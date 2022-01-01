Restaurant header imageView gallery

Temple Bar Urban Eats

review star

No reviews yet

128 North Grand Ave

West Covina, CA 91791

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Water

Perier

$3.00

Flat Water

Juice

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Temple Michelada Mix 32oz

$18.00Out of stock

coffee

krups

$5.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Pork Belly Lollipops

$12.00

Queso Fondido con Chorizo

$10.00

Temple Fries Al Pastor

$12.00

Temple Fries Asada

$12.00

Temple Fries Bulgogi

$14.00

Temple Fries Chicken

$12.00

Temple Nachos Al Pastor

$12.00

Temple Nachos Asada

$12.00

Temple Nachos Bulgogi

$14.00

Temple Nachos Chicken

$12.00

Salads

Temple Cesar

$11.00

Temple Cobb

$11.00

Temple Favorites

Aromatic Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mini K Tacos

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce

$8.00

Seafood Tostadas

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Sirloin Cheesesteak Sliders

$14.00

Skirt Steak Philly

$16.50

Soupita De Fideo

Spring Rolls Loaded

$15.00

Vegan Lovers Japchae Noodles

$10.00

Temple Sides

Chips

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Birria

$4.00

Glass Noodles

$4.00

Chorizo con Papas

$4.00

Chorizo Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Temple Signature Rolls

Agua Chili Roll

$14.00

spiced lime shrimp, cucumber, red onion and avocado served in a spicy agua chili bashe with a side of chorizo mashed potatoes

Cabo Roll

$14.00

Carne Asada, cream cheese, avocado & daikon. Flash fired in tempura batter served with a side of chorizo mashed potatoes

K Pop Roll

$14.00

Pork belly inside rolls with glass noodles on the side.

Flaming Hot Cheeto Roll

$14.00

2 Temple Rolls

$25.00

Pick any two rolls for $25

Temple Tacos

Asada Taco

$7.50

Pollo Krazy Taco

$7.50

Bulgogi Beef Taco & Glass Noodles

$8.50

Al Pastor Taco

$7.50

Birria Taco

$8.50

Temple Tamale Temptations

Chicken Mole Tamale

$12.50

Spicy Ramon Pork Tamale

$12.50

Birria Topped Beef Tamale

$12.50
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

128 North Grand Ave, West Covina, CA 91791

Directions

