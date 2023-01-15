- Home
Berkeley Cut 2204 Central Ave
2204 Central Ave
South Seaside Park, NJ 08752
Exceptional Offerings
Lump crabmeat and arugula Omelette
3 eggs, tomatoes, onions, chevre, arugula, choice of toast
Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp, grits, anduille sausage, bacon, peppers, onions and cheddar
Chicken and waffles
Topped with mixed berries, frangelico caramel, fresh whipped cream
Flat Iron Steak and Eggs
2 Eggs Over Easy, Flat iron steak, Home fries, Choice of toast
Smoked Salmon Platter
Cream cheese, red onion, hard boiled egg, Multigrain toast points
Brunch
Prepaid brunch
Cajun Chicken fettuccini
Grilled Chicken Salad
Omlette
Seasonal salad
Berkeley burger
Grilled cheese
Cheesesteak
Shrimp and grits
The Benedicts
Classic Eggs Benedict
2 Poached eggs, Toasted Engligh Muffins, Hollandaise Sauce, Home Fries
Smoked Salmon Benedict
2 Poached eggs, Toasted Engligh Muffins, Hollandaise Sauce, Home Fries
Colossal Crab Meat Benedict
2 Poached eggs, Toasted Engligh Muffins, Hollandaise Sauce, Home Fries
Fresh Baby Spinach, Avocado, Tomato
2 Poached eggs, Toasted Engligh Muffins, Hollandaise Sauce, Home Fries
House Favorite Lobster Benedict
2 Poached eggs, Toasted Engligh Muffins, Hollandaise Sauce, Home Fries
Jersey benny
Well Crafted Classics
Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs, meat and cheese, Choice of bagel, English Muffin or Brioche Bun
Two eggs, any style
Home fries, choice of meat and toast. Egg white option
Buttermilk Pancakes
3 with butter and whipped cream
Texas style French Toast
Served with butter and whipped cream
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, pepitatas, sriracha - add egg option
Pick 3 Omelette
Home fries, toast
Linguini Clam Sauce
Grand Marnier French Toast
Grilled chicken salad
Chicken cheesesteak
Gnocchi
Steakhouse silders
Pastries
Sides
Starters
Akiko Pork Ribs
Spicy Walnuts, Thai coleslaw, lime
Applejack Oysters Rockerfeller
Spinach, gruyere, bernaise sauce
New Zealand Lamb Lollipops
Mango Chutney, cilantro chimichurri
The Lobster Meatball
Trio Pineapple Habanero, Ponzu and Kim Chi sauces
Watermelon Tuna Poke
Saku Tuna, pickeled cucumber, green apple, avocado, toasted almond quinoa, spicy chili ailoi
Abruzzo Littleneck Clams
Hot cherry peppers, mint, broccili rabe, pomodoro broth, grilled crostini
Neuske Double Smoked Bacon
Salsa Verde, smoked paprika, nutmeg, toasted pecans
Sicilian Grilled Octopus
Short rib taco
Tuna nacho
Swordfish bites
Teriyaki beef sticks
Sunday meatballs
Sliders
Portobello Stack
Bacon wrapped shrimp
Lobster sliders
Seared tuna
Soup du jour
Short rib Mac n cheese
Cajun shrimp
Firecracker oysters
Duck confit
Duck egg rolls
Crab chimmichanga
Spin art bread bowl
Appetizer Sampler
Tokyo Showdown
Scallops special
Clams Casino App
Gazpacho
Flatbread
Filet sliders
Sushi bomb
Steak Bites
Caprese
Fried Burrata
Fried Shrimp
Clam Chowder
Mushroom Ravioli
Crabcake Sliders
Manila Clams
Short Rib French Onion
Sweet Potato Bisque
Pork Belly Slider
Pasta fagioli
Chicken Noodle
Springrolls
Beer battered swwt potato
Blue cheese olive app
Berkeley sliders
Salads
Berkeley Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, aged Maytag blue cheese, maple bacon, grape tomatoes, shaved red onion
Grilled Ceasar
Lightly grilled Romaine, drizzled anchovy Ceasar dressing, herb crumbled croutons
Strawberry Viognier
Peppery Arugula, strawberries, candied pecans, chenel goat cheese, shaved red onion, honey poppyseed vinaigrette
Burrata
Fresh Burrata, heieloom tomatoes, roasted pignoli nut puree, pepper aioli basil aioli, aged balsamic
Arugula Salad
Carpaccio
Salad of the day
Raw Bar
Blue Point Oysters
Little Neck Clams
Shrimp Cocktail
4 Jumbo shrimp
Colossal Lump Crab
Seafood Tower
6 clams, 6 oysters, 6 jumbo shrimp, 9 colossal lump crab, 2 8 oz lobster tails, served with cocktail sauce, horseradish mustard sauce and champagne migonette
Kumato oysters
Oyster of the day
West Coast Oysters
Chop Block
10 ounce Prime FIlet Mignon
16 ounce 28day dry aged prime NY Strip
16 ounce 28 day dry aged prime Cowboy Steak
20 ounce Prime Kansas City 28 day dry aged, bone in steak
14 ounce double cut reserve pork chop
16 ounce Domestic Rack of Lamb
46 ounce 28 day dry aged prime Porterhouse steak
36 ounce Tomahawk
8 ounce Filet Mignon
53 oz dry age Waygu Tomahawk
Entrees
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Verano
Green applle, red radish soleslaw, salsa verde vinaigrette, toasted almond quinoa
Classic Surf and Turf
8 ounce Prime Filet Mignon, 12 ounce cold water lobster tail, lemon, clarified butter
Lobster Bolognese
Lobster and veal ragout, served over fresh gnocchi, tomato basil creme and watm buratta
Mediterranean Chicken
Slow roasted chicken served over confit or Roma tomatoes, heriloom olives, garlicky escarole and lemon caper buerre blanc
Short rib special
Lobster. Tail
Scallops
Lobster Fantasy
Mushroom Welli
Barramundi
Kids Pasta w butter
Sea bass special
Hangar steak n scallops
Brunch
Fish of the Day
Veal Chop
Petite surf n turf
Kids chicken n fries
Halibut special
Flatbread
Don Julio Tasting menu
Swordfish
Kids Filet
Kids Lobster Tail
Snapper special
Kids surf n turf
Osso Buco
Clam Sauce
Ravioli
Shrimp Scampi
Scallops Pasta
Pork Tenderloin
Pork porterhouse
Pork shank
Reef & Beef
Tomahawk Special
Sides
Whipped Potatoes
Creamed Spinach
Grilled Asparagus
Parmigiana Truffle Fries
Crispy bacon Brussle Sprouts
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Creamed spinach bacon n blue
Potatoe croquette
Plain mac n cheese
Valentine's sides
Plain fries
Grilled Garlic Shrimp
Seared Scallops
Butter Poached Lobster
Mushrooms & Onions
Cherry Peppers
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
Oscar Style
Dessert
Summer Berry Cobbler, Vanilla Bean Gelato
Dark Chocolate Mousse, seasonal berries
Dragonfruit Panna Cotta
Tahitian Creme Brulee
Tiramisu
Tartufo of the Day
Gelato of the Day
Chocolate torte
Donut holes
Bread pudding
Apple crisp
Cheesecake
Samona donuts
Pear Tarte
Stores popover
Tree Leches
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Vodka
Gin
Tequilla
Patron Blanco
Casa Amigos Blanco
Casa Amigos Anejo
Casa Amigos Resposado
Casa Amigos Mezcal
Don Julio 1942
Don Julia Blanco
Clase Azul Blanco
Teremana
Patron extra anejo
Clase Azul Mezcal
Patron resposado
Clase Azul Gold
Class Azul Anejo
Don Julio anejo
Clase Azul Durango
Mascota
1800 Cristalino
1800 Milenio
Extra anejo special edition
Tequila
Primavera don julio
Don Julio resposado
Clase Azul Aniversario
Clase Azul Resposado
Teremana Resposado
Don Julio
Bourbon
Maker's Mark
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden's
Blanton's
Elmer T. Lee
Woodford Reserve
Bulliet Rye
Eagle Rare
Sagamore
Sagamore Rye
Bib & Tucker
Redemption
Weller 12
Buffalo Trace
Benchmark
Yellowstone
R.I.P 10 Year
R.I.P 12 year
Whiskey
Single Malt Scotch
Blended Scotch
Cognac
Cordials
Grand Marnier
Countreau
Kahlua
Bailey's
Sambuca - White
Sambuca - Black
Disaronno
Lilet Blanc
Godiva White
Godiva Dark
Frangelico
Apperol
Compari
Lemoncello
Chamboard
Sandeman ruby port
Marie Brizzard
Liquor 43
Cocktails
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Rum punch
Lemon Drop Martini
LIT
Mule
SeaBreeze
White Russian
Mimosa Pitcher
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Amaretto sour
Apperol spritz
Mojito
French Martini
Sparkles
Blue cheese olives
Truffle cream cheese olives
Coffee Cocktails
Dessert Cocktails
Specialilty Cocktails
Bee's Knees
Berkeley Margarita
Boulevardier
Classic Manhattan
Cosmopolitan
French 75
Mezcal Daisy
Negroni
Ny Sour
Old Fashioned
Socal Sour
Whiskey Smash
Berkeley infusion
Coconut martini
Red sangria
White sangria
Apple cider sangria
Sparkles
Reese's martini
Pistachio martini
Mimosa pitcher
Bloody Mary pitcher
Prepaid cocktail
Benton's Old Fashioned
Patron extra anejo old fashioned
Nolet nectar
Applejack Mule
Peanut Butter Old Fashioned
Pitcher Red Sangria
Pitcher White Sangria
Mistletoe Margarita
White Christmas Mojito
Bourbon Bloody
Cider Punch
Candy Can Martini
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sophisticated, edgy, high-end steak house that will delight your tastebuds!
2204 Central Ave, South Seaside Park, NJ 08752