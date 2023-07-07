Restaurant header imageView gallery

Templeton Landing

2 Templeton Terrace

Buffalo, NY 14202

Appetizer

Crab Cake

$21.00

Lump Crab and Shrimp, Grilled Sweet Corn, Mixed Peppers, Chipotle and Ginger Aioli, Fresh Chives

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Orange-Ginger Marmalade, Pickled Fresno Peppers

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Spicy cheese blend, pico de gallo, served with tri-colored tortilla chips | 8.99 Add Spicy Beef or Guacamole

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Artichoke, Warm Pita

Wings 10pcs

Wings 10pcs

$14.00
Wings 20pcs

Wings 20pcs

$24.00

TL Nachos

$12.00

Truffle Butter & Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Onion Rings - Side

Onion Rings - Side

$12.00

Secret sauce

Salads & Soups

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Roasted Croutons, Crisp Capers

Organic Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Avocado, Tomatoes, Toasted Quinoa, Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette

Raw Bar

Chilled Oysters (6)

$24.00Out of stock

(6) East and west coast, ancho chili cocktail sauce, pink peppercorn & champagne mignonette

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Citrus poached, ancho chili cocktail sauce

Entree - Specialty

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Crispy Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Beef on Weck

$15.00

Templeton Landing Fish Fry

$20.00

Entree - Taco

Grilled Chicken Tacos (2)

$14.00

Grilled Beef Tacos (2)

$13.00

Fried Fish Tacos (2)

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

empleton Landing touts both the largest waterfront patio and the best raw bar in Buffalo. It features unbeatable views of Buffalo Harbor, cozy fire pits, top-quality seafood and drinks to match, showing visitors a side of Buffalo unlike they’ve ever seen before. Templeton Landing is an upbeat and exciting waterfront location offering beautiful views of the Erie Canal.

Location

2 Templeton Terrace, Buffalo, NY 14202

Directions

