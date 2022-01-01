Temple Bar Urban Eats
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
128 North Grand Ave, West Covina, CA 91791
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marie Callender’s - 075 - West Covina
No Reviews
3117 E. Garvey Ave., N. West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurant
Il Gusto - All Natural Italian Ice Cream - 2682 East Garvey Avenue South
No Reviews
2682 East Garvey Avenue South West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Covina
WaBa Grill - WG0141 - West Covina (Azusa)
4.7 • 2,002
2500 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91792
View restaurant
More near West Covina