Resposado

$16.00

Don Julio

$250.00

Bourbon

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden's

$16.00

Blanton's

$30.00

Elmer T. Lee

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Sagamore

$13.00

Sagamore Rye

$13.00

Bib & Tucker

$13.00

Redemption

$13.00

Weller 12

$45.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Benchmark

$13.00

Yellowstone

$13.00

R.I.P 10 Year

$50.00

R.I.P 12 year

$65.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Teeling's

$9.00

Lock stock n barrel 20

$65.00

Single Malt Scotch

Macallan 12

$13.00

Macallan 15

$35.00

Macallan 18

$50.00

Glenlivet 18

$30.00

Balvene 12

$14.00

Balvene 18

$30.00

Talisker 10

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Bushmills 16

$20.00

Talisker 18

$30.00

Oban 18

$30.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Dalmore Cigar

$50.00

Dalmore 12

$30.00

Dalmore 15

$40.00

Dalmore 18

$55.00

Dalmore 21

$100.00

Blended Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

JW Black

$13.00

JW Gold

$25.00

JW Green

$20.00

JW Blue

$55.00

Hibiki

$25.00

Nikka

$20.00

Chivas

$13.00

Cognac

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Remy XO

$55.00

Courvoisier

$14.00

Louis XIII .5 oz

$100.00

Louis XIII 1 oz

$200.00

Louis XIII 2 oz

$400.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Countreau

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Sambuca - White

$12.00

Sambuca - Black

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Lilet Blanc

$12.00

Godiva White

$12.00

Godiva Dark

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Apperol

$12.00

Compari

$12.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Chamboard

$12.00

Sandeman ruby port

$15.00

Marie Brizzard

$15.00

Liquor 43

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mt Gay

$10.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$14.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Rum punch

$15.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$15.00

LIT

$17.00

Mule

$12.00

SeaBreeze

$11.00

White Russian

$13.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$25.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Amaretto sour

$13.00

Apperol spritz

$14.00

Mojito

$15.00

French Martini

$15.00

Sparkles

$1.00

Blue cheese olives

$1.00

Truffle cream cheese olives

$2.00

Coffee Cocktails

Cafe Caribbean

$12.00

French Connection

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kentucky Coffee

$12.00

Nutty Irishman

$12.00

Dessert Cocktails

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Coffee Dreams Martini

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$15.00

Salted Caramel Delight

$15.00

Sparkles

$1.00

Coconut martini

$15.00

Specialilty Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$16.00

Berkeley Margarita

$16.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

Classic Manhattan

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Mezcal Daisy

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Ny Sour

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Socal Sour

$16.00

Whiskey Smash

$16.00

Berkeley infusion

$16.00

Coconut martini

$16.00

Red sangria

$15.00

White sangria

$15.00

Apple cider sangria

$15.00

Sparkles

$1.00

Reese's martini

$16.00

Pistachio martini

$16.00

Mimosa pitcher

$20.00

Bloody Mary pitcher

$30.00

Prepaid cocktail

Benton's Old Fashioned

$18.00

Patron extra anejo old fashioned

$16.00

Nolet nectar

$16.00

Applejack Mule

$14.00

Peanut Butter Old Fashioned

$16.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$60.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$60.00

Mistletoe Margarita

$18.00

White Christmas Mojito

$18.00

Bourbon Bloody

$18.00

Cider Punch

$18.00

Candy Can Martini

$18.00

Boozy brunch

Boozy brunch

$30.00

Merchandise

Cut Hoodie

$55.00

Cut T-Shirt

$30.00

Cigar

$12.00
