Templin Family Brewing

936 South 300 West

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

FOOD

Snacks

German Pretzel

$5.57

Deez Nuts

$3.71

Beltex Meatboard

$25.99

Pickle Board

$11.14

LIFTIE BITES

$1.87

Pretzel No Cheez

Xtra Olives

$2.78

Dough Miner

$10.21

RETAIL

T-Shirts

COMFORT COLORS Pocket Tee

$32.00+

Portal Long Sleeve

$28.00+

TEAGLE TEE

$25.00+

25.00

FERDA LOGO

$25.00+

TFB TEE

$25.00+

CROP TOP-Red

$22.00+

16.71

POCKET TEE

$25.00+

Graphic Pocket TEE

$25.00+

OKTOBERFEST TEE

$15.00+

Party Shirts

Color Teagle Party Shirt

$51.05+

Camo Party Shirt

$51.05+

TGR Smith Optic Party Shirt

$51.05+

Tank

Portal Tank - BLACK

$25.00+

16.71

Portal Tank - WHITE

$25.00+

16.71

Portal Tank - Hi Vis

$25.00+

16.71

TF Script tank - BLACK

$32.00+

TF Script Tank - ORCHID

$32.00+

TF Script Tank - STORM

$32.00+

KÜHL Merch

MENS-The One Jacket-Raven

$129.00

$129.00

Wayfarer Polo-Lake Blue

$60.00+

Wayfarer Polo-Raven

$60.00+

$50.00

Joyridr - Gun Metal

$139.00+

Dillingr Flannel - Burnt Koal

$89.00

Descendr Flannel Shirt-Serpentine

$85.00

Descendr Flannel - Stone

$89.00+

Desccendr Flannel - Black Coffee

$89.00+

Descendr Flannel - Boulder

$89.00

Pixelatr Flannel - Oxblood

$109.00+

Glassware

Liter Glass

$14.85

Tulip Glass

$12.99

Wheat Beer Glass

$11.14

Pilsner Glass

$9.28

Ale Glass

$7.42

Hazy Teku Glass

$12.99

.5L PUB MUG

$12.99

TEKU TASTER

$8.35

Teagle WINE glass

$16.71

Teagle Snifter

$10.19

Oktoberfest Mug

$12.99

Dog Merch

Dog Collar

$14.00

Dog Leash

$18.56

Dog Bandana-Green

$18.56

Dog Bandana-Corduroy

$18.56

Hoodie

BLACK-Mountain Pullover

$55.00+

MAUVE-Mountain Pullover

$55.00+

COYOTE-Mountain Pullover

$55.00+

Black/Lilac Embroidered HOODIE

$85.00+

Black/white Embroidered HOODIE

$85.00+

Apline/white Embroidered HOODIE

$85.00+

Embroidered Maroon CREW

$75.00+

Hat

Salmon TFB Patch Hat

$35.00

Sage TFB Patch Hat

$35.00

Kelly Green TFB Patch Hat

$35.00

White TFB Patch

$35.00

Clay Brown TFB Patch

$35.00

DARK TEAL TFB PATCH

$35.00

Pink Pink TFB Patch Hat

$35.00

Neon Pink FERDA Hat

$35.00

Chartreuse FERDA Hat

$35.00

Black FERDA Patch Hat

$35.00

Monochrome Teagle TAN

$25.00

Monochrome Teagle-BLUE

$25.00

Monochrome "Denim"

$25.00

OktoFest Hat

$20.00

TF Sun Hat

$35.27

Pom Pom Beanie-Red

$20.42

Pom Pom Beanie-Black

$20.42

Waffle Beanie Green

$20.00

Waffle Beanie Orange

$20.00

Waffle Beanie Grey

$20.00

Color Block Beanie Orange

$25.00

Color Block Beanie Green

$25.00

Neapolitan TF Patch Hat

$35.00

Birch Biscuit TF Patch Hat

$35.00

Blue/Rust Puffy Hat

$45.00

Pinstriped TF Patch Hat

$35.00

Camo TF Patch Hat

$35.00

Misc

Mountain Sticker

$0.93

TOTE BAG

$9.28Out of stock

Black TFB Sticker

$0.93

Aprés Patch

$4.64

Socks

L/XL Squirrel Socks

$11.14

S/M Jellyfish Socks

$11.14

L/XL Jellyfish Socks

$11.14

S/M JesseDelmar Socks

$11.14

L/XL JesseDelmar Socks

$11.14

Fanny Packs

Black Fanny Pack

$51.04

EVENTS

Deposit

Deposit

$500.00

Bev min

Ofelia Goods

$500.00

Smith Raffle

One Ticket

$5.00

Five Tickets

$20.00

Chess Tournie

Entry Fee

$4.64
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Owner and brew master Kevin Templin has a deep respect and passion for the German way of making beer. Long, slow brewing, fresh- high quality ingredients- enjoyed around a table with family and friends; all contribute to the stellar beer he produces. In the early 1990’s Kevin followed his brother Chris to Alta, Utah to ski, where he met and married a local Utah girl, Britt Porter, and started a family. Kevin was an early player in Utah’s craft beer scene, first home brewing, then working at Desert Edge and finally moving to RedRock Brewing Co in 1998, where he became the head brewer and gave RedRock many of the award winning beers people came to know and love: Paardebloem, Reve, Elephino, -just to name a few. Now, with three generations of Templins in Utah, Kevin & Britt are infusing Utah with their love of beer and family. We hope you enjoy the beer as much as we enjoy making it. Prost!

936 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

